Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Q4 FY 02/22

results supplementary material

These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material.

The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Apr.7th, 2022 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

(Security code number: 4530)

Consolidated Financial Statement

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 As a % of total Current assets 171,444 180,103 184,926 186,225 180,018 191,553 193,241 191,418 192,461 200,319 205,531 209,251 195,780 197,445 196,460 198,061 198,804 206,060 203,988 200,176 66.1% Cash & deposits 84,939 87,563 90,453 117,189 110,016 116,896 104,241 110,283 115,710 108,901 104,555 107,051 101,158 117,039 111,991 114,254 120,361 125,682 119,908 129,290 Notes and accounts receivable 32,621 34,707 34,250 35,185 35,122 35,940 35,060 39,961 33,701 41,535 39,587 49,232 37,898 31,955 32,128 39,546 31,969 34,102 33,083 38,505 Marketable securities 31,774 35,374 35,512 14,759 13,981 15,828 21,390 20,946 21,045 21,879 34,893 34,878 33,995 22,281 22,109 21,743 22,804 22,763 23,107 13,141 Inventory 17,379 16,523 17,400 16,972 17,323 16,924 17,742 15,760 16,816 16,185 18,204 15,460 18,203 19,513 19,986 18,569 18,307 17,548 17,435 16,412 Other current assets 4,996 6,201 7,557 2,359 3,824 6,220 15,072 4,766 5,430 12,127 8,583 2,952 4,797 6,928 10,533 4,290 5,720 6,349 10,859 3,219 Bad debt provision -267 -266 -248 -239 -249 -258 -267 -299 -242 -311 -293 -325 -273 -273 -289 -343 -359 -385 -405 -393 Fixed assets 106,626 107,101 111,632 110,310 109,880 109,814 110,586 104,368 97,660 96,411 102,455 98,150 101,305 101,494 100,087 101,800 101,100 103,522 100,007 102,681 33.9% Tangible fixed assets 41,989 41,755 41,510 40,064 39,134 39,666 39,790 39,556 39,100 38,936 38,695 38,596 37,973 38,147 37,151 37,354 38,460 38,368 38,480 39,069 Buildings and structures 16,527 16,455 16,195 15,955 15,422 15,194 14,967 14,816 15,120 14,714 14,498 14,939 14,829 14,631 14,402 14,180 14,231 13,940 13,746 13,905 Machinery and transport equipment 7,651 7,201 6,854 6,869 7,141 7,046 6,757 6,658 6,493 6,085 6,119 6,633 6,154 6,062 5,877 6,162 6,069 6,063 5,756 6,272 Tools, instruments, etc. 1,893 1,983 1,922 1,909 1,844 1,795 1,804 1,781 2,003 2,055 1,983 1,978 2,081 2,095 2,056 2,077 2,097 2,061 2,082 2,140 Land 13,091 13,085 13,096 12,628 12,497 12,535 12,571 12,348 12,353 12,324 12,320 12,340 12,317 12,301 11,912 11,897 11,920 11,927 11,933 11,956 Construction in progress 2,720 2,933 3,352 2,619 2,155 3,027 3,599 3,860 3,017 3,652 3,640 2,520 2,407 2,887 2,734 2,822 2,891 3,196 3,813 3,646 Lease assets 105 96 88 81 73 66 91 91 112 105 133 184 183 169 168 214 1,248 1,178 1,148 1,147 Intangible fixed assets 5,399 4,987 4,523 4,100 3,526 3,213 2,856 1,990 1,867 1,688 1,565 1,469 1,570 1,478 1,341 