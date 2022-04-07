Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material.
The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Apr.7th, 2022 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
(Security code number: 4530)
Consolidated Financial Statement
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
As a % of total
Current assets
171,444
180,103
184,926
186,225
180,018
191,553
193,241
191,418
192,461
200,319
205,531
209,251
195,780
197,445
196,460
198,061
198,804
206,060
203,988
200,176
66.1%
Cash & deposits
84,939
87,563
90,453
117,189
110,016
116,896
104,241
110,283
115,710
108,901
104,555
107,051
101,158
117,039
111,991
114,254
120,361
125,682
119,908
129,290
Notes and accounts receivable
32,621
34,707
34,250
35,185
35,122
35,940
35,060
39,961
33,701
41,535
39,587
49,232
37,898
31,955
32,128
39,546
31,969
34,102
33,083
38,505
Marketable securities
31,774
35,374
35,512
14,759
13,981
15,828
21,390
20,946
21,045
21,879
34,893
34,878
33,995
22,281
22,109
21,743
22,804
22,763
23,107
13,141
Inventory
17,379
16,523
17,400
16,972
17,323
16,924
17,742
15,760
16,816
16,185
18,204
15,460
18,203
19,513
19,986
18,569
18,307
17,548
17,435
16,412
Other current assets
4,996
6,201
7,557
2,359
3,824
6,220
15,072
4,766
5,430
12,127
8,583
2,952
4,797
6,928
10,533
4,290
5,720
6,349
10,859
3,219
Bad debt provision
-267
-266
-248
-239
-249
-258
-267
-299
-242
-311
-293
-325
-273
-273
-289
-343
-359
-385
-405
-393
Fixed assets
106,626
107,101
111,632
110,310
109,880
109,814
110,586
104,368
97,660
96,411
102,455
98,150
101,305
101,494
100,087
101,800
101,100
103,522
100,007
102,681
33.9%
Tangible fixed assets
41,989
41,755
41,510
40,064
39,134
39,666
39,790
39,556
39,100
38,936
38,695
38,596
37,973
38,147
37,151
37,354
38,460
38,368
38,480
39,069
Buildings and structures
16,527
16,455
16,195
15,955
15,422
15,194
14,967
14,816
15,120
14,714
14,498
14,939
14,829
14,631
14,402
14,180
14,231
13,940
13,746
13,905
Machinery and transport equipment
7,651
7,201
6,854
6,869
7,141
7,046
6,757
6,658
6,493
6,085
6,119
6,633
6,154
6,062
5,877
6,162
6,069
6,063
5,756
6,272
Tools, instruments, etc.
1,893
1,983
1,922
1,909
1,844
1,795
1,804
1,781
2,003
2,055
1,983
1,978
2,081
2,095
2,056
2,077
2,097
2,061
2,082
2,140
Land
13,091
13,085
13,096
12,628
12,497
12,535
12,571
12,348
12,353
12,324
12,320
12,340
12,317
12,301
11,912
11,897
11,920
11,927
11,933
11,956
Construction in progress
2,720
2,933
3,352
2,619
2,155
3,027
3,599
3,860
3,017
3,652
3,640
2,520
2,407
2,887
2,734
2,822
2,891
3,196
3,813
3,646
Lease assets
105
96
88
81
73
66
91
91
112
105
133
184
183
169
168
214
1,248
1,178
1,148
1,147
Intangible fixed assets
5,399
4,987
4,523
4,100
3,526
3,213
2,856
1,990
1,867
1,688
1,565
1,469
1,570
1,478
1,341
1,178
1,147
1,503
1,397
1,326
Investments, etc.
