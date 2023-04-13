Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document 04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 FY 02/23 results supplementary material These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material. The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Apr.13th, 2023 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Security code number: 4530) Consolidated Financial Statement 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 As a % (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 of total Current assets 180,018 191,553 193,241 191,418 192,461 200,319 205,531 209,251 195,780 197,445 196,460 198,061 198,804 206,060 203,988 200,176 197,860 215,141 219,150 199,174 63.4% Cash & deposits 110,016 116,896 104,241 110,283 115,710 108,901 104,555 107,051 101,158 117,039 111,991 114,254 120,361 125,682 119,908 129,290 128,294 136,460 133,994 122,154 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets 35,122 35,940 35,060 39,961 33,701 41,535 39,587 49,232 37,898 31,955 32,128 39,546 31,969 34,102 33,083 38,505 33,019 37,800 37,775 40,014 Marketable securities 13,981 15,828 21,390 20,946 21,045 21,879 34,893 34,878 33,995 22,281 22,109 21,743 22,804 22,763 23,107 13,141 13,812 14,857 15,501 14,714 Inventory 17,323 16,924 17,742 15,760 16,816 16,185 18,204 15,460 18,203 19,513 19,986 18,569 18,307 17,548 17,435 16,412 18,267 19,547 20,306 18,923 Other current assets 3,824 6,220 15,072 4,766 5,430 12,127 8,583 2,952 4,797 6,928 10,533 4,290 5,720 6,349 10,859 3,219 4,779 6,832 11,870 3,629 Bad debt provision -249 -258 -267 -299 -242 -311 -293 -325 -273 -273 -289 -343 -359 -385 -405 -393 -312 -356 -297 -261 Fixed assets 109,880 109,814 110,586 104,368 97,660 96,411 102,455 98,150 101,305 101,494 100,087 101,800 101,100 103,522 100,007 102,681 109,903 112,756 117,730 114,742 36.6% Tangible fixed assets 39,134 39,666 39,790 39,556 39,100 38,936 38,695 38,596 37,973 38,147 37,151 37,354 38,460 38,368 38,480 39,069 41,184 42,263 44,453 43,209 Buildings and structures 15,422 15,194 14,967 14,816 15,120 14,714 14,498 14,939 14,829 14,631 14,402 14,180 14,231 13,940 13,746 13,905 13,918 14,185 14,179 13,980 Machinery and transport equipment 7,141 7,046 6,757 6,658 6,493 6,085 6,119 6,633 6,154 6,062 5,877 6,162 6,069 6,063 5,756 6,272 6,123 6,910 7,882 7,466 Tools, instruments, etc. 1,844 1,795 1,804 1,781 2,003 2,055 1,983 1,978 2,081 2,095 2,056 2,077 2,097 2,061 2,082 2,140 2,115 2,087 2,113 2,886 Land 12,497 12,535 12,571 12,348 12,353 12,324 12,320 12,340 12,317 12,301 11,912 11,897 11,920 11,927 11,933 11,956 11,981 11,931 11,994 11,587 Construction in progress 2,155 3,027 3,599 3,860 3,017 3,652 3,640 2,520 2,407 2,887 2,734 2,822 2,891 3,196 3,813 3,646 5,892 5,955 7,072 6,217 Lease assets 73 66 91 91 112 105 133 184 183 169 168 214 1,248 1,178 1,148 1,147 1,152 1,192 1,210 1,071 Intangible fixed assets 3,526 3,213 2,856 1,990 1,867 1,688 1,565 1,469 1,570 1,478 1,341 1,178 1,147 1,503 1,397 1,326 1,260 1,218 1,136 946 Investments, etc. 67,220 66,934 67,939 62,820 56,692 55,786 62,194 58,083 61,761 61,868 61,593 63,267 61,493 63,651 60,128 62,286 