1,178 1,147 1,503 1,397 1,326 Investments, etc. 59,237 60,357 65,598 66,145 67,220 66,934 67,939 62,820 56,692 55,786 62,194 58,083 61,761 61,868 61,593 63,267 61,493 63,651 60,128 62,286 Investment securities 50,793 51,623 56,895 57,170 58,086 57,620 58,554 53,521 47,716 46,805 53,274 48,379 52,526 52,775 53,333 54,602 53,059 54,948 51,293 52,519 Long-term loans 37 36 35 34 30 29 28 27 27 26 21 20 21 20 19 18 17 17 16 16 Deferred tax assets 1,285 1,418 1,471 815 720 786 711 814 638 779 838 1,287 923 769 860 1,047 1,041 1,233 1,225 1,153 Other 7,336 7,495 7,412 8,342 8,600 8,715 8,861 8,673 8,525 8,390 8,275 8,609 8,504 8,516 7,594 7,812 7,588 7,665 7,807 8,810 Bad debt provision -216 -216 -216 -216 -216 -216 -216 -215 -215 -215 -215 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 Total assets 278,070 287,204 296,559 296,536 289,899 301,367 303,827 295,786 290,121 296,731 307,986 307,401 297,085 298,939 296,548 299,861 299,904 309,583 303,995 302,858 Current liabilities 33,933 36,417 37,403 34,938 31,058 34,773 35,098 30,354 31,490 36,708 40,685 41,055 31,046 30,714 30,256 30,057 26,837 31,722 34,289 32,160 10.6% Notes and accounts payable 8,873 8,721 8,373 7,709 7,715 7,990 7,073 8,290 8,554 8,735 9,789 10,488 8,813 6,798 6,895 7,672 6,141 7,875 7,167 7,533 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 6,554 5,936 6,131 6,202 5,875 6,292 6,057 5,864 6,073 8,102 8,117 8,536 7,992 6,575 5,270 7,127 4,921 5,836 5,582 5,692 Short-term borrowing 1,536 1,621 1,486 1,461 1,436 1,411 1,386 1,361 1,320 1,282 1,245 1,209 1,211 1,191 1,181 1,111 1,111 1,111 1,111 1,071 Accrued expenses 4,534 5,566 4,481 7,278 4,514 5,321 4,622 5,936 4,758 5,454 4,243 7,865 3,675 4,365 4,133 6,634 4,216 4,958 4,951 6,685 Unpaid expenses 2,493 659 2,456 956 2,419 790 2,605 1,484 2,909 1,269 2,610 1,374 2,635 1,084 2,528 1,315 2,710 1,032 2,656 1,576 Unpaid tax, etc. 1,641 3,390 2,273 4,891 1,326 2,569 907 868 818 3,052 4,061 5,745 513 1,768 532 608 1,209 1,964 1,668 2,938 Bonus reserves 583 1,435 780 1,674 490 1,415 805 1,629 444 1,376 742 1,558 383 1,159 348 1,350 339 1,229 490 1,363 Reserve for returned goods unsold 116 125 114 106 86 95 98 101 99 125 120 127 93 81 87 103 108 116 118 135 Other current liabilities 7,598 8,960 11,305 4,657 7,193 8,886 11,541 4,818 6,512 7,308 9,754 4,150 5,727 7,690 9,278 4,133 6,078 7,597 10,543 5,162 Fixed liabilities 15,073 15,428 17,048 15,900 15,795 16,031 16,120 16,802 15,327 15,202 17,053 15,598 16,329 15,318 15,550 15,994 16,578 17,324 15,793 15,812 5.2% Long-term borrowing 559 540 524 504 488 469 452 433 420 405 388 368 349 326 309 296 273 254 238 219 Provision for pension and remuneration obligations 7,061 7,131 7,221 7,297 7,352 7,434 7,446 7,465 7,515 7,517 7,580 7,600 7,650 7,754 7,835 7,928 7,999 8,064 8,132 8,216 Deferred tax liabilities 