59,237
60,357
65,598
66,145
67,220
66,934
67,939
62,820
56,692
55,786
62,194
58,083
61,761
61,868
61,593
63,267
61,493
63,651
60,128
62,286
Investment securities
50,793
51,623
56,895
57,170
58,086
57,620
58,554
53,521
47,716
46,805
53,274
48,379
52,526
52,775
53,333
54,602
53,059
54,948
51,293
52,519
Long-term loans
37
36
35
34
30
29
28
27
27
26
21
20
21
20
19
18
17
17
16
16
Deferred tax assets
1,285
1,418
1,471
815
720
786
711
814
638
779
838
1,287
923
769
860
1,047
1,041
1,233
1,225
1,153
Other
7,336
7,495
7,412
8,342
8,600
8,715
8,861
8,673
8,525
8,390
8,275
8,609
8,504
8,516
7,594
7,812
7,588
7,665
7,807
8,810
Bad debt provision
-216
-216
-216
-216
-216
-216
-216
-215
-215
-215
-215
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
Total assets
278,070
287,204
296,559
296,536
289,899
301,367
303,827
295,786
290,121
296,731
307,986
307,401
297,085
298,939
296,548
299,861
299,904
309,583
303,995
302,858
Current liabilities
33,933
36,417
37,403
34,938
31,058
34,773
35,098
30,354
31,490
36,708
40,685
41,055
31,046
30,714
30,256
30,057
26,837
31,722
34,289
32,160
10.6%
Notes and accounts payable
8,873
8,721
8,373
7,709
7,715
7,990
7,073
8,290
8,554
8,735
9,789
10,488
8,813
6,798
6,895
7,672
6,141
7,875
7,167
7,533
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
6,554
5,936
6,131
6,202
5,875
6,292
6,057
5,864
6,073
8,102
8,117
8,536
7,992
6,575
5,270
7,127
4,921
5,836
5,582
5,692
Short-term borrowing
1,536
1,621
1,486
1,461
1,436
1,411
1,386
1,361
1,320
1,282
1,245
1,209
1,211
1,191
1,181
1,111
1,111
1,111
1,111
1,071
Accrued expenses
4,534
5,566
4,481
7,278
4,514
5,321
4,622
5,936
4,758
5,454
4,243
7,865
3,675
4,365
4,133
6,634
4,216
4,958
4,951
6,685
Unpaid expenses
2,493
659
2,456
956
2,419
790
2,605
1,484
2,909
1,269
2,610
1,374
2,635
1,084
2,528
1,315
2,710
1,032
2,656
1,576
Unpaid tax, etc.
1,641
3,390
2,273
4,891
1,326
2,569
907
868
818
3,052
4,061
5,745
513
1,768
532
608
1,209
1,964
1,668
2,938
Bonus reserves
583
1,435
780
1,674
490
1,415
805
1,629
444
1,376
742
1,558
383
1,159
348
1,350
339
1,229
490
1,363
Reserve for returned goods unsold
116
125
114
106
86
95
98
101
99
125
120
127
93
81
87
103
108
116
118
135
Other current liabilities
7,598
8,960
11,305
4,657
7,193
8,886
11,541
4,818
6,512
7,308
9,754
4,150
5,727
7,690
9,278
4,133
6,078
7,597
10,543
5,162
Fixed liabilities
15,073
15,428
17,048
15,900
15,795
16,031
16,120
16,802
15,327
15,202
17,053
15,598
16,329
15,318
15,550
15,994
16,578
17,324
15,793
15,812
5.2%
Long-term borrowing
559
540
524
504
488
469
452
433
420
405
388
368
349
326
309
296
273
254
238
219
Provision for pension and remuneration obligations
7,061
7,131
7,221
7,297
7,352
7,434
7,446
7,465
7,515
7,517
7,580
7,600
7,650
7,754
7,835
7,928
7,999
8,064
8,132
8,216
Deferred tax liabilities
3,457
3,731
5,115
3,978
4,177
4,318
4,466
5,223
3,511
3,013
4,545
2,978
4,350
4,460
4,709
5,126
4,818
5,524
4,275
4,171
Other fixed liabilities
3,995
4,025
4,186
4,120
3,777
3,809
3,754
3,680
3,880
4,266
4,538
4,652
3,977
2,777
2,695
2,643
3,486
3,480
3,147
3,205
Total liabilities
49,007
51,846
54,452
50,839
46,853
50,805
51,218
47,157
46,817
51,911
