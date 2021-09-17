Log in
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Announcement regarding Establishment of “the 7th Medium-term Management Policy” (Presentation Material)

09/17/2021
7th Mid-Term

Management Policy

HX2025 (Hisamitsu Transformation 2025)

September 17, 2021

President and CEO

NAKATOMI, Kazuhide

1

Recognition of the Current Situation

-Changes in the External Environment and Our Activities

External changes

  • Growth in the aging of society at home and abroad
  • Increase in online consumption
  • COVID-19global spread

Our activities

[Not to Change]

  • With a focus on products utilizing TDDS technology delivering a better QOL to the world

[To Change]

  • Leveraging our management resources and respond to customer needs beyond the pharmaceutical boundaries

Inherit the culture we have nurtured,

Redefinite a new mission to be fulfilled

Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide

2

New corporate mission

Promoting "TE-A-TE"

Culture Worldwide

"TE-A-TE" means thoughtful consideration to others.

Put your hands to your loved people, heal them with all your heart. This is a treatment culture that we have valued since our foundation.

Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide

3

Expansion of business activities

Corporate Philosophy: Delivering a better QOL to the World

In the past Company mission

New Company Mission: Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide

Promoting Patch Treatment Culture Worldwide

In the past

Domestic and

Domestic and

Zictoru Tape

Procurement of

Activities

Prescription Sales

international sales

HP-5070, etc.

non-woven fabrics

Mohrus® Tape, etc.

Salon paths, etc.

and adhesive

Be accumulated

Relationship to exercise

Salonpas Brand and

TDDS Research

Other

Management

equipment and

other products

(including lotion/ointment)

(JAXA, etc.)

resources

Locomotive syndrome

Leveraging Our Accumulated Management Resources to Meet Customer Needs

Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide

4

Sustainability Policy

Hisamitsu's Sustainability

"TE-A-TE" Creating Smiles

We will place even more value on "TE-A-TE" culture.

Literally meaning "applying a hand," TE-A-TE signifies to heal your loved

ones by giving them your hand in the sincere hope that they will endure their difficulties and get better.

What lies beneath TE-A-TE is your compassion for your loved ones. Such compassion is the starting point of our "patch treatment" culture, which we have emphasized since our establishment.

One way to spread "TE-A-TE" culture throughout the world is to spread "patch treatment" culture, but our corporate responsibilities are not limited to that.

Everything is our responsibility as long as it is filled with enthusiasm for TE-A-TE and concerned with customer satisfaction, even if it is in the realm of non-profit operations or disease/injury prevention.

By contributing to creating happy smiles through a compassionate TE-ATE culture, we will strive to achieve a favorable cycle of solving social problems and realizing our corporate group's growth.

Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 04:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
