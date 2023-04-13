Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Advanced search
    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
3830.00 JPY   +1.06%
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
Q4 FY 02/23

results supplementary material

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 FY 02/23

results supplementary material

These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material.

The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Apr.13th, 2023

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

(Security code number: 4530)

Consolidated Financial Statement

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

As a %

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

of total

Current assets

180,018

191,553

193,241

191,418

192,461

200,319

205,531

209,251

195,780

197,445

196,460

198,061

198,804

206,060

203,988

200,176

197,860

215,141

219,150

199,174

63.4%

Cash & deposits

110,016

116,896

104,241

110,283

115,710

108,901

104,555

107,051

101,158

117,039

111,991

114,254

120,361

125,682

119,908

129,290

128,294

136,460

133,994

122,154

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

35,122

35,940

35,060

39,961

33,701

41,535

39,587

49,232

37,898

31,955

32,128

39,546

31,969

34,102

33,083

38,505

33,019

37,800

37,775

40,014

Marketable securities

13,981

15,828

21,390

20,946

21,045

21,879

34,893

34,878

33,995

22,281

22,109

21,743

22,804

22,763

23,107

13,141

13,812

14,857

15,501

14,714

Inventory

17,323

16,924

17,742

15,760

16,816

16,185

18,204

15,460

18,203

19,513

19,986

18,569

18,307

17,548

17,435

16,412

18,267

19,547

20,306

18,923

Other current assets

3,824

6,220

15,072

4,766

5,430

12,127

8,583

2,952

4,797

6,928

10,533

4,290

5,720

6,349

10,859

3,219

4,779

6,832

11,870

3,629

Bad debt provision

-249

-258

-267

-299

-242

-311

-293

-325

-273

-273

-289

-343

-359

-385

-405

-393

-312

-356

-297

-261

Fixed assets

109,880

109,814

110,586

104,368

97,660

96,411

102,455

98,150

101,305

101,494

100,087

101,800

101,100

103,522

100,007

102,681

109,903

112,756

117,730

114,742

36.6%

Tangible fixed assets

39,134

39,666

39,790

39,556

39,100

38,936

38,695

38,596

37,973

38,147

37,151

37,354

38,460

38,368

38,480

39,069

41,184

42,263

44,453

43,209

Buildings and structures

15,422

15,194

14,967

14,816

15,120

14,714

14,498

14,939

14,829

14,631

14,402

14,180

14,231

13,940

13,746

13,905

13,918

14,185

14,179

13,980

Machinery and transport equipment

7,141

7,046

6,757

6,658

6,493

6,085

6,119

6,633

6,154

6,062

5,877

6,162

6,069

6,063

5,756

6,272

6,123

6,910

7,882

7,466

Tools, instruments, etc.

1,844

1,795

1,804

1,781

2,003

2,055

1,983

1,978

2,081

2,095

2,056

2,077

2,097

2,061

2,082

2,140

2,115

2,087

2,113

2,886

Land

12,497

12,535

12,571

12,348

12,353

12,324

12,320

12,340

12,317

12,301

11,912

11,897

11,920

11,927

11,933

11,956

11,981

11,931

11,994

11,587

Construction in progress

2,155

3,027

3,599

3,860

3,017

3,652

3,640

2,520

2,407

2,887

2,734

2,822

2,891

3,196

3,813

3,646

5,892

5,955

7,072

6,217

Lease assets

73

66

91

91

112

105

133

184

183

169

168

214

1,248

1,178

1,148

1,147

1,152

1,192

1,210

1,071

Intangible fixed assets

3,526

3,213

2,856

1,990

1,867

1,688

1,565

1,469

1,570

1,478

1,341

1,178

1,147

1,503

1,397

1,326

1,260

1,218

1,136

946

Investments, etc.