57,738
56,654
47,376
46,033
45,806
46,051
43,415
49,046
50,082
47,972
15.8%
Owners' Equity
204,608
210,319
213,341
216,490
216,497
222,201
221,896
222,657
221,159
225,515
226,728
229,945
226,711
230,565
229,181
232,707
231,662
234,317
229,674
227,495
75.1%
Common stock
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
2,272
2,272
2,284
2,352
2,352
2,352
2,352
2,356
2,356
2,356
Retained earnings
224,926
230,638
233,660
236,811
236,819
242,525
243,244
249,156
247,659
253,293
227,712
230,929
227,653
231,232
229,848
233,376
232,331
234,971
232,753
236,192
Treasury stock
-34,706
-34,707
-34,707
-34,709
-34,709
-34,712
-35,735
-40,886
-40,887
-42,166
-11,730
-11,730
-11,699
-11,493
-11,493
-11,495
-11,496
-11,484
-13,908
-19,527
Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments
23,068
23,605
27,265
27,679
24,971
26,742
29,044
24,284
20,364
17,490
21,636
18,838
21,147
20,667
19,883
19,359
22,995
24,369
22,296
25,419
8.4%
Other marketable securities revaluation account
15,651
16,285
19,462
19,101
19,891
19,648
20,268
17,009
13,012
11,984
16,119
12,047
15,362
15,341
15,612
16,165
15,729
17,026
14,261
15,070
Land revaluation account
3,685
3,685
3,685
3,814
3,827
3,827
3,827
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,784
3,784
3,784
3,641
Forex adjustment account
4,790
4,628
5,046
5,088
1,510
3,468
5,095
3,581
3,630
1,751
1,728
2,700
1,652
1,142
35
-1,173
2,966
3,105
3,861
5,633
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-1,059
-994
-929
-325
-257
-201
-145
-97
-69
-35
-1
299
341
393
444
575
514
451
389
1,073
Stock acquisition right
225
250
274
299
323
346
369
392
415
440
466
491
472
213
223
232
241
234
244
254
0.1%
Minority interest
1,161
1,183
1,225
1,227
1,252
1,271
1,298
1,295
1,363
1,373
1,417
1,470
1,378
1,458
1,453
1,510
1,589
1,614
1,697
1,717
0.6%
Total Net assets
229,063
235,357
242,107
245,696
243,045
250,561
252,609
248,629
243,303
244,820
250,248
250,746
249,709
252,906
250,741
253,809
256,489
260,536
253,913
254,885
84.2%
Liabilities and Net assets
278,070
287,204
296,559
296,536
289,899
301,367
303,827
295,786
290,121
296,731
307,986
307,401
297,085
298,939
296,548
299,861
299,904
309,583
303,995
302,858
Consolidated Financial Statement
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
YoY
Sales
36,090
73,480
110,138
148,466
33,507
69,400
102,587
143,408
29,233
63,401
99,078
140,992
24,882
52,926
80,822
114,510
27,761
58,551
86,663
120,193
105.0%
CoGS
14,004
27,584
40,267
55,688
13,600
26,130
38,175
54,727
10,901
22,892
34,554
53,388
9,672
19,577
30,148
45,337
11,162
23,120
34,884
50,126
(as a % of sales)
38.8%
37.5%
36.6%
37.5%
40.6%
37.7%
37.2%
38.2%
37.3%
36.1%
34.9%
37.9%
38.9%
37.0%
37.3%
39.6%
40.2%
39.5%
40.3%
41.7%
Gross profits
22,086
45,895
69,870
92,777
19,906
43,270
64,412
88,680
18,331
40,509
64,523
87,603
15,210
33,349
50,674
69,173
16,599
35,430
51,779
70,067
101.3%
(as a % of sales)
61.2%
62.5%
63.4%
62.5%
59.4%
62.3%
62.8%
61.8%
62.7%
63.9%
65.1%
62.1%
61.1%
63.0%
62.7%
60.4%
59.8%
60.5%
59.7%
58.3%
SG&A costs
16,987
33,249
48,598
65,836
15,543
32,024
48,458
66,401
15,552
30,319
46,106
64,875
14,132
27,833
42,551
