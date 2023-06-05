Advanced search
    6247   JP3784200002

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

(6247)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:45:19 2023-06-05 pm EDT
876.00 JPY   -0.57%
06/05Hisaka Works : Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/15Hisaka Works, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/30HISAKA WORKS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hisaka Works : Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/05/2023 | 10:08pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 6247)

June 8, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Yoshikazu Takeshita, Director, President and Chief

Executive Officer

Hisaka Works, Ltd.

2-12-7, Sonezaki, Kita-ku, Osaka City

Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hisaka Works, Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below. We look forward to your attendance.

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in an electronic format are to be taken) in an electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the website by using the Internet address as shown below to review information.

The Company's website: https://www.hisaka.co.jp/ir_info/meeting.html (in Japanese)

In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) which can be viewed below.

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Hisaka Works" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6247" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are not able to attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in any one of the following ways. Please follow the instructions in the reference document and complete your voting.

[Exercise of Votes via Internet, etc.]

Please access the Company's designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the screens, and input your approval or disapproval by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. please refer to the Information on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. on page 4 (in Japanese only).

[Exercise of Votes in Writing (by Mail)]

Please indicate on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith your approval or disapproval for the proposals and return the form by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

  1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. (JST)
  2. Venue: Rental Conference Room, 26th Floor, Osaka Umeda Twin Towers North 8-1,Kakuda-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka City
  3. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
    1. Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements
    • 1 -

2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 2 Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Please kindly note that no gifts will be given to attendees. Your understanding would be highly appreciated.

  • If you attend the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith to the reception desk at the entrance of the meeting hall.
  • As the Company's efforts for "Cool Biz" energy conservation, please note that the Board members and relevant staff will dress lightly on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to attend the Meeting in light clothing.
  • For this General Meeting of Shareholders, the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items subject to measures for electronic provision) will be delivered to all shareholders who have voting rights regardless of whether they have requested the delivery of paper-based documents pursuant to the Companies Act.
  • Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, the following items of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements are posted on each of the websites listed on the previous page in accordance with applicable laws and regulations of Japan, and the provision of Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and therefore, are not included in this document. They are Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements accompanying this document are the portions of Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements that were audited by the Independent Auditor in the preparation of the Independent Auditor's Report or by the member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee in the preparation of the Auditor's Report.
  • If revisions to the items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken arise, a notice of the revisions and the details before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the websites stated on the preceding page.
  • Attendance at the venue
    • We would like shareholders coming to the venue to carefully confirm the status of infectious disease epidemic and their health condition, and to take necessary precautions for preventing infection such as wearing a mask at the venue if necessary.
    • To ensure the health of other shareholders and conduct smooth and calm proceedings, we may refuse entry to the meeting venue if you seem unwell. Your understanding would be highly appreciated.
  • Depending on the circumstances, issues that shareholders need to be informed of prior to the day of the meeting will be announced on the Company's website.
    The Company's website: https://www.hisaka.co.jp/

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1 Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office for all of the current seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

The election of candidates for Directors has been determined after consulting and advising by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, in which the Independent Outside Directors comprise a majority of the members. In addition, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has stated its opinion that all of the candidates for Directors are appropriate.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Candidates for Directors

Candidate

Name

Positions and responsibility in the Company

No.

1

Yoshikazu Takeshita

Re-election

President and Representative Director; President and

CEO

Director, Managing Executive Officer

2

Koji Ohta

Re-election

Technical & Development and Konoike Plant

Manager

3

Toshiya Usami

Re-election

Director, Managing Executive Officer

In charge of Sales and Tokyo Branch Office Manager

Director, Managing Executive Officer

4

Toshiyuki Funakoshi

Re-election

Corporate Sustainability and Human Resources &

General Affairs field

Managing Executive Officer

5

Akihito Adachi

New election

General Manager of the Technology Development

Division

Re-election

6

Koji Mizumoto

Independent officer

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director

Re-election

7

Yuko Tsuno

Independent officer

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director

- 3 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Mar. 1981

Joined Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Mar. 2012

Manager of the Manufacturing Department of

the Vital Industry Division (present Process

Engineering Division) of the Company

Mar. 2014

General Manager of the Vital Industry Division

Yoshikazu Takeshita

June 2014

Director and General Manager of the Vital

(November 4, 1957)

Industry Division

41,700

Oct. 2015

Director, General Manager of the Vital Industry

Re-election

Division and in charge of the Kyushu Branch

1

Apr. 2016

Managing Director in charge of Finance and

Management Strategy

Apr. 2017

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

June 2020

President and Representative Director;

President and CEO (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Yoshikazu Takeshita possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience mainly in the textile dyeing and processing

machine business. After being appointed as Director, he has assumed the positions of General Manager of the Vital

Industry Division (present Process Engineering Division) and in charge of Finance and Management Strategy. Since

2017, he has demonstrated strong leadership as President and CEO, devoting himself to achieving the goals of the

Medium-term Management Plan to contribute to the Company's development. The Company judges he will be able to

continue contributing to increasing its corporate value, and therefore proposes his election as Director.

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Mar. 1982

Joined Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Mar. 2012

Manager of the Design and Development

Department of the Valve Division of the

Company

Mar. 2014

General Manager of the Valve Division

Oct. 2015

General Manager of the Valve Division, and

Kitakyushu Branch Office Manager

Apr. 2016

Executive Officer, General Manager of the

Valve Division, Manager of the Technology

Department, and Kitakyushu Branch Office

Manager

June 2016

Director, General Manager of the Valve

Division, Manager of the Technology

Koji Ohta

Department, and Kitakyushu Branch Office

Manager

(May 11, 1958)

26,000

Apr. 2018

Director in charge of the Technology

Re-election

Department of the Valve Division, and Manager

of the Information System Department

2

Apr. 2019

Managing Director in charge of the Technology

and Valve Division, Konoike Plant Manager,

and Manager of the Information System

Department

June 2019

Managing Director in charge of Technology,

Konoike Plant Manager, and Manager of the

Information System Department

Apr. 2020

Managing Director in charge of the Technology

Development Division, and Konoike Plant

Manager

June 2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer,

Technical & Development field and Konoike

Plant Manager (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Koji Ohta possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in development and sales of the Valve business. After being appointed as Director, he has assumed the positions of General Manager of the Valve Business Division, Manager of the Technology Department, and Manager of the Information System Department. Ohta is currently responsible for heading technology development as well as serving as Head of the Konoike Plant to contribute to development of the Company. He also assumes the role of decision-making of important matters on overall business. The Company judges he will be able to continue contributing to increasing its corporate value, and therefore proposes his election as Director.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

HISAKA Works Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 02:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