67,220

66,934

67,939

62,820

56,692

55,786

62,194

58,083

61,761

61,868

61,593

63,267

61,493

63,651

60,128

62,286

67,459

69,274

72,141

70,586

Investment securities

58,086

57,620

58,554

53,521

47,716

46,805

53,274

48,379

52,526

52,775

53,333

54,602

53,059

54,948

51,293

52,519

57,099

58,905

61,728

60,845

Long-term loans

30

29

28

27

27

26

21

20

21

20

19

18

17

17

16

16

15

14

14

13

Deferred tax assets

720

786

711

814

638

779

838

1,287

923

769

860

1,047

1,041

1,233

1,225

1,153

1,709

1,713

1,660

1,342

Other

8,600

8,715

8,861

8,673

8,525

8,390

8,275

8,609

8,504

8,516

7,594

7,812

7,588

7,665

7,807

8,810

8,849

8,855

8,945

8,592

Bad debt provision

-216

-216

-216

-215

-215

-215

-215

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-214

-207

-207

Total assets

289,899

301,367

303,827

295,786

290,121

296,731

307,986

307,401

297,085

298,939

296,548

299,861

299,904

309,583

303,995

302,858

307,764

327,897

336,880

313,917

Current liabilities

31,058

34,773

35,098

30,354

31,490

36,708

40,685

41,055

31,046

30,714

30,256

30,057

26,837

31,722

34,289

32,160

42,811

48,278

51,485

42,578

13.6%

Notes and accounts payable

7,715

7,990

7,073

8,290

8,554

8,735

9,789

10,488

8,813

6,798

6,895

7,672

6,141

7,875

7,167

7,533

8,456

9,454

10,334

8,351

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

5,875

6,292

6,057

5,864

6,073

8,102

8,117

8,536

7,992

6,575

5,270

7,127

4,921

5,836

5,582

5,692

6,458

7,086

6,369

6,567

Short-term borrowing

1,436

1,411

1,386

1,361

1,320

1,282

1,245

1,209

1,211

1,191

1,181

1,111

1,111

1,111

1,111

1,071

1,071

1,071

1,071

1,071

Accrued expenses

4,514

5,321

4,622

5,936

4,758

5,454

4,243

7,865

3,675

4,365

4,133

6,634

4,216

4,958

4,951

6,685

5,829

4,565

5,392

6,249

Unpaid expenses

2,419

790

2,605

1,484

2,909

1,269

2,610

1,374

2,635

1,084

2,528

1,315

2,710

1,032

2,656

1,576

2,842

1,361

2,974

1,493

Unpaid tax, etc.

