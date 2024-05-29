These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Securities Code: 6806

May 31, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights

Kazunori Ishii

President and Representative Director

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

2-6-3 Nakagawa Chuoh, Tsuzuki-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

NOTICE OF THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the websites below. Please access them to review the information.

[The Company's website] https://www.hirose.com/corporate/ja/ir/ (in Japanese)

In addition to the above, the information is also posted on the following website: [Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Hirose Electric" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6806" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in accordance with the guidance below.

1

  1. Date and Time:
  2. Venue:
  3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:

Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Proposal No. 2

June 21, 2024 (Friday), 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) 1-1-1, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo

HAPPO-EN, 3F CHAT

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Dividends of Surplus

Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

4. Guidance for Exercising Voting Rights:

(1) Exercise voting rights in writing

Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return the form to us to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday).

(2) Exercise voting rights via the Internet

If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please exercise them no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday).

  1. If you exercise your voting rights twice, once in writing and once via the Internet, your Internet vote shall be deemed to be valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last exercise shall be deemed to be valid.
  2. In the case where you choose to exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail), if there is no indication of your vote for or against a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as a vote "for" the proposal.

5. Other Matters Related to This Notice:

Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, Systems to Ensure Properness of Operations of the Company and Operation Status of the Systems, the Notes to the Consolidated and Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements are posted on the websites listed on page 1 pursuant to the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, therefore these are not included in this Notice.The Business Report, and the Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in this Notice are part of the Business Report, and the Consolidated and Non- consolidated Financial Statements that the Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee audited to prepare their respective Audit Reports.

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

For those attending, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are required, the Company will post notice of such revisions and provide details of the matters before and after the revisions on the websites listed on page 1.

2

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1 Dividends of Surplus

Regarding year-end dividends, comprehensively taking into account the business results and operating environment of the Company and based on the policy of stable dividend distribution to shareholders, we propose year-end dividends as follows:

  1. Type of dividend property: Cash
  2. Matters related to the allocation of dividends and total amount thereof: ¥220 per share of the Company's common shares
    Total amount of dividends: ¥7,444,708,920
    Because an interim dividend of ¥220 per share was paid, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is ¥440 per share.
  3. Effective date of dividends of surplus: June 24, 2024

3

Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

The term of office of all ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. The same shall apply hereinafter in this proposal.) will expire at the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

At this juncture, the Company proposes the election of ten (10) Directors.

With respect to this proposal, the Company's Audit & Supervisory Committee has confirmed and reviewed the nature of the supervision and execution of the Board of Directors and the criteria for selecting candidates for the Board of Directors. As a result, the Company has determined that all of the candidates are well qualified for the positions, taking into account the status of the execution of duties and business performance of each candidate during the fiscal year under review.

The candidates are as follows: [Reference] List of candidates for Director

No.

Name

Current positions and responsibilities in the Company

1

Kazunori Ishii

President and Representative Director

Reelection

Director

2

Reelection

Shin Kamagata

Group President-Administration

Director

3

Reelection

Hiroshi Satoh

Group President-Sales & Marketing

Director

4

Reelection

Shu Obara

Group President-Engineering

Operating Officer

5

New election

Yoshihiro Gunji

Deputy Group President-Production

6

Sang-Yeob Lee

Director

Reelection

Reelection

7

Kensuke Hotta

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

Reelection

8

Tetsuji Motonaga

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

Reelection

9

Masanori Nishimatsu

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

Reelection

10

Seiji Sakata

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

There

is no special interest between the candidates

and the Company.

Reelection

Candidate for Director to be reelected

Candidate for Director to be newly elected

New election

Candidate for Outside Director

Outside

Independent Officer as defined by the securities exchange

Independent

4

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

April 1982

Joined the Company

July 2007

Deputy Group President-Engineering of the

Company

November 2008 Deputy Group President-Sales & Marketing of the

Company

June 2009

Operating Officer of the Company

November 2009 Acting Group President-Sales & Marketing of the

Company

1,572

Reelection

June 2010

Director of the Company

Kazunori Ishii

General Manager-Corporate Innovation Office of the

(Number of

(January 4,

Company

shares

June 2011

Senior Managing Director of the Company

1960)

projected to

Group President-Sales & Marketing of the

Attendance at

be issued

Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate

based on the

1

Board of

Innovation Office

trust-type

Directors

June 2012

President and Representative Director of the

share-based

meetings

Company

remunera-

12/12

(to present)

tion: 1,603)

(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)

President and Representative Director of TOHOKU HIROSE

ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

President and Representative Director of KORIYAMA HIROSE

ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

President and Representative Director of ICHINOSEKI HIROSE

ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Representative Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Kazunori Ishii as a candidate for Director for another term because we

believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the whole Group as

President.