3,457 3,731 5,115 3,978 4,177 4,318 4,466 5,223 3,511 3,013 4,545 2,978 4,350 4,460 4,709 5,126 4,818 5,524 4,275 4,171 Other fixed liabilities 3,995 4,025 4,186 4,120 3,777 3,809 3,754 3,680 3,880 4,266 4,538 4,652 3,977 2,777 2,695 2,643 3,486 3,480 3,147 3,205 Total liabilities 49,007 51,846 54,452 50,839 46,853 50,805 51,218 47,157 46,817 51,911 57,738 56,654 47,376 46,033 45,806 46,051 43,415 49,046 50,082 47,972 15.8% Owners' Equity 204,608 210,319 213,341 216,490 216,497 222,201 221,896 222,657 221,159 225,515 226,728 229,945 226,711 230,565 229,181 232,707 231,662 234,317 229,674 227,495 75.1% Common stock 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 Capital surplus 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 2,272 2,272 2,284 2,352 2,352 2,352 2,352 2,356 2,356 2,356 Retained earnings 224,926 230,638 233,660 236,811 236,819 242,525 243,244 249,156 247,659 253,293 227,712 230,929 227,653 231,232 229,848 233,376 232,331 234,971 232,753 236,192 Treasury stock -34,706 -34,707 -34,707 -34,709 -34,709 -34,712 -35,735 -40,886 -40,887 -42,166 -11,730 -11,730 -11,699 -11,493 -11,493 -11,495 -11,496 -11,484 -13,908 -19,527 Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments 23,068 23,605 27,265 27,679 24,971 26,742 29,044 24,284 20,364 17,490 21,636 18,838 21,147 20,667 19,883 19,359 22,995 24,369 22,296 25,419 8.4% Other marketable securities revaluation account 15,651 16,285 19,462 19,101 19,891 19,648 20,268 17,009 13,012 11,984 16,119 12,047 15,362 15,341 15,612 16,165 15,729 17,026 14,261 15,070 Land revaluation account 3,685 3,685 3,685 3,814 3,827 3,827 3,827 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,784 3,784 3,784 3,641 Forex adjustment account 4,790 4,628 5,046 5,088 1,510 3,468 5,095 3,581 3,630 1,751 1,728 2,700 1,652 1,142 35 -1,173 2,966 3,105 3,861 5,633 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -1,059 -994 -929 -325 -257 -201 -145 -97 -69 -35 -1 299 341 393 444 575 514 451 389 1,073 Stock acquisition right 225 250 274 299 323 346 369 392 415 440 466 491 472 213 223 232 241 234 244 254 0.1% Minority interest 1,161 1,183 1,225 1,227 1,252 1,271 1,298 1,295 1,363 1,373 1,417 1,470 1,378 1,458 1,453 1,510 1,589 1,614 1,697 1,717 0.6% Total Net assets 229,063 235,357 242,107 245,696 243,045 250,561 252,609 248,629 243,303 244,820 250,248 250,746 249,709 252,906 250,741 253,809 256,489 260,536 253,913 254,885 84.2% Liabilities and Net assets 278,070 287,204 296,559 296,536 289,899 301,367 303,827 295,786 290,121 296,731 307,986 307,401 297,085 298,939 296,548 299,861 299,904 309,583 303,995 302,858