1,326

2,569

907

868

818

3,052

4,061

5,745

513

1,768

532

608

1,209

1,964

1,668

2,938

1,149

2,699

2,073

2,338

Bonus reserves

490

1,415

805

1,629

444

1,376

742

1,558

383

1,159

348

1,350

339

1,229

490

1,363

354

1,251

530

1,340

Reserve for returned goods unsold

86

95

98

101

99

125

120

127

93

81

87

103

108

116

118

135

Other current liabilities

7,193

8,886

11,541

4,818

6,512

7,308

9,754

4,150

5,727

7,690

9,278

4,133

6,078

7,597

10,543

5,162

16,648

20,788

22,738

15,165

Fixed liabilities

15,795

16,031

16,120

16,802

15,327

15,202

17,053

15,598

16,329

15,318

15,550

15,994

16,578

17,324

15,793

15,812

13,239

13,341

13,566

12,931

4.1%

Long-term borrowing

488

469

452

433

420

405

388

368

349

326

309

296

273

254

238

219

202

183

166

147

Provision for pension and remuneration obligations

7,352

7,434

7,446

7,465

7,515

7,517

7,580

7,600

7,650

7,754

7,835

7,928

7,999

8,064

8,132

8,216

8,338

8,434

8,508

8,408

Deferred tax liabilities

4,177

4,318

4,466

5,223

3,511

3,013

4,545

2,978

4,350

4,460

4,709

5,126

4,818

5,524

4,275

4,171

1,790

1,790

2,024

1,813

Other fixed liabilities

3,777

3,809

3,754

3,680

3,880

4,266

4,538

4,652

3,977

2,777

2,695

2,643

3,486

3,480

3,147

3,205

2,908

2,933

2,867

2,561

Total liabilities

46,853

50,805

51,218

47,157

46,817

51,911

57,738

56,654

47,376

46,033

45,806

46,051

43,415

49,046

50,082

47,972

56,051

61,620

65,051

55,509

17.7%

Owners' Equity

216,497

222,201

221,896

222,657

221,159

225,515

226,728

229,945

226,711

230,565

229,181

232,707

231,662

234,317

229,674

227,495

219,910

224,798

223,527

219,208

69.8%

Common stock

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

5,914

2,272

2,272

2,284

2,352

2,352

2,352

2,352

2,356

2,356

2,356

2,356

2,361

2,361

2,361

Retained earnings

236,819

242,525

243,244

249,156

247,659

253,293

227,712

230,929

227,653

231,232

229,848

233,376

232,331

234,971

232,753

236,192

228,607

233,465

233,111

235,569

Treasury stock

-34,709-34,712-35,735-40,886

-40,887-42,166-11,730-11,730

-11,699

-11,493

-11,493

-11,495

-11,496

-11,484

-13,908-19,527

-19,526-19,501-20,419

-27,196

Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments

24,971

26,742

29,044

24,284

20,364

17,490

21,636

18,838

21,147

20,667

19,883

19,359

22,995

24,369

22,296

25,419

29,691

39,281

45,976

36,896

11.8%

Other marketable securities revaluation account

19,891

19,648

20,268

17,009

13,012

11,984

16,119

12,047

15,362

15,341

15,612

16,165

15,729

17,026

14,261

15,070

14,746

16,044

17,953

17,042

Land revaluation account

3,827

3,827

3,827

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,790

3,784

3,784

3,784

3,641

3,616

3,616

3,616

3,403

Forex adjustment account

1,510

3,468

5,095

3,581

3,630

1,751

1,728

2,700

1,652

1,142

35

-1,173

2,966

3,105

3,861

5,633

10,318

18,692

23,558

15,819

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-257

-201

-145

-97

-69

-35

-1

299

341

393

444

575

514

451

389

1,073

1,009

928

847

631

Stock acquisition right

323

346

369

392

415

440

466

491

472

213

223

232

241

234

244

254

263

241

250

260

0.1%

Minority interest

1,252

1,271

1,298

1,295

1,363

1,373

1,417

1,470

1,378

1,458

1,453

1,510

1,589

1,614

1,697

1,717

1,847

1,955

2,074

2,042

0.7%

Total Net assets

243,045

250,561

252,609

248,629

243,303

244,820

250,248

250,746

249,709

252,906

250,741

253,809

256,489

260,536

253,913

254,885

251,713

266,277

271,829

258,408

82.3%

Liabilities and Net assets

289,899

301,367

303,827

295,786

290,121

296,731

307,986

307,401

297,085

298,939

296,548

299,861

299,904

309,583

303,995

302,858

307,764

327,897

336,880

313,917

―1―

Consolidated Financial Statement

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Sales

33,507

69,400

102,587

143,408

29,233

63,401

99,078

140,992

24,882

52,926

80,822

114,510

27,761

58,551

86,663

120,193

26,393

59,619

91,881

128,330

106.8%

CoGS

13,600

26,130

38,175

54,727

10,901

22,892

34,554

53,388

9,672

19,577

30,148

45,337

11,162

23,120

34,884

50,126

11,647

25,156

39,100

55,630

(as a % of sales)

40.6%

37.7%

37.2%

38.2%

37.3%

36.1%

34.9%

37.9%

38.9%

37.0%

37.3%

39.6%

40.2%

39.5%

40.3%

41.7%

44.1%

42.2%

42.6%

43.3%

Gross profits

19,906

43,270

64,412

88,680

18,331

40,509

64,523

87,603

15,210

33,349

50,674

69,173

16,599

35,430

51,779

70,067

14,745

34,462

52,781

72,699

103.8%

(as a % of sales)

59.4%

62.3%

62.8%

61.8%

62.7%

63.9%

65.1%

62.1%

61.1%

63.0%

62.7%

60.4%

59.8%

60.5%

59.7%

58.3%

55.9%

57.8%

57.4%

56.7%

SG&A costs

15,543

32,024

48,458

66,401

15,552

30,319

46,106

64,875

14,132

27,833

42,551

58,501

14,479

29,723

44,805

60,730

14,225

29,549

44,274

61,099

(as a % of sales)

46.4%

46.1%

47.2%

46.3%

53.2%

47.8%

46.5%

46.0%

56.8%

52.6%

52.6%

51.1%

52.2%

50.8%

51.7%

50.5%

53.9%

49.6%

48.2%

47.7%

Sales promotion costs

3,019

6,439

10,155

13,283

2,987

6,131

9,655

13,873

3,032

5,882

9,583

13,466

3,547

7,129

10,789

13,925

2,481

5,396

7,911

11,340

Advertising costs

2,857

6,229

9,399

13,089

3,309

6,551

10,154

14,758

2,661

5,527

8,288

11,259

2,670

5,710

8,465

11,481

2,538

5,573

8,733

12,209

R&D spending

3,012

6,329

9,369

13,032

2,978

5,330

7,547

10,504

2,676

5,240

7,873

10,766

2,586

5,011

7,455

10,613

2,506

4,935

7,174

9,785

Other SG&A expenses

6,653

13,027

19,533

26,995

6,276

12,305

18,749

25,739

5,761

11,183

16,806

23,008

5,674

11,872

18,094

24,710

6,699

13,644

20,454

27,763

Operating profits

4,362

11,245

15,954

22,278

2,778

10,190

18,417

22,727

1,078

5,516

8,123

10,671

2,120

5,706

6,973

9,337

519

4,913

8,506

11,599

124.2%

(as a % of sales)

