  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6806   JP3799000009

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(6806)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hirose Electric : Q&A Summary of Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD

Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2022

Q&A Summary

Q1

Please tell us the sales trend by applications in the second half?

A1

We expect that the sales for smartphone and automotive in the second half would be the same level as first half. As for industrial, we feel that there is a sense of excessive demand and we expect the demand for industrial will decrease in 4Q. In the area of consumer, we expect the sales in the second half will drop because of seasonal changes.

Q2

How supply chain issues, such as the shortage of semiconductors, are affecting or are expected to affect the business performance?

A2

We are aware that production adjustments have begun to occur because of the shortage of each components and it affects the production of automobiles. However, our plan that we will continue to focus more on the automotive application and increase the sales in the medium term is not changed. In other fields as well, we came to know of some reports on production adjustments due to the shortage of semiconductors, so the impact is not insignificant.

Q3

Please give us a little more background to your strong track record in consumer/mobile equipment.

A3

Demand for gadgets and small consumer devices continues to be quite strong. This is mainly because we are also benefiting from the demand for PCs and other mobile devices due to the strong demand for working at home and mobile work around the world.

1

Q4

What do you think about the continuity of demand for general industrial?

A4

We continue to receive strong orders for general industrial, but we are aware of the risk of inventory adjustments as we feel there is a sense of excessive demand. However, the order backlog have been increasing currently and we are making efforts to increase production to the extent possible.

Q5

What is the reason behind your increased forecast for connectors for automotive?

A5

This is because the sales for existing products have been recovering and the sales for new products have been increasing.

Q6

The President stated that foresight sensitivity is important for the future business. Could you please tell us the details?

A6

Regarding foresight, I am aware that there are a lot of changes in business environment, such as a shift to the digital space in consumer products and electrification of vehicles, are going out right now. I feel that there are many more developments than we anticipated and these new changes have been a big impact on our business. Therefore, I think it is very important to foresee the future carefully and take action.

Q7

Please tell us about the position of M&A in the current business management.

A7

We consider M&A to be an important way to achieve sustainable growth. We would like to accelerate our studies and progress with a focus on improving the quality of our business over the medium to long term.

2

Disclaimer

In this material, there are descriptions based on current estimation by Hirose Electric.

Hirose cautions you that a number of important risks, uncertainties and others could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the *forward‐looking statements. Thank you for your understanding.

*Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "aim," "may" or "might" and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it.

3

Disclaimer

HRS - Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 1 353 M 1 353 M
Net income 2022 26 618 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2022 200 B 1 733 M 1 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 648 B 5 624 M 5 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 859
Free-Float -
Chart HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18 320,00 JPY
Average target price 19 085,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazunori Ishii President & Representative Director
Mitsuo Nakamura Senior Managing Director & GM-Technology
Hiroshi Fukumoto Director & General Manager-Administration
Shin Kamagata Director & General Manager-Administration
Kensuke Hotta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-5.27%5 624
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-1.90%51 760
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD0.31%51 037
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-1.28%12 166
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD1.21%7 307
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-15.10%6 962