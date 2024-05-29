These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

Securities Code: 6806

May 31, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights

Kazunori Ishii

President and Representative Director

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

2-6-3 Nakagawa Chuoh, Tsuzuki-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

NOTICE OF THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the websites below. Please access them to review the information.

[The Company's website] https://www.hirose.com/corporate/ja/ir/ (in Japanese)

In addition to the above, the information is also posted on the following website: [Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Hirose Electric" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6806" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in accordance with the guidance below.