13.0%

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

9.5%

16.1%

18.6%

16.1%

4.3%

10.4%

10.1%

9.3%

7.6%

9.7%

8.0%

7.8%

2.0%

8.2%

9.3%

9.0%

Nonoperating income

285

906

1,485

2,582

453

1,182

1,729

3,165

379

1,074

1,467

2,061

924

1,356

1,927

3,453

1,929

4,074

4,687

4,791

Interest received

115

278

467

800

256

520

808

1,142

235

430

507

563

33

79

110

153

52

202

398

894

Dividends received

70

422

535

763

67

436

537

811

69

463

570

843

96

479

595

905

83

501

626

978

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

74

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

584

526

891

1,276

1,657

3,146

3,210

1,973

Equity-method investment profits

-

19

124

619

-

-

82

786

-

-

-

133

-

-

-

569

-

-

-

424

Other

99

186

284

399

129

225

300

425

75

181

390

520

209

270

329

548

136

224

452

520

Nonoperating expenses

198

139

28

214

368

730

229

264

1,040

1,071

1,662

903

189

226

235

152

150

118

189

340

Interest paid

2

5

16

19

12

8

13

19

2

2

5

10

1

6

11

20

0

4

12

15

Foreign exchange losses

149

121

-

178

178

595

197

149

737

745

1,149

542

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

47

12

11

17

177

126

19

95

299

323

507

351

188

219

224

131

150

113

177

324

Recurring profits

4,449

12,012

17,412

24,647

2,863

10,641

19,917

25,628

418

5,519

7,928

11,829

2,855

6,836

8,665

12,638

2,298

8,870

13,003

16,051

127.0%

(as a % of sales)

13.3%

17.3%

17.0%

17.2%

9.8%

16.8%

20.1%

18.2%

1.7%

10.4%

9.8%

10.3%

10.3%

11.7%

10.0%

10.5%

8.7%

14.9%

14.2%

12.5%

Extraordinary profits

0

218

218

1,312

-

-

1,610

1,685

1

1

356

408

659

659

659

660

141

142

142

453

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

218

218

1,312

-

-

-

-

1

1

136

188

652

652

652

653

-

-

-

-

Public subsidies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

0

-

0

0

-

-

1,610

1,685

-

-

219

218

6

6

6

7

141

142

142

453

Extraordinary losses

0

10

9

285

1

4

10

1,159

0

5

21

40

29

328

333

342

41

77

116

391

Losses on fixed asset disposal

0

10

9

72

1

4

10

28

0

5

21

40

29

48

53

62

41

77

116

133

Impairment loss

-

-

-

138

-

-

-

953

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Valuation losses on investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

210

Other

-

-

-

74

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

279

279

279

-

-

-

47

Pretax profits

4,449

12,221

17,621

25,673

2,862

10,637

21,518

26,155

418

5,515

8,263

12,197

3,485

7,168

8,992

12,956

2,398

8,935

13,029

16,113

124.4%

Tax, etc.

996

3,063

4,292

6,468

948

3,088

6,097

7,461

305

1,822

2,540

2,946

1,122

2,165

2,773

3,297

766

2,430

3,507

4,370

Net profits

3,452

9,158

13,329

19,204

1,913

7,548

15,420

18,694

113

3,693

5,722

9,250

2,362

5,002

6,218

9,658

1,631

6,504

9,522

11,742

121.6%

(as a % of sales)

10.3%

13.2%

13.0%

13.4%

6.5%

11.9%

15.6%

13.3%

0.5%

7.0%

7.1%

8.1%

8.5%

8.5%

7.2%

8.0%

6.2%

10.9%

10.4%

9.2%

Capex

1,829

4,066

1,412

3,743

1,897

3,647

1,796

5,314

4,380

8,009

(as a % of sales)

2.6%

2.8%

2.2%

2.7%

3.6%

3.2%

3.1%

4.4%

7.3%

6.2%

Depreciation

2,075

4,213

2,607

4,214

1,923

4,058

1,964

4,287

2,116

4,904

(as a % of sales)