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 YoY Sales 36,090 73,480 110,138 148,466 33,507 69,400 102,587 143,408 29,233 63,401 99,078 140,992 24,882 52,926 80,822 114,510 27,761 58,551 86,663 120,193 105.0% CoGS 14,004 27,584 40,267 55,688 13,600 26,130 38,175 54,727 10,901 22,892 34,554 53,388 9,672 19,577 30,148 45,337 11,162 23,120 34,884 50,126 (as a % of sales) 38.8% 37.5% 36.6% 37.5% 40.6% 37.7% 37.2% 38.2% 37.3% 36.1% 34.9% 37.9% 38.9% 37.0% 37.3% 39.6% 40.2% 39.5% 40.3% 41.7% Gross profits 22,086 45,895 69,870 92,777 19,906 43,270 64,412 88,680 18,331 40,509 64,523 87,603 15,210 33,349 50,674 69,173 16,599 35,430 51,779 70,067 101.3% (as a % of sales) 61.2% 62.5% 63.4% 62.5% 59.4% 62.3% 62.8% 61.8% 62.7% 63.9% 65.1% 62.1% 61.1% 63.0% 62.7% 60.4% 59.8% 60.5% 59.7% 58.3% SG&A costs 16,987 33,249 48,598 65,836 15,543 32,024 48,458 66,401 15,552 30,319 46,106 64,875 14,132 27,833 42,551 58,501 14,479 29,723 44,805 60,730 (as a % of sales) 47.1% 45.2% 44.1% 44.3% 46.4% 46.1% 47.2% 46.3% 53.2% 47.8% 46.5% 46.0% 56.8% 52.6% 52.6% 51.1% 52.2% 50.8% 51.7% 50.5% Sales promotion costs 3,068 6,335 9,364 13,227 3,019 6,439 10,155 13,283 2,987 6,131 9,655 13,873 3,032 5,882 9,583 13,466 3,547 7,129 10,789 13,925 Advertising costs 2,861 5,774 8,162 10,987 2,857 6,229 9,399 13,089 3,309 6,551 10,154 14,758 2,661 5,527 8,288 11,259 2,670 5,710 8,465 11,481 R&D spending 4,436 7,935 11,561 15,076 3,012 6,329 9,369 13,032 2,978 5,330 7,547 10,504 2,676 5,240 7,873 10,766 2,586 5,011 7,455 10,613 Other SG&A expenses 6,619 13,204 19,510 26,545 6,653 13,027 19,533 26,995 6,276 12,305 18,749 25,739 5,761 11,183 16,806 23,008 5,674 11,872 18,094 24,710 Operating profits 5,099 12,646 21,272 26,940 4,362 11,245 15,954 22,278 2,778 10,190 18,417 22,727 1,078 5,516 8,123 10,671 2,120 5,706 6,973 9,337 87.5% (as a % of sales) 14.1% 17.2% 19.3% 18.1% 13.0% 16.2% 15.6% 15.5% 9.5% 16.1% 18.6% 16.1% 4.3% 10.4% 10.1% 9.3% 7.6% 9.7% 8.0% 7.8% Nonoperating income 285 832 1,132 1,803 285 906 1,485 2,582 453 1,182 1,729 3,165 379 1,074 1,467 2,061 924 1,356 1,927 3,453 Interest received 76 180 302 493 115 278 467 800 256 520 808 1,142 235 430 507 563 33 79 110 153 Dividends received 68 403 501 724 70 422 535 763 67 436 537 811 69 463 570 843 96 479 595 905 Foreign exchange gains ---- --74 - ---- - - - - 584 526 891 1,276 Equity-method investment profits ---129 -19 124 619 --82 786 - - -133 - - -569 Other 140 248 328 456 99 186 284 399 129 225 300 425 75 181 390 520 209 270 329 548 Nonoperating expenses 443 609 361 498 198 139 28 214 368 730 229 264 1,040 1,071 1,662 903 189 226 235 152 Interest paid 6 15 25 32 2 5 16 19 12 8 13 19 2 2 5 10 1 6 11 20 Foreign exchange losses 35 174 21 426 149 121 -178 178 595 197 149 737 745 1,149 542 - - - - Other 401 419 315 39 47 12 11 17 177 126 19 95 299 323 507 351 188 219 224 131 Recurring profits 4,941 12,869 22,043 28,245 4,449 12,012 17,412 24,647 2,863 10,641 19,917 25,628 418 5,519 7,928 11,829 2,855 6,836 8,665 12,638 106.8% (as a % of sales) 13.7% 17.5% 20.0% 19.0% 13.3% 