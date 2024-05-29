These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
Securities Code: 6806
May 31, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights
Kazunori Ishii
President and Representative Director
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
2-6-3 Nakagawa Chuoh, Tsuzuki-ku,
Yokohama, Kanagawa
NOTICE OF THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We are pleased to announce the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the websites below. Please access them to review the information.
[The Company's website] https://www.hirose.com/corporate/ja/ir/ (in Japanese)
In addition to the above, the information is also posted on the following website: [Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Hirose Electric" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6806" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in accordance with the guidance below.
- Date and Time:
- Venue:
- Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Proposal No. 2
June 21, 2024 (Friday), 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) 1-1-1, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo
HAPPO-EN, 3F CHAT
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Dividends of Surplus
Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
4. Guidance for Exercising Voting Rights:
(1) Exercise voting rights in writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return the form to us to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday).
(2) Exercise voting rights via the Internet
If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please exercise them no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday).
- If you exercise your voting rights twice, once in writing and once via the Internet, your Internet vote shall be deemed to be valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last exercise shall be deemed to be valid.
- In the case where you choose to exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail), if there is no indication of your vote for or against a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as a vote "for" the proposal.
5. Other Matters Related to This Notice:
Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, Systems to Ensure Properness of Operations of the Company and Operation Status of the Systems, the Notes to the Consolidated and Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements are posted on the websites listed on page 1 pursuant to the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, therefore these are not included in this Notice.The Business Report, and the Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in this Notice are part of the Business Report, and the Consolidated and Non- consolidated Financial Statements that the Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee audited to prepare their respective Audit Reports.
For those attending, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are required, the Company will post notice of such revisions and provide details of the matters before and after the revisions on the websites listed on page 1.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1 Dividends of Surplus
Regarding year-end dividends, comprehensively taking into account the business results and operating environment of the Company and based on the policy of stable dividend distribution to shareholders, we propose year-end dividends as follows:
- Type of dividend property: Cash
-
Matters related to the allocation of dividends and total amount thereof: ¥220 per share of the Company's common shares
Total amount of dividends: ¥7,444,708,920
Because an interim dividend of ¥220 per share was paid, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is ¥440 per share.
- Effective date of dividends of surplus: June 24, 2024
Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
The term of office of all ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. The same shall apply hereinafter in this proposal.) will expire at the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
At this juncture, the Company proposes the election of ten (10) Directors.
With respect to this proposal, the Company's Audit & Supervisory Committee has confirmed and reviewed the nature of the supervision and execution of the Board of Directors and the criteria for selecting candidates for the Board of Directors. As a result, the Company has determined that all of the candidates are well qualified for the positions, taking into account the status of the execution of duties and business performance of each candidate during the fiscal year under review.
The candidates are as follows: [Reference] List of candidates for Director
No.
Name
Current positions and responsibilities in the Company
1
Kazunori Ishii
President and Representative Director
Reelection
Director
2
Reelection
Shin Kamagata
Group President-Administration
Director
3
Reelection
Hiroshi Satoh
Group President-Sales & Marketing
Director
4
Reelection
Shu Obara
Group President-Engineering
Operating Officer
5
New election
Yoshihiro Gunji
Deputy Group President-Production
6
Sang-Yeob Lee
Director
Reelection
Reelection
7
Kensuke Hotta
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
8
Tetsuji Motonaga
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
9
Masanori Nishimatsu
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
10
Seiji Sakata
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
There
is no special interest between the candidates
and the Company.
Reelection
Candidate for Director to be reelected
Candidate for Director to be newly elected
New election
Candidate for Outside Director
Outside
Independent Officer as defined by the securities exchange
Independent
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
April 1982
Joined the Company
July 2007
Deputy Group President-Engineering of the
Company
November 2008 Deputy Group President-Sales & Marketing of the
Company
June 2009
Operating Officer of the Company
November 2009 Acting Group President-Sales & Marketing of the
Company
1,572
Reelection
June 2010
Director of the Company
Kazunori Ishii
General Manager-Corporate Innovation Office of the
(Number of
(January 4,
Company
shares
June 2011
Senior Managing Director of the Company
1960)
projected to
Group President-Sales & Marketing of the
Attendance at
be issued
Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate
based on the
1
Board of
Innovation Office
trust-type
Directors
June 2012
President and Representative Director of the
share-based
meetings
Company
remunera-
12/12
(to present)
tion: 1,603)
(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)
President and Representative Director of TOHOKU HIROSE
ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
President and Representative Director of KORIYAMA HIROSE
ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
President and Representative Director of ICHINOSEKI HIROSE
ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Representative Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Kazunori Ishii as a candidate for Director for another term because we
believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the whole Group as
President.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
April 1990
Joined NTT DATA Communications Systems
Corporation (currently NTT DATA Corporation)
February 2002
Joined the Company
June 2002
General Manager-Overall Business Innovation
Office-Administration of the Company
July 2008
General Manager-IT General Administration Office-
Administration of the Company
February 2019
General Manager-Corporate Planning Department-
940
Administration of the Company; concurrently
Reelection
General Manager-IT General Administration
(Number of
Shin Kamagata
Department
(June 4, 1966)
June 2019
Operating Officer of the Company
shares
Attendance at
June 2020
Deputy Group President-Administration of the
projected to
be issued
Board of
Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate
based on the
2
Directors
Planning Department; and General Manager-IT
trust-type
meetings
General Administration Department
share-based
12/12
January 2021
Acting Group President-Administration of the
remunera-
Company; concurrently General Manager-Corporate
tion: 453)
Planning Department
June 2021
Director of the Company
(to present)
Group President-Administration of the Company;
concurrently General Manager-Corporate Planning
Department
July 2021
Group President-Administration of the Company
(to present)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Shin Kamagata as a candidate for Director for another term because we
believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the overall general
administrative affairs of the Group.