3.0%

2.9%

4.1%

3.0%

3.6%

3.5%

3.4%

3.6%

3.5%

3.8%

Goodwill amortization

542

1,528

10

20

10

20

10

35

23

47

Number of employees

2,892

2,792

2,787

2,745

2,786

2,770

2,825

2,784

2,785

2,769

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Sales

33,507

35,893

33,186

40,820

29,233

34,168

35,676

41,913

24,882

28,043

27,896

33,687

27,761

30,789

28,112

33,530

26,393

33,226

32,261

36,449

108.7%

CoGS

13,600

12,529

12,044

16,552

10,901

11,990

11,662

18,834

9,672

9,904

10,570

15,189

11,162

11,958

11,763

15,241

11,647

13,509

13,943

16,530

(as a % of sales)

40.6%

34.9%

36.3%

40.5%

37.3%

35.1%

32.7%

44.9%

38.9%

35.3%

37.9%

45.1%

40.2%

38.8%

41.8%

45.5%

44.1%

40.7%

43.2%

45.4%

Gross profits

19,906

23,363

21,142

24,268

18,331

22,177

24,014

23,079

15,210

18,138

17,325

18,498

16,599

18,830

16,348

18,288

14,745

19,717

18,318

19,918

108.9%

(as a % of sales)

59.4%

65.1%

63.7%

59.5%

62.7%

64.9%

67.3%

55.1%

61.1%

64.7%

62.1%

54.9%

59.8%

61.2%

58.2%

54.5%

55.9%

59.3%

56.8%

54.6%

SG&A costs

15,543

16,480

16,433

17,943

15,552

14,766

15,786

18,769

14,132

13,701

14,718

15,950

14,479

15,244

15,081

15,924

14,225

15,324

14,725

16,824

(as a % of sales)

46.4%

45.9%

49.5%

44.0%

53.2%

43.2%

44.2%

44.8%

56.8%

48.9%

52.8%

47.3%

52.2%

49.5%

53.6%

47.5%

53.9%

46.1%

45.6%

46.2%

Sales promotion costs

3,019

3,419

3,715

3,128

2,987

3,144

3,523

4,218

3,032

2,850

3,700

3,883

3,547

3,581

3,660

3,136

2,481

2,915

2,515

3,429

Advertising costs

2,857

3,371

3,170

3,690

3,309

3,241

3,602

4,604

2,661

2,865

2,761

2,970

2,670

3,039

2,754

3,016

2,538

3,034

3,160

3,475

R&D spending

3,012

3,316

3,040

3,663

2,978

2,351

2,216

2,957

2,676

2,563

2,632

2,893

2,586

2,425

2,444

3,157

2,506

2,429

2,239

2,610

Other SG&A expenses

6,653

6,373

6,506

7,461

6,276

6,028

6,444

6,990

5,761

5,421

5,623

6,201

5,674

6,198

6,222

6,615

6,699

6,945

6,809

7,309

Operating profits

4,362

6,882

4,708

6,324

2,778

7,411

8,227

4,309

1,078

4,437

2,607

2,548

2,120

3,586

1,266

2,363

519

4,393

3,592

3,093

130.9%

(as a % of sales)

13.0%

19.2%

14.2%

15.5%

9.5%

21.7%

23.1%

10.3%

4.3%

15.8%

9.3%

7.6%

7.6%

11.6%

4.5%

7.0%

2.0%

13.2%

11.1%

8.5%

Nonoperating income

285

621

579

1,096

453

782

1,056

1,483

379

707

444

1,408

924

497

648

1,600

1,929

2,185

646

1,340

Interest received

115

163

188

332

256

263

287

334

235

194

77

56

33

45

30

43

52

150

196

496

Dividends received

70

351

113

227

67

368

101

273

69

393

106

273

96

382

116

309

83

417

124

351

Foreign exchange gains

-

27

196

-

-

-

398

47

-

-

-

607

584

-

365

384

1,657

1,489

64

-

Equity-method investment profits

-

36

104

495

-

54

193

703

-

12

51

341

-

8

77

644

-

39

33

424

Other

99

86

98

114

129

96

75

124

75

106

209

130

209

61

58

219

136

88

227

68

Nonoperating expenses

198

-14

9

260

368

416

8

82

1,040

43

642

56

189

101

86

-8

150

6

105

1,386

Interest paid

2

3

10

3

12

5

4

6

2

0

3

5

1

5

4

9

0

4

7

3

Foreign exchange losses

149

-

-

252

178

417

-

-

737

8

403

-

-

57

-

-

-

-

-

1,236

Other

47

-17

-0

5

177

-6

3

76

299

36

235

51

188

39

81

-18

150

2

98

146

Recurring profits

4,449

7,562

5,399

7,234

2,863

7,777

9,276

5,710

418

5,101

2,409

3,900

2,855

3,981

1,828

3,972

2,298

6,571

4,133

3,047

76.7%

(as a % of sales)

