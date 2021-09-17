Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Announcement regarding Establishment of “the 7th Medium-term Management Policy” (Presentation Material)
09/17/2021 | 12:12am EDT
7th Mid-Term
Management Policy
～HX2025 (Hisamitsu Transformation 2025) ～
September 17, 2021
President and CEO
NAKATOMI, Kazuhide
1
Recognition of the Current Situation
-Changes in the External Environment and Our Activities
External changes
Growth in the aging of society at home and abroad
Increase in online consumption
COVID-19global spread
Our activities
[Not to Change]
With a focus on products utilizing TDDS technology delivering a better QOL to the world
[To Change]
Leveraging our management resources and respond to customer needs beyond the pharmaceutical boundaries
Inherit the culture we have nurtured,
Redefinite a new mission to be fulfilled
Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide
2
New corporate mission
Promoting "TE-A-TE"
Culture Worldwide
"TE-A-TE" means thoughtful consideration to others.
Put your hands to your loved people, heal them with all your heart. This is a treatment culture that we have valued since our foundation.
Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide
3
Expansion of business activities
Corporate Philosophy: Delivering a better QOL to the World
In the past Company mission
New Company Mission: Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide
Promoting Patch Treatment Culture Worldwide
In the past
Domestic and
Domestic and
Zictoru Tape
Procurement of
Activities
Prescription Sales
international sales
HP-5070, etc.
non-woven fabrics
Mohrus® Tape, etc.
Salon paths, etc.
and adhesive
Be accumulated
Relationship to exercise
Salonpas Brand and
TDDS Research
Other
Management
equipment and
other products
(including lotion/ointment)
(JAXA, etc.)
resources
Locomotive syndrome
Leveraging Our Accumulated Management Resources to Meet Customer Needs
Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide
4
Sustainability Policy
Hisamitsu's Sustainability
"TE-A-TE" Creating Smiles
We will place even more value on "TE-A-TE" culture.
Literally meaning "applying a hand," TE-A-TE signifies to heal your loved
ones by giving them your hand in the sincere hope that they will endure their difficulties and get better.
What lies beneath TE-A-TE is your compassion for your loved ones. Such compassion is the starting point of our "patch treatment" culture, which we have emphasized since our establishment.
One way to spread "TE-A-TE" culture throughout the world is to spread "patch treatment" culture, but our corporate responsibilities are not limited to that.
Everything is our responsibility as long as it is filled with enthusiasm for TE-A-TE and concerned with customer satisfaction, even if it is in the realm of non-profit operations or disease/injury prevention.
By contributing to creating happy smiles through a compassionate TE-ATE culture, we will strive to achieve a favorable cycle of solving social problems and realizing our corporate group's growth.
Promoting "TE-A-TE" Culture Worldwide
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 04:11:06 UTC.