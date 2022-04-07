Log in
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Q4 FY 02/22

results supplementary material

These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material.

The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Apr.7th, 2022 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

(Security code number: 4530)

Consolidated Financial Statement

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As a % of total

Current assets

171,444

180,103

184,926

186,225

180,018

191,553

193,241

191,418

192,461

200,319

205,531

209,251

195,780

197,445

196,460

198,061

198,804

206,060

203,988

200,176

66.1%

Cash & deposits

84,939

87,563

90,453

117,189

110,016

116,896

104,241

110,283

115,710

108,901

104,555

107,051

101,158

117,039

111,991

114,254

120,361

125,682

119,908

129,290

Notes and accounts receivable

32,621

34,707

34,250

35,185

35,122

35,940

35,060

39,961

33,701

41,535

39,587

49,232

37,898

31,955

32,128

39,546

31,969

34,102

33,083

38,505

Marketable securities

31,774

35,374

35,512

14,759

13,981

15,828

21,390

20,946

21,045

21,879

34,893

34,878

33,995

22,281

22,109

21,743

22,804

22,763

23,107

13,141

Inventory

17,379

16,523

17,400

16,972

17,323

16,924

17,742

15,760

16,816

16,185

18,204

15,460

18,203

19,513

19,986

18,569

18,307

17,548

17,435

16,412

Other current assets

4,996

6,201

7,557

2,359

3,824

6,220

15,072

4,766

5,430

12,127

8,583

2,952

4,797

6,928

10,533

4,290

5,720

6,349

10,859

3,219

Bad debt provision

-267

-266

-248

-239

-249

-258

-267

-299

-242

-311

-293

-325

-273

-273

-289

-343

-359

-385

-405

-393

Fixed assets

106,626

107,101

111,632

110,310

109,880

109,814

110,586

104,368

97,660

96,411

102,455

98,150

101,305

101,494

100,087

101,800

101,100

103,522

100,007

102,681

33.9%

Tangible fixed assets

41,989

41,755

41,510

40,064

39,134

39,666

39,790

39,556

39,100

38,936

38,695

38,596

37,973

38,147

37,151

37,354

38,460

38,368

38,480

39,069

Buildings and structures

16,527

16,455

16,195

15,955

15,422

15,194

14,967

14,816

15,120

14,714

14,498

14,939

14,829

14,631

14,402

14,180

14,231

13,940

13,746

13,905

Machinery and transport equipment

7,651

7,201

6,854

6,869

7,141

7,046

6,757

6,658

6,493

6,085

6,119

6,633

6,154

6,062

5,877

6,162

6,069

6,063

5,756

6,272

Tools, instruments, etc.

1,893

1,983

1,922

1,909

1,844

1,795

1,804

1,781

2,003

2,055

1,983

1,978

2,081

2,095

2,056

2,077

2,097

2,061

2,082

2,140

Land

13,091

13,085

13,096

12,628

12,497

12,535

12,571

12,348

12,353

12,324

12,320

12,340

12,317

12,301

11,912

11,897

11,920

11,927

11,933

11,956

Construction in progress

2,720

2,933

3,352

2,619

2,155

3,027

3,599

3,860

3,017

3,652

3,640

2,520

2,407

2,887

2,734

2,822

2,891

3,196

3,813

3,646

Lease assets

105

96

88

81

73

66

91

91

112

105

133

184

183

169

168

214

1,248

1,178

1,148

1,147

Intangible fixed assets

5,399

4,987

4,523

4,100

3,526

3,213

2,856

1,990

1,867

1,688

1,565

1,469

1,570

1,478

1,341

1,178

1,147

1,503

1,397

1,326

Investments, etc.