17.3% 17.0% 17.2% 9.8% 16.8% 20.1% 18.2% 1.7% 10.4% 9.8% 10.3% 10.3% 11.7% 10.0% 10.5% Extraordinary profits 487 487 487 487 0 218 218 1,312 --1,610 1,685 1 1 356 408 659 659 659 660 Gain on sales of investment securities 487 487 487 487 -218 218 1,312 ---- 1 1 136 188 652 652 652 653 Public subsidies ---- ---- ---- - - - 2 - - - - Other --0 0 0 -0 0 --1,610 1,685 - -219 218 6 6 6 7 Extraordinary losses 0 2 6 1,038 0 10 9 285 1 4 10 1,159 0 5 21 40 29 328 333 342 Losses on fixed asset disposal 0 2 6 15 0 10 9 72 1 4 10 28 0 5 21 40 29 48 53 62 Impairment loss ---1,023 ---138 ---953 - - - - - - - - Valuation losses on investment securities ---- ---- ---176 - - - - - - - - Other ---- ---74 ---- - - - - -279 279 279 Pretax profits 5,428 13,354 22,524 27,694 4,449 12,221 17,621 25,673 2,862 10,637 21,518 26,155 418 5,515 8,263 12,197 3,485 7,168 8,992 12,956 106.2% Tax, etc. 1,753 3,968 6,684 8,574 996 3,063 4,292 6,468 948 3,088 6,097 7,461 305 1,822 2,540 2,946 1,122 2,165 2,773 3,297 Net profits 3,674 9,386 15,840 19,119 3,452 9,158 13,329 19,204 1,913 7,548 15,420 18,694 113 3,693 5,722 9,250 2,362 5,002 6,218 9,658 104.4% (as a % of sales) 10.2% 12.8% 14.4% 12.9% 10.3% 13.2% 13.0% 13.4% 6.5% 11.9% 15.6% 13.3% 0.5% 7.0% 7.1% 8.1% 8.5% 8.5% 7.2% 8.0% Capex 1,218 2,759 1,829 4,066 1,412 3,743 1,897 3,647 1,796 5,314 (as a % of sales) 1.7% 1.9% 2.6% 2.8% 2.2% 2.7% 3.6% 3.2% 3.1% 4.4% Depreciation 2,464 4,901 2,075 4,213 2,607 4,214 1,923 4,058 1,964 4,287 (as a % of sales) 3.4% 3.3% 3.0% 2.9% 4.1% 3.0% 3.6% 3.5% 3.4% 3.6% Goodwill amortization 552 1,104 542 1,528 10 20 10 20 10 35 Number of employees 2,800 2,823 2,892 2,792 2,787 2,745 2,786 2,770 2,825 2,784

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YoY Sales 36,090 37,389 36,657 38,327 33,507 35,893 33,186 40,820 29,233 34,168 35,676 41,913 24,882 28,043 27,896 33,687 27,761 30,789 28,112 33,530 99.5% CoGS 14,004 13,580 12,682 15,420 13,600 12,529 12,044 16,552 10,901 11,990 11,662 18,834 9,672 9,904 10,570 15,189 11,162 11,958 11,763 15,241 (as a % of sales) 38.8% 36.3% 34.6% 40.2% 40.6% 34.9% 36.3% 40.5% 37.3% 35.1% 32.7% 44.9% 38.9% 35.3% 37.9% 45.1% 40.2% 38.8% 41.8% 45.5% Gross profits 22,086 23,809 23,975 22,906 19,906 23,363 21,142 24,268 18,331 22,177 24,014 23,079 15,210 18,138 17,325 18,498 16,599 18,830 16,348 18,288 98.9% (as a % of sales) 61.2% 63.7% 65.4% 59.8% 59.4% 65.1% 63.7% 59.5% 62.7% 64.9% 67.3% 55.1% 61.1% 64.7% 62.1% 54.9% 59.8% 61.2% 58.2% 54.5% SG&A costs 16,987 16,261 15,348 17,238 15,543 16,480 16,433 17,943 15,552 14,766 15,786 18,769 14,132 13,701 14,718 15,950 14,479 15,244 15,081 15,924 (as a % of sales) 47.1% 43.5% 41.9% 45.0% 46.4% 45.9% 49.5% 44.0% 53.2% 43.2% 44.2% 44.8% 56.8% 48.9% 52.8% 47.3% 52.2% 49.5% 53.6% 47.5% Sales promotion costs 3,068 3,266 3,029 3,863 3,019 3,419 