67,459 69,274 72,141 70,586 Investment securities 58,086 57,620 58,554 53,521 47,716 46,805 53,274 48,379 52,526 52,775 53,333 54,602 53,059 54,948 51,293 52,519 57,099 58,905 61,728 60,845 Long-term loans 30 29 28 27 27 26 21 20 21 20 19 18 17 17 16 16 15 14 14 13 Deferred tax assets 720 786 711 814 638 779 838 1,287 923 769 860 1,047 1,041 1,233 1,225 1,153 1,709 1,713 1,660 1,342 Other 8,600 8,715 8,861 8,673 8,525 8,390 8,275 8,609 8,504 8,516 7,594 7,812 7,588 7,665 7,807 8,810 8,849 8,855 8,945 8,592 Bad debt provision -216 -216 -216 -215 -215 -215 -215 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -214 -207 -207 Total assets 289,899 301,367 303,827 295,786 290,121 296,731 307,986 307,401 297,085 298,939 296,548 299,861 299,904 309,583 303,995 302,858 307,764 327,897 336,880 313,917 Current liabilities 31,058 34,773 35,098 30,354 31,490 36,708 40,685 41,055 31,046 30,714 30,256 30,057 26,837 31,722 34,289 32,160 42,811 48,278 51,485 42,578 13.6% Notes and accounts payable 7,715 7,990 7,073 8,290 8,554 8,735 9,789 10,488 8,813 6,798 6,895 7,672 6,141 7,875 7,167 7,533 8,456 9,454 10,334 8,351 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 5,875 6,292 6,057 5,864 6,073 8,102 8,117 8,536 7,992 6,575 5,270 7,127 4,921 5,836 5,582 5,692 6,458 7,086 6,369 6,567 Short-term borrowing 1,436 1,411 1,386 1,361 1,320 1,282 1,245 1,209 1,211 1,191 1,181 1,111 1,111 1,111 1,111 1,071 1,071 1,071 1,071 1,071 Accrued expenses 4,514 5,321 4,622 5,936 4,758 5,454 4,243 7,865 3,675 4,365 4,133 6,634 4,216 4,958 4,951 6,685 5,829 4,565 5,392 6,249 Unpaid expenses 2,419 790 2,605 1,484 2,909 1,269 2,610 1,374 2,635 1,084 2,528 1,315 2,710 1,032 2,656 1,576 2,842 1,361 2,974 1,493 Unpaid tax, etc. 1,326 2,569 907 868 818 3,052 4,061 5,745 513 1,768 532 608 1,209 1,964 1,668 2,938 1,149 2,699 2,073 2,338 Bonus reserves 490 1,415 805 1,629 444 1,376 742 1,558 383 1,159 348 1,350 339 1,229 490 1,363 354 1,251 530 1,340 Reserve for returned goods unsold 86 95 98 101 99 125 120 127 93 81 87 103 108 116 118 135 － － － － Other current liabilities 7,193 8,886 11,541 4,818 6,512 7,308 9,754 4,150 5,727 7,690 9,278 4,133 6,078 7,597 10,543 5,162 16,648 20,788 22,738 15,165 Fixed liabilities 15,795 16,031 16,120 16,802 15,327 15,202 17,053 15,598 16,329 15,318 15,550 15,994 16,578 17,324 15,793 15,812 13,239 13,341 13,566 12,931 4.1% Long-term borrowing 488 469 452 433 420 405 388 368 349 326 309 296 273 254 238 219 202 183 166 147 Provision for pension and remuneration obligations 7,352 7,434 7,446 7,465 7,515 7,517 7,580 7,600 7,650 7,754 7,835 7,928 7,999 8,064 8,132 8,216 8,338 8,434 8,508 8,408 Deferred tax liabilities 4,177 4,318 4,466 5,223 3,511 3,013 4,545 2,978 4,350 4,460 4,709 5,126 4,818 5,524 4,275 4,171 1,790 1,790 2,024 1,813 Other fixed liabilities 3,777 3,809 3,754 3,680 3,880 4,266 4,538 4,652 3,977 2,777 2,695 2,643 3,486 3,480 3,147 3,205 2,908 2,933 2,867 2,561 Total liabilities 46,853 50,805 51,218 47,157 46,817 51,911 57,738 56,654 47,376 46,033 45,806 46,051 43,415 49,046 50,082 47,972 56,051 61,620 65,051 55,509 17.7% Owners' Equity 216,497 222,201 221,896 222,657 221,159 225,515 226,728 229,945 226,711 230,565 229,181 232,707 231,662 234,317 229,674 227,495 219,910 224,798 