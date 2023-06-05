Hisaka Works : Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 6247)

June 8, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Yoshikazu Takeshita, Director, President and Chief

Executive Officer

Hisaka Works, Ltd.

2-12-7, Sonezaki, Kita-ku, Osaka City

Notice of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hisaka Works, Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below. We look forward to your attendance.

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in an electronic format are to be taken) in an electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the website by using the Internet address as shown below to review information.

The Company's website: https://www.hisaka.co.jp/ir_info/meeting.html (in Japanese)

In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) which can be viewed below.

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Hisaka Works" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6247" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are not able to attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in any one of the following ways. Please follow the instructions in the reference document and complete your voting.

[Exercise of Votes via Internet, etc.]

Please access the Company's designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the screens, and input your approval or disapproval by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. please refer to the Information on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. on page 4 (in Japanese only).

[Exercise of Votes in Writing (by Mail)]

Please indicate on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith your approval or disapproval for the proposals and return the form by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.