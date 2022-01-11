Hirose Electric : Q&A Summary of Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD
Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2022
Q&A Summary
Q1：
Please tell us the sales trend by applications in the second half?
A1：
We expect that the sales for smartphone and automotive in the second half would be the same level as first half. As for industrial, we feel that there is a sense of excessive demand and we expect the demand for industrial will decrease in 4Q. In the area of consumer, we expect the sales in the second half will drop because of seasonal changes.
Q2：
How supply chain issues, such as the shortage of semiconductors, are affecting or are expected to affect the business performance?
A2：
We are aware that production adjustments have begun to occur because of the shortage of each components and it affects the production of automobiles. However, our plan that we will continue to focus more on the automotive application and increase the sales in the medium term is not changed. In other fields as well, we came to know of some reports on production adjustments due to the shortage of semiconductors, so the impact is not insignificant.
Q3：
Please give us a little more background to your strong track record in consumer/mobile equipment.
A3：
Demand for gadgets and small consumer devices continues to be quite strong. This is mainly because we are also benefiting from the demand for PCs and other mobile devices due to the strong demand for working at home and mobile work around the world.
Q4：
What do you think about the continuity of demand for general industrial?
A4：
We continue to receive strong orders for general industrial, but we are aware of the risk of inventory adjustments as we feel there is a sense of excessive demand. However, the order backlog have been increasing currently and we are making efforts to increase production to the extent possible.
Q5：
What is the reason behind your increased forecast for connectors for automotive?
A5：
This is because the sales for existing products have been recovering and the sales for new products have been increasing.
Q6：
The President stated that foresight sensitivity is important for the future business. Could you please tell us the details?
A6：
Regarding foresight, I am aware that there are a lot of changes in business environment, such as a shift to the digital space in consumer products and electrification of vehicles, are going out right now. I feel that there are many more developments than we anticipated and these new changes have been a big impact on our business. Therefore, I think it is very important to foresee the future carefully and take action.
Q7：
Please tell us about the position of M&A in the current business management.
A7：
We consider M&A to be an important way to achieve sustainable growth. We would like to accelerate our studies and progress with a focus on improving the quality of our business over the medium to long term.