58,501
14,479
29,723
44,805
60,730
(as a % of sales)
47.1%
45.2%
44.1%
44.3%
46.4%
46.1%
47.2%
46.3%
53.2%
47.8%
46.5%
46.0%
56.8%
52.6%
52.6%
51.1%
52.2%
50.8%
51.7%
50.5%
Sales promotion costs
3,068
6,335
9,364
13,227
3,019
6,439
10,155
13,283
2,987
6,131
9,655
13,873
3,032
5,882
9,583
13,466
3,547
7,129
10,789
13,925
Advertising costs
2,861
5,774
8,162
10,987
2,857
6,229
9,399
13,089
3,309
6,551
10,154
14,758
2,661
5,527
8,288
11,259
2,670
5,710
8,465
11,481
R&D spending
4,436
7,935
11,561
15,076
3,012
6,329
9,369
13,032
2,978
5,330
7,547
10,504
2,676
5,240
7,873
10,766
2,586
5,011
7,455
10,613
Other SG&A expenses
6,619
13,204
19,510
26,545
6,653
13,027
19,533
26,995
6,276
12,305
18,749
25,739
5,761
11,183
16,806
23,008
5,674
11,872
18,094
24,710
Operating profits
5,099
12,646
21,272
26,940
4,362
11,245
15,954
22,278
2,778
10,190
18,417
22,727
1,078
5,516
8,123
10,671
2,120
5,706
6,973
9,337
87.5%
(as a % of sales)
14.1%
17.2%
19.3%
18.1%
13.0%
16.2%
15.6%
15.5%
9.5%
16.1%
18.6%
16.1%
4.3%
10.4%
10.1%
9.3%
7.6%
9.7%
8.0%
7.8%
Nonoperating income
285
832
1,132
1,803
285
906
1,485
2,582
453
1,182
1,729
3,165
379
1,074
1,467
2,061
924
1,356
1,927
3,453
Interest received
76
180
302
493
115
278
467
800
256
520
808
1,142
235
430
507
563
33
79
110
153
Dividends received
68
403
501
724
70
422
535
763
67
436
537
811
69
463
570
843
96
479
595
905
Foreign exchange gains
----
--74
-
----
-
-
-
-
584
526
891
1,276
Equity-method investment profits
---129
-19
124
619
--82
786
-
-
-133
-
-
-569
Other
140
248
328
456
99
186
284
399
129
225
300
425
75
181
390
520
209
270
329
548
Nonoperating expenses
443
609
361
498
198
139
28
214
368
730
229
264
1,040
1,071
1,662
903
189
226
235
152
Interest paid
6
15
25
32
2
5
16
19
12
8
13
19
2
2
5
10
1
6
11
20
Foreign exchange losses
35
174
21
426
149
121
-178
178
595
197
149
737
745
1,149
542
-
-
-
-
Other
401
419
315
39
47
12
11
17
177
126
19
95
299
323
507
351
188
219
224
131
Recurring profits
4,941
12,869
22,043
28,245
4,449
12,012
17,412
24,647
2,863
10,641
19,917
25,628
418
5,519
7,928
11,829
2,855
6,836
8,665
12,638
106.8%
(as a % of sales)
13.7%
17.5%
20.0%
19.0%
13.3%
17.3%
17.0%
17.2%
9.8%
16.8%
20.1%
18.2%
1.7%
10.4%
9.8%
10.3%
10.3%
11.7%
10.0%
10.5%
Extraordinary profits
487
487
487
487
0
218
218
1,312
--1,610
1,685
1
1
356
408
659
659
659
660
Gain on sales of investment securities
487
487
487
487
-218
218
1,312
----
1
1
136
188
652
652
652
653
Public subsidies
----
----
----
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
Other
--0
0
0
-0
0
--1,610
1,685
-
-219
218
6
6
6
7
Extraordinary losses
0
2
6
1,038
0
10
9
285
1
4
10
1,159
0
5
21
40
29
328
333
342
Losses on fixed asset disposal
0
2
6
15
0
10
9
72
1
4
10
28
0
5
21
40
29
48
53
62
Impairment loss
---1,023
---138
---953
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Valuation losses on investment securities
----
----
---176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
----
---74
----
-
-
-
-
-279
279
279
Pretax profits
5,428
13,354
22,524
27,694
4,449
12,221
17,621
25,673
2,862
10,637
21,518
26,155
418
5,515
8,263
12,197
3,485
7,168
8,992
12,956
106.2%
Tax, etc.