223,527 219,208 69.8% Common stock 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 8,473 Capital surplus 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 5,914 2,272 2,272 2,284 2,352 2,352 2,352 2,352 2,356 2,356 2,356 2,356 2,361 2,361 2,361 Retained earnings 236,819 242,525 243,244 249,156 247,659 253,293 227,712 230,929 227,653 231,232 229,848 233,376 232,331 234,971 232,753 236,192 228,607 233,465 233,111 235,569 Treasury stock -34,709-34,712-35,735-40,886 -40,887-42,166-11,730-11,730 -11,699 -11,493 -11,493 -11,495 -11,496 -11,484 -13,908-19,527 -19,526-19,501-20,419 -27,196 Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments 24,971 26,742 29,044 24,284 20,364 17,490 21,636 18,838 21,147 20,667 19,883 19,359 22,995 24,369 22,296 25,419 29,691 39,281 45,976 36,896 11.8% Other marketable securities revaluation account 19,891 19,648 20,268 17,009 13,012 11,984 16,119 12,047 15,362 15,341 15,612 16,165 15,729 17,026 14,261 15,070 14,746 16,044 17,953 17,042 Land revaluation account 3,827 3,827 3,827 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,790 3,784 3,784 3,784 3,641 3,616 3,616 3,616 3,403 Forex adjustment account 1,510 3,468 5,095 3,581 3,630 1,751 1,728 2,700 1,652 1,142 35 -1,173 2,966 3,105 3,861 5,633 10,318 18,692 23,558 15,819 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -257 -201 -145 -97 -69 -35 -1 299 341 393 444 575 514 451 389 1,073 1,009 928 847 631 Stock acquisition right 323 346 369 392 415 440 466 491 472 213 223 232 241 234 244 254 263 241 250 260 0.1% Minority interest 1,252 1,271 1,298 1,295 1,363 1,373 1,417 1,470 1,378 1,458 1,453 1,510 1,589 1,614 1,697 1,717 1,847 1,955 2,074 2,042 0.7% Total Net assets 243,045 250,561 252,609 248,629 243,303 244,820 250,248 250,746 249,709 252,906 250,741 253,809 256,489 260,536 253,913 254,885 251,713 266,277 271,829 258,408 82.3% Liabilities and Net assets 289,899 301,367 303,827 295,786 290,121 296,731 307,986 307,401 297,085 298,939 296,548 299,861 299,904 309,583 303,995 302,858 307,764 327,897 336,880 313,917 ―1― Consolidated Financial Statement 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Sales 33,507 69,400 102,587 143,408 29,233 63,401 99,078 140,992 24,882 52,926 80,822 114,510 27,761 58,551 86,663 120,193 26,393 59,619 91,881 128,330 106.8% CoGS 13,600 26,130 38,175 54,727 10,901 22,892 34,554 53,388 9,672 19,577 30,148 45,337 11,162 23,120 34,884 50,126 11,647 25,156 39,100 55,630 (as a % of sales) 40.6% 37.7% 37.2% 38.2% 37.3% 36.1% 34.9% 37.9% 38.9% 37.0% 37.3% 39.6% 40.2% 39.5% 40.3% 41.7% 44.1% 42.2% 42.6% 43.3% Gross profits 19,906 43,270 64,412 88,680 18,331 40,509 64,523 87,603 15,210 33,349 50,674 69,173 16,599 35,430 51,779 70,067 14,745 34,462 52,781 72,699 103.8% (as a % of sales) 59.4% 62.3% 62.8% 61.8% 62.7% 63.9% 65.1% 62.1% 61.1% 63.0% 62.7% 60.4% 59.8% 60.5% 59.7% 58.3% 55.9% 57.8% 57.4% 56.7% SG&A costs 15,543 32,024 48,458 66,401 15,552 30,319 46,106 64,875 14,132 27,833 42,551 58,501 14,479 29,723 44,805 60,730 14,225 29,549 44,274 61,099 (as a % of sales) 46.4% 46.1% 47.2% 46.3% 53.2% 47.8% 46.5% 46.0% 56.8% 52.6% 52.6% 51.1% 52.2% 50.8% 51.7% 50.5% 53.9% 49.6% 48.2% 47.7% Sales promotion costs 3,019 6,439 10,155 13,283 2,987 6,131 9,655 13,873 