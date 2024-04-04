The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of HireRight Holdings Corporation (“HireRight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HRT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, HireRight conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 22 million shares of common stock at $19.00 per share.

Then, on January 19, 2023, Seeking Alpha reported that brokerage and investment banking firm, Stifel, found HireRight to be exposed to large technology firms where there is more acute employment and hiring risk, and that more of the Company’s growth comes from existing client hiring than from new.

On this news, HireRight’s stock price fell $0.88, or 7.5%, to close at $10.75 per share on January 19, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