13.3%

21.1%

16.3%

17.7%

9.8%

22.8%

26.0%

13.6%

1.7%

18.2%

8.6%

11.6%

10.3%

12.9%

6.5%

11.8%

8.7%

19.8%

12.8%

8.4%

Extraordinary profits

0

218

0

1,093

-

-

1,610

74

1

-

354

52

659

0

-

0

141

0

-

310

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

218

-

1,093

-

-

-

-

1

-

134

52

652

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

Public subsidies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

0

-0

0

-

-

-

1,610

74

-

-

219

-1

6

0

-

0

141

0

-

310

Extraordinary losses

0

9

-0

276

1

2

5

1,148

0

4

16

18

29

298

4

8

41

35

39

274

Losses on fixed asset disposal

0

9

-0

63

1

2

5

18

0

4

16

18

29

19

4

8

41

35

39

17

Impairment loss

-

-

-

138

-

-

-

953

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Valuation losses on investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

210

Other

-

-

-

74

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

279

-

-

-

-

-

47

Pretax profits

4,449

7,772

5,400

8,051

2,862

7,774

10,881

4,636

418

5,096

2,747

3,934

3,485

3,682

1,823

3,964

2,398

6,536

4,094

3,083

77.8%

Tax, etc.

996

2,066

1,229

2,176

948

2,140

3,009

1,363

305

1,516

718

406

1,122

1,043

607

929

766

1,663

1,076

863

Net profits

3,452

5,705

4,171

5,875

1,913

5,634

7,872

3,273

113

3,579

2,029

3,528

2,362

2,639

1,216

3,034

1,631

4,873

3,017

2,220

73.2%

(as a % of sales)