3,032 5,882 9,583 13,466 3,547 7,129 10,789 13,925 2,481 5,396 7,911 11,340 Advertising costs 2,857 6,229 9,399 13,089 3,309 6,551 10,154 14,758 2,661 5,527 8,288 11,259 2,670 5,710 8,465 11,481 2,538 5,573 8,733 12,209 R&D spending 3,012 6,329 9,369 13,032 2,978 5,330 7,547 10,504 2,676 5,240 7,873 10,766 2,586 5,011 7,455 10,613 2,506 4,935 7,174 9,785 Other SG&A expenses 6,653 13,027 19,533 26,995 6,276 12,305 18,749 25,739 5,761 11,183 16,806 23,008 5,674 11,872 18,094 24,710 6,699 13,644 20,454 27,763 Operating profits 4,362 11,245 15,954 22,278 2,778 10,190 18,417 22,727 1,078 5,516 8,123 10,671 2,120 5,706 6,973 9,337 519 4,913 8,506 11,599 124.2% (as a % of sales) 13.0% 16.2% 15.6% 15.5% 9.5% 16.1% 18.6% 16.1% 4.3% 10.4% 10.1% 9.3% 7.6% 9.7% 8.0% 7.8% 2.0% 8.2% 9.3% 9.0% Nonoperating income 285 906 1,485 2,582 453 1,182 1,729 3,165 379 1,074 1,467 2,061 924 1,356 1,927 3,453 1,929 4,074 4,687 4,791 Interest received 115 278 467 800 256 520 808 1,142 235 430 507 563 33 79 110 153 52 202 398 894 Dividends received 70 422 535 763 67 436 537 811 69 463 570 843 96 479 595 905 83 501 626 978 Foreign exchange gains - - 74 - - - - - - - - - 584 526 891 1,276 1,657 3,146 3,210 1,973 Equity-method investment profits - 19 124 619 - - 82 786 - - - 133 - - - 569 - - - 424 Other 99 186 284 399 129 225 300 425 75 181 390 520 209 270 329 548 136 224 452 520 Nonoperating expenses 198 139 28 214 368 730 229 264 1,040 1,071 1,662 903 189 226 235 152 150 118 189 340 Interest paid 2 5 16 19 12 8 13 19 2 2 5 10 1 6 11 20 0 4 12 15 Foreign exchange losses 149 121 - 178 178 595 197 149 737 745 1,149 542 - - - - - - - - Other 47 12 11 17 177 126 19 95 299 323 507 351 188 219 224 131 150 113 177 324 Recurring profits 4,449 12,012 17,412 24,647 2,863 10,641 19,917 25,628 418 5,519 7,928 11,829 2,855 6,836 8,665 12,638 2,298 8,870 13,003 16,051 127.0% (as a % of sales) 13.3% 17.3% 17.0% 17.2% 9.8% 16.8% 20.1% 18.2% 1.7% 10.4% 9.8% 10.3% 10.3% 11.7% 10.0% 10.5% 8.7% 14.9% 14.2% 12.5% Extraordinary profits 0 218 218 1,312 - - 1,610 1,685 1 1 356 408 659 659 659 660 141 142 142 453 Gain on sales of investment securities - 218 218 1,312 - - - - 1 1 136 188 652 652 652 653 - - - - Public subsidies - - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - Other 0 - 0 0 - - 1,610 1,685 - - 219 218 6 6 6 7 141 142 142 453 Extraordinary losses 0 10 9 285 1 4 10 1,159 0 5 21 40 29 328 333 342 41 77 116 391 Losses on fixed asset disposal 0 10 9 72 1 4 10 28 0 5 21 40 29 48 53 62 41 77 116 133 Impairment loss - - - 138 - - - 953 - - - - - - - - - - - - Valuation losses on investment securities - - - - - - - 176 - - - - - - - - - - - 210 Other - - - 74 - - - - - - - - - 279 279 279 - - - 47 Pretax profits 4,449 12,221 17,621 25,673 2,862 10,637 21,518 26,155 418 5,515 8,263 12,197 3,485 7,168 8,992 12,956 2,398 8,935 13,029 16,113 124.4% Tax, etc. 996 3,063 4,292 6,468 948 3,088 6,097 7,461 305 1,822 2,540 2,946 1,122 2,165 2,773 3,297 766 2,430 3,507 4,370 Net profits 3,452 9,158 13,329 19,204 1,913 7,548 15,420 18,694 113 3,693 5,722 9,250 2,362 5,002 6,218 9,658 1,631 6,504 9,522 11,742 121.6% (as a % of sales) 10.3% 13.2% 13.0% 13.4% 6.5% 11.9% 15.6% 13.3% 0.5% 7.0% 7.1% 8.1% 8.5% 8.5% 7.2% 8.0% 6.2% 10.9% 