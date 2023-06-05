Hisaka Works : Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
06/05/2023 | 10:08pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Securities Code: 6247)
June 8, 2023
To Our Shareholders:
Yoshikazu Takeshita, Director, President and Chief
Executive Officer
Hisaka Works, Ltd.
2-12-7, Sonezaki, Kita-ku, Osaka City
Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hisaka Works, Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below. We look forward to your attendance.
When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in an electronic format are to be taken) in an electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the website by using the Internet address as shown below to review information.
In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) which can be viewed below.
(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Hisaka Works" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6247" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are not able to attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in any one of the following ways. Please follow the instructions in the reference document and complete your voting.
[Exercise of Votes via Internet, etc.]
Please access the Company's designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the screens, and input your approval or disapproval by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. please refer to the Information on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. on page 4 (in Japanese only).
[Exercise of Votes in Writing (by Mail)]
Please indicate on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith your approval or disapproval for the proposals and return the form by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Rental Conference Room, 26th Floor, Osaka Umeda Twin Towers North 8-1,Kakuda-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka City
Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
1. Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 2 Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Please kindly note that no gifts will be given to attendees. Your understanding would be highly appreciated.
If you attend the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith to the reception desk at the entrance of the meeting hall.
As the Company's efforts for "Cool Biz" energy conservation, please note that the Board members and relevant staff will dress lightly on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to attend the Meeting in light clothing.
For this General Meeting of Shareholders, the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items subject to measures for electronic provision) will be delivered to all shareholders who have voting rights regardless of whether they have requested the delivery of paper-based documents pursuant to the Companies Act.
Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, the following items of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements are posted on each of the websites listed on the previous page in accordance with applicable laws and regulations of Japan, and the provision of Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and therefore, are not included in this document. They are Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements accompanying this document are the portions of Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements that were audited by the Independent Auditor in the preparation of the Independent Auditor's Report or by the member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee in the preparation of the Auditor's Report.
If revisions to the items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken arise, a notice of the revisions and the details before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the websites stated on the preceding page.
Attendance at the venue
We would like shareholders coming to the venue to carefully confirm the status of infectious disease epidemic and their health condition, and to take necessary precautions for preventing infection such as wearing a mask at the venue if necessary.
To ensure the health of other shareholders and conduct smooth and calm proceedings, we may refuse entry to the meeting venue if you seem unwell. Your understanding would be highly appreciated.
Depending on the circumstances, issues that shareholders need to be informed of prior to the day of the meeting will be announced on the Company's website.
The Company's website: https://www.hisaka.co.jp/
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal No. 1 Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office for all of the current seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
The election of candidates for Directors has been determined after consulting and advising by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, in which the Independent Outside Directors comprise a majority of the members. In addition, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has stated its opinion that all of the candidates for Directors are appropriate.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Candidates for Directors
Candidate
Name
Positions and responsibility in the Company
No.
1
Yoshikazu Takeshita
Re-election
President and Representative Director; President and
CEO
Director, Managing Executive Officer
2
Koji Ohta
Re-election
Technical & Development and Konoike Plant
Manager
3
Toshiya Usami
Re-election
Director, Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Sales and Tokyo Branch Office Manager
Director, Managing Executive Officer
4
Toshiyuki Funakoshi
Re-election
Corporate Sustainability and Human Resources &
General Affairs field
Managing Executive Officer
5
Akihito Adachi
New election
General Manager of the Technology Development
Division
Re-election
6
Koji Mizumoto
Independent officer
Outside Director
Candidate for Outside
Director
Re-election
7
Yuko Tsuno
Independent officer
Outside Director
Candidate for Outside
Director
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Mar. 1981
Joined Hisaka Works, Ltd.
Mar. 2012
Manager of the Manufacturing Department of
the Vital Industry Division (present Process
Engineering Division) of the Company
Mar. 2014
General Manager of the Vital Industry Division
Yoshikazu Takeshita
June 2014
Director and General Manager of the Vital
(November 4, 1957)
Industry Division
41,700
Oct. 2015
Director, General Manager of the Vital Industry
Re-election
Division and in charge of the Kyushu Branch
1
Apr. 2016
Managing Director in charge of Finance and
Management Strategy
Apr. 2017
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
June 2020
President and Representative Director;
President and CEO (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Yoshikazu Takeshita possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience mainly in the textile dyeing and processing
machine business. After being appointed as Director, he has assumed the positions of General Manager of the Vital
Industry Division (present Process Engineering Division) and in charge of Finance and Management Strategy. Since
2017, he has demonstrated strong leadership as President and CEO, devoting himself to achieving the goals of the
Medium-term Management Plan to contribute to the Company's development. The Company judges he will be able to
continue contributing to increasing its corporate value, and therefore proposes his election as Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Mar. 1982
Joined Hisaka Works, Ltd.
Mar. 2012
Manager of the Design and Development
Department of the Valve Division of the
Company
Mar. 2014
General Manager of the Valve Division
Oct. 2015
General Manager of the Valve Division, and
Kitakyushu Branch Office Manager
Apr. 2016
Executive Officer, General Manager of the
Valve Division, Manager of the Technology
Department, and Kitakyushu Branch Office
Manager
June 2016
Director, General Manager of the Valve
Division, Manager of the Technology
Koji Ohta
Department, and Kitakyushu Branch Office
Manager
(May 11, 1958)
26,000
Apr. 2018
Director in charge of the Technology
Re-election
Department of the Valve Division, and Manager
of the Information System Department
2
Apr. 2019
Managing Director in charge of the Technology
and Valve Division, Konoike Plant Manager,
and Manager of the Information System
Department
June 2019
Managing Director in charge of Technology,
Konoike Plant Manager, and Manager of the
Information System Department
Apr. 2020
Managing Director in charge of the Technology
Development Division, and Konoike Plant
Manager
June 2020
Director, Managing Executive Officer,
Technical & Development field and Konoike
Plant Manager (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Koji Ohta possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in development and sales of the Valve business. After being appointed as Director, he has assumed the positions of General Manager of the Valve Business Division, Manager of the Technology Department, and Manager of the Information System Department. Ohta is currently responsible for heading technology development as well as serving as Head of the Konoike Plant to contribute to development of the Company. He also assumes the role of decision-making of important matters on overall business. The Company judges he will be able to continue contributing to increasing its corporate value, and therefore proposes his election as Director.