5

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

April 1990

Joined NTT DATA Communications Systems

Corporation (currently NTT DATA Corporation)

February 2002

Joined the Company

June 2002

General Manager-Overall Business Innovation

Office-Administration of the Company

July 2008

General Manager-IT General Administration Office-

Administration of the Company

February 2019

General Manager-Corporate Planning Department-

940

Administration of the Company; concurrently

Reelection

General Manager-IT General Administration

(Number of

Shin Kamagata

Department

(June 4, 1966)

June 2019

Operating Officer of the Company

shares

Attendance at

June 2020

Deputy Group President-Administration of the

projected to

be issued

Board of

Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate

based on the

2

Directors

Planning Department; and General Manager-IT

trust-type

meetings

General Administration Department

share-based

12/12

January 2021

Acting Group President-Administration of the

remunera-

Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate

tion: 453)

Planning Department

June 2021

Director of the Company

(to present)

Group President-Administration of the Company;

concurrently General Manager-Corporate Planning

Department

July 2021

Group President-Administration of the Company

(to present)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Shin Kamagata as a candidate for Director for another term because we

believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the overall general

administrative affairs of the Group.

April 1993

Joined MITSUI & CO., LTD.

200

July 2001

Joined KEYENCE CORPORATION

Reelection

February 2017

Joined the Company

(Number of

Hiroshi Satoh

April 2018

Division General Manager-International Business

(December 23,

Division-Sales & Marketing of the Company

shares

1970)

June 2019

Director of the Company

projected to

Attendance at

(to present)

be issued

Board of

Group President-Sales & Marketing of the

based on the

3

Directors

Company; concurrently Division General Manager-

trust-type

meetings

International Business Division

share-based

12/12

April 2020

Group President-Sales & Marketing of the Company

remunera-

tion: 480)

(to present)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Hiroshi Satoh as a candidate for Director for another term because we

believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed sales and marketing of the

Group.

6

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

April 1989

Joined the Company

September 2017

Division General Manager-Industrial Equipment

291

Division-Engineering of the Company

Reelection

July 2018

Acting Division General Manager-Automotive

Shu Obara

(Number of

Division-Engineering of the Company

(May 28, 1966)

January 2020

Division General Manager-Automotive Division-

shares

Attendance at

Engineering of the Company

projected to

be issued

4

Board of

June 2020

Operating Officer of the Company

based on the

Directors

June 2022

Deputy Group President-Engineering of the

trust-type

meetings

Company; concurrently Division General Manager-

share-based

10/10

June 2023

Automotive Division

remunera-

Director of the Company

tion: 331)

Group President-Engineering of the Company

(to present)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Shu Obara as a candidate for Director for another term because we believe

he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed technological development of the

Group.

April 1982

Joined KORIYAMA HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,

LTD.

110

May 1998

Transferred to TOHOKU HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,

LTD.

(Number of

August 2016

General Manager of Miyako Plant of TOHOKU

shares

New election

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

projected to

Yoshihiro Gunji

January 2021

Transferred to the Company

be issued

(June 4, 1963)

Deputy Group President-Production (responsible for

based on the

5

plants in Japan and Production Control Department)

trust-type

of the Company

share-based

June 2021

Operating Officer of the Company

remunera-

Deputy Group President-Production of the Company

tion: 318)

(to present)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Yoshihiro Gunji as a new candidate for Director because we believe he is

well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the overall manufacturing affairs of the

Group.

7

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

January 1984

Joined Hanwha Corporation/Explosives

March 1989

Joined HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.

July 2007

Chairman of WEIHAI HIROSE KOREA

ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(to present)

Reelection

Sang-Yeob Lee

August 2007

Representative Director, the Employee Welfare Fund

of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.

(July 1, 1961)

(to present)

Attendance at

0

June 2010

Executive Vice President and Representative

Board of

Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.

6

Directors

November 2011

President and Representative Director of HIROSE

meetings

KOREA CO., LTD.

12/12

(to present)

June 2018

Director of the Company

(to present)

(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)

President and Representative Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

The Company nominates Mr. Sang-Yeob Lee as a candidate for Director for another term because we

believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed major subsidiaries of the

Group.

April 1962

Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Limited (currently

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)

June 1987

Director of The Sumitomo Bank, Limited

June 1997

Representative Director and Executive Vice

President of The Sumitomo Bank, Limited

Reelection

January 2001

Chairman of Morgan Stanley Japan Limited

(currently Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co.,

Outside

Ltd.)

Independent

April 2006

Chairman and Representative Director of Morgan

Kensuke Hotta

Stanley Japan Securities (currently Morgan Stanley

(October 12,

MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)

1938)

June 2006

Outside Statutory Auditor of SEIREN CO., LTD.

Number of

October 2007

Chairman and Representative Director of Hotta Sogo

0

Jimusho K.K.

years in office

(to present)

7

13 years

January 2008

Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley Japan

Attendance at

Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Morgan Stanley

MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)

Board of

December 2008 Chairman and Representative Director of Greenhill

Directors

& Co. Japan Ltd.

meetings

June 2011

Outside Director of the Company

11/12

(to present)

May 2016

Senior Advisor of Greenhill & Co. Japan Ltd.