59,237

60,357

65,598

66,145

67,220

66,934

67,939

62,820

56,692

55,786

62,194

58,083

61,761

61,868

61,593

63,267

61,493

63,651

60,128

62,286

Investment securities

50,793

51,623

56,895

57,170

58,086

57,620

58,554

53,521

47,716

46,805

53,274

48,379

52,526

52,775

53,333

54,602

53,059

54,948

51,293

52,519

Long-term loans

37

36

35

34

30

29

28

27

27

26

21

20

21

20

19

18

17

17

16

16

Deferred tax assets

1,285

1,418

1,471

815

720

786

711

814

638

779

838

1,287

923

769

860

1,047

1,041

1,233

1,225

1,153

Other

7,336

7,495

7,412

8,342

8,600

8,715

8,861

8,673

8,525

8,390

8,275

8,609

8,504

8,516

7,594

7,812

7,588

7,665

7,807

8,810

Bad debt provision

-216

-216

-216

-216

-216

-216

-216

-215

-215

-215

-215

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

Total assets

278,070

287,204

296,559

296,536

289,899

301,367

303,827

295,786

290,121

296,731

307,986

307,401

297,085

298,939

296,548

299,861

299,904

309,583

303,995

302,858

Current liabilities

33,933

36,417

37,403

34,938

31,058

34,773

35,098

30,354

31,490

36,708

40,685

41,055

31,046

30,714

30,256

30,057

26,837

31,722

34,289

32,160

10.6%

Notes and accounts payable

8,873

8,721

8,373

7,709

7,715

7,990

7,073

8,290

8,554

8,735

9,789

10,488

8,813

6,798

6,895

7,672

6,141

7,875

7,167

7,533

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

6,554

5,936

6,131

6,202

5,875

6,292

6,057

5,864

6,073

8,102

8,117

8,536

7,992

6,575

5,270

7,127

4,921

5,836

5,582

5,692

Short-term borrowing

1,536

1,621

1,486

1,461

1,436

1,411

1,386

1,361

1,320

1,282

1,245

1,209

1,211

1,191

1,181

1,111

1,111

1,111

1,111

1,071

Accrued expenses

4,534

5,566

4,481

7,278

4,514

5,321

4,622

5,936

4,758

5,454

4,243

7,865

3,675

4,365

4,133

6,634

4,216

4,958

4,951

6,685

Unpaid expenses

2,493

659

2,456

956

2,419

790

2,605

1,484

2,909

1,269

2,610

1,374

2,635

1,084

2,528

1,315

2,710

1,032

2,656

1,576

Unpaid tax, etc.