April 1993
Joined MITSUI & CO., LTD.
200
July 2001
Joined KEYENCE CORPORATION
Reelection
February 2017
Joined the Company
(Number of
Hiroshi Satoh
April 2018
Division General Manager-International Business
(December 23,
Division-Sales & Marketing of the Company
shares
1970)
June 2019
Director of the Company
projected to
Attendance at
(to present)
be issued
Board of
Group President-Sales & Marketing of the
based on the
3
Directors
Company; concurrently Division General Manager-
trust-type
meetings
International Business Division
share-based
12/12
April 2020
Group President-Sales & Marketing of the Company
remunera-
tion: 480)
(to present)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Hiroshi Satoh as a candidate for Director for another term because we
believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed sales and marketing of the
Group.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
April 1989
Joined the Company
September 2017
Division General Manager-Industrial Equipment
291
Division-Engineering of the Company
Reelection
July 2018
Acting Division General Manager-Automotive
Shu Obara
(Number of
Division-Engineering of the Company
(May 28, 1966)
January 2020
Division General Manager-Automotive Division-
shares
Attendance at
Engineering of the Company
projected to
be issued
4
Board of
June 2020
Operating Officer of the Company
based on the
Directors
June 2022
Deputy Group President-Engineering of the
trust-type
meetings
Company; concurrently Division General Manager-
share-based
10/10
June 2023
Automotive Division
remunera-
Director of the Company
tion: 331)
Group President-Engineering of the Company
(to present)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Shu Obara as a candidate for Director for another term because we believe
he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed technological development of the
Group.
April 1982
Joined KORIYAMA HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,
LTD.
110
May 1998
Transferred to TOHOKU HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,
LTD.
(Number of
August 2016
General Manager of Miyako Plant of TOHOKU
shares
New election
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
projected to
Yoshihiro Gunji
January 2021
Transferred to the Company
be issued
(June 4, 1963)
Deputy Group President-Production (responsible for
based on the
5
plants in Japan and Production Control Department)
trust-type
of the Company
share-based
June 2021
Operating Officer of the Company
remunera-
Deputy Group President-Production of the Company
tion: 318)
(to present)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Yoshihiro Gunji as a new candidate for Director because we believe he is
well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed the overall manufacturing affairs of the
Group.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
January 1984
Joined Hanwha Corporation/Explosives
March 1989
Joined HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.
July 2007
Chairman of WEIHAI HIROSE KOREA
ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
(to present)
Reelection
Sang-Yeob Lee
August 2007
Representative Director, the Employee Welfare Fund
of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.
(July 1, 1961)
(to present)
Attendance at
0
June 2010
Executive Vice President and Representative
Board of
Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.
6
Directors
November 2011
President and Representative Director of HIROSE
meetings
KOREA CO., LTD.
12/12
(to present)
June 2018
Director of the Company
(to present)
(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)
President and Representative Director of HIROSE KOREA CO., LTD.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
The Company nominates Mr. Sang-Yeob Lee as a candidate for Director for another term because we
believe he is well qualified for the position as he has supervised and managed major subsidiaries of the
Group.
April 1962
Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Limited (currently
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)
June 1987
Director of The Sumitomo Bank, Limited
June 1997
Representative Director and Executive Vice
President of The Sumitomo Bank, Limited
Reelection
January 2001
Chairman of Morgan Stanley Japan Limited
(currently Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co.,
Outside
Ltd.)
Independent
April 2006
Chairman and Representative Director of Morgan
Kensuke Hotta
Stanley Japan Securities (currently Morgan Stanley
(October 12,
MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)
1938)
June 2006
Outside Statutory Auditor of SEIREN CO., LTD.
Number of
October 2007
Chairman and Representative Director of Hotta Sogo
0
Jimusho K.K.
years in office
(to present)
7
13 years
January 2008
Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley Japan
Attendance at
Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Morgan Stanley
MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)
Board of
December 2008 Chairman and Representative Director of Greenhill
Directors
& Co. Japan Ltd.
meetings
June 2011
Outside Director of the Company
11/12
(to present)
May 2016
Senior Advisor of Greenhill & Co. Japan Ltd.