10.4% 9.2% Capex 1,829 4,066 1,412 3,743 1,897 3,647 1,796 5,314 4,380 8,009 (as a % of sales) 2.6% 2.8% 2.2% 2.7% 3.6% 3.2% 3.1% 4.4% 7.3% 6.2% Depreciation 2,075 4,213 2,607 4,214 1,923 4,058 1,964 4,287 2,116 4,904 (as a % of sales) 3.0% 2.9% 4.1% 3.0% 3.6% 3.5% 3.4% 3.6% 3.5% 3.8% Goodwill amortization 542 1,528 10 20 10 20 10 35 23 47 Number of employees 2,892 2,792 2,787 2,745 2,786 2,770 2,825 2,784 2,785 2,769 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales 33,507 35,893 33,186 40,820 29,233 34,168 35,676 41,913 24,882 28,043 27,896 33,687 27,761 30,789 28,112 33,530 26,393 33,226 32,261 36,449 108.7% CoGS 13,600 12,529 12,044 16,552 10,901 11,990 11,662 18,834 9,672 9,904 10,570 15,189 11,162 11,958 11,763 15,241 11,647 13,509 13,943 16,530 (as a % of sales) 40.6% 34.9% 36.3% 40.5% 37.3% 35.1% 32.7% 44.9% 38.9% 35.3% 37.9% 45.1% 40.2% 38.8% 41.8% 45.5% 44.1% 40.7% 43.2% 45.4% Gross profits 19,906 23,363 21,142 24,268 18,331 22,177 24,014 23,079 15,210 18,138 17,325 18,498 16,599 18,830 16,348 18,288 14,745 19,717 18,318 19,918 108.9% (as a % of sales) 59.4% 65.1% 63.7% 59.5% 62.7% 64.9% 67.3% 55.1% 61.1% 64.7% 62.1% 54.9% 59.8% 61.2% 58.2% 54.5% 55.9% 59.3% 56.8% 54.6% SG&A costs 15,543 16,480 16,433 17,943 15,552 14,766 15,786 18,769 14,132 13,701 14,718 15,950 14,479 15,244 15,081 15,924 14,225 15,324 14,725 16,824 (as a % of sales) 46.4% 45.9% 49.5% 44.0% 53.2% 43.2% 44.2% 44.8% 56.8% 48.9% 52.8% 47.3% 52.2% 49.5% 53.6% 47.5% 53.9% 46.1% 45.6% 46.2% Sales promotion costs 3,019 3,419 3,715 3,128 2,987 3,144 3,523 4,218 3,032 2,850 3,700 3,883 3,547 3,581 3,660 3,136 2,481 2,915 2,515 3,429 Advertising costs 2,857 3,371 3,170 3,690 3,309 3,241 3,602 4,604 2,661 2,865 2,761 2,970 2,670 3,039 2,754 3,016 2,538 3,034 3,160 3,475 R&D spending 3,012 3,316 3,040 3,663 2,978 2,351 2,216 2,957 2,676 2,563 2,632 2,893 2,586 2,425 2,444 3,157 2,506 2,429 2,239 2,610 Other SG&A expenses 6,653 6,373 6,506 7,461 6,276 6,028 6,444 6,990 5,761 5,421 5,623 6,201 5,674 6,198 6,222 6,615 6,699 6,945 6,809 7,309 Operating profits 4,362 6,882 4,708 6,324 2,778 7,411 8,227 4,309 1,078 4,437 2,607 2,548 2,120 3,586 1,266 2,363 519 4,393 3,592 3,093 130.9% (as a % of sales) 13.0% 19.2% 14.2% 15.5% 9.5% 21.7% 23.1% 10.3% 4.3% 15.8% 9.3% 7.6% 7.6% 11.6% 4.5% 7.0% 2.0% 13.2% 11.1% 8.5% Nonoperating income 285 621 579 1,096 453 782 1,056 1,483 379 707 444 1,408 924 497 648 1,600 1,929 2,185 646 1,340 Interest received 115 163 188 332 256 263 287 334 235 194 77 56 33 45 30 43 52 150 196 496 Dividends received 70 351 113 227 67 368 101 273 69 393 106 273 96 382 116 309 83 417 124 351 Foreign exchange gains - 27 196 - - - 398 47 - - - 607 584 - 365 384 1,657 1,489 64 - Equity-method investment profits - 36 104 495 - 54 193 703 - 12 51 341 - 8 77 644 - 39 33 424 Other 99 86 98 114 129 96 75 124 75 106 209 130 209 61 58 219 136 88 227 68 Nonoperating expenses 198 -14 9 260 368 416 8 82 1,040 43 642 56 189 101 86 -8 150 6 105 1,386 Interest paid 2 3 10 3 12 5 4 6 2 0 3 5 1 5 4 9 0 4 7 3 Foreign exchange losses 149 - - 252 178 417 - - 737 8 403 - - 57 - - - - - 1,236 Other 47 -17 -0 5 177 -6 3 76 299 36 235 51 188 39 81 -18 150 2 98 146 Recurring profits 4,449 7,562 5,399 7,234 2,863 7,777 9,276 5,710 