1,641

3,390

2,273

4,891

1,326

2,569

907

868

818

3,052

4,061

5,745

513

1,768

532

608

1,209

1,964

1,668

2,938

Bonus reserves

583

1,435

780

1,674

490

1,415

805

1,629

444

1,376

742

1,558

383

1,159

348

1,350

339

1,229

490

1,363

Reserve for returned goods unsold

116

125

114

106

86

95

98

101

99

125

120

127

93

81

87

103

108

116

118

135

Other current liabilities

7,598

8,960

11,305

4,657

7,193

8,886

11,541

4,818

6,512

7,308

9,754

4,150

5,727

7,690

9,278

4,133

6,078

7,597

10,543

5,162

Fixed liabilities

15,073

15,428

17,048

15,900

15,795

16,031

16,120

16,802

15,327

15,202

17,053

15,598

16,329

15,318

15,550

15,994

16,578

17,324

15,793

15,812

5.2%

Long-term borrowing

559

540

524

504

488

469

452

433

420

405

388

368

349

326

309

296

273

254

238

219

Provision for pension and remuneration obligations

7,061

7,131

7,221

7,297

7,352

7,434

7,446

7,465

7,515

7,517

7,580

7,600

7,650

7,754

7,835

7,928

7,999

8,064

8,132

8,216

Deferred tax liabilities

3,457

3,731

5,115

3,978

4,177

4,318

4,466

5,223

3,511

3,013

4,545

2,978

4,350

4,460

4,709

5,126

4,818

5,524

4,275

4,171

Other fixed liabilities

3,995

4,025

4,186

4,120

3,777

3,809

3,754

3,680

3,880

4,266

4,538

4,652

3,977

2,777

2,695

2,643

3,486

3,480

3,147

3,205

Total liabilities

49,007

51,846

54,452

50,839

46,853

50,805

51,218

47,157

46,817

51,911

57,738

56,654

47,376

46,033

45,806

46,051

43,415

49,046

50,082

47,972

15.8%

Owners' Equity

204,608

210,319

213,341

216,490

216,497

222,201

221,896

222,657

221,159

225,515

226,728

229,945

226,711

230,565

229,181

232,707

231,662

234,317

229,674

227,495

75.1%

Common stock

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

2,272

2,272

2,284

2,352

2,352

2,352

2,352

2,356

2,356

2,356

Retained earnings

224,926

230,638

233,660

236,811

236,819

242,525

243,244

249,156

247,659

253,293

227,712

230,929

227,653

231,232

229,848

233,376

232,331

234,971

232,753

236,192

Treasury stock

-34,706

-34,707

-34,707

-34,709

-34,709

-34,712

-35,735

-40,886

-40,887

-42,166

-11,730

-11,730

-11,699

-11,493

-11,493

-11,495

-11,496

-11,484

-13,908

-19,527

Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments

23,068

23,605

27,265

27,679

24,971

26,742

29,044

24,284

20,364

17,490

21,636

18,838

21,147

20,667

19,883

19,359

22,995

24,369

22,296

25,419

8.4%

Other marketable securities revaluation account

15,651

16,285

19,462

19,101

19,891

19,648

20,268

17,009

13,012

11,984

16,119

12,047

15,362

15,341

15,612

16,165

15,729

17,026

14,261

15,070

Land revaluation account

3,685

3,685

3,685

3,814

3,827

3,827

3,827

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,784

3,784

3,784

3,641

Forex adjustment account

4,790

4,628

5,046

5,088

1,510

3,468

5,095

3,581

3,630

1,751

1,728

2,700

1,652

1,142

35

-1,173

2,966

3,105

3,861

5,633

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-1,059

-994

-929

-325

-257

-201

-145

-97

-69

-35

-1

299

341

393

444

575

514

451

389

1,073

Stock acquisition right

225

250

274

299

323

346

369

392

415

440

466

491

472

213

223

232

241

234

244

254

0.1%

Minority interest

1,161

1,183

1,225

1,227

1,252

1,271

1,298

1,295

1,363

1,373

1,417

1,470

1,378

1,458

1,453

1,510

1,589

1,614

1,697

1,717

0.6%

Total Net assets

229,063

235,357

242,107

245,696

243,045

250,561

252,609

248,629

243,303

244,820

250,248

250,746

249,709

252,906

250,741

253,809

256,489

260,536

253,913

254,885

84.2%

Liabilities and Net assets

278,070

287,204

296,559

296,536

289,899

301,367

303,827

295,786

290,121

296,731

307,986

307,401

297,085

298,939

296,548

299,861

299,904

309,583

303,995

302,858

Consolidated Financial Statement

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

YoY

Sales

36,090

73,480

110,138

148,466

33,507

69,400

102,587

143,408

29,233

63,401

99,078

140,992

24,882

52,926

80,822

114,510

27,761

58,551

86,663

120,193

105.0%

CoGS

14,004

27,584

40,267

55,688

13,600

26,130

38,175

54,727

10,901

22,892

34,554

53,388

9,672

19,577

30,148

45,337

11,162

23,120

34,884

50,126

(as a % of sales)

38.8%

37.5%

36.6%

37.5%

40.6%

37.7%

37.2%

38.2%

37.3%

36.1%

34.9%

37.9%

38.9%

37.0%

37.3%

39.6%

40.2%

39.5%

40.3%

41.7%

Gross profits

22,086

45,895

69,870

92,777

19,906

43,270

64,412

88,680

18,331

40,509

64,523

87,603

15,210

33,349

50,674

69,173

16,599

35,430

51,779

70,067

101.3%

(as a % of sales)

61.2%

62.5%

63.4%

62.5%

59.4%

62.3%

62.8%

61.8%

62.7%

63.9%

65.1%

62.1%

61.1%

63.0%

62.7%

60.4%

59.8%

60.5%

59.7%

58.3%

SG&A costs

16,987

33,249

48,598

65,836

15,543

32,024

48,458

66,401

15,552

30,319

46,106

64,875

14,132

27,833

42,551

58,501

14,479

29,723

44,805

60,730

(as a % of sales)

47.1%

45.2%

44.1%

44.3%

46.4%

46.1%

47.2%

46.3%

53.2%

47.8%

46.5%

46.0%

56.8%

52.6%

52.6%

51.1%

52.2%

50.8%

51.7%

50.5%

Sales promotion costs

3,068

6,335

9,364

13,227

3,019

6,439

10,155

13,283

2,987

6,131

9,655

13,873

3,032

5,882

9,583

13,466

3,547

7,129

10,789

13,925

Advertising costs

2,861

5,774

8,162

10,987

2,857

6,229

9,399

13,089

3,309

6,551

10,154

14,758

2,661

5,527

8,288

11,259

2,670

5,710

8,465

11,481

R&D spending

4,436

7,935

11,561

15,076

3,012

6,329

9,369

13,032

2,978

5,330

7,547

10,504

2,676

5,240

7,873

10,766

2,586

5,011

7,455

10,613

Other SG&A expenses

6,619

13,204

19,510

26,545

6,653

13,027

19,533

26,995

6,276

12,305

18,749

25,739

5,761

11,183

16,806

23,008

5,674

11,872

18,094

24,710

Operating profits

5,099

12,646

21,272

26,940

4,362

11,245

15,954

22,278

2,778

10,190

18,417

22,727

1,078

5,516

8,123

10,671

2,120

5,706

6,973

9,337

87.5%

(as a % of sales)