June 2018
Outside Director of SEIREN CO., LTD.
(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)
Chairman and Representative Director of Hotta Sogo Jimusho K.K.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)
Mr. Kensuke Hotta has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on important
matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent, fair and
impartial standpoint. In addition, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director for
another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the
Company utilizing his considerable experience and in-depth knowledge as a corporate manager.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
April 1985
Joined Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK
Reelection
LINE)
Outside
January 1997
Joined Boston Consulting Group
September 2001
Joined Fuji Seal, Inc.
Independent
Tetsuji
April 2003
Joined Jomon Associates Inc.
August 2006
Established Ichthys Co., Ltd.
Motonaga
Representative Director
(August 4,
(to present)
1960)
April 2015
Auditor of Keisei Medical Corporation
0
Number of
(to present)
years in office
October 2015
Board Chair of Japan Family Business Institute
8
7 years
(to present)
Attendance at
June 2017
Outside Director of the Company
(to present)
Board of
(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)
Directors
Representative Director of Ichthys Co., Ltd.
meetings
Auditor of Keisei Medical Corporation
12/12
Board Chair of Japan Family Business Institute
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)
Mr. Tetsuji Motonaga has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on
important matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent, fair
and impartial standpoint. In addition, the Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director
for another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the
Company utilizing his extensive track records and in-depth knowledge as a management consultant.
April 1980
Joined Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Reelection
April 2003
Director of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Outside
June 2003
Executive Officer of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Independent
April 2007
Managing Executive Officer of Nomura Securities
Masanori
Co., Ltd.
Nishimatsu
June 2010
Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc.
(February 3,
June 2013
Director of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
1958)
April 2015
Representative Director and President of Nomura
0
Number of
Land and Building Co., Ltd.
Representative Director and President of Nomura
years in office
China Investment Corporation
9
4 years
Representative Director and President of Saitama
Attendance at
Kaihatsu Corporation
Board of
June 2020
Outside Director of the Company
Directors
(to present)
meetings
12/12
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)
Mr. Masanori Nishimatsu has duly fulfilled his role as Outside Director such as making decisions on
important matters for management and supervising the execution of business from an independent,
fair and impartial standpoint. The Company nominates him as a candidate for Outside Director for
another term because we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the
Company utilizing his considerable experience and in-depth knowledge as a corporate manager.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company and
Number of
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions at other organizations
shares
owned
April 1981
Joined Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Reelection
April 2010
Corporate Vice President of Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Outside
April 2012
Corporate Senior Vice President of Ricoh Company,
Independent
Ltd.
Seiji Sakata
April 2018
Corporate Executive Vice President of Ricoh
(September 12,
Company, Ltd.
1958)
June 2018
Director of Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Number of
April 2019
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ricoh Company,
0
Ltd.
years in office
April 2021
Executive Corporate Officer of Ricoh Company, Ltd.
1 year
10
June 2023
Outside Director of the Company
Attendance at
(to present)
Board of
March 2024
Outside Director of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
Directors
(to present)
meetings
(Significant concurrent positions at other organizations)
9/10
Outside Director of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)
The Company nominates Mr. Seiji Sakata as a candidate for Outside Director for another term because
we expect he will provide appropriate oversight on the management of the Company utilizing his in-
depth knowledge and insight on design development and technology and his considerable experience as
a corporate manager.
Notes:
- There is no special interest between the candidates and the Company.
- Mr. Kensuke Hotta, Mr. Tetsuji Motonaga, Mr. Masanori Nishimatsu and Mr. Seiji Sakata are candidates for Outside Director, and all meet the requirements of the Company's prescribed "Standards for Independence of Outside Directors."
- The Company has designated Mr. Hotta, Mr. Motonaga, Mr. Nishimatsu and Mr. Sakata as Independent Officers as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and reported them as such to the exchange. If their reelection is approved, the Company intends to continue to designate them as Independent Officers.
- Mr. Hotta's term of office as Outside Director will be thirteen years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Mr. Motonaga's term of office as Outside Director will be seven years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Mr. Nishimatsu's term of office as Outside Director will be four years at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Mr. Sakata's term of office as Outside Director will be one year at the closing of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Pursuant to Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into a liability limitation agreement with Mr. Hotta, Mr. Motonaga, Mr. Nishimatsu and Mr. Sakata, to limit their liability for damages to the effect that if such liability as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Act is not resulting from serious negligence and their duties are conducted in good faith, the limit of the amount for which they are liable under such agreement shall be the sum of the amounts set forth in each item (minimum liability amount) of Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Act. If their reelection is approved, the Company intends to continue the limited liability agreement.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company, and the policy is designed to cover damages that may arise from the insured persons assuming responsibility for the execution of their duties or receiving claims related to the pursuit of such responsibility. However, there are exemptions such as where damage caused by intent or gross negligence is not covered. The ten candidates will be included as insured persons in the policy. Note that such insurance was renewed with the previous details on March 29, 2024 and the Company plans to renew the policy with the same details on the next renewal date after one year.