1,753
3,968
6,684
8,574
996
3,063
4,292
6,468
948
3,088
6,097
7,461
305
1,822
2,540
2,946
1,122
2,165
2,773
3,297
Net profits
3,674
9,386
15,840
19,119
3,452
9,158
13,329
19,204
1,913
7,548
15,420
18,694
113
3,693
5,722
9,250
2,362
5,002
6,218
9,658
104.4%
(as a % of sales)
10.2%
12.8%
14.4%
12.9%
10.3%
13.2%
13.0%
13.4%
6.5%
11.9%
15.6%
13.3%
0.5%
7.0%
7.1%
8.1%
8.5%
8.5%
7.2%
8.0%
Capex
1,218
2,759
1,829
4,066
1,412
3,743
1,897
3,647
1,796
5,314
(as a % of sales)
1.7%
1.9%
2.6%
2.8%
2.2%
2.7%
3.6%
3.2%
3.1%
4.4%
Depreciation
2,464
4,901
2,075
4,213
2,607
4,214
1,923
4,058
1,964
4,287
(as a % of sales)
3.4%
3.3%
3.0%
2.9%
4.1%
3.0%
3.6%
3.5%
3.4%
3.6%
Goodwill amortization
552
1,104
542
1,528
10
20
10
20
10
35
Number of employees
2,800
2,823
2,892
2,792
2,787
2,745
2,786
2,770
2,825
2,784
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YoY
Sales
36,090
37,389
36,657
38,327
33,507
35,893
33,186
40,820
29,233
34,168
35,676
41,913
24,882
28,043
27,896
33,687
27,761
30,789
28,112
33,530
99.5%
CoGS
14,004
13,580
12,682
15,420
13,600
12,529
12,044
16,552
10,901
11,990
11,662
18,834
9,672
9,904
10,570
15,189
11,162
11,958
11,763
15,241
(as a % of sales)
38.8%
36.3%
34.6%
40.2%
40.6%
34.9%
36.3%
40.5%
37.3%
35.1%
32.7%
44.9%
38.9%
35.3%
37.9%
45.1%
40.2%
38.8%
41.8%
45.5%
Gross profits
22,086
23,809
23,975
22,906
19,906
23,363
21,142
24,268
18,331
22,177
24,014
23,079
15,210
18,138
17,325
18,498
16,599
18,830
16,348
18,288
98.9%
(as a % of sales)
61.2%
63.7%
65.4%
59.8%
59.4%
65.1%
63.7%
59.5%
62.7%
64.9%
67.3%
55.1%
61.1%
64.7%
62.1%
54.9%
59.8%
61.2%
58.2%
54.5%
SG&A costs
16,987
16,261
15,348
17,238
15,543
16,480
16,433
17,943
15,552
14,766
15,786
18,769
14,132
13,701
14,718
15,950
14,479
15,244
15,081
15,924
(as a % of sales)
47.1%
43.5%
41.9%
45.0%
46.4%
45.9%
49.5%
44.0%
53.2%
43.2%
44.2%
44.8%
56.8%
48.9%
52.8%
47.3%
52.2%
49.5%
53.6%
47.5%
Sales promotion costs
3,068
3,266
3,029
3,863
3,019
3,419
3,715
3,128
2,987
3,144
3,523
4,218
3,032
2,850
3,700
3,883
3,547
3,581
3,660
3,136
Advertising costs
2,861
2,912
2,387
2,825
2,857
3,371
3,170
3,690
3,309
3,241
3,602
4,604
2,661
2,865
2,761
2,970
2,670
3,039
2,754
3,016
R&D spending
4,436
3,498
3,626
3,514
3,012
3,316
3,040
3,663
2,978
2,351
2,216
2,957
2,676
2,563
2,632
2,893
2,586
2,425
2,444
3,157
Other SG&A expenses
6,619
6,584
6,305
7,035
6,653
6,373
6,506
7,461
6,276
6,028
6,444
6,990
5,761
5,421
5,623
6,201
5,674
6,198
6,222
6,615
Operating profits
5,099
7,547
8,626
5,667
4,362
6,882
4,708
6,324
2,778
7,411
8,227
4,309
1,078
4,437
2,607
2,548
2,120
3,586
1,266
2,363
92.8%
(as a % of sales)
14.1%
20.2%
23.5%
14.8%
13.0%
19.2%
14.2%
15.5%
9.5%
21.7%
23.1%
10.3%
4.3%
15.8%
9.3%
7.6%
7.6%
11.6%
4.5%
7.0%
Nonoperating income
285
547
299
670
285
621
579
1,096
453
782
1,056
1,483
379
707
444
1,408
924
497
648
1,600
Interest received
76
104
121
191
115
163
188
332
256
263
287
334
235
194
77
56
33
45
30
43
Dividends received
68
335
98
222
70
351
113
227
67
368
101
273
69
393
106
273
96
382
116
309
Foreign exchange gains
--153
-
-27
196
-
--398
47
-
-
-607
584
-365
384
Equity-method investment profits
--118
410
-36
104
495
-54
193
703
-12
51
341
-
8
77
644
Other
140
107
80
127
99
86
98
114
129
96
75
124
75
106
209
130
209
61
58
219
Nonoperating expenses
443
166
24