14.1%

17.2%

19.3%

18.1%

13.0%

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

9.5%

16.1%

18.6%

16.1%

4.3%

10.4%

10.1%

9.3%

7.6%

9.7%

8.0%

7.8%

Nonoperating income

285

832

1,132

1,803

285

906

1,485

2,582

453

1,182

1,729

3,165

379

1,074

1,467

2,061

924

1,356

1,927

3,453

Interest received

76

180

302

493

115

278

467

800

256

520

808

1,142

235

430

507

563

33

79

110

153

Dividends received

68

403

501

724

70

422

535

763

67

436

537

811

69

463

570

843

96

479

595

905

Foreign exchange gains

----

--74

-

----

-

-

-

-

584

526

891

1,276

Equity-method investment profits

---129

-19

124

619

--82

786

-

-

-133

-

-

-569

Other

140

248

328

456

99

186

284

399

129

225

300

425

75

181

390

520

209

270

329

548

Nonoperating expenses

443

609

361

498

198

139

28

214

368

730

229

264

1,040

1,071

1,662

903

189

226

235

152

Interest paid

6

15

25

32

2

5

16

19

12

8

13

19

2

2

5

10

1

6

11

20

Foreign exchange losses

35

174

21

426

149

121

-178

178

595

197

149

737

745

1,149

542

-

-

-

-

Other

401

419

315

39

47

12

11

17

177

126

19

95

299

323

507

351

188

219

224

131

Recurring profits

4,941

12,869

22,043

28,245

4,449

12,012

17,412

24,647

2,863

10,641

19,917

25,628

418

5,519

7,928

11,829

2,855

6,836

8,665

12,638

106.8%

(as a % of sales)

13.7%

17.5%

20.0%

19.0%

13.3%

17.3%

17.0%

17.2%

9.8%

16.8%

20.1%

18.2%

1.7%

10.4%

9.8%

10.3%

10.3%

11.7%

10.0%

10.5%

Extraordinary profits

487

487

487

487

0

218

218

1,312

--1,610

1,685

1

1

356

408

659

659

659

660

Gain on sales of investment securities

487

487

487

487

-218

218

1,312

----

1

1

136

188

652

652

652

653

Public subsidies

----

----

----

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

Other

--0

0

0

-0

0

--1,610

1,685

-

-219

218

6

6

6

7

Extraordinary losses

0

2

6

1,038

0

10

9

285

1

4

10

1,159

0

5

21

40

29

328

333

342

Losses on fixed asset disposal

0

2

6

15

0

10

9

72

1

4

10

28

0

5

21

40

29

48

53

62

Impairment loss

---1,023

---138

---953

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Valuation losses on investment securities

----

----

---176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

----

---74

----

-

-

-

-

-279

279

279

Pretax profits

5,428

13,354

22,524

27,694

4,449

12,221

17,621

25,673

2,862

10,637

21,518

26,155

418

5,515

8,263

12,197

3,485

7,168

8,992

12,956

106.2%

Tax, etc.

1,753

3,968

6,684

8,574

996

3,063

4,292

6,468

948

3,088

6,097

7,461

305

1,822

2,540

2,946

1,122

2,165

2,773

3,297

Net profits

3,674

9,386

15,840

19,119

3,452

9,158

13,329

19,204

1,913

7,548

15,420

18,694

113

3,693

5,722

9,250

2,362

5,002

6,218

9,658

104.4%

(as a % of sales)

10.2%

12.8%

14.4%

12.9%

10.3%

13.2%

13.0%

13.4%

6.5%

11.9%

15.6%

13.3%

0.5%

7.0%

7.1%

8.1%

8.5%

8.5%

7.2%

8.0%

Capex

1,218

2,759

1,829

4,066

1,412

3,743

1,897

3,647

1,796

5,314

(as a % of sales)

1.7%

1.9%

2.6%

2.8%

2.2%

2.7%

3.6%

3.2%

3.1%

4.4%

Depreciation

2,464

4,901

2,075

4,213

2,607

4,214

1,923

4,058

1,964

4,287

(as a % of sales)