418 5,101 2,409 3,900 2,855 3,981 1,828 3,972 2,298 6,571 4,133 3,047 76.7% (as a % of sales) 13.3% 21.1% 16.3% 17.7% 9.8% 22.8% 26.0% 13.6% 1.7% 18.2% 8.6% 11.6% 10.3% 12.9% 6.5% 11.8% 8.7% 19.8% 12.8% 8.4% Extraordinary profits 0 218 0 1,093 - - 1,610 74 1 - 354 52 659 0 - 0 141 0 - 310 Gain on sales of investment securities - 218 - 1,093 - - - - 1 - 134 52 652 - - 0 - - - - Public subsidies - - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - Other 0 -0 0 - - - 1,610 74 - - 219 -1 6 0 - 0 141 0 - 310 Extraordinary losses 0 9 -0 276 1 2 5 1,148 0 4 16 18 29 298 4 8 41 35 39 274 Losses on fixed asset disposal 0 9 -0 63 1 2 5 18 0 4 16 18 29 19 4 8 41 35 39 17 Impairment loss - - - 138 - - - 953 - - - - - - - - - - - - Valuation losses on investment securities - - - - - - - 176 - - - - - - - - - - - 210 Other - - - 74 - - - - - - - - - 279 - - - - - 47 Pretax profits 4,449 7,772 5,400 8,051 2,862 7,774 10,881 4,636 418 5,096 2,747 3,934 3,485 3,682 1,823 3,964 2,398 6,536 4,094 3,083 77.8% Tax, etc. 996 2,066 1,229 2,176 948 2,140 3,009 1,363 305 1,516 718 406 1,122 1,043 607 929 766 1,663 1,076 863 Net profits 3,452 5,705 4,171 5,875 1,913 5,634 7,872 3,273 113 3,579 2,029 3,528 2,362 2,639 1,216 3,034 1,631 4,873 3,017 2,220 73.2% (as a % of sales) 10.3% 15.9% 12.6% 14.4% 6.5% 16.5% 22.1% 7.8% 0.5% 12.8% 7.3% 10.5% 8.5% 8.6% 4.3% 9.1% 6.2% 14.7% 9.4% 6.1% ―2― Sales results by region 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Rx Business 19,861 42,085 63,298 85,881 17,729 37,728 61,344 81,379 15,545 32,118 48,316 66,066 16,468 33,885 51,039 68,469 15,853 33,935 52,041 69,808 102.0% Japan 15,726 32,578 49,358 67,384 13,792 29,467 49,468 65,080 12,079 25,377 38,816 52,181 13,180 27,061 41,040 54,546 12,509 26,343 40,162 53,135 97.4% USA 3,624 8,066 11,867 15,628 3,177 6,577 9,233 12,262 2,574 5,066 7,247 10,169 2,377 4,651 6,780 9,586 2,531 5,472 8,496 11,567 120.7% Other regions 511 1,440 2,072 2,869 759 1,683 2,642 4,036 892 1,675 2,253 3,715 909 2,172 3,218 4,336 812 2,119 3,382 5,105 117.7% OTC Business 12,790 25,594 36,707 54,079 10,842 24,359 35,765 56,971 8,680 19,479 30,466 45,693 10,581 23,233 33,474 48,822 9,778 24,159 37,542 55,394 113.5% Japan 8,077 14,619 20,579 28,529 6,574 13,659 19,223 29,682 3,688 8,856 13,916 20,239 4,891 10,370 14,042 21,280 3,049 8,073 11,745 18,373 86.3% USA 2,181 5,836 8,231 11,137 2,897 5,972 8,644 12,103 3,254 5,966 8,986 12,087 3,573 7,258 10,079 12,519 3,529 7,723 12,024 16,727 133.6% Other regions 2,531 5,138 7,896 14,413 1,371 4,727 7,897 15,186 1,737 4,656 7,562 13,367 2,116 5,603 9,352 15,021 3,198 8,362 13,772 20,292 135.1% Others 856 1,720 2,582 3,447 661 1,313 1,969 2,640 656 1,328 2,039 2,749 712 1,432 2,149 2,901 761 1,524 2,297 3,127 107.8% 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Rx Business 19,861 22,223 21,213 22,582 17,729 19,999 23,615 20,035 15,545 16,572 16,198 17,749 16,468 17,417 17,153 17,430 15,853 18,082 18,106 17,766 101.9% Japan 15,726 16,852 16,779 18,025 13,792 15,675 20,000 15,612 12,079 13,297 13,439 13,365 13,180 13,880 13,978 13,506 12,509 13,833 13,818 12,973 96.1% USA 3,624 4,442 3,800 3,761 3,177 3,400 2,655 3,029 2,574 2,491 2,181 2,922 2,377 2,274 2,128 2,806 2,531 2,941 3,024 