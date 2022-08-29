Hiroshima Gas makes sure its energy supply system is stable and secure
Hiroshima Gas CSR Report 2022
Digest
so that all of its customers can always use natural gas in a safe manner.
City gas supply
Gas is supplied to customers through 5,252km of underground piping (supply and service pipelines).
Delivery to customers
The gas that we supply can be used in a variety of applications.
Gas pipe bridges
Factories, etc.
Hotels, buildings, schools, etc.
Kitchens,
hot water supply, etc.
[Gas holder]
[Industrial use]
[Commercial use]
[Residential use]
Natural gas is an
environmentally friendly
type of energy!
Wholesale
supply
(Hiroshima Gas)
Wholesale supply
utilizing equipment from
LNG tanker trucks
Setouchi Pipeline Co.,
Mizushima station
Mizushima LNG terminal
Ltd., a consolidated
(Setouchi Pipeline Co., Ltd.)
(Mizushima LNG Co., Ltd.)
subsidiary
Okayama
Hiroshima prefecture
prefecture
Mizushima station Mizushima LNG terminal
Bingo plant
Fukuyama Gas Co., Ltd.
Bingo plant
Onomichi branch
Onomichi/Mihara
district
Number of customers
17,000
Onomichi branch
Energy plays an important part in every part of our lives.
Legend
Supply area
Gas holder
(Hiroshima district)
Gas production plant
Supply area
(Kure district)
Head office/Branch/
Supply area
Facilities
(Onomichi/Mihara
Proposed pipeline
district)
Pipeline
Pipeline
(Hiroshima Gas)
(Setouchi Pipeline)
Hiroshima Gas Group 2030 Vision
Slogan for Hiroshima Gas Group 2030 Vision
Basic Policies for 2030 Vision
Three Basic Values Our Slogan Represents
The Hiroshima Gas Group grows with the community
Energy that truly benefits communities
To pursue inspiration and send moving messages that we can share with the entire community
1 Pursuit of inspiration through our operational policies
2 Pursuit of inspiration through our energy service
3 Pursuit of inspiration through peace of mind
4 Pursuit of inspiration through connection with others
Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities
Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities: Taking action to create a brighter future
Based on our management philosophy of "striving to be a company trusted by the community", Hiroshima Gas Group seeks to implement viable corporate governance and work toward the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the United Nations in order to contribute to building a sustainable society under the
company slogan of "energy that truly benefits communities".
October 30, 2020 Hiroshima Gas Group
Poster for "Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities"
Efforts by Hiroshima Gas Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
Efforts by Hiroshima Gas Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 1 Until 2030, we will steadily promote the reduction of CO2 emissions in our business activities and at our customers' sites, focusing on the various ESG-related project efforts we have implemented thus far to reduce our environmental impact.
In the future, we will engage in the "decarbonization of the gas itself" through the use of methanation and hydrogen, as well as decarbonization of power sources, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.
■ Targets for FY2030
Contribution to CO2 emission reductions
300,000 tons/year*1
Volume of renewable energy power
60,000 kW*2
sources handled
CO2 emissions at Hiroshima Gas offices
50% decrease from FY2013*3
and production plants
*1: Contribution to CO2 emission reductions by Hiroshima Gas and its customer sites as of FY2030 (from FY2021)
*2: Includes power sources applicable for a feed-in tariff (FIT) such as solar power, wind power, and biomass.
*3: Included in contribution to CO2 emission reductions of 300,000 tons/year
Roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2050
2030
2050
Carbon reduction
Shifting to natural gas and LP gas (Fuel shift from oil and coal)
and decarbonization
at customer sites
Efficiently using natural gas and LP gas
by expanding the use of CGS, fuel cells, etc.
Gas
Investigating potential for next-generation energy
Decarbonization of
(Methanation / hydrogen)
Introducing and expanding
the gas itself
(Utilizing CO2 credits)
carbon neutral methane
neutrality
Envi-Electricity ronment
Carbon reduction
and decarbonization
at customer sites
Decarbonization of
power sources
Forest
conservation
Procuring and supplying electric power from
the electric power market
Supplying green electric power
Securing renewable energy power sources and the post-FIT electric power
(Constructing virtual power stations)
Thermal power source (Electric power market)
Making renewable energy power sources
the main power sources in the electric power market
Conserving forests and creating CO2 credits
Carbon
Management
Reforming and strengthening the business base for the safe
and stable supply of natural gas and improved corporate value
Company performance information
First increase in revenue in two years and third consecutive year of increase in ordinary profit. Sixth consecutive year of increase in the number of customers.
Consolidated net sales
Consolidated profit
Gas sales volume and number of customers [Non-consolidated]
(Millions of yen)
■ Ordinary profit
(Millions of yen)
■ Gas sales volume (1,000 m3)
■ Profit attributable to owners of the parent
● Number of customers (Individual customer locations)
73,717
81,842
82,268
76,802
73,250
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(Fiscal Year)
5,272
4,616
3,506
3,454
3,467
3,662
2,499
2,509
2,153
1,971
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(Fiscal Year)
583,010
596,226
569,917
566,223
519,137
415,500
416,788
414,396
411,080
412,574
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(Fiscal Year)
Business activities
LNG procurement and production
In order to respond to fluctuations in
demand for
LNG (liquefied natural gas), the raw
material for city
gas, we are striving to diversify our suppliers and
ensure stable procurement.
City gas is produced at the Hatsukaichi LNG
terminal, the Bingo plant, and the Higashi-hiroshima
plant. LNG reception and the entire gas production
process at these locations are tightly controlled via
the central control room.
LNG ship docking at our Hatsukaichi LNG terminal
Central control room
Supply and distribution plants
We are promoting the construction of new gas pipelines and systematic maintenance and management.
In addition, we have established a system to ensure the stable delivery of city gas, including a 24-hour response and dispatch system for emergency situations.
Security command center
Business
City gas is used for a variety of purposes, including residential, commercial, and industrial use, and we are proposing ways to expand and efficiently use natural gas.
We also conduct inspections and public awareness activities to ensure safe and secure gas use.
Emergency vehicles
A comprehensive system has been put into place to ensure that gas is used in a safe and secure manner.
City gas proposals to customers
Safety inspection of gas equipment
Gas Safety Guidebook
