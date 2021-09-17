Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Announcement regarding Establishment of “the 7th Medium-term Management Policy” (Presentation Material)

Sustainability Policy

Hisamitsu's Sustainability

"TE-A-TE" Creating Smiles

We will place even more value on "TE-A-TE" culture.

Literally meaning "applying a hand," TE-A-TE signifies to heal your loved

ones by giving them your hand in the sincere hope that they will endure their difficulties and get better.

What lies beneath TE-A-TE is your compassion for your loved ones. Such compassion is the starting point of our "patch treatment" culture, which we have emphasized since our establishment.

One way to spread "TE-A-TE" culture throughout the world is to spread "patch treatment" culture, but our corporate responsibilities are not limited to that.

Everything is our responsibility as long as it is filled with enthusiasm for TE-A-TE and concerned with customer satisfaction, even if it is in the realm of non-profit operations or disease/injury prevention.

By contributing to creating happy smiles through a compassionate TE-ATE culture, we will strive to achieve a favorable cycle of solving social problems and realizing our corporate group's growth.