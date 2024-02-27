NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM)'s sale to affiliates of The Column Group, LP for $1.55 in cash per share. If you are a NGM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)'s merger with Alumina Limited. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Alcoa shareholders would own 68.75 percent of the combined company. If you are an Alcoa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT)'s sale to affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC for $14.35 per share in cash. If you are a HireRight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE)'s sale to XOMA Corporation. If you are a Kinnate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

