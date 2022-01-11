Hirose Electric : Transcript of Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Presentation

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.'s financial results briefing.

Today's financial results briefing is attended by Kazunori Ishii, President; Shin Kamagata, Group President, Administration Group; and myself, Hideo Suzaki from the IR Office.

First of all, President Ishii will make a brief speech, and then we will explain our financial results for the second quarter based on the material. For the summary section at the beginning of the presentation, Kamagata, Group President of Administration Group, will explain the summary and various topics.

We will take your questions during the remaining time.

Then, President Ishii will deliver the opening speech.

Ishii: Good morning again, everyone. This is Kazunori Ishii, President of HIROSE ELECTRIC. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to participate in our financial results briefing today.

After this, our IR official will report on the recent developments, financial results, and forecast.

Almost all items fared well, reflecting the active market conditions. However, the most important thing for HIROSE is continuous growth, so I think it is important to improve our ability to operate business in H2 of the current fiscal year and into the next fiscal year, as well as to increase our sensitivity and responsiveness to foresight.

With your wisdom and advice, we hope to make our Company even stronger. We wish to have your continued advice and support for us.

That's all from me.

Suzaki: We will now begin the explanation in accordance with today's presentation material.

Kamagata, Group President of Administration Group, will give you a presentation.

Kamagata: Hello, everyone. This is Kamagata from Administration Group.

In both Q2 and H1 of the current fiscal year, sales and orders received were at their record highs. I will explain the numbers later.

Next is the forecast for the full year.

We revised up the sales estimate by JPY6 billion to JPY156 billion. We raised the operating profit estimate by JPY2 billion to JPY35 billion, the profit before tax estimate by JPY2 billion to JPY36 billion, and the estimate for Net profit by JPY1 billion to JPY26 billion. For the full year, we added JPY60 per share to the initial dividend forecast, bringing the total to JPY320 per share.

Of other topics, the first one, we have decided to select the Prime Market in the TSE's new stock market segmentation, and we are now preparing to apply for listing on the new market segment.