3.4%

3.3%

3.0%

2.9%

4.1%

3.0%

3.6%

3.5%

3.4%

3.6%

Goodwill amortization

552

1,104

542

1,528

10

20

10

20

10

35

Number of employees

2,800

2,823

2,892

2,792

2,787

2,745

2,786

2,770

2,825

2,784

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YoY

Sales

36,090

37,389

36,657

38,327

33,507

35,893

33,186

40,820

29,233

34,168

35,676

41,913

24,882

28,043

27,896

33,687

27,761

30,789

28,112

33,530

99.5%

CoGS

14,004

13,580

12,682

15,420

13,600

12,529

12,044

16,552

10,901

11,990

11,662

18,834

9,672

9,904

10,570

15,189

11,162

11,958

11,763

15,241

(as a % of sales)

38.8%

36.3%

34.6%

40.2%

40.6%

34.9%

36.3%

40.5%

37.3%

35.1%

32.7%

44.9%

38.9%

35.3%

37.9%

45.1%

40.2%

38.8%

41.8%

45.5%

Gross profits

22,086

23,809

23,975

22,906

19,906

23,363

21,142

24,268

18,331

22,177

24,014

23,079

15,210

18,138

17,325

18,498

16,599

18,830

16,348

18,288

98.9%

(as a % of sales)

61.2%

63.7%

65.4%

59.8%

59.4%

65.1%

63.7%

59.5%

62.7%

64.9%

67.3%

55.1%

61.1%

64.7%

62.1%

54.9%

59.8%

61.2%

58.2%

54.5%

SG&A costs

16,987

16,261

15,348

17,238

15,543

16,480

16,433

17,943

15,552

14,766

15,786

18,769

14,132

13,701

14,718

15,950

14,479

15,244

15,081

15,924

(as a % of sales)

47.1%

43.5%

41.9%

45.0%

46.4%

45.9%

49.5%

44.0%

53.2%

43.2%

44.2%

44.8%

56.8%

48.9%

52.8%

47.3%

52.2%

49.5%

53.6%

47.5%

Sales promotion costs

3,068

3,266

3,029

3,863

3,019

3,419

3,715

3,128

2,987

3,144

3,523

4,218

3,032

2,850

3,700

3,883

3,547

3,581

3,660

3,136

Advertising costs

2,861

2,912

2,387

2,825

2,857

3,371

3,170

3,690

3,309

3,241

3,602

4,604

2,661

2,865

2,761

2,970

2,670

3,039

2,754

3,016

R&D spending

4,436

3,498

3,626

3,514

3,012

3,316

3,040

3,663

2,978

2,351

2,216

2,957

2,676

2,563

2,632

2,893

2,586

2,425

2,444

3,157

Other SG&A expenses

6,619

6,584

6,305

7,035

6,653

6,373

6,506

7,461

6,276

6,028

6,444

6,990

5,761

5,421

5,623

6,201

5,674

6,198

6,222

6,615

Operating profits

5,099

7,547

8,626

5,667

4,362

6,882

4,708

6,324

2,778

7,411

8,227

4,309

1,078

4,437

2,607

2,548

2,120

3,586

1,266

2,363

92.8%

(as a % of sales)

14.1%

20.2%

23.5%

14.8%

13.0%

19.2%

14.2%

15.5%

9.5%

21.7%

23.1%

10.3%

4.3%

15.8%

9.3%

7.6%

7.6%

11.6%

4.5%

7.0%

Nonoperating income

285

547

299

670

285

621

579

1,096

453

782

1,056

1,483

379

707

444

1,408

924

497

648

1,600

Interest received

76

104

121

191

115

163

188

332

256

263

287

334

235

194

77

56

33

45

30

43

Dividends received

68

335

98

222

70

351

113

227

67

368

101

273

69

393

106

273

96

382

116

309

Foreign exchange gains

--153

-

-27

196

-

--398

47

-

-

-607

584

-365

384

Equity-method investment profits

--118

410

-36

104

495

-54

193

703

-12

51

341

-

8

77

644

Other

140

107

80

127

99

86

98

114

129

96

75

124

75

106

209

130

209

61

58

219

Nonoperating expenses

443

166

24

416

198

-14

9

260

368

416

8

82

1,040

43

642

56

189

101

86

-8

Interest paid

6

9

9

7

2

3

10

3

12

5

4

6

2

0

3

5

1

5

4

9

Foreign exchange losses

35

139

-405

149

--252

178

417

--

737

8

403

-

-57

-

-

Other

401

18

14

4

47

-17

-0

5

177

-6

3

76

299

36

235

51

188

39

81

-18

Recurring profits

4,941

7,928

9,173

6,202

4,449

7,562

5,399

7,234

2,863

7,777

9,276

5,710

418

5,101

2,409

3,900

2,855

3,981

1,828

3,972

101.8%

(as a % of sales)