June 2018

Outside Director of SEIREN CO., LTD.

(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)

Chairman and Representative Director of Hotta Sogo Jimusho K.K.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)

Mr. Kensuke Hotta has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on important

matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent, fair and

impartial standpoint. In addition, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director for

another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the

Company utilizing his considerable experience and in-depth knowledge as a corporate manager.

8

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

April 1985

Joined Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK

Reelection

LINE)

Outside

January 1997

Joined Boston Consulting Group

September 2001

Joined Fuji Seal, Inc.

Independent

Tetsuji

April 2003

Joined Jomon Associates Inc.

August 2006

Established Ichthys Co., Ltd.

Motonaga

Representative Director

(August 4,

(to present)

1960)

April 2015

Auditor of Keisei Medical Corporation

0

Number of

(to present)

years in office

October 2015

Board Chair of Japan Family Business Institute

8

7 years

(to present)

Attendance at

June 2017

Outside Director of the Company

(to present)

Board of

(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)

Directors

Representative Director of Ichthys Co., Ltd.

meetings

Auditor of Keisei Medical Corporation

12/12

Board Chair of Japan Family Business Institute

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)

Mr. Tetsuji Motonaga has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on

important matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent, fair

and impartial standpoint. In addition, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director

for another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the

Company utilizing his extensive track records and in-depth knowledge as a management consultant.

April 1980

Joined Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Reelection

April 2003

Director of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Outside

June 2003

Executive Officer of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Independent

April 2007

Managing Executive Officer of Nomura Securities

Masanori

Co., Ltd.

Nishimatsu

June 2010

Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc.

(February 3,

June 2013

Director of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

1958)

April 2015

Representative Director and President of Nomura

0

Number of

Land and Building Co., Ltd.

Representative Director and President of Nomura

years in office

China Investment Corporation

9

4 years

Representative Director and President of Saitama

Attendance at

Kaihatsu Corporation

Board of

June 2020

Outside Director of the Company

Directors

(to present)

meetings

12/12

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)

Mr. Masanori Nishimatsu has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on

important matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent,

fair and impartial standpoint. The Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director for

another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the

Company utilizing his considerable experience and in-depth knowledge as a corporate manager.

9

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and

Number of

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions at other organizations

shares

owned

April 1981

Joined Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Reelection

April 2010

Corporate Vice President of Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Outside

April 2012

Corporate Senior Vice President of Ricoh Company,

Independent

Ltd.

Seiji Sakata

April 2018

Corporate Executive Vice President of Ricoh

(September 12,

Company, Ltd.

1958)

June 2018

Director of Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Number of

April 2019

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ricoh Company,

0

Ltd.

years in office

April 2021

Executive Corporate Officer of Ricoh Company, Ltd.

1 year

10

June 2023

Outside Director of the Company

Attendance at

(to present)

Board of

March 2024

Outside Director of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Directors

(to present)

meetings

(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)

9/10

Outside Director of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)

The Company nominates Mr. Seiji Sakata as a candidate for Outside Director for another term because

we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the Company utilizing his in-

depth knowledge and insight on design development and technology and his considerable experience as

a corporate manager.

Notes:

  1. There is no special interest between the candidates and the Company.
  2. Mr. Kensuke Hotta, Mr. Tetsuji Motonaga, Mr. Masanori Nishimatsu and Mr. Seiji Sakata are candidates for Outside Director, and all meet the requirements of the Company's prescribed "Standards for Independence of Outside Directors."
  3. The Company has designated Mr. Hotta, Mr. Motonaga, Mr. Nishimatsu and Mr. Sakata as Independent Officers as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and reported them as such to the exchange. If their reelection is approved, the Company intends to continue to designate them as Independent Officers.
  4. Mr. Hotta's term of office as Outside Director will be thirteen years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  5. Mr. Motonaga's term of office as Outside Director will be seven years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  6. Mr. Nishimatsu's term of office as Outside Director will be four years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  7. Mr. Sakata's term of office as Outside Director will be one year at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  8. Pursuant to Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into a liability limitation agreement with Mr. Hotta, Mr. Motonaga, Mr. Nishimatsu and Mr. Sakata, to limit their liability for damages to the effect that if such liability as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Act is not resulting from serious negligence and their duties are conducted in good faith, the limit of the amount for which they are liable under such agreement shall be the sum of the amounts set forth in each item (minimum liability amount) of Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Act. If their reelection is approved, the Company intends to continue the limited liability agreement.
  9. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company, and the policy is designed to cover damages that may arise from the insured persons assuming responsibility for the execution of their duties or receiving claims related to the pursuit of such responsibility. However, there are exemptions such as where damage caused by intent or gross negligence is not covered. The ten candidates will be included as insured persons in the policy. Note that such insurance was renewed with the previous details on March 29, 2024 and the Company plans to renew the policy with the same details on the next renewal date after one year.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HRS - Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 00:27:02 UTC.