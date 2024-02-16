HireRight Holdings Corporation is a provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. The Company provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. It offers its services via a unified global software and data platform that integrates into its customers human capital management (HCM) systems, enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. It provides various types of services, such as criminal record checks, verification services, driving background services, drug and health screening services, identity services, due diligence background services, credit records background services, compliance services and business, as well as it specializes in collecting and processing biometric and biographical data. It serves various industries, including transportation, healthcare, financial services and education.

Sector Business Support Services