416
198
-14
9
260
368
416
8
82
1,040
43
642
56
189
101
86
-8
Interest paid
6
9
9
7
2
3
10
3
12
5
4
6
2
0
3
5
1
5
4
9
Foreign exchange losses
35
139
-405
149
--252
178
417
--
737
8
403
-
-57
-
-
Other
401
18
14
4
47
-17
-0
5
177
-6
3
76
299
36
235
51
188
39
81
-18
Recurring profits
4,941
7,928
9,173
6,202
4,449
7,562
5,399
7,234
2,863
7,777
9,276
5,710
418
5,101
2,409
3,900
2,855
3,981
1,828
3,972
101.8%
(as a % of sales)
13.7%
21.2%
25.4%
16.2%
13.3%
21.1%
16.3%
17.7%
9.8%
22.8%
26.0%
13.6%
1.7%
18.2%
8.6%
11.6%
10.3%
12.9%
6.5%
11.8%
Extraordinary profits
487
-0
-
0
218
0
1,093
--1,610
74
1
-354
52
659
0
-
0
Gain on sales of investment securities
487
---
-218
-1,093
----
1
-134
52
652
-
-
0
Public subsidies
----
----
----
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
Other
--0
-
0
-0
0
-
--1,610
74
-
-219
-1
6
0
-
0
Extraordinary losses
0
1
3
1,032
0
9
-0
276
1
2
5
1,148
0
4
16
18
29
298
4
8
Losses on fixed asset disposal
0
1
3
9
0
9
-0
63
1
2
5
18
0
4
16
18
29
19
4
8
Impairment loss
---1,023
---138
---953
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Valuation losses on investment securities
----
----
---176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
----
---74
----
-
-
-
-
-279
-
-
Pretax profits
5,428
7,926
9,169
5,169
4,449
7,772
5,400
8,051
2,862
7,774
10,881
4,636
418
5,096
2,747
3,934
3,485
3,682
1,823
3,964
100.8%
Tax, etc.
1,753
2,214
2,716
1,890
996
2,066
1,229
2,176
948
2,140
3,009
1,363
305
1,516
718
406
1,122
1,043
607
929
Net profits
3,674
5,712
6,453
3,279
3,452
5,705
4,171
5,875
1,913
5,634
7,872
3,273
113
3,579
2,029
3,528
2,362
2,639
1,216
3,034
86.0%
(as a % of sales)
10.2%
15.3%
17.9%
8.6%
10.3%
15.9%
12.6%
14.4%
6.5%
16.5%
22.1%
7.8%
0.5%
12.8%
7.3%
10.5%
8.5%
8.6%
4.3%
9.1%
Sales results by region
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
YoY
Rx Business
22,860
47,491
71,831
95,056
19,861
42,085
63,298
85,881
17,729
37,728
61,344
81,379
15,545
32,118
48,316
66,066
16,468
33,885
51,039
68,469
103.6%
Japan
16,872
36,821
55,607
73,544
15,726
32,578
49,358
67,384
13,792
29,467
49,468
65,080
12,079
25,377
38,816
52,181
13,180
27,061
41,040
54,546
104.5%
USA
5,183
9,061
13,927
18,184
3,624
8,066
11,867
15,628
3,177
6,577
9,233
12,262
2,574
5,066
7,247
10,169
2,377
4,651
6,780
9,586
94.3%
Other regions
804
1,607
2,295
3,327
511
1,440
2,072
2,869
759
1,683
2,642
4,036
892
1,675
2,253
3,715
909
2,172
3,218
4,336
116.7%
OTC Business
12,351
24,288
35,767
50,020
12,790
25,594
36,707
54,079
10,842
24,359
35,765
56,971
8,680
19,479
30,466
45,693
10,581
23,233
33,474
48,822
106.8%
Japan
7,477
13,899
19,875
26,865
8,077
14,619
20,579
28,529
6,574
13,659
19,223
29,682
3,688
8,856
13,916
20,239
4,891
10,370
14,042
21,280
105.1%
USA
2,451
4,724
7,049
9,698
2,181
5,836
8,231
11,137
2,897
5,972
8,644
12,103
3,254
5,966
8,986
12,087
3,573
7,258
10,079
12,519
103.6%
Other regions
2,422
5,664
8,843
13,455
2,531
5,138
7,896
14,413
1,371
4,727
7,897
15,186
1,737
4,656
7,562
13,367
2,116
5,603
9,352
15,021
112.4%
Others
879
1,701
2,539
3,389
856
1,720
2,582
3,447
661
1,313
1,969
2,640
656
1,328
2,039
2,749
712
1,432
2,149
2,901
105.5%
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YoY
Rx Business
22,860
24,630
24,340
23,225
19,861
22,223
21,213
22,582
17,729
19,999
23,615
20,035
