Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

MAEGAWA Yoshihiro, Department General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning and Business
Development
TEL:
+81-3-5293-1704
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
Oct. 13, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
Nov. 9, 2022
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, etc)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
59,619
1.8
4,913
13.9
8,870
29.7
6,504
30.0
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
58,551
10.6
5,706
△ 3.5
6,836
23.9
5,002
35.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
20,546 millions of yen (102.3%)
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
10,156 millions of yen (80.6%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
share
yen
yen
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
81.58
81.51
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
61.20
61.16
(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Aug. 31, 2022
327,897
266,277
80.5
As of Feb. 28, 2022
302,858
254,885
83.5
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of Aug. 31, 2022
264,080 millions of yen
As of Feb. 28, 2022
252,914 millions of yen
(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.
Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended Feb. 28, 2022
―
42.00
―
42.00
84.00
Year ending Feb. 28, 2023
―
42.25
Year ending Feb. 28, 2023
―
42.25
84.50
(Forecast)
(Note) 1.Revisions to the most recently announced dividends forecast:
No
2. Breakdown of annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year 2023
84.00 yen
0.50 yen (A commemorative dividend for the 175th anniversary)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
Full year
123,000
2.3
11,100
18.9
12,700
0.5
9,700
0.4
121.64
(Note) 1.Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:
No
2. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The above consolidated earnings forecast is prepared based on such accounting standards.
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
Changes in accounting estimates
Restatement
The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of Aug. 31, 2022
: 85,164,895 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2022
: 85,164,895 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of Aug. 31, 2022
: 5,420,243 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2022
: 5,427,284 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
: 79,741,127 shares
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
: 81,736,248 shares
None
Yes
Yes
None
None
None
*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.
*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.
Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on October 12, 2022. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Second Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2022)
(As of Aug. 31, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
129,290
136,460
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
38,505
―
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
―
37,800
Securities
13,141
14,857
Merchandise and finished goods
8,919
11,395
Work in process
438
622
Raw materials and supplies
7,055
7,529
Other
3,219
6,832
Allowance for doubtful accounts
393
356
Total current assets
200,176
215,141
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
13,905
14,185
Other, net
25,163
28,077
Total property, plant and equipment
39,069
42,263
Intangible assets
Sales rights
442
418
Other
883
799
Total intangible assets
1,326
1,218
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
52,519
58,905
Other
9,980
10,583
Allowance for doubtful accounts
214
214
Total investments and other assets
62,286
69,274
△
△
Total non-current assets
102,681
112,756
Total assets
302,858
327,897
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Second Quarter
(As of Feb. 28, 2022)
(As of Aug. 31, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,533
9,454
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
5,692
7,086
Short-term loans payable
1,071
1,071
Income taxes payable
2,938
2,699
Provision for sales returns
135
―
Provision for bonuses
1,363
1,251
Other
13,424
26,714
Total current liabilities
32,160
48,278
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
219
183
Net defined benefit liability
8,216
8,434
Other
7,376
4,723
Total non-current liabilities
15,812
13,341
Total liabilities
47,972
61,620
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
2,356
2,361
Retained earnings
236,192
233,465
Treasury shares
19,527
19,501
Total shareholders' equity
227,495
224,798
△
△
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
15,070
16,044
Revaluation reserve for land
3,641
3,616
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,633
18,692
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,073
928
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
25,419
39,281
Share acquisition rights
254
241
Non-controlling interests
1,717
1,955
Total net assets
254,885
266,277
Total liabilities and net assets
302,858
327,897
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)
(Mar. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022)
Net sales
58,551
59,619
Cost of sales
23,120
25,156
Gross profit
35,430
34,462
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,723
29,549
Operating profit
5,706
4,913
Non-operating income
Interest income
79
202
Dividend income
479
501
Foreign exchange gains
526
3,146
Other
270
224
Total non-operating income
1,356
4,074
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
6
4
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
