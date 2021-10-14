Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

TAKAO Shinichiro, Managing Director & Executive Officer, Management of Public Relations,
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
Oct. 14, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
Nov. 11, 2021
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
58,551
10.6
5,706
3.5
6,836
23.9
5,002
35.4
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020
52,926
16.5
5,516
45.9
5,519
48.1
3,693
51.1
(Note) Comprehensive income:
△
△
△
△
10,156
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
millions of yen (80.6%)
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020
5,625 millions of yen (533.7%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
share
yen
yen
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
61.20
61.16
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020
45.22
45.16
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Aug. 31, 2021
309,583
260,536
83.6
As of Feb. 28, 2021
299,861
253,809
84.1
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of Aug. 31, 2021
258,686 millions of yen
As of Feb. 28, 2021
252,066 millions of yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended Feb. 28, 2021
―
41.75
―
41.75
83.50
Year ending Feb. 28, 2022
―
42.00
Year ending Feb. 28, 2022
―
42.00
84.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividends forecast:
No
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
Full year
122,900
7.3
10,700
0.3
12,700
7.4
9,900
7.0
121.12
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:
No
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
Changes in accounting estimates
Restatement
The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of Aug. 31, 2021
: 85,164,895 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021
: 85,164,895 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of Aug. 31, 2021
: 3,426,856 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021
: 3,430,483 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
: 81,736,248 shares
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2020
: 81,680,265 shares
*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.
None
Yes
Yes
None
None
None
*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.
Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on October 14, 2021. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Second Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2021)
(As of Aug. 31, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
114,254
125,682
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
39,546
34,102
Securities
21,743
22,763
Merchandise and finished goods
11,359
10,111
Work in process
465
569
Raw materials and supplies
6,744
6,867
Other
4,290
6,349
Allowance for doubtful accounts
343
385
Total current assets
198,061
206,060
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
14,180
13,940
Other, net
23,174
24,427
Total property, plant and equipment
37,354
38,368
Intangible assets
Sales rights
27
17
Other
1,150
1,485
Total intangible assets
1,178
1,503
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
54,602
54,948
Other
8,878
8,916
Allowance for doubtful accounts
214
214
Total investments and other assets
63,267
63,651
△
△
Total non-current assets
101,800
103,522
Total assets
299,861
309,583
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Second Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2021)
(As of Aug. 31, 2021)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,672
7,875
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
7,127
5,836
Short-term loans payable
1,111
1,111
Income taxes payable
608
1,964
Provision for sales returns
103
116
Provision for bonuses
1,350
1,229
Other
12,082
13,588
Total current liabilities
30,057
31,722
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
296
254
Net defined benefit liability
7,928
8,064
Other
7,769
9,004
Total non-current liabilities
15,994
17,324
Total liabilities
46,051
49,046
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
2,352
2,356
Retained earnings
233,376
234,971
Treasury shares
11,495
11,484
Total shareholders' equity
232,707
234,317
△
△
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
16,165
17,026
Revaluation reserve for land
3,790
3,784
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,173
3,105
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△ 575
451
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
19,359
24,369
Share acquisition rights
232
234
Non-controlling interests
1,510
1,614
Total net assets
253,809
260,536
Total liabilities and net assets
299,861
309,583
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(Mar. 1, 2020 - Aug. 31, 2020)
(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)
Net sales
52,926
58,551
Cost of sales
19,577
23,120
Gross profit
33,349
35,430
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,833
29,723
Operating profit
5,516
5,706
Non-operating income
Interest income
430
79
Dividend income
463
479
Foreign exchange gains
―
526
Other
181
270
Total non-operating income
1,074
1,356
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2
6
Foreign exchange losses
745
―
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
259
151
Other
63
67
Total non-operating expenses
1,071
226
Ordinary profit
5,519
6,836
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
―
6
Gain on sales of investment securities
1
652
Total extraordinary income
1
659
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
5
48
Loss on discontinuation of sale
―
279
Total extraordinary losses
5
328
Profit before income taxes
5,515
7,168
Income taxes
1,702
2,022
Profit
3,813
5,145
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
119
143
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,693
5,002