10.3%

15.9%

12.6%

14.4%

6.5%

16.5%

22.1%

7.8%

0.5%

12.8%

7.3%

10.5%

8.5%

8.6%

4.3%

9.1%

6.2%

14.7%

9.4%

6.1%

―2―

Sales results by region

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Rx Business

19,861

42,085

63,298

85,881

17,729

37,728

61,344

81,379

15,545

32,118

48,316

66,066

16,468

33,885

51,039

68,469

15,853

33,935

52,041

69,808

102.0%

Japan

15,726

32,578

49,358

67,384

13,792

29,467

49,468

65,080

12,079

25,377

38,816

52,181

13,180

27,061

41,040

54,546

12,509

26,343

40,162

53,135

97.4%

USA

3,624

8,066

11,867

15,628

3,177

6,577

9,233

12,262

2,574

5,066

7,247

10,169

2,377

4,651

6,780

9,586

2,531

5,472

8,496

11,567

120.7%

Other regions

511

1,440

2,072

2,869

759

1,683

2,642

4,036

892

1,675

2,253

3,715

909

2,172

3,218

4,336

812

2,119

3,382

5,105

117.7%

OTC Business

12,790

25,594

36,707

54,079

10,842

24,359

35,765

56,971

8,680

19,479

30,466

45,693

10,581

23,233

33,474

48,822

9,778

24,159

37,542

55,394

113.5%

Japan

8,077

14,619

20,579

28,529

6,574

13,659

19,223

29,682

3,688

8,856

13,916

20,239

4,891

10,370

14,042

21,280

3,049

8,073

11,745

18,373

86.3%

USA

2,181

5,836

8,231

11,137

2,897

5,972

8,644

12,103

3,254

5,966

8,986

12,087

3,573

7,258

10,079

12,519

3,529

7,723

12,024

16,727

133.6%

Other regions

2,531

5,138

7,896

14,413

1,371

4,727

7,897

15,186

1,737

4,656

7,562

13,367

2,116

5,603

9,352

15,021

3,198

8,362

13,772

20,292

135.1%

Others

856

1,720

2,582

3,447

661

1,313

1,969

2,640

656

1,328

2,039

2,749

712

1,432

2,149

2,901

761

1,524

2,297

3,127

107.8%

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Rx Business

19,861

22,223

21,213

22,582

17,729

19,999

23,615

20,035

15,545

16,572

16,198

17,749

16,468

17,417

17,153

17,430

15,853

18,082

18,106

17,766

101.9%

Japan

15,726

16,852

16,779

18,025

13,792

15,675

20,000

15,612

12,079

13,297

13,439

13,365

13,180

13,880

13,978

13,506

12,509

13,833

13,818

12,973

96.1%

USA

3,624

4,442

3,800

3,761

3,177

3,400

2,655

3,029

2,574

2,491

2,181

2,922

2,377

2,274

2,128

2,806

2,531

2,941

3,024

3,070

109.4%

Other regions

511

929

632

796

759

924

958

1,394

892

782

578

1,462

909

1,262

1,046

1,117

812

1,306

1,263

1,722

154.1%

OTC Business

12,790

12,804

11,112

17,372

10,842

13,516

11,405

21,206

8,680

10,798

10,986

15,227

10,581

12,651

10,241

15,347

9,778

14,381

13,382

17,852

116.3%

Japan

8,077

6,542

5,959

7,949

6,574

7,085

5,563

10,458

3,688

5,168

5,060

6,322

4,891

5,478

3,672

7,237

3,049

5,023

3,672

6,627

91.6%

USA

2,181

3,655

2,394

2,906

2,897

3,074

2,672

3,458

3,254

2,711

3,020

3,100

3,573

3,685

2,820

2,440

3,529

4,193

4,300

4,703

192.8%

Other regions

2,531

2,606

2,758

6,516

1,371

3,356

3,169

7,289

1,737

2,918

2,906

5,805

2,116

3,487

3,748

5,669

3,198

5,163

5,409

6,520

115.0%

Others

856

864

861

865

661

652

655

671

656

672

711

710

712

720

717

752

761

763

772

830

110.4%

―3―

Sales Results of Major Products

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Mohrus® Tape products

9,973

20,805

31,586

42,115

8,950

19,454

28,650

39,091

7,545

16,313

24,866

33,450

7,689

15,745

24,097

32,162

6,872

14,121

21,480

28,891

89.8%

Zicthoru® Tapes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

82

155

238

93

913

1,365

2,219

931.4%

Haruropi® Tape

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

674

441

630

842

1,185

798

1,780

2,512

3,614

604

1,537

2,370

2,833

78.4%

Mohrus® Pap products

1,745

3,727

5,674

7,447

1,509

3,315

4,849

6,407

1,129

2,543

3,901

5,125

1,185

2,445

3,736

4,846

981

2,021

3,066

3,948

81.5%

Fentos® Tapes

1,333

2,652

3,897

4,852

1,090

2,176

3,313

4,155

1,031

1,713

2,676

3,569

936

1,912

2,745

3,507

1,013

1,999

2,886

3,726

106.2%

Estrana® Tapes

394

801

1,237

1,681

391

864

1,293

1,752

342

794

1,286

1,751

432

909

1,416

1,895

464

996

1,559

2,055

108.4%

Allesaga® Tapes

99

102

109

230

75

98

136

356

55

86

148

291

149

203

284

422

134

192

269

398

94.4%

CombiPatch® products

1,082

2,172

3,289

4,428

1,003

1,924

3,117

4,335

1,159

2,367

3,440

4,882

1,103

2,504

3,728

5,163

1,415

2,971

4,793

6,722

130.2%

Vivelle-Dot® products

883

2,343

3,298

4,190

1,324

3,051

3,772

4,917

891

1,708

2,451