13.7%

21.2%

25.4%

16.2%

13.3%

21.1%

16.3%

17.7%

9.8%

22.8%

26.0%

13.6%

1.7%

18.2%

8.6%

11.6%

10.3%

12.9%

6.5%

11.8%

Extraordinary profits

487

-0

-

0

218

0

1,093

--1,610

74

1

-354

52

659

0

-

0

Gain on sales of investment securities

487

---

-218

-1,093

----

1

-134

52

652

-

-

0

Public subsidies

----

----

----

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

Other

--0

-

0

-0

0

-

--1,610

74

-

-219

-1

6

0

-

0

Extraordinary losses

0

1

3

1,032

0

9

-0

276

1

2

5

1,148

0

4

16

18

29

298

4

8

Losses on fixed asset disposal

0

1

3

9

0

9

-0

63

1

2

5

18

0

4

16

18

29

19

4

8

Impairment loss

---1,023

---138

---953

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Valuation losses on investment securities

----

----

---176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

----

---74

----

-

-

-

-

-279

-

-

Pretax profits

5,428

7,926

9,169

5,169

4,449

7,772

5,400

8,051

2,862

7,774

10,881

4,636

418

5,096

2,747

3,934

3,485

3,682

1,823

3,964

100.8%

Tax, etc.

1,753

2,214

2,716

1,890

996

2,066

1,229

2,176

948

2,140

3,009

1,363

305

1,516

718

406

1,122

1,043

607

929

Net profits

3,674

5,712

6,453

3,279

3,452

5,705

4,171

5,875

1,913

5,634

7,872

3,273

113

3,579

2,029

3,528

2,362

2,639

1,216

3,034

86.0%

(as a % of sales)

