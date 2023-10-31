This material is an English translation of the press release announced on Oct. 31, 2023 in Japanese, and the Japanese release is given priority about the content and the interpretation.

Oct. 31, 2023

Announcement regarding completion of partial transfer of assets,

related to S-Cup and Lacalut from SSP Co., Ltd.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Head Office: Tosu City, Saga; President and CEO: Kazuhide Nakatomi; hereinafter "Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical") announced that partial transfer of assets, etc. related to S-Cup and Lacalut from SSP Co., Ltd. A Sanofi Company (Head Office: Shinjukuku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Nikhilesh Kalra; hereinafter "SSP") was completed on October 31, 2023, as announced in the press release dated July 13, 2023, titled "Conclusion of a contract with SSP Co., Ltd. for the partial transfer of assets, etc. related to S-Cup and Lacalut*." These two brand products are scheduled to be reflected in our consolidated financial statements starting in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2024.

In the future, Hisamitsu is committed to maximizing the values of S-Cup and Lacalut transferred from SSP as well as offering a variety of products and services not limited to patches, and developing a wide range of business operations, thereby contributing to improving the quality of life (QOL) of people around the world.

■Assets targeted for transfer

・Target scope: Partial assets related to S-Cup and Lacalut (Product inventory, intellectual property rights, contractual status, etc.)

・Target products: S-Cup,S-Cup NEXT, S-Cup E, S-Cup V, Lacalut New-5 ■Schedule

・Date of contract conclusion: Jul. 13, 2023

・Date of asset transfer: Oct. 31, 2023

*Conclusion of a contract with SSP Co., Ltd. for the partial transfer of assets, related to S-Cup and Lacalut

https://global.hisamitsu/pdf/news_release_E_230713.pdf