15,545
16,572
16,198
17,749
16,468
17,417
17,153
17,430
98.2%
Japan
16,872
19,948
18,786
17,936
15,726
16,852
16,779
18,025
13,792
15,675
20,000
15,612
12,079
13,297
13,439
13,365
13,180
13,880
13,978
13,506
101.1%
USA
5,183
3,878
4,865
4,257
3,624
4,442
3,800
3,761
3,177
3,400
2,655
3,029
2,574
2,491
2,181
2,922
2,377
2,274
2,128
2,806
96.0%
Other regions
804
803
687
1,031
511
929
632
796
759
924
958
1,394
892
782
578
1,462
909
1,262
1,046
1,117
76.5%
OTC Business
12,351
11,936
11,479
14,252
12,790
12,804
11,112
17,372
10,842
13,516
11,405
21,206
8,680
10,798
10,986
15,227
10,581
12,651
10,241
15,347
100.8%
Japan
7,477
6,421
5,975
6,990
8,077
6,542
5,959
7,949
6,574
7,085
5,563
10,458
3,688
5,168
5,060
6,322
4,891
5,478
3,672
7,237
114.5%
USA
2,451
2,272
2,324
2,649
2,181
3,655
2,394
2,906
2,897
3,074
2,672
3,458
3,254
2,711
3,020
3,100
3,573
3,685
2,820
2,440
78.7%
Other regions
2,422
3,242
3,178
4,612
2,531
2,606
2,758
6,516
1,371
3,356
3,169
7,289
1,737
2,918
2,906
5,805
2,116
3,487
3,748
5,669
97.7%
Others
879
822
838
849
856
864
861
865
661
652
655
671
656
672
711
710
712
720
717
752
105.9%
Sales Results of Major Products
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
YoY
Fentos®Tapes
1,014
2,351
3,706
4,917
1,333
2,652
3,897
4,852
1,090
2,176
3,313
4,155
1,031
1,713
2,676
3,569
936
1,912
2,745
3,507
98.2%
Norspan®Tape
500
1,059
1,560
2,079
488
999
1,496
2,060
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neoxy®Tapes
227
427
617
834
181
345
514
696
159
313
443
605
115
233
357
500
118
239
356
480
96.0%
Abstral®
55
115
164
217
50
104
156
209
53
102
152
198
48
101
153
205
53
103
154
204
99.3%
Allesaga®Tapes
-
-
-
-
99
102
109
230
75
98
136
356
55
86
148
291
149
203
284
422
145.1%
Haruropi®Tape
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-674
441
630
842
1,185
798
1,780
2,512
3,614
304.8%
Zicthoru®Tapes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
82
155
238
-
Mohrus®Tape products
11,536
24,947
37,583
49,736
9,973
20,805
31,586
42,115
8,950
19,454
28,650
39,091
7,545
16,313
24,866
33,450
7,689
15,745
24,097
32,162
96.1%
Mohrus®Pap products
1,800
4,205
6,388
8,399
1,745
3,727
5,674
7,447
1,509
3,315
4,849
6,407
1,129
2,543
3,901
5,125
1,185
2,445
3,736
4,846
94.6%
(Mohrus®Pap XR products)
1,113
2,710
4,196
5,592
1,243
2,662
4,063
5,366
1,095
2,403
3,509
4,659
820
1,863
2,860
3,774
880
1,823
2,805
3,644
96.6%
0
0
-
-
-
Minivelle®products
2,648
3,855
5,837
7,628
1,433
3,441
4,851
6,098
818
1,656
2,494
3,249
617
1,167
1,779
2,510
517
993
1,436
1,975
78.7%
Vivelle-Dot®products
1,253
2,284
3,491
4,839
883
2,343
3,298
4,190
1,324
3,051
3,772
4,917
891
1,708
2,451
3,778
1,067
2,255
3,320
4,212
111.5%
CombiPatch®products
1,132
2,156
2,998
4,176
1,082
2,172
3,289
4,428
1,003
1,924
3,117
4,335
1,159
2,367
3,440
4,882
1,103
2,504
3,728
5,163
105.7%
Brisdelle®
-10
-10
-10
-116
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Daytrana®
784
1,747
2,447
3,170
615
1,108
1,830
2,520
661
1,156
1,793
2,490
631
1,285
1,630
2,183
691
1,076
1,486
2,081
95.3%
Secuado®
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
75
88
148
70
148
252
383
259.1%
0
-
-
-
-
-
Salonpas®products
7,212
14,172
21,446
29,391
7,024
15,606
22,737
33,062
6,636
15,382
22,828
34,456
5,724
12,639
20,528
29,803
6,932
