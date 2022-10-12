Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-12 am EDT
3345.00 JPY   -0.59%
03:32aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
08/30HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/07Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

October 12, 2022

Company name:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka

Securities code:

4530

URL:

https://global.hisamitsu/

Representative:

NAKATOMI Kazuhide, President & CEO

Contact

MAEGAWA Yoshihiro, Department General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning and Business

Development

TEL:

+81-3-5293-1704

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

Oct. 13, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

Nov. 9, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, etc)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

59,619

1.8

4,913

13.9

8,870

29.7

6,504

30.0

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

58,551

10.6

5,706

3.5

6,836

23.9

5,002

35.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

20,546 millions of yen (102.3%)

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

10,156 millions of yen (80.6%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

yen

yen

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

81.58

81.51

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

61.20

61.16

(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Aug. 31, 2022

327,897

266,277

80.5

As of Feb. 28, 2022

302,858

254,885

83.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of Aug. 31, 2022

264,080 millions of yen

As of Feb. 28, 2022

252,914 millions of yen

(Note) Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the second quarter incorporate this accounting standard.

Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended Feb. 28, 2022

42.00

42.00

84.00

Year ending Feb. 28, 2023

42.25

Year ending Feb. 28, 2023

42.25

84.50

(Forecast)

(Note) 1.Revisions to the most recently announced dividends forecast:

No

2. Breakdown of annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year 2023

84.00 yen

0.50 yen (A commemorative dividend for the 175th anniversary)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Full year

123,000

2.3

11,100

18.9

12,700

0.5

9,700

0.4

121.64

(Note) 1.Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast:

No

2. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The above consolidated earnings forecast is prepared based on such accounting standards.

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
  2. Apprication of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
    3. Changes in accounting estimates
    4. Restatement
  5. The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of Aug. 31, 2022

: 85,164,895 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022

: 85,164,895 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of Aug. 31, 2022

: 5,420,243 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022

: 5,427,284 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

: 79,741,127 shares

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

: 81,736,248 shares

  • None
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial results reports are not subjected to quarterly review.

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

Among this document, the forecasts based on the plan may changes due to uncertain factors. Therefore, the actual operating results may differ from the company's view.

Financial settlement briefings for institutional investors and analysts will be held on October 12, 2022. Presentation materials of financial results will be posted promptly on the company's website after the financial settlement briefings.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Second Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2022)

(As of Aug. 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

129,290

136,460

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

38,505

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

37,800

Securities

13,141

14,857

Merchandise and finished goods

8,919

11,395

Work in process

438

622

Raw materials and supplies

7,055

7,529

Other

3,219

6,832

Allowance for doubtful accounts

393

356

Total current assets

200,176

215,141

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

13,905

14,185

Other, net

25,163

28,077

Total property, plant and equipment

39,069

42,263

Intangible assets

Sales rights

442

418

Other

883

799

Total intangible assets

1,326

1,218

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

52,519

58,905

Other

9,980

10,583

Allowance for doubtful accounts

214

214

Total investments and other assets

62,286

69,274

Total non-current assets

102,681

112,756

Total assets

302,858

327,897

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Second Quarter

(As of Feb. 28, 2022)

(As of Aug. 31, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,533

9,454

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

5,692

7,086

Short-term loans payable

1,071

1,071

Income taxes payable

2,938

2,699

Provision for sales returns

135

Provision for bonuses

1,363

1,251

Other

13,424

26,714

Total current liabilities

32,160

48,278

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

219

183

Net defined benefit liability

8,216

8,434

Other

7,376

4,723

Total non-current liabilities

15,812

13,341

Total liabilities

47,972

61,620

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

2,356

2,361

Retained earnings

236,192

233,465

Treasury shares

19,527

19,501

Total shareholders' equity

227,495

224,798

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

15,070

16,044

Revaluation reserve for land

3,641

3,616

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,633

18,692

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,073

928

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

25,419

39,281

Share acquisition rights

254

241

Non-controlling interests

1,717

1,955

Total net assets

254,885

266,277

Total liabilities and net assets

302,858

327,897

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)

(Mar. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022)

Net sales

58,551

59,619

Cost of sales

23,120

25,156

Gross profit

35,430

34,462

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,723

29,549

Operating profit

5,706

4,913

Non-operating income

Interest income

79

202

Dividend income

479

501

Foreign exchange gains

526

3,146

Other

270

224

Total non-operating income

1,356

4,074

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

6

4

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

151

69

Other

67

43

Total non-operating expenses

226

118

Ordinary profit

6,836

8,870

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

6

142

Gain on sales of investment securities

652

Total extraordinary income

659

142

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

48

77

Loss on discontinuation of sale

279

Total extraordinary losses

328

77

Profit before income taxes

7,168

8,935

Income taxes

2,022

2,215

Profit

5,145

6,720

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

143

215

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,002

6,504

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 130 B 892 M 892 M
Net income 2023 10 700 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 268 B 1 842 M 1 842 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 365,00 JPY
Average target price 3 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhide Nakatomi President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Takao Director, Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Hirotaka Nakatomi Chairman
Takaaki Terahara Senior Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Nobuo Tsutsumi Director, Manager-Legal Affairs & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.-15.35%1 842
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.88%421 747
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.26%307 752
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.35%264 139
ABBVIE INC.2.15%244 545
PFIZER, INC.-29.01%234 316