10.2%

15.3%

17.9%

8.6%

10.3%

15.9%

12.6%

14.4%

6.5%

16.5%

22.1%

7.8%

0.5%

12.8%

7.3%

10.5%

8.5%

8.6%

4.3%

9.1%

Sales results by region

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

YoY

Rx Business

22,860

47,491

71,831

95,056

19,861

42,085

63,298

85,881

17,729

37,728

61,344

81,379

15,545

32,118

48,316

66,066

16,468

33,885

51,039

68,469

103.6%

Japan

16,872

36,821

55,607

73,544

15,726

32,578

49,358

67,384

13,792

29,467

49,468

65,080

12,079

25,377

38,816

52,181

13,180

27,061

41,040

54,546

104.5%

USA

5,183

9,061

13,927

18,184

3,624

8,066

11,867

15,628

3,177

6,577

9,233

12,262

2,574

5,066

7,247

10,169

2,377

4,651

6,780

9,586

94.3%

Other regions

804

1,607

2,295

3,327

511

1,440

2,072

2,869

759

1,683

2,642

4,036

892

1,675

2,253

3,715

909

2,172

3,218

4,336

116.7%

OTC Business

12,351

24,288

35,767

50,020

12,790

25,594

36,707

54,079

10,842

24,359

35,765

56,971

8,680

19,479

30,466

45,693

10,581

23,233

33,474

48,822

106.8%

Japan

7,477

13,899

19,875

26,865

8,077

14,619

20,579

28,529

6,574

13,659

19,223

29,682

3,688

8,856

13,916

20,239

4,891

10,370

14,042

21,280

105.1%

USA

2,451

4,724

7,049

9,698

2,181

5,836

8,231

11,137

2,897

5,972

8,644

12,103

3,254

5,966

8,986

12,087

3,573

7,258

10,079

12,519

103.6%

Other regions

2,422

5,664

8,843

13,455

2,531

5,138

7,896

14,413

1,371

4,727

7,897

15,186

1,737

4,656

7,562

13,367

2,116

5,603

9,352

15,021

112.4%

Others

879

1,701

2,539

3,389

856

1,720

2,582

3,447

661

1,313

1,969

2,640

656

1,328

2,039

2,749

712

1,432

2,149

2,901

105.5%

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YoY

Rx Business

22,860

24,630

24,340

23,225

19,861

22,223

21,213

22,582

17,729

19,999

23,615

20,035

15,545

16,572

16,198

17,749

16,468

17,417

17,153

17,430

98.2%

Japan

16,872

19,948

18,786

17,936

15,726

16,852

16,779

18,025

13,792

15,675

20,000

15,612

12,079

13,297

13,439

13,365

13,180

13,880

13,978

13,506

101.1%

USA

5,183

3,878

4,865

4,257

3,624

4,442

3,800

3,761

3,177

3,400

2,655

3,029

2,574

2,491

2,181

2,922

2,377

2,274

2,128

2,806

96.0%

Other regions

804

803

687

1,031

511

929

632

796

759

924

958

1,394

892

782

578

1,462

909

1,262

1,046

1,117

76.5%

OTC Business

12,351

11,936

11,479

14,252

12,790

12,804

11,112

17,372

10,842

13,516

11,405

21,206

8,680

10,798

10,986

15,227

10,581

12,651

10,241

15,347

100.8%

Japan

7,477

6,421

5,975

6,990

8,077

6,542

5,959

7,949

6,574

7,085

5,563

10,458

3,688

5,168

5,060

6,322

4,891

5,478

3,672

7,237

114.5%

USA

2,451

2,272

2,324

2,649

2,181

3,655

2,394

2,906

2,897

3,074

2,672

3,458

3,254

2,711

3,020

3,100

3,573

3,685

2,820

2,440

78.7%

Other regions

2,422

3,242

3,178

4,612

2,531

2,606

2,758

6,516

1,371

3,356

3,169

7,289

1,737

2,918

2,906

5,805

2,116

3,487

3,748

5,669

97.7%

Others

879

822

838

849

856

864

861

865

661

652

655

671

656

672

711

710

712

720

717

752

105.9%

Sales Results of Major Products

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

YoY

Fentos® Tapes

1,014

2,351

3,706

4,917

1,333

2,652

3,897

4,852

1,090

2,176

3,313

4,155

1,031

1,713

2,676

3,569

936

1,912

2,745

3,507

98.2%

Norspan® Tape

500

1,059

1,560

2,079

488

999

1,496

2,060

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Neoxy® Tapes

227

427

617

834

181

345

514

696

159

313

443

605

115

233

357

500

118

239

356

480

96.0%

Abstral®

55

115

164

217

50

104

156

209

53

102

152

198

48

101

153

205

53

103

154

204

99.3%

Allesaga® Tapes

-

-

-

-

99

102

109

230

75

98

136

356

55

86

148

291

149

203

284

422

145.1%

Haruropi® Tape

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-674

441

630

842

1,185

798

1,780

2,512

3,614

304.8%

Zicthoru® Tapes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

82

155

238

-

Mohrus® Tape products

11,536

24,947

37,583

49,736

9,973

20,805

31,586

42,115

8,950

19,454

28,650

39,091

7,545

16,313

24,866

33,450

7,689

15,745

24,097

32,162

96.1%

Mohrus® Pap products

1,800

4,205

6,388

8,399

1,745

3,727

5,674

7,447

1,509

3,315

4,849

6,407

1,129

2,543

3,901

5,125

1,185

2,445

3,736

4,846

94.6%

(Mohrus® Pap XR products)

