Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

TAKAO Shinichiro, Managing Director & Executive Officer, Management of Public Relations,
Investor Relatoions
TEL:
+81-3-5293-1704
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
Jan. 14, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
―
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
86,663
7.2
6,973
14.2
8,665
9.3
6,218
8.7
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
80,822
18.4
8,123
△55.9
7,928
60.2
5,722
62.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
△
9,349
△
△
△
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
millions of yen (36.2%)
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
6,865 millions of yen (△47.0%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
share
yen
yen
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
76.14
76.09
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
70.04
69.97
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Nov. 30, 2021
303,995
253,913
82.9
As of Feb. 28, 2021
299,861
253,809
84.1
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of Nov. 30, 2021
251,971 millions of yen
As of Feb. 28, 2021
252,066 millions of yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended Feb. 28, 2021
―
41.75
―
41.75
83.50
Year ending Feb. 28, 2022
―
42.00
―
Year ending Feb. 28, 2022
42.00
84.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the mst recently announced dividends forecast:
No
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
Full year
122,900
7.3
10,700
0.3
12,700
7.4
9,900
7.0
121.22
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:
No
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
Changes in accounting estimates
Restatement
The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of Nov. 30, 2021
: 85,164,895 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021
: 85,164,895 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of Nov. 30, 2021
: 4,025,727 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021
: 3,430,483 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
: 81,670,294 shares
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
: 81,698,419 shares
*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.
None
Yes
Yes
None
None
None
*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.
Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on January 13, 2022. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Third Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2021)
(As of Nov. 30, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
114,254
119,908
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
39,546
33,083
Securities
21,743
23,107
Merchandise and finished goods
11,359
10,012
Work in process
465
532
Raw materials and supplies
6,744
6,890
Other
4,290
10,859
Allowance for doubtful accounts
343
405
Total current assets
198,061
203,988
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
14,180
13,746
Other, net
23,174
24,733
Total property, plant and equipment
37,354
38,480
Intangible assets
Sales rights
27
458
Other
1,150
938
Total intangible assets
1,178
1,397
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
54,602
51,293
Other
8,878
9,049
Allowance for doubtful accounts
214
214
Total investments and other assets
63,267
60,128
△
△
Total non-current assets
101,800
100,007
Total assets
299,861
303,995
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Third Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2021)
(As of Nov. 30, 2021)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,672
7,167
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
7,127
5,582
Short-term loans payable
1,111
1,111
Income taxes payable
608
1,668
Provision for sales returns
103
118
Provision for bonuses
1,350
490
Other
12,082
18,150
Total current liabilities
30,057
34,289
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
296
238
Net defined benefit liability
7,928
8,132
Other
7,769
7,422
Total non-current liabilities
15,994
15,793
Total liabilities
46,051
50,082
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
2,352
2,356
Retained earnings
233,376
232,753
Treasury shares
11,495
13,908
Total shareholders' equity
232,707
229,674
△
△
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
16,165
14,261
Revaluation reserve for land
3,790
3,784
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,173
3,861
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△ 575
389
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
19,359
22,296
Share acquisition rights
232
244
Non-controlling interests
1,510
1,697
Total net assets
253,809
253,913
Total liabilities and net assets
299,861
303,995
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(Mar. 1, 2020 - Nov. 30, 2020)
(Mar. 1, 2021 - Nov. 30, 2021)
Net sales
80,822
86,663
Cost of sales
30,184
34,884
Gross profit
50,674
51,779
Selling, general and administrative expenses
42,551
44,805
Operating profit
8,123
6,973
Non-operating income
Interest income
507
110
Dividend income
570
595
Foreign exchange gains
―
891
Other
390
329
Total non-operating income
1,467
1,927
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5
11
Foreign exchange losses
1,149
―
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
208
74
Cost for idle operation
―
77
Other
299
72
Total non-operating expenses
1,662
235
Ordinary profit
7,928
8,665
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
219
6
Gain on sales of investment securities
136
652
Total extraordinary income
356
659
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
21
53
Loss on discontinuation of sale
―
279
Total extraordinary losses
21
333
Profit before income taxes
8,263
8,992
Income taxes
2,409
2,564
Profit
5,853
6,427
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
131
209
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,722
6,218