3,778

1,067

2,255

3,320

4,212

1,138

2,411

3,990

5,453

129.5%

Minivelle® products

1,433

3,441

4,851

6,098

818

1,656

2,494

3,249

617

1,167

1,779

2,510

517

993

1,436

1,975

447

977

1,593

2,156

109.2%

Daytrana®

615

1,108

1,830

2,520

661

1,156

1,793

2,490

631

1,285

1,630

2,183

691

1,076

1,486

2,081

330

803

1,052

1,282

61.6%

Secuado®

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61

75

88

148

70

148

252

383

148

282

453

642

167.2%

Salonpas® products

7,024

15,606

22,737

33,062

6,636

15,382

22,828

34,456

5,724

12,639

20,528

29,803

6,932

15,233

22,505

31,095

7,108

17,238

27,360

39,187

126.0%

Feitas® products

1,427

2,925

4,526

5,811

1,384

3,169

4,495

5,914

903

2,173

3,374

4,582

1,065

2,441

3,293

4,603

598

1,776

2,735

3,721

80.8%

Salonsip® products

822

1,814

2,568

3,414

575

1,636

2,624

3,988

422

1,370

2,172

3,224

600

1,718

2,426

3,204

621

1,616

2,415

3,054

95.3%

Allegra® FX

1,393

1,420

1,681

4,509

413

644

1,059

5,303

95

69

103

2,255

362

527

827

4,014

125

228

563

3,261

81.2%

Bye Bye Fever® products

293

721

1,061

2,084

317

790

1,041

2,073

290

647

817

1,279

297

858

1,310

1,903

614

1,500

2,234

3,147

165.3%

Air® Salonpas® products

421

1,017

1,411

1,789

370

907

1,276

1,701

268

796

1,144

1,493

338

746

1,019

1,297

330

822

1,118

1,491

115.0%

Butenalock® products

948

1,228

1,401

1,672

818

1,124

1,262

1,683

476

884

1,048

1,311

629

1,025

1,146

1,453

425

674

487

618

42.6%

2018.05

2018.08

2018.11

2019.02

2019.05

2019.08

2019.11

2020.02

2020.05

2020.08

2020.11

2021.02

2021.05

2021.08

2021.11

2022.02

2022.05

2022.08

2022.11

2023.02

YoY

(Unit: ¥mn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Mohrus® Tape products

9,973

10,832

10,780

10,529

8,950

10,504

9,195

10,441

7,545

8,767

8,552

8,584

7,689

8,055

8,352

8,065

6,872

7,249

7,358

7,411

91.9%

Zicthoru® Tapes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

48

72

82

93

820

451

854

1,029.5%

Haruropi® Tape

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

674

441

189

211

343

798

982

731

1,102

604

933

833

462

42.0%

Mohrus® Pap products

1,745

1,982

1,946

1,773

1,509

1,806

1,533

1,558

1,129

1,414

1,357

1,223

1,185

1,259

1,291

1,109

981

1,039

1,045

882

79.5%

Fentos® Tapes

1,333

1,318

1,244

954

1,090

1,086

1,136

841

1,031

682

962

893

936

975

833

761

1,013

986

887

839

110.2%

Estrana® Tapes

394

407

435

443

391

472

428

459

342

451

492

465

432

477

506

478

464

532

562

495

103.5%

Allesaga® Tapes

99

2

6

121

75

22

37

220

55

30

61

142

149

54

80

137

134

57

77

129

93.9%

CombiPatch® products

1,082

1,090

1,116

1,138

1,003

921

1,193

1,218

1,159

1,207

1,073

1,442

1,103

1,401

1,224

1,434

1,415

1,556

1,821

1,929

134.5%

Vivelle-Dot® products

883

1,459

954

892

1,324

1,727

720

1,145

891

816

742

1,327

1,067

1,187

1,064

892

1,138

1,272

1,579

1,462

163.9%

Minivelle® products

1,433

2,007

1,410

1,246

818

837

838

755

617

550

611

731

517

476

442

538

447

529

615

563

104.6%

Daytrana®

615

493

722

689

661

495

636

696

631

653

345

552

691

384

410

594

330

473

248

229

38.6%

Secuado®

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61

13

13

59

70

78

104

131

148

134

171

188

142.9%

Salonpas® products

7,024

8,582

7,130

10,324

6,636

8,745

7,446

11,628

5,724

6,915

7,889

9,274

6,932

8,301

7,271

8,589

7,108

10,130

10,122

11,826

137.7%

Feitas® products

1,427

1,498

1,600

1,284

1,384

1,785

1,326

1,419

903

1,269

1,201

1,208

1,065

1,376

852

1,309

598

1,177

959

986

75.3%

Salonsip® products

822

992

753

845

575

1,060

987

1,364

422

948

801

1,051

600

1,117

708

777

621

995

798

638

82.1%

Allegra® FX

1,393

27

261

2,827

413

230

415

4,244

95

-26

34

2,151

362

165

300

3,186

125

102

335

2,697

84.7%

Bye Bye Fever® products

293

427

340

1,022

317

472

251

1,032

290

357

170

462

297

561

451

593

614

885

734

912

153.7%

Air® Salonpas® products

421

595

393

378

370

536

369

425

268

528

347

348

338

407

273

278

330

492

295

372

134.0%

Butenalock® products

948

279

173

271

818

306

137

420

476

407

163

263

629

396

121

306

425

248

-186

131

43.0%

―4―

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
