Connector Basics You'll Want to Know - (Part 5) Key Interconnection Points for Connectors: Connection Components by Material

Optical Connector

Optical Fiber

This final section covers optical fibers, which connect to optical connectors. Optical fiber usage stretches across the globe, including submarine cables. They are also distributed around your home. The role of the optical connector is to align the end faces of the optical fiber with each other without any gap or deviation in order to accurately transmit the flashing optical signal.

There are also passive type connector modules that transmit optical signal directly, and active type connector modules that convert electrical signals to optical signals and then convert the optical signal back to electrical signals.

Optical fiber transmission provides stable high speed transmission over long distances and is not affected by noise. It is also used in many places where you want electrical isolation. However, optical fibers are made of glass and easy to break, so cannot be bent at an acute angle.