15,233
22,505
31,095
104.3%
Salonsip®products
975
2,606
3,502
4,674
822
1,814
2,568
3,414
575
1,636
2,624
3,988
422
1,370
2,172
3,224
600
1,718
2,426
3,204
99.4%
Air®Salonpas®products
388
1,032
1,382
1,716
421
1,017
1,411
1,789
370
907
1,276
1,701
268
796
1,144
1,493
338
746
1,019
1,297
86.9%
Feitas®products
1,252
2,625
4,055
5,178
1,427
2,925
4,526
5,811
1,384
3,169
4,495
5,914
903
2,173
3,374
4,582
1,065
2,441
3,293
4,603
100.5%
Butenalock®products
817
1,199
1,366
1,568
948
1,228
1,401
1,672
818
1,124
1,262
1,683
476
884
1,048
1,311
629
1,025
1,146
1,453
110.8%
Allegra®FX
941
1,005
1,292
3,365
1,393
1,420
1,681
4,509
413
644
1,059
5,303
95
69
103
2,255
362
527
827
4,014
178.0%
0
0
(Unit: ¥mn)
2017.05
2017.08
2017.11
2018.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YoY
Fentos®Tapes
1,014
1,336
1,355
1,210
1,333
1,318
1,244
954
1,090
1,086
1,136
841
1,031
682
962
893
936
975
833
761
85.2%
Norspan®Tape
500
559
500
519
488
510
496
564
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neoxy®Tapes
227
200
189
217
181
163
168
181
159
154
129
161
115
117
123
143
118
121
117
123
86.5%
Abstral®
55
59
49
53
50
53
51
53
53
49
49
46
48
52
52
51
53
50
51
49
95.0%
Allesaga®Tapes
-
-
-
-
99
2
6
121
75
22
37
220
55
30
61
142
149
54
80
137
96.5%
Haruropi®Tape
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-674
441
189
211
343
798
982
731
1,102
321.1%
Zicthoru®Tapes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
48
72
82
-
Mohrus®Tape products
11,536
13,411
12,635
12,152
9,973
10,832
10,780
10,529
8,950
10,504
9,195
10,441
7,545
8,767
8,552
8,584
7,689
8,055
8,352
8,065
93.9%
Mohrus®Pap products
1,800
2,404
2,183
2,011
1,745
1,982
1,946
1,773
1,509
1,806
1,533
1,558
1,129
1,414
1,357
1,223
1,185
1,259
1,291
1,109
90.7%
(Mohrus®Pap XR products)
1,113
1,597
1,485
1,395
1,243
1,419
1,401
1,303
1,095
1,308
1,105
1,150
820
1,043
997
913
880
943
981
839
91.9%
Minivelle®products
2,648
1,206
1,982
1,790
1,433
2,007
1,410
1,246
818
837
838
755
617
550
611
731
517
476
442
538
73.6%
Vivelle-Dot®products
1,253
1,030
1,207
1,347
883
1,459
954
892
1,324
1,727
720
1,145
891
816
742
1,327
1,067
1,187
1,064
892
67.3%
CombiPatch®products
1,132
1,024
841
1,177
1,082
1,090
1,116
1,138
1,003
921
1,193
1,218
1,159
1,207
1,073
1,442
1,103
1,401
1,224
1,434
99.4%
Brisdelle®
-10
0
0
-105
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Daytrana®
784
963
699
723
615
493
722
689
661
495
636
696
631
653
345
552
691
384
410
594
107.7%
Secuado®
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
13
13
59
70
78
104
131
221.5%
Salonpas®products
7,212
6,959
7,275
7,944
7,024
8,582
7,130
10,324
6,636
8,745
7,446
11,628
5,724
6,915
7,889
9,274
6,932
8,301
7,271
8,589
92.6%
Salonsip®products
975
1,630
896
1,172
822
992
753
845
575
1,060
987
1,364
422
948
801
1,051
600
1,117
708
777
73.9%
Air®Salonpas®products
388
644
348
335
421
595
393
378
370
536
369
425
268
528
347
348
338
407
273
278
79.7%
Feitas®products
1,252
1,372
1,429
1,122
1,427
1,498
1,600
1,284
1,384
1,785
1,326
1,419
903
1,269
1,201
1,208
1,065
1,376
852
1,309
108.4%
Butenalock®products
817
382
166
201
948
279
173
271
818
306
137
420
476
407
163
263
629
396
121
306
116.2%
Allegra®FX
941
64
287
2,072
1,393
27
261
2,827
413
230
415
4,244
95
-26
34
2,151
362
165
300
3,186
148.1%
