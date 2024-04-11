We would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those involved in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
FY02/2024 Results
and Outlook for the FY02/2025
This presentation material contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including changes in material circumstances.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
Apr. 11th, 2024
11
Agenda
FY02/2024 Results
Outlook for the FY02/2025
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024
10. Forecast of Consolidated P&L
2.
Promotion of Sustainability
11.
Forecast of Sales by Region
3.
HX2025 Initiatives
12.
Forecast of Sales by Product
4. Consolidated P&L
13. Forecast of Dividend
5.
Sales Results by Region
14. Reduction of Policy on Strategic Shareholdings
- Sales Results by Product
- Trends of second-generationnon-steroidalanti-inflammatory patch(Topical formulations) in Japan
- Trends of non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs
(Systemic formulations) in Japan
9. R&D Pipeline
2
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (1)
Rx Business
Mar. ・Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug, development code: HP-5070)
May. ・Notification of Launch of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug) Jun. ・Launch of APOHIDE® Lotion 20% in Japan (Primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug)
Jun. ・Launch of TV commercial for primary palmar hyperhidrosis in Japan
Jun. ・"MOHRUS®TAPE 20mg″"MOHRUS®TAPE L40mg" Announcement of our wining 47th Kinoshita Prize for "Packaging Technology"
Aug. ・"MOHRUS®TAPE 20mg″"MOHRUS®TAPE L40mg" Announcement of our wining Optimum Packaging Award
in Japan Packaging Contest 2023
Sep. ・Notification of the commencement of the Phase II clinical study of HP-6050 in Japan (a transdermal formulation for sedation)
OTC Business
Mar. ・Launch of "Feitas®Z Dicsas® ShippuF" 7 patches in Japan
Apr. ・Launch of "SALONPAS HOT®" 3 patches in Japan
Apr. ・Launch of Feitas® new TV Commercials in Japan
Feb. ・Launch of renewal "Feitas® 5.0" and "Feitas® 5.0 Large Size" in Japan
Feb. ・Launch of "Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body" and "Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body refillable"
in Japan
Feb. ・Launch of new package "S-Cup®" and" Lacalut® new 5" in Japan
Mar.25 ・Launch of new product "SALONPAS®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package Products
3
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (2)
Launch of renewal "Feitas® 5.0″" Feitas® 5.0 Large Size″
【Current Product】
【Modified Product】
・Reduction of package material
Feitas® 5.0
approximately 81.5%
Feitas® 5.0
Large Size approximately 82.2%
・Reduction of material waste
approximately 9.3t/year
*Comparison with conventional products
■Product Information：https://www.hisamitsu.info/feitas/index.html
4
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (3)
Launch of Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body
Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body 300ml
- Bactericidal ingredients kill germs on feet and body
- Creamy and fine lather
- First of its kind in our company! Adoption of "Peelable film″
Butenalock® Medical Soap Foot & Body
refillable 250ml
■Product Information：https://www.hisamitsu.info/butena/
5
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (4)
Launch of new package "S-Cup®″"Lacalut® new 5″
毎日の疲れを、自分で手当て。
「歯を支える歯ぐき」に
ギュッとひきしめ感！
■ Product Information：https://www.s-cup.jp/
■ Product Information：https://www.hisamitsu.info/lacalut/
6
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (5)
Launch of new product "Salonpas®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package Products
"Salonpas®" 90th Anniversary Limited Package
Products
"Salonpas®" launched in 1934
"Salonpas®" series has undergone more than 50 improvements
■ Product Information：
https://www.salonpas.jp/index.html
7
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (6)
Mar. ・The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award at the 31st Global Environment Awards for
the Kiyohara Industrial Park SmartEnergy Project
Mar. ・Became an official partner of TEAM JAPAN (topical analgesic anti-inflammatory drugs,
muscle fatigue care products, and medical supporters)
Mar. ・JLPGA Step Up Tour Notice of the New Salonpas Ladies' Open to Be Held
Mar. ・Establishment of a new R&D center inside Shonan iPark
Mar. ・Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast
May. ・Salonpas® Named the World's No. 1 OTC Topical Analgesic Patch Brand*1 for the Seventh Consecutive Year
Jul. ・Conclusion of a contract with SSP Co., Ltd. for the partial transfer of assets, related to S-Cup and Lacalut
Jul. ・Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Split) with Hisamitsu Wellness Co., Ltd.
Jul. ・Notification Regarding Concerning the Decision of MattersRelating to Acquisition of Company's Own Shares
Others
Jul. ・Notice regarding Issuance of Stock Compensation-Type Share Options(Stock Acquisition Rights)
Jul. ・Notice regarding Providing Relief Supplies in Response to the Torrential Rains from July 7, 2023
Jul. ・Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock CompensationType Share Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)
Aug. ・Products to solve issues for living in Space and living on Earth"Odorleship®"Notification to be used in the International Space Station
Sep. ・Notification regarding Skin Care Cosmetics with Microneedle Technology
Oct. ・Announcement regarding completion of partial transfer of assets, related to S-Cup and Lacalut from SSP Co., Ltd.
Dec.・Conclusion of Cooperation Agreement with Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, on the Provision of Disaster Shelter "Salonpas® Arena"
to be offered as an evacuation center in times of disaster
Dec.・Notice regarding Results and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
Jan. ・Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast
Jan. ・Notice regarding Support for Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Feb.・Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Hot Heart Club decided to donate to support organizations in FY2023
Feb.・Notice regarding Providing Relief Supplies in Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mar.11 ・Notification of Completion of Construction of the New Research Laboratory "SAGA Global Research Center"
Mar.29 ・ Expansion of domestic logistics system
8
Apr.1 ・ Notice of Price Revision of products in Japan
1. Looking back on the FY02/2024 (7)
New Research Laboratory "SAGA Global Research Center"
- Consolidation of domestic research bases into a single location to speed up research and development
- Establishmentinnovation of "Joint Laboratory" to promote open
- Obtained "ZEB Ready" certification*.
*Building energy consumption 53% reduction
SAGA Global Research Center
Joint Laboratory
news release⇒ https://global.hisamitsu/pdf/news_release_E_240311.pdf
9
2. Promotion of Sustainability
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Group's Materiality
Contributing to local
(Priority Issues)
communities
Support for Disaster of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake
- A total of 10 million yen will be contributed through the Saga Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society.
We has decided to contribute relief money of 9 million yen and 1 million yen through the matching gift program called "Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Hot Heart Club" * to support victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake
news release⇒ https://global.hisamitsu/pdf/news_release_E_240111-2.pdf
- Providing Relief Supplies
Free provision of relief supplies based on the "Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster Relief" signed with the Japanese Red Cross Society on January 31, 2020.
Jikabari®
Jikabari® Onkan Plus
Feitas® MEDICAL SUPPORTER
Feitas® MEDICAL SUPPORTER
（for knee）
（for low back）
news release⇒https://www.hisamitsu.co.jp/company/pdf/news_release_240219.pdf
We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 06:14:02 UTC.