HIRU : Disclosure Statement - 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines HIRU CORP. 3331 North 35th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85017 _______________________________ (928) 208-4486 www.waterandiceshop.com info@waterandiceshop.com 6799 - Investors, Misc. QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,748,182,295. As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:1,748,182,295. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,748,182,295. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Hiru Corporation since November 2008 to Present

Phoenix Restaurant Group, Inc. until November 2008

DenAmerica Corp. until July 1999

Merger of American Family Restaurants, Inc. with Denwest Restaurant Corp. prior to name change to DenAmerica Corp. in April 1996

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive): State of Georgia (Since inception date of September 25, 1989) Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 3331 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85017 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ Not Applicable Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒

2) Security Information Trading symbol: HIRU Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 433570108 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 1,750,000,000as of date: June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 1,748,182,295as of date: June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 1,378,798,797as of date: June 30, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 107as of date: June 30, 2022 NOTE: On July 15, 2021, the Company amended its articles of incorporation in the State of Georgia lowering its authorized Common Stock from 5,000,000,000 shares to 2,000,000,000 shares (Par Value $0.001). Further, on August 16, 2021, the Company amended its articles of incorporation in the State of Georgia lowering its authorized Common Stock from 2,000,000,000 shares to 1,750,000,000 shares (Par Value $0.001). All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: None (Not Publicly Traded) Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred, Series "A" CUSIP: Not Applicable Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of date: June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 100,000 as of date: June 30, 2022 Preferred Stock Designation: During March 2008, the Company filled a designation (and later amendments to this Designation) with the Georgia Secretary of State authorizing 5,000,000 shares or Preferred Stock, Series "A". Currently, the Preferred Stock, Series "A" has a conversion rate to one (1) share of the Preferred Stock, Series "A" to twenty-thousand (20,000) shares of Common Stock of the Company. The holders of the Preferred Stock, Series "A" are entitled to vote on all matters voted on by the Company's common shareholders, including election of directors, on the voting basis of twenty thousand (20,000) shares of Common Stock for every individual share of Preferred Stock, Class "A" held. To date, the Company has issued 100,000 shares of Preferred Stock Series "A" which is currently held by one (1) shareholder of record. Transfer Agent Name: Empire Stock Transfer, Inc. Phone: (702) 818-5898 Email: info@empirestock.com Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89014 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐

Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date December 31, 2019 Common: 1,748,182,295 Preferred: 100,000 Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date June 30, 2022 Common: 1,748,182,295 Preferred: 100,000