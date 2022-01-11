Hirose Electric : Q&A Summary of Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD

Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2022

Q&A Summary

Q1：

Please tell us the sales trend by applications in the second half?

A1：

We expect that the sales for smartphone and automotive in the second half would be the same level as first half. As for industrial, we feel that there is a sense of excessive demand and we expect the demand for industrial will decrease in 4Q. In the area of consumer, we expect the sales in the second half will drop because of seasonal changes.

Q2：

How supply chain issues, such as the shortage of semiconductors, are affecting or are expected to affect the business performance?

A2：

We are aware that production adjustments have begun to occur because of the shortage of each components and it affects the production of automobiles. However, our plan that we will continue to focus more on the automotive application and increase the sales in the medium term is not changed. In other fields as well, we came to know of some reports on production adjustments due to the shortage of semiconductors, so the impact is not insignificant.

Q3：

Please give us a little more background to your strong track record in consumer/mobile equipment.

A3：

Demand for gadgets and small consumer devices continues to be quite strong. This is mainly because we are also benefiting from the demand for PCs and other mobile devices due to the strong demand for working at home and mobile work around the world.

1