3,715 3,128 2,987 3,144 3,523 4,218 3,032 2,850 3,700 3,883 3,547 3,581 3,660 3,136 Advertising costs 2,861 2,912 2,387 2,825 2,857 3,371 3,170 3,690 3,309 3,241 3,602 4,604 2,661 2,865 2,761 2,970 2,670 3,039 2,754 3,016 R&D spending 4,436 3,498 3,626 3,514 3,012 3,316 3,040 3,663 2,978 2,351 2,216 2,957 2,676 2,563 2,632 2,893 2,586 2,425 2,444 3,157 Other SG&A expenses 6,619 6,584 6,305 7,035 6,653 6,373 6,506 7,461 6,276 6,028 6,444 6,990 5,761 5,421 5,623 6,201 5,674 6,198 6,222 6,615 Operating profits 5,099 7,547 8,626 5,667 4,362 6,882 4,708 6,324 2,778 7,411 8,227 4,309 1,078 4,437 2,607 2,548 2,120 3,586 1,266 2,363 92.8% (as a % of sales) 14.1% 20.2% 23.5% 14.8% 13.0% 19.2% 14.2% 15.5% 9.5% 21.7% 23.1% 10.3% 4.3% 15.8% 9.3% 7.6% 7.6% 11.6% 4.5% 7.0% Nonoperating income 285 547 299 670 285 621 579 1,096 453 782 1,056 1,483 379 707 444 1,408 924 497 648 1,600 Interest received 76 104 121 191 115 163 188 332 256 263 287 334 235 194 77 56 33 45 30 43 Dividends received 68 335 98 222 70 351 113 227 67 368 101 273 69 393 106 273 96 382 116 309 Foreign exchange gains --153 - -27 196 - --398 47 - - -607 584 -365 384 Equity-method investment profits --118 410 -36 104 495 -54 193 703 -12 51 341 - 8 77 644 Other 140 107 80 127 99 86 98 114 129 96 75 124 75 106 209 130 209 61 58 219 Nonoperating expenses 443 166 24 416 198 -14 9 260 368 416 8 82 1,040 43 642 56 189 101 86 -8 Interest paid 6 9 9 7 2 3 10 3 12 5 4 6 2 0 3 5 1 5 4 9 Foreign exchange losses 35 139 -405 149 --252 178 417 -- 737 8 403 - -57 - - Other 401 18 14 4 47 -17 -0 5 177 -6 3 76 299 36 235 51 188 39 81 -18 Recurring profits 4,941 7,928 9,173 6,202 4,449 7,562 5,399 7,234 2,863 7,777 9,276 5,710 418 5,101 2,409 3,900 2,855 3,981 1,828 3,972 101.8% (as a % of sales) 13.7% 21.2% 25.4% 16.2% 13.3% 21.1% 16.3% 17.7% 9.8% 22.8% 26.0% 13.6% 1.7% 18.2% 8.6% 11.6% 10.3% 12.9% 6.5% 11.8% Extraordinary profits 487 -0 - 0 218 0 1,093 --1,610 74 1 -354 52 659 0 - 0 Gain on sales of investment securities 487 --- -218 -1,093 ---- 1 -134 52 652 - - 0 Public subsidies ---- ---- ---- - - - 2 - - - - Other --0 - 0 -0 0 - --1,610 74 - -219 -1 6 0 - 0 Extraordinary losses 0 1 3 1,032 0 9 -0 276 1 2 5 1,148 0 4 16 18 29 298 4 8 Losses on fixed asset disposal 0 1 3 9 0 9 -0 63 1 2 5 18 0 4 16 18 29 19 4 8 Impairment loss ---1,023 ---138 ---953 - - - - - - - - Valuation losses on investment securities ---- ---- ---176 - - - - - - - - Other ---- ---74 ---- - - - - -279 - - Pretax profits 5,428 7,926 9,169 5,169 4,449 7,772 5,400 8,051 2,862 7,774 10,881 4,636 418 5,096 2,747 3,934 3,485 3,682 1,823 3,964 100.8% Tax, etc. 1,753 2,214 2,716 1,890 996 2,066 1,229 2,176 948 2,140 3,009 1,363 305 1,516 718 406 1,122 1,043 607 929 Net profits 3,674 5,712 6,453 3,279 3,452 5,705 4,171 5,875 1,913 5,634 7,872 3,273 113 3,579 2,029 3,528 2,362 2,639 1,216 3,034 86.0% (as a % of sales) 10.2% 15.3% 17.9% 8.6% 10.3% 15.9% 12.6% 14.4% 6.5% 16.5% 22.1% 7.8% 0.5% 12.8% 7.3% 10.5% 8.5% 8.6% 4.3% 9.1%

