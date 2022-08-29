Log in
    9535   JP3796200008

HIROSHIMA GAS CO.,LTD.

(9535)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:14 2022-08-29 am EDT
329.00 JPY   +1.23%
HIROSHIMA GAS : CSR Report 2022
Japan's JERA signs new LNG deal with Russia's Sakhalin-2
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
HIROSHIMA GAS : CSR Report 2022

08/29/2022
Hiroshima Gas

r

t

CSR Report

2022

Digest

Creating a sustainable society

with our hands...

Flow of delivering natural gas to our customers

City gas supply flowchart

Raw material procurement

City gas production

and transport

Natural gas is extracted overseas, cooled to approximately -160ºC, liquefied, and then imported as LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Bintulu facilities in Malaysia

[Natural gas extraction] [LNG transport ship]

LNG is placed into storage tanks and vaporized according to demand. It then undergoes calorific value adjustment and is supplied as city gas.

Hatsukaichi LNG terminal

[In-pitmethod [LNG vaporizer] LNG storage tank]

Supply area and organization

(As of March 31, 2022)

Supply area (7 cities and 4 towns within Hiroshima prefecture)

Number of customers

Hiroshima, Kure, Onomichi, Mihara, Hatsukaichi, Higashi-hiroshima, Fukuyama,

416,000

Aki-gunKaita-cho /Saka-cho /Fuchu-cho /Kumano-cho

Hiroshima district

Number of customers

353,000

Kabe facilities

Higashi-hiroshima plant

Kabe facilities

Head office

Kaita facilities

Kaita facilities

Higashi-hiroshima plant

Head office

Hatsukaichi LNG terminal

Kumano facilities

Kure district

Number of customers

Kure branch

46,000

Kure branch

Kumano facilities

Hatsukaichi LNG terminal

Hiroshima Gas makes sure its energy supply system is stable and secure

Hiroshima Gas CSR Report 2022

Digest

so that all of its customers can always use natural gas in a safe manner.

City gas supply

Gas is supplied to customers through 5,252km of underground piping (supply and service pipelines).

Delivery to customers

The gas that we supply can be used in a variety of applications.

Gas pipe bridges

Factories, etc.

Hotels, buildings, schools, etc.

Kitchens,

hot water supply, etc.

[Gas holder]

[Industrial use]

[Commercial use]

[Residential use]

Natural gas is an

environmentally friendly

type of energy!

Wholesale

supply

(Hiroshima Gas)

Wholesale supply

utilizing equipment from

LNG tanker trucks

Setouchi Pipeline Co.,

Mizushima station

Mizushima LNG terminal

Ltd., a consolidated

(Setouchi Pipeline Co., Ltd.)

(Mizushima LNG Co., Ltd.)

subsidiary

Okayama

Hiroshima prefecture

prefecture

Mizushima station Mizushima LNG terminal

Bingo plant

Fukuyama Gas Co., Ltd.

Bingo plant

Onomichi branch

Onomichi/Mihara

district

Number of customers

17,000

Onomichi branch

Energy plays an important part in every part of our lives.

Legend

Supply area

Gas holder

(Hiroshima district)

Gas production plant

Supply area

(Kure district)

Head office/Branch/

Supply area

Facilities

(Onomichi/Mihara

Proposed pipeline

district)

Pipeline

Pipeline

(Hiroshima Gas)

(Setouchi Pipeline)

Hiroshima Gas Group 2030 Vision

Slogan for Hiroshima Gas Group 2030 Vision

Basic Policies for 2030 Vision

Three Basic Values Our Slogan Represents

  • The Hiroshima Gas Group grows with the community
  • Energy that truly benefits communities
  • To pursue inspiration and send moving messages that we can share with the entire community

1 Pursuit of inspiration through our operational policies

2 Pursuit of inspiration through our energy service

3 Pursuit of inspiration through peace of mind

4 Pursuit of inspiration through connection with others

Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities

Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities: Taking action to create a brighter future

Based on our management philosophy of "striving to be a company trusted by the community", Hiroshima Gas Group seeks to implement viable corporate governance and work toward the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the United Nations in order to contribute to building a sustainable society under the

company slogan of "energy that truly benefits communities".

