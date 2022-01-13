Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
(Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

January 13, 2022

Company name:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka

Securities code:

4530

URL:

https://global.hisamitsu/

Representative:

NAKATOMI Kazuhide, President & CEO

Contact

TAKAO Shinichiro, Managing Director & Executive Officer, Management of Public Relations,

Investor Relatoions

TEL:

+81-3-5293-1704

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

Jan. 14, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021

86,663

7.2

6,973

14.2

8,665

9.3

6,218

8.7

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020

80,822

18.4

8,123

55.9

7,928

60.2

5,722

62.9

(Note) Comprehensive income:

9,349

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021

millions of yen (36.2%)

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020

6,865 millions of yen (47.0%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

yen

yen

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021

76.14

76.09

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020

70.04

69.97

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Nov. 30, 2021

303,995

253,913

82.9

As of Feb. 28, 2021

299,861

253,809

84.1

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of Nov. 30, 2021

251,971 millions of yen

As of Feb. 28, 2021

252,066 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended Feb. 28, 2021

41.75

41.75

83.50

Year ending Feb. 28, 2022

42.00

Year ending Feb. 28, 2022

42.00

84.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the mst recently announced dividends forecast:

No

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Full year

122,900

7.3

10,700

0.3

12,700

7.4

9,900

7.0

121.22

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:

No

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
  2. Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
    3. Changes in accounting estimates
    4. Restatement
  5. The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of Nov. 30, 2021

: 85,164,895 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2021

: 85,164,895 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of Nov. 30, 2021

: 4,025,727 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2021

: 3,430,483 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021

: 81,670,294 shares

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020

: 81,698,419 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.

  • None
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.

Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on January 13, 2022. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Third Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2021)

(As of Nov. 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

114,254

119,908

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

39,546

33,083

Securities

21,743

23,107

Merchandise and finished goods

11,359

10,012

Work in process

465

532

Raw materials and supplies

6,744

6,890

Other

4,290

10,859

Allowance for doubtful accounts

343

405

Total current assets

198,061

203,988

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

14,180

13,746

Other, net

23,174

24,733

Total property, plant and equipment

37,354

38,480

Intangible assets

Sales rights

27

458

Other

1,150

938

Total intangible assets

1,178

1,397

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

54,602

51,293

Other

8,878

9,049

Allowance for doubtful accounts

214

214

Total investments and other assets

63,267

60,128

Total non-current assets

101,800

100,007

Total assets

299,861

303,995

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Third Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2021)

(As of Nov. 30, 2021)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,672

7,167

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,127

5,582

Short-term loans payable

1,111

1,111

Income taxes payable

608

1,668

Provision for sales returns

103

118

Provision for bonuses

1,350

490

Other

12,082

18,150

Total current liabilities

30,057

34,289

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

296

238

Net defined benefit liability

7,928

8,132

Other

7,769

7,422

Total non-current liabilities

15,994

15,793

Total liabilities

46,051

50,082

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

2,352

2,356

Retained earnings

233,376

232,753

Treasury shares

11,495

13,908

Total shareholders' equity

232,707

229,674

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

16,165

14,261

Revaluation reserve for land

3,790

3,784

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,173

3,861

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

575

389

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

19,359

22,296

Share acquisition rights

232

244

Non-controlling interests

1,510

1,697

Total net assets

253,809

253,913

Total liabilities and net assets

299,861

303,995

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(Mar. 1, 2020 - Nov. 30, 2020)

(Mar. 1, 2021 - Nov. 30, 2021)

Net sales

80,822

86,663

Cost of sales

30,184

34,884

Gross profit

50,674

51,779

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,551

44,805

Operating profit

8,123

6,973

Non-operating income

Interest income

507

110

Dividend income

570

595

Foreign exchange gains

891

Other

390

329

Total non-operating income

1,467

1,927

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5

11

Foreign exchange losses

1,149

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

208

74

Cost for idle operation

77

Other

299

72

Total non-operating expenses

1,662

235

Ordinary profit

7,928

8,665

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

219

6

Gain on sales of investment securities

136

652

Total extraordinary income

356

659

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

21

53

Loss on discontinuation of sale

279

Total extraordinary losses

21

333

Profit before income taxes

8,263

8,992

Income taxes

2,409

2,564

Profit

5,853

6,427

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

131

209

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,722

6,218

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