Sales results by region

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 YoY Rx Business 22,860 47,491 71,831 95,056 19,861 42,085 63,298 85,881 17,729 37,728 61,344 81,379 15,545 32,118 48,316 66,066 16,468 33,885 51,039 68,469 103.6% Japan 16,872 36,821 55,607 73,544 15,726 32,578 49,358 67,384 13,792 29,467 49,468 65,080 12,079 25,377 38,816 52,181 13,180 27,061 41,040 54,546 104.5% USA 5,183 9,061 13,927 18,184 3,624 8,066 11,867 15,628 3,177 6,577 9,233 12,262 2,574 5,066 7,247 10,169 2,377 4,651 6,780 9,586 94.3% Other regions 804 1,607 2,295 3,327 511 1,440 2,072 2,869 759 1,683 2,642 4,036 892 1,675 2,253 3,715 909 2,172 3,218 4,336 116.7% OTC Business 12,351 24,288 35,767 50,020 12,790 25,594 36,707 54,079 10,842 24,359 35,765 56,971 8,680 19,479 30,466 45,693 10,581 23,233 33,474 48,822 106.8% Japan 7,477 13,899 19,875 26,865 8,077 14,619 20,579 28,529 6,574 13,659 19,223 29,682 3,688 8,856 13,916 20,239 4,891 10,370 14,042 21,280 105.1% USA 2,451 4,724 7,049 9,698 2,181 5,836 8,231 11,137 2,897 5,972 8,644 12,103 3,254 5,966 8,986 12,087 3,573 7,258 10,079 12,519 103.6% Other regions 2,422 5,664 8,843 13,455 2,531 5,138 7,896 14,413 1,371 4,727 7,897 15,186 1,737 4,656 7,562 13,367 2,116 5,603 9,352 15,021 112.4% Others 879 1,701 2,539 3,389 856 1,720 2,582 3,447 661 1,313 1,969 2,640 656 1,328 2,039 2,749 712 1,432 2,149 2,901 105.5%

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YoY Rx Business 22,860 24,630 24,340 23,225 19,861 22,223 21,213 22,582 17,729 19,999 23,615 20,035 15,545 16,572 16,198 17,749 16,468 17,417 17,153 17,430 98.2% Japan 16,872 19,948 18,786 17,936 15,726 16,852 16,779 18,025 13,792 15,675 20,000 15,612 12,079 13,297 13,439 13,365 13,180 13,880 13,978 13,506 101.1% USA 5,183 3,878 4,865 4,257 3,624 4,442 3,800 3,761 3,177 3,400 2,655 3,029 2,574 2,491 2,181 2,922 2,377 2,274 2,128 2,806 96.0% Other regions 804 803 687 1,031 511 929 632 796 759 924 958 1,394 892 782 578 1,462 909 1,262 1,046 1,117 76.5% OTC Business 12,351 11,936 11,479 14,252 12,790 12,804 11,112 17,372 10,842 13,516 11,405 21,206 8,680 10,798 10,986 15,227 10,581 12,651 10,241 15,347 100.8% Japan 7,477 6,421 5,975 6,990 8,077 6,542 5,959 7,949 6,574 7,085 5,563 10,458 3,688 5,168 5,060 6,322 4,891 5,478 3,672 7,237 114.5% USA 2,451 2,272 2,324 2,649 2,181 3,655 2,394 2,906 2,897 3,074 2,672 3,458 3,254 2,711 3,020 3,100 3,573 3,685 2,820 2,440 78.7% Other regions 2,422 3,242 3,178 4,612 2,531 2,606 2,758 6,516 1,371 3,356 3,169 7,289 1,737 2,918 2,906 5,805 2,116 3,487 3,748 5,669 97.7% Others 879 822 838 849 856 864 861 865 661 652 655 671 656 672 711 710 712 720 717 752 105.9%

Sales Results of Major Products