3,070 109.4% Other regions 511 929 632 796 759 924 958 1,394 892 782 578 1,462 909 1,262 1,046 1,117 812 1,306 1,263 1,722 154.1% OTC Business 12,790 12,804 11,112 17,372 10,842 13,516 11,405 21,206 8,680 10,798 10,986 15,227 10,581 12,651 10,241 15,347 9,778 14,381 13,382 17,852 116.3% Japan 8,077 6,542 5,959 7,949 6,574 7,085 5,563 10,458 3,688 5,168 5,060 6,322 4,891 5,478 3,672 7,237 3,049 5,023 3,672 6,627 91.6% USA 2,181 3,655 2,394 2,906 2,897 3,074 2,672 3,458 3,254 2,711 3,020 3,100 3,573 3,685 2,820 2,440 3,529 4,193 4,300 4,703 192.8% Other regions 2,531 2,606 2,758 6,516 1,371 3,356 3,169 7,289 1,737 2,918 2,906 5,805 2,116 3,487 3,748 5,669 3,198 5,163 5,409 6,520 115.0% Others 856 864 861 865 661 652 655 671 656 672 711 710 712 720 717 752 761 763 772 830 110.4% ―3― Sales Results of Major Products 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Mohrus® Tape products 9,973 20,805 31,586 42,115 8,950 19,454 28,650 39,091 7,545 16,313 24,866 33,450 7,689 15,745 24,097 32,162 6,872 14,121 21,480 28,891 89.8% Zicthoru® Tapes - - - - - - - - - - - - 34 82 155 238 93 913 1,365 2,219 931.4% Haruropi® Tape - - - - - - - 674 441 630 842 1,185 798 1,780 2,512 3,614 604 1,537 2,370 2,833 78.4% Mohrus® Pap products 1,745 3,727 5,674 7,447 1,509 3,315 4,849 6,407 1,129 2,543 3,901 5,125 1,185 2,445 3,736 4,846 981 2,021 3,066 3,948 81.5% Fentos® Tapes 1,333 2,652 3,897 4,852 1,090 2,176 3,313 4,155 1,031 1,713 2,676 3,569 936 1,912 2,745 3,507 1,013 1,999 2,886 3,726 106.2% Estrana® Tapes 394 801 1,237 1,681 391 864 1,293 1,752 342 794 1,286 1,751 432 909 1,416 1,895 464 996 1,559 2,055 108.4% Allesaga® Tapes 99 102 109 230 75 98 136 356 55 86 148 291 149 203 284 422 134 192 269 398 94.4% CombiPatch® products 1,082 2,172 3,289 4,428 1,003 1,924 3,117 4,335 1,159 2,367 3,440 4,882 1,103 2,504 3,728 5,163 1,415 2,971 4,793 6,722 130.2% Vivelle-Dot® products 883 2,343 3,298 4,190 1,324 3,051 3,772 4,917 891 1,708 2,451 3,778 1,067 2,255 3,320 4,212 1,138 2,411 3,990 5,453 129.5% Minivelle® products 1,433 3,441 4,851 6,098 818 1,656 2,494 3,249 617 1,167 1,779 2,510 517 993 1,436 1,975 447 977 1,593 2,156 109.2% Daytrana® 615 1,108 1,830 2,520 661 1,156 1,793 2,490 631 1,285 1,630 2,183 691 1,076 1,486 2,081 330 803 1,052 1,282 61.6% Secuado® - - - - - - - - 61 75 88 148 70 148 252 383 148 282 453 642 167.2% Salonpas® products 7,024 15,606 22,737 33,062 6,636 15,382 22,828 34,456 5,724 12,639 20,528 29,803 6,932 15,233 22,505 31,095 7,108 17,238 27,360 39,187 126.0% Feitas® products 1,427 2,925 4,526 5,811 1,384 3,169 4,495 5,914 903 2,173 3,374 4,582 1,065 2,441 3,293 4,603 598 1,776 2,735 3,721 80.8% Salonsip® products 822 1,814 2,568 3,414 575 1,636 2,624 3,988 422 1,370 2,172 3,224 600 1,718 2,426 3,204 621 1,616 2,415 3,054 95.3% Allegra® FX 1,393 1,420 1,681 4,509 413 644 1,059 5,303 95 69 103 2,255 362 527 827 4,014 125 228 563 3,261 81.2% Bye Bye Fever® products 293 721 1,061 2,084 317 790 1,041 2,073 290 647 817 1,279 297 858 1,310 1,903 614 1,500 2,234 3,147 165.3% Air® Salonpas® products 421 1,017 1,411 1,789 370 907 1,276 1,701 268 796 1,144 1,493 338 746 1,019 1,297 330 822 1,118 1,491 115.0% Butenalock® products 948 1,228 1,401 1,672 818 1,124 1,262 1,683 476 884 1,048 