    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

10/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
(Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

October 14, 2021

Company name:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka

Securities code:

4530

URL:

https://global.hisamitsu/

Representative:

NAKATOMI Kazuhide, President & CEO

Contact

TAKAO Shinichiro, Managing Director & Executive Officer, Management of Public Relations,

Investor Relatoions

TEL:

+81-3-5293-1704

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

Oct. 14, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

Nov. 11, 2021

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

58,551

10.6

5,706

3.5

6,836

23.9

5,002

35.4

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020

52,926

16.5

5,516

45.9

5,519

48.1

3,693

51.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

10,156

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

millions of yen (80.6%)

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020

5,625 millions of yen (533.7%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

yen

yen

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

61.20

61.16

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020

45.22

45.16

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Aug. 31, 2021

309,583

260,536

83.6

As of Feb. 28, 2021

299,861

253,809

84.1

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of Aug. 31, 2021

258,686 millions of yen

As of Feb. 28, 2021

252,066 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended Feb. 28, 2021

41.75

41.75

83.50

Year ending Feb. 28, 2022

42.00

Year ending Feb. 28, 2022

42.00

84.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividends forecast:

No

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Full year

122,900

7.3

10,700

0.3

12,700

7.4

9,900

7.0

121.12

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:

No

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
  2. Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
    3. Changes in accounting estimates
    4. Restatement
  5. The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of Aug. 31, 2021

: 85,164,895 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2021

: 85,164,895 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of Aug. 31, 2021

: 3,426,856 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2021

: 3,430,483 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

: 81,736,248 shares

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020

: 81,680,265 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.

  • None
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.

Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on October 14, 2021. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Second Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2021)

(As of Aug. 31, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

114,254

125,682

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

39,546

34,102

Securities

21,743

22,763

Merchandise and finished goods

11,359

10,111

Work in process

465

569

Raw materials and supplies

6,744

6,867

Other

4,290

6,349

Allowance for doubtful accounts

343

385

Total current assets

198,061

206,060

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

14,180

13,940

Other, net

23,174

24,427

Total property, plant and equipment

37,354

38,368

Intangible assets

Sales rights

27

17

Other

1,150

1,485

Total intangible assets

1,178

1,503

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

54,602

54,948

Other

8,878

8,916

Allowance for doubtful accounts

214

214

Total investments and other assets

63,267

63,651

Total non-current assets

101,800

103,522

Total assets

299,861

309,583

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Second Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2021)

(As of Aug. 31, 2021)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,672

7,875

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,127

5,836

Short-term loans payable

1,111

1,111

Income taxes payable

608

1,964

Provision for sales returns

103

116

Provision for bonuses

1,350

1,229

Other

12,082

13,588

Total current liabilities

30,057

31,722

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

296

254

Net defined benefit liability

7,928

8,064

Other

7,769

9,004

Total non-current liabilities

15,994

17,324

Total liabilities

46,051

49,046

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

2,352

2,356

Retained earnings

233,376

234,971

Treasury shares

11,495

11,484

Total shareholders' equity

232,707

234,317

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

16,165

17,026

Revaluation reserve for land

3,790

3,784

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,173

3,105

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

575

451

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

19,359

24,369

Share acquisition rights

232

234

Non-controlling interests

1,510

1,614

Total net assets

253,809

260,536

Total liabilities and net assets

299,861

309,583

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(Mar. 1, 2020 - Aug. 31, 2020)

(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)

Net sales

52,926

58,551

Cost of sales

19,577

23,120

Gross profit

33,349

35,430

Selling, general and administrative expenses

27,833

29,723

Operating profit

5,516

5,706

Non-operating income

Interest income

430

79

Dividend income

463

479

Foreign exchange gains

526

Other

181

270

Total non-operating income

1,074

1,356

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2

6

Foreign exchange losses

745

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

259

151

Other

63

67

Total non-operating expenses

1,071

226

Ordinary profit

5,519

6,836

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

6

Gain on sales of investment securities

1

652

Total extraordinary income

1

659

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

5

48

Loss on discontinuation of sale

279

Total extraordinary losses

5

328

Profit before income taxes

5,515

7,168

Income taxes

1,702

2,022

Profit

3,813

5,145

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

119

143

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,693

5,002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