(Unit: ¥mn) 2017.05 2017.08 2017.11 2018.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 YoY Fentos® Tapes 1,014 2,351 3,706 4,917 1,333 2,652 3,897 4,852 1,090 2,176 3,313 4,155 1,031 1,713 2,676 3,569 936 1,912 2,745 3,507 98.2% Norspan® Tape 500 1,059 1,560 2,079 488 999 1,496 2,060 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Neoxy® Tapes 227 427 617 834 181 345 514 696 159 313 443 605 115 233 357 500 118 239 356 480 96.0% Abstral® 55 115 164 217 50 104 156 209 53 102 152 198 48 101 153 205 53 103 154 204 99.3% Allesaga® Tapes - - - - 99 102 109 230 75 98 136 356 55 86 148 291 149 203 284 422 145.1% Haruropi® Tape - - - - - - - - - - -674 441 630 842 1,185 798 1,780 2,512 3,614 304.8% Zicthoru® Tapes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 34 82 155 238 - Mohrus® Tape products 11,536 24,947 37,583 49,736 9,973 20,805 31,586 42,115 8,950 19,454 28,650 39,091 7,545 16,313 24,866 33,450 7,689 15,745 24,097 32,162 96.1% Mohrus® Pap products 1,800 4,205 6,388 8,399 1,745 3,727 5,674 7,447 1,509 3,315 4,849 6,407 1,129 2,543 3,901 5,125 1,185 2,445 3,736 4,846 94.6% (Mohrus® Pap XR products) 1,113 2,710 4,196 5,592 1,243 2,662 4,063 5,366 1,095 2,403 3,509 4,659 820 1,863 2,860 3,774 880 1,823 2,805 3,644 96.6% 0 0 - - - Minivelle® products 2,648 3,855 5,837 7,628 1,433 3,441 4,851 6,098 818 1,656 2,494 3,249 617 1,167 1,779 2,510 517 993 1,436 1,975 78.7% Vivelle-Dot® products 1,253 2,284 3,491 4,839 883 2,343 3,298 4,190 1,324 3,051 3,772 4,917 891 1,708 2,451 3,778 1,067 2,255 3,320 4,212 111.5% CombiPatch® products 1,132 2,156 2,998 4,176 1,082 2,172 3,289 4,428 1,003 1,924 3,117 4,335 1,159 2,367 3,440 4,882 1,103 2,504 3,728 5,163 105.7% Brisdelle® -10 -10 -10 -116 0 0 0 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - Daytrana® 784 1,747 2,447 3,170 615 1,108 1,830 2,520 661 1,156 1,793 2,490 631 1,285 1,630 2,183 691 1,076 1,486 2,081 95.3% Secuado® - - - - - - - - - - - - 61 75 88 148 70 148 252 383 259.1% 0 - - - - - Salonpas® products 7,212 14,172 21,446 29,391 7,024 15,606 22,737 33,062 6,636 15,382 22,828 34,456 5,724 12,639 20,528 29,803 6,932 15,233 22,505 31,095 104.3% Salonsip® products 975 2,606 3,502 4,674 822 1,814 2,568 3,414 575 1,636 2,624 3,988 422 1,370 2,172 3,224 600 1,718 2,426 3,204 99.4% Air® Salonpas® products 388 1,032 1,382 1,716 421 1,017 1,411 1,789 370 907 1,276 1,701 268 796 1,144 1,493 338 746 1,019 1,297 86.9% Feitas® products 1,252 2,625 4,055 5,178 1,427 2,925 4,526 5,811 1,384 3,169 4,495 5,914 903 2,173 3,374 4,582 1,065 2,441 3,293 4,603 100.5% Butenalock® products 817 1,199 1,366 1,568 948 1,228 1,401 1,672 818 1,124 1,262 1,683 476 884 1,048 1,311 629 1,025 1,146 1,453 110.8% Allegra® FX 941 1,005 1,292 3,365 1,393 1,420 1,681 4,509 413 644 1,059 5,303 95 69 103 2,255 362 527 827 4,014 178.0% 0 0