1,311 629 1,025 1,146 1,453 425 674 487 618 42.6% 2018.05 2018.08 2018.11 2019.02 2019.05 2019.08 2019.11 2020.02 2020.05 2020.08 2020.11 2021.02 2021.05 2021.08 2021.11 2022.02 2022.05 2022.08 2022.11 2023.02 YoY (Unit: ¥mn) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Mohrus® Tape products 9,973 10,832 10,780 10,529 8,950 10,504 9,195 10,441 7,545 8,767 8,552 8,584 7,689 8,055 8,352 8,065 6,872 7,249 7,358 7,411 91.9% Zicthoru® Tapes - - - - - - - - - - - - 34 48 72 82 93 820 451 854 1,029.5% Haruropi® Tape - - - - - - - 674 441 189 211 343 798 982 731 1,102 604 933 833 462 42.0% Mohrus® Pap products 1,745 1,982 1,946 1,773 1,509 1,806 1,533 1,558 1,129 1,414 1,357 1,223 1,185 1,259 1,291 1,109 981 1,039 1,045 882 79.5% Fentos® Tapes 1,333 1,318 1,244 954 1,090 1,086 1,136 841 1,031 682 962 893 936 975 833 761 1,013 986 887 839 110.2% Estrana® Tapes 394 407 435 443 391 472 428 459 342 451 492 465 432 477 506 478 464 532 562 495 103.5% Allesaga® Tapes 99 2 6 121 75 22 37 220 55 30 61 142 149 54 80 137 134 57 77 129 93.9% CombiPatch® products 1,082 1,090 1,116 1,138 1,003 921 1,193 1,218 1,159 1,207 1,073 1,442 1,103 1,401 1,224 1,434 1,415 1,556 1,821 1,929 134.5% Vivelle-Dot® products 883 1,459 954 892 1,324 1,727 720 1,145 891 816 742 1,327 1,067 1,187 1,064 892 1,138 1,272 1,579 1,462 163.9% Minivelle® products 1,433 2,007 1,410 1,246 818 837 838 755 617 550 611 731 517 476 442 538 447 529 615 563 104.6% Daytrana® 615 493 722 689 661 495 636 696 631 653 345 552 691 384 410 594 330 473 248 229 38.6% Secuado® - - - - - - - - 61 13 13 59 70 78 104 131 148 134 171 188 142.9% Salonpas® products 7,024 8,582 7,130 10,324 6,636 8,745 7,446 11,628 5,724 6,915 7,889 9,274 6,932 8,301 7,271 8,589 7,108 10,130 10,122 11,826 137.7% Feitas® products 1,427 1,498 1,600 1,284 1,384 1,785 1,326 1,419 903 1,269 1,201 1,208 1,065 1,376 852 1,309 598 1,177 959 986 75.3% Salonsip® products 822 992 753 845 575 1,060 987 1,364 422 948 801 1,051 600 1,117 708 777 621 995 798 638 82.1% Allegra® FX 1,393 27 261 2,827 413 230 415 4,244 95 -26 34 2,151 362 165 300 3,186 125 102 335 2,697 84.7% Bye Bye Fever® products 293 427 340 1,022 317 472 251 1,032 290 357 170 462 297 561 451 593 614 885 734 912 153.7% Air® Salonpas® products 421 595 393 378 370 536 369 425 268 528 347 348 338 407 273 278 330 492 295 372 134.0% Butenalock® products 948 279 173 271 818 306 137 420 476 407 163 263 629 396 121 306 425 248 -186 131 43.0% ―4― Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. 02:45a Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document PU 02:45a Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document PU 02:45a Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document PU 03/27 Notification Of Approval For Manufac : Hp-5070) PU 02/27 HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Final dividend FA 02/27 HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Anniversary bonu.. FA 02/13 Tranche Update on Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on.. CI 02/10 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 12, 2022, has .. CI 01/12 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document PU 01/12 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document PU