1,113

2,710

4,196

5,592

1,243

2,662

4,063

5,366

1,095

2,403

3,509

4,659

820

1,863

2,860

3,774

880

1,823

2,805

3,644

96.6%

0

0

-

-

-

Minivelle® products

2,648

3,855

5,837

7,628

1,433

3,441

4,851

6,098

818

1,656

2,494

3,249

617

1,167

1,779

2,510

517

993

1,436

1,975

78.7%

Vivelle-Dot® products

1,253

2,284

3,491

4,839

883

2,343

3,298

4,190

1,324

3,051

3,772

4,917

891

1,708

2,451

3,778

1,067

2,255

3,320

4,212

111.5%

CombiPatch® products

1,132

2,156

2,998

4,176

1,082

2,172

3,289

4,428

1,003

1,924

3,117

4,335

1,159

2,367

3,440

4,882

1,103

2,504

3,728

5,163

105.7%

Brisdelle®

-10

-10

-10

-116

0

0

0

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Daytrana®

784

1,747

2,447

3,170

615

1,108

1,830

2,520

661

1,156

1,793

2,490

631

1,285

1,630

2,183

691

1,076

1,486

2,081

95.3%

Secuado®

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61

75

88

148

70

148

252

383

259.1%

0

-

-

-

-

-

Salonpas® products

7,212

14,172

21,446

29,391

7,024

15,606

22,737

33,062

6,636

15,382

22,828

34,456

5,724

12,639

20,528

29,803

6,932

15,233

22,505

31,095

104.3%

Salonsip® products

975

2,606

3,502

4,674

822

1,814

2,568

3,414

575

1,636

2,624

3,988

422

1,370

2,172

3,224

600

1,718

2,426

3,204

99.4%

Air® Salonpas® products

388

1,032

1,382

1,716

421

1,017

1,411

1,789

370

907

1,276

1,701

268

796

1,144

1,493

338

746

1,019

1,297

86.9%

Feitas® products

1,252

2,625

4,055

5,178

1,427

2,925

4,526

5,811

1,384

3,169

4,495

5,914

903

2,173

3,374

4,582

1,065

2,441

3,293

4,603

100.5%

Butenalock® products

817

1,199

1,366

1,568

948

1,228

1,401

1,672

818

1,124

1,262

1,683

476

884

1,048

1,311

629

1,025

1,146

1,453

110.8%

Allegra® FX

941

1,005

1,292

3,365

1,393

1,420

1,681

4,509

413

644

1,059

5,303

95

69

103

2,255

362

527

827

4,014

178.0%

0

0

(Unit: ¥mn)

2017.05

2017.08

2017.11

2018.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YoY

Fentos® Tapes

1,014

1,336

1,355

1,210

1,333

1,318

1,244

954

1,090

1,086

1,136

841

1,031

682

962

893

936

975

833

761

85.2%

Norspan® Tape

500

559

500

519

488

510

496

564

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Neoxy® Tapes

227

200

189

217

181

163

168

181

159

154

129

161

115

117

123

143

118

121

117

123

86.5%

Abstral®

55

59

49

53

50

53

51

53

53

49

49

46

48

52

52

51

53

50

51

49

95.0%

Allesaga® Tapes

-

-

-

-

99

2

6

121

75

22

37

220

55

30

61

142

149

54

80

137

96.5%

Haruropi® Tape

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-674

441

189

211

343

798

982

731

1,102

321.1%

Zicthoru® Tapes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

48

72

82

-

Mohrus® Tape products

11,536

13,411

12,635

12,152

9,973

10,832

10,780

10,529

8,950

10,504

9,195

10,441

7,545

8,767

8,552

8,584

7,689

8,055

8,352

8,065

93.9%

Mohrus® Pap products

1,800

2,404

2,183

2,011

1,745

1,982

1,946

1,773

1,509

1,806

1,533

1,558

1,129

1,414

1,357

1,223

1,185

1,259

1,291

1,109

90.7%

(Mohrus® Pap XR products)

1,113

1,597

1,485

1,395

1,243

1,419

1,401

1,303

1,095

1,308

1,105

1,150

820

1,043

997

913

880

943

981

839

91.9%

Minivelle® products

2,648

1,206

1,982

1,790

1,433

2,007

1,410

1,246

818

837

838

755

617

550

611

731

517

476

442

538

73.6%

Vivelle-Dot® products

1,253

1,030

1,207

1,347

883

1,459

954

892

1,324

1,727

720

1,145

891

816

742

1,327

1,067

1,187

1,064

892

67.3%

CombiPatch® products

1,132

1,024

841

1,177

1,082

1,090

1,116

1,138

1,003

921

1,193

1,218

1,159

1,207

1,073

1,442

1,103

1,401

1,224

1,434

99.4%

Brisdelle®

-10

0

0

-105

0

0

0

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Daytrana®

784

963

699

723

615

493

722

689

661

495

636

696

631

653

345

552

691

384

410

594

107.7%

Secuado®

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61

13

13

59

70

78

104

131

221.5%

Salonpas® products

7,212

6,959

7,275

7,944

7,024

8,582

7,130

10,324

6,636

8,745

7,446

11,628

5,724

6,915

7,889

9,274

6,932

8,301

7,271

8,589

92.6%

Salonsip® products

975

1,630

896

1,172

822

992

753

845

575

1,060

987

1,364

422

948

801

1,051

600

1,117

708

777

73.9%

Air® Salonpas® products

388

644

348

335

421

595

393

378

370

536

369

425

268

528

347

348

338

407

273

278

79.7%

Feitas® products

1,252

1,372

1,429

1,122

1,427

1,498

1,600

1,284

1,384

1,785

1,326

1,419

903

1,269

1,201

1,208

1,065

1,376

852

1,309

108.4%

Butenalock® products

817

382

166

201

948

279

173

271

818

306

137

420

476

407

163

263

629

396

121

306

116.2%

Allegra® FX

941

64

287

2,072

1,393

27

261

2,827

413

230

415

4,244

95

-26

34

2,151

362

165

300

3,186

148.1%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

