    HIRU   US4335701086

HIRU CORP

(HIRU)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.005250 USD   +5.00%
05:54pHIRU : Disclosure Statement - 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/18HIRU CORPORATION - SQF Certification
PR
05/20HIRU CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIRU : Disclosure Statement - 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2022

07/21/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

HIRU CORP.

3331 North 35th Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85017

_______________________________

(928) 208-4486

www.waterandiceshop.com

info@waterandiceshop.com

6799 - Investors, Misc.

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,748,182,295.

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:1,748,182,295.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,748,182,295.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

  • Hiru Corporation since November 2008 to Present
  • Phoenix Restaurant Group, Inc. until November 2008
  • DenAmerica Corp. until July 1999
  • Merger of American Family Restaurants, Inc. with Denwest Restaurant Corp. prior to name change to DenAmerica Corp. in April 1996
  • American Family Restaurants, Inc. until April 1996

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):

State of Georgia (Since inception date of September 25, 1989)

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

3331 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85017

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Not Applicable

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Not applicable

[Balance of this Page Intentionally Left Blank]

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

HIRU

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

433570108

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

1,750,000,000as of date: June 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

1,748,182,295as of date: June 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

1,378,798,797as of date: June 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

107as of date: June 30, 2022

NOTE: On July 15, 2021, the Company amended its articles of incorporation in the State of Georgia lowering its authorized Common Stock from 5,000,000,000 shares to 2,000,000,000 shares (Par Value $0.001). Further, on August 16, 2021, the Company amended its articles of incorporation in the State of Georgia lowering its authorized Common Stock from 2,000,000,000 shares to 1,750,000,000 shares (Par Value $0.001).

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

None (Not Publicly Traded)

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred, Series "A"

CUSIP:

Not Applicable

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000

as of date: June 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

100,000

as of date: June 30, 2022

Preferred Stock Designation: During March 2008, the Company filled a designation (and later amendments to this Designation) with the Georgia Secretary of State authorizing 5,000,000 shares or Preferred Stock, Series "A". Currently, the Preferred Stock, Series "A" has a conversion rate to one (1) share of the Preferred Stock, Series "A" to twenty-thousand (20,000) shares of Common Stock of the Company. The holders of the Preferred Stock, Series "A" are entitled to vote on all matters voted on by the Company's common shareholders, including election of directors, on the voting basis of twenty thousand (20,000) shares of Common Stock for every individual share of Preferred Stock, Class "A" held. To date, the Company has issued 100,000 shares of Preferred Stock Series "A" which is currently held by one (1) shareholder of record.

Transfer Agent

Name:

Empire Stock Transfer, Inc.

Phone:

(702) 818-5898

Email:

info@empirestock.com

Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89014

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

[Balance of this Page Intentionally Left Blank]

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date December 31, 2019

Common: 1,748,182,295

Preferred: 100,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date June 30, 2022

Common: 1,748,182,295

Preferred: 100,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

[Balance of this Page Intentionally Left Blank]

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Asad Arif

Title:

Accountant/Book-Keeper

Relationship to Issuer:

Service Provider

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet;
  2. Statement of Income;
  3. Statement of Cash Flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hiru Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