October 30, 2020 Hiroshima Gas Group

Poster for "Declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals set by Hiroshima Gas Group for the benefit of communities"

Efforts by Hiroshima Gas Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

  • Efforts by Hiroshima Gas Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
    1 Until 2030, we will steadily promote the reduction of CO2 emissions in our business activities and at our customers' sites, focusing on the various ESG-related project efforts we have implemented thus far to reduce our environmental impact.
  • In the future, we will engage in the "decarbonization of the gas itself" through the use of methanation and hydrogen, as well as decarbonization of power sources, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Targets for FY2030

Contribution to CO2 emission reductions

300,000 tons/year*1

Volume of renewable energy power

60,000 kW*2

sources handled

CO2 emissions at Hiroshima Gas offices

50% decrease from FY2013*3

and production plants

*1: Contribution to CO2 emission reductions by Hiroshima Gas and its customer sites as of FY2030 (from FY2021)

*2: Includes power sources applicable for a feed-in tariff (FIT) such as solar power, wind power, and biomass.

*3: Included in contribution to CO2 emission reductions of 300,000 tons/year

  • Roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2050

2030

2050

Carbon reduction

Shifting to natural gas and LP gas (Fuel shift from oil and coal)

and decarbonization

at customer sites

Efficiently using natural gas and LP gas

by expanding the use of CGS, fuel cells, etc.

Gas

Investigating potential for next-generation energy

Decarbonization of

(Methanation / hydrogen)

Introducing and expanding

the gas itself

(Utilizing CO2 credits)

carbon neutral methane

neutrality

Envi-Electricity ronment

Carbon reduction

and decarbonization

at customer sites

Decarbonization of

power sources

Forest

conservation

Procuring and supplying electric power from

the electric power market

Supplying green electric power

Securing renewable energy power sources and the post-FIT electric power

(Constructing virtual power stations)

Thermal power source (Electric power market)

Making renewable energy power sources

the main power sources in the electric power market

Conserving forests and creating CO2 credits

Carbon

Management

Reforming and strengthening the business base for the safe

and stable supply of natural gas and improved corporate value

Company performance information

First increase in revenue in two years and third consecutive year of increase in ordinary profit. Sixth consecutive year of increase in the number of customers.

Consolidated net sales

Consolidated profit

Gas sales volume and number of customers [Non-consolidated]

(Millions of yen)

■ Ordinary profit

(Millions of yen)

■ Gas sales volume (1,000 m3)

■ Profit attributable to owners of the parent

● Number of customers (Individual customer locations)

73,717

81,842

82,268

76,802

73,250

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(Fiscal Year)

5,272

4,616

3,506

3,454

3,467

3,662

2,499

2,509

2,153

1,971

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(Fiscal Year)

583,010

596,226

569,917

566,223

519,137

415,500

416,788

414,396

411,080

412,574

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(Fiscal Year)

Business activities

LNG procurement and production

In order to respond to fluctuations in

demand for

LNG (liquefied natural gas), the raw

material for city

gas, we are striving to diversify our suppliers and

ensure stable procurement.

City gas is produced at the Hatsukaichi LNG

terminal, the Bingo plant, and the Higashi-hiroshima

plant. LNG reception and the entire gas production

process at these locations are tightly controlled via

the central control room.

LNG ship docking at our Hatsukaichi LNG terminal

Central control room

Supply and distribution plants

We are promoting the construction of new gas pipelines and systematic maintenance and management.

In addition, we have established a system to ensure the stable delivery of city gas, including a 24-hour response and dispatch system for emergency situations.

Security command center

Business

City gas is used for a variety of purposes, including residential, commercial, and industrial use, and we are proposing ways to expand and efficiently use natural gas.

We also conduct inspections and public awareness activities to ensure safe and secure gas use.

Emergency vehicles

A comprehensive system has been put into place to ensure that gas is used in a safe and secure manner.

City gas proposals to customers

Safety inspection of gas equipment

Gas Safety Guidebook

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hiroshima Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76 802 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2022 3 662 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 24 271 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 22 211 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 643
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Kensuke Matsufuji Executive Officer & Manager-Energy Sales
Kozo Tamura Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Planning
Takeshi Tanimura Executive Officer & Manager-Hatsukaichi Plant
Hiroaki Yamato Executive Officer & Manager-Accounting
Masao Mukuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIROSHIMA GAS CO.,LTD.-11.68%162
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-34.35%18 955
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.62%16 963
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.148.72%12 462
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.16.88%9 619
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-30.31%9 054