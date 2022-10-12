Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

October 12, 2022 Company name: Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka Securities code: 4530 URL: https://global.hisamitsu/ Representative: NAKATOMI Kazuhide, President & CEO Contact MAEGAWA Yoshihiro, Department General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning and Business Development TEL: +81-3-5293-1704 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: Oct. 13, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment: Nov. 9, 2022 Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, etc)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022 59,619 1.8 4,913 13.9 8,870 29.7 6,504 30.0 Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021 58,551 10.6 5,706 △ 3.5 6,836 23.9 5,002 35.4

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022 20,546 millions of yen (102.3%) Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021 10,156 millions of yen (80.6%)

Profit per share Diluted profit per share yen yen Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022 81.58 81.51 Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021 61.20 61.16

(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of Aug. 31, 2022 327,897 266,277 80.5 As of Feb. 28, 2022 302,858 254,885 83.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of Aug. 31, 2022 264,080 millions of yen As of Feb. 28, 2022 252,914 millions of yen

(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.