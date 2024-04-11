We would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those involved in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

FY02/2024 Results

and Outlook for the FY02/2025

This presentation material contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including changes in material circumstances.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Apr. 11th, 2024

Agenda

FY02/2024 Results

Outlook for the FY02/2025

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024

10. Forecast of Consolidated P&L

2.

Promotion of Sustainability

11.

Forecast of Sales by Region

3.

HX2025 Initiatives

12.

Forecast of Sales by Product

4. Consolidated P&L

13. Forecast of Dividend

5.

Sales Results by Region

14. Reduction of Policy on Strategic Shareholdings

  1. Sales Results by Product
  2. Trends of second-generationnon-steroidalanti-inflammatory patch(Topical formulations) in Japan
  3. Trends of non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs

(Systemic formulations) in Japan

9. R&D Pipeline

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (1)

Rx Business

Mar. Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug, development code: HP-5070)

May. Notification of Launch of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug) Jun. Launch of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug)

Jun. Launch of TV commercial for primary palmar hyperhidrosis in Japan

Jun. "MOHRUS®TAPE 20mg″"MOHRUS®TAPE L40mg" Announcement of our wining 47th Kinoshita Prize for "Packaging Technology"

Aug. "MOHRUS®TAPE 20mg″"MOHRUS®TAPE L40mg" Announcement of our wining Optimum Packaging Award

in Japan Packaging Contest 2023

Sep. Notification of the commencement of the Phase II clinical study of HP-6050 in Japan (a transdermal formulation for sedation)

OTC Business

Mar. Launch of "Feitas®Z Dicsas® ShippuF" 7 patches in Japan

Apr. Launch of "SALONPAS HOT®" 3 patches in Japan

Apr. Launch of Feitas® new TV Commercials in Japan

Feb. Launch of renewal "Feitas® 5.0" and "Feitas® 5.0 Large Size" in Japan

Feb. Launch of "Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body" and "Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body refillable"

in Japan

Feb. Launch of new package "S-Cup®" and" Lacalut® new 5" in Japan

Mar.25 Launch of new product "SALONPAS®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package Products

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (2)

Launch of renewal "Feitas® 5.0″" Feitas® 5.0 Large Size″

Current Product

Modified Product

Reduction of package material

Feitas® 5.0

approximately 81.5%

Feitas® 5.0

Large Size approximately 82.2%

Reduction of material waste

approximately 9.3t/year

*Comparison with conventional products

Product Informationhttps://www.hisamitsu.info/feitas/index.html

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (3)

Launch of Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body

Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body 300ml

  • Bactericidal ingredients kill germs on feet and body
  • Creamy and fine lather
  • First of its kind in our company! Adoption of "Peelable film″

Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body

refillable 250ml

Product Informationhttps://www.hisamitsu.info/butena/

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (4)

Launch of new package "S-Cup®″"Lacalut® new 5″

毎日の疲れを、自分で手当て。

「歯を支える歯ぐき」に

ギュッとひきしめ感！

Product Informationhttps://www.s-cup.jp/

Product Informationhttps://www.hisamitsu.info/lacalut/

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (5)

Launch of new product "Salonpas®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package Products

"Salonpas®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package

Products

"Salonpas®" launched in 1934

"Salonpas®" series has undergone more than 50 improvements

Product Information

https://www.salonpas.jp/index.html

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (6)

Mar. The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award at the 31st Global Environment Awards for

the Kiyohara Industrial Park SmartEnergy Project

Mar. Became an official partner of TEAM JAPAN (topical analgesic anti-inflammatory drugs,

muscle fatigue care products, and medical supporters)

Mar. JLPGA Step Up Tour Notice of the New Salonpas Ladies' Open to Be Held

Mar. Establishment of a new R&D center inside Shonan iPark

Mar. Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast

May. Salonpas® Named the World's No. 1 OTC Topical Analgesic Patch Brand*1 for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Jul. Conclusion of a contract with SSP Co., Ltd. for the partial transfer of assets, related to S-Cup and Lacalut

Jul. Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Split) with Hisamitsu Wellness Co., Ltd.

Jul. Notification Regarding Concerning the Decision of MattersRelating to Acquisition of Company's Own Shares

Others

Jul. Notice regarding Issuance of Stock Compensation-Type Share Options(Stock Acquisition Rights)

Jul. Notice regarding Providing Relief Supplies in Response to the Torrential Rains from July 7, 2023

Jul. Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock CompensationType Share Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

Aug. Products to solve issues for living in Space and living on Earth"Odorleship®"Notification to be used in the International Space Station

Sep. Notification regarding Skin Care Cosmetics with Microneedle Technology

Oct. Announcement regarding completion of partial transfer of assets, related to S-Cup and Lacalut from SSP Co., Ltd.

Dec.Conclusion of Cooperation Agreement with Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, on the Provision of Disaster Shelter "Salonpas® Arena"

to be offered as an evacuation center in times of disaster

Dec.Notice regarding Results and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Jan. Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast

Jan. Notice regarding Support for Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

Feb.Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Hot Heart Club decided to donate to support organizations in FY2023

Feb.Notice regarding Providing Relief Supplies in Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

Mar.11 Notification of Completion of Construction of the New Research Laboratory "SAGA Global Research Center"

Mar.29 Expansion of domestic logistics system

Apr.1 Notice of Price Revision of products in Japan

1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (7)

New Research Laboratory "SAGA Global Research Center"

  • Consolidation of domestic research bases into a single location to speed up research and development
  • Establishmentinnovation of "Joint Laboratory" to promote open
  • Obtained "ZEB Ready" certification*.

*Building energy consumption 53% reduction

SAGA Global Research Center

Joint Laboratory

news release https://global.hisamitsu/pdf/news_release_E_240311.pdf

2. Promotion of Sustainability

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Group's Materiality

Contributing to local

(Priority Issues)

communities

Support for Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

  • A total of 10 million yen will be contributed through the Saga Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society.

We has decided to contribute relief money of 9 million yen and 1 million yen through the matching gift program called "Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Hot Heart Club" * to support victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

news release https://global.hisamitsu/pdf/news_release_E_240111-2.pdf

  • Providing Relief Supplies

Free provision of relief supplies based on the "Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster Relief" signed with the Japanese Red Cross Society on January 31, 2020.

Jikabari®

Jikabari® Onkan Plus

Feitas® MEDICAL SUPPORTER

Feitas® MEDICAL SUPPORTER

for knee

for low back

news releasehttps://www.hisamitsu.co.jp/company/pdf/news_release_240219.pdf

We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas.

