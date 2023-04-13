Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
Q4 FY 02/23
results supplementary material
These materials contain our earnings outlook. While our earnings outlook and views are based on internal and other reliable data, they do not constitute a guarantee of our future earnings. Therefore, sales and profits may differ from the figures outlined in this material.

The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
The figures in these materials are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Apr.13th, 2023
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
(Security code number: 4530)
Consolidated Financial Statement
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
As a %
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
of total
Current assets
180,018
191,553
193,241
191,418
192,461
200,319
205,531
209,251
195,780
197,445
196,460
198,061
198,804
206,060
203,988
200,176
197,860
215,141
219,150
199,174
63.4%
Cash & deposits
110,016
116,896
104,241
110,283
115,710
108,901
104,555
107,051
101,158
117,039
111,991
114,254
120,361
125,682
119,908
129,290
128,294
136,460
133,994
122,154
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
35,122
35,940
35,060
39,961
33,701
41,535
39,587
49,232
37,898
31,955
32,128
39,546
31,969
34,102
33,083
38,505
33,019
37,800
37,775
40,014
Marketable securities
13,981
15,828
21,390
20,946
21,045
21,879
34,893
34,878
33,995
22,281
22,109
21,743
22,804
22,763
23,107
13,141
13,812
14,857
15,501
14,714
Inventory
17,323
16,924
17,742
15,760
16,816
16,185
18,204
15,460
18,203
19,513
19,986
18,569
18,307
17,548
17,435
16,412
18,267
19,547
20,306
18,923
Other current assets
3,824
6,220
15,072
4,766
5,430
12,127
8,583
2,952
4,797
6,928
10,533
4,290
5,720
6,349
10,859
3,219
4,779
6,832
11,870
3,629
Bad debt provision
-249
-258
-267
-299
-242
-311
-293
-325
-273
-273
-289
-343
-359
-385
-405
-393
-312
-356
-297
-261
Fixed assets
109,880
109,814
110,586
104,368
97,660
96,411
102,455
98,150
101,305
101,494
100,087
101,800
101,100
103,522
100,007
102,681
109,903
112,756
117,730
114,742
36.6%
Tangible fixed assets
39,134
39,666
39,790
39,556
39,100
38,936
38,695
38,596
37,973
38,147
37,151
37,354
38,460
38,368
38,480
39,069
41,184
42,263
44,453
43,209
Buildings and structures
15,422
15,194
14,967
14,816
15,120
14,714
14,498
14,939
14,829
14,631
14,402
14,180
14,231
13,940
13,746
13,905
13,918
14,185
14,179
13,980
Machinery and transport equipment
7,141
7,046
6,757
6,658
6,493
6,085
6,119
6,633
6,154
6,062
5,877
6,162
6,069
6,063
5,756
6,272
6,123
6,910
7,882
7,466
Tools, instruments, etc.
1,844
1,795
1,804
1,781
2,003
2,055
1,983
1,978
2,081
2,095
2,056
2,077
2,097
2,061
2,082
2,140
2,115
2,087
2,113
2,886
Land
12,497
12,535
12,571
12,348
12,353
12,324
12,320
12,340
12,317
12,301
11,912
11,897
11,920
11,927
11,933
11,956
11,981
11,931
11,994
11,587
Construction in progress
2,155
3,027
3,599
3,860
3,017
3,652
3,640
2,520
2,407
2,887
2,734
2,822
2,891
3,196
3,813
3,646
5,892
5,955
7,072
6,217
Lease assets
73
66
91
91
112
105
133
184
183
169
168
214
1,248
1,178
1,148
1,147
1,152
1,192
1,210
1,071
Intangible fixed assets
3,526
3,213
2,856
1,990
1,867
1,688
1,565
1,469
1,570
1,478
1,341
1,178
1,147
1,503
1,397
1,326
1,260
1,218
1,136
946
Investments, etc.
67,220
66,934
67,939
62,820
56,692
55,786
62,194
58,083
61,761
61,868
61,593
63,267
61,493
63,651
60,128
62,286
67,459
69,274
72,141
70,586
Investment securities
58,086
57,620
58,554
53,521
47,716
46,805
53,274
48,379
52,526
52,775
53,333
54,602
53,059
54,948
51,293
52,519
57,099
58,905
61,728
60,845
Long-term loans
30
29
28
27
27
26
21
20
21
20
19
18
17
17
16
16
15
14
14
13
Deferred tax assets
720
786
711
814
638
779
838
1,287
923
769
860
1,047
1,041
1,233
1,225
1,153
1,709
1,713
1,660
1,342
Other
8,600
8,715
8,861
8,673
8,525
8,390
8,275
8,609
8,504
8,516
7,594
7,812
7,588
7,665
7,807
8,810
8,849
8,855
8,945
8,592
Bad debt provision
-216
-216
-216
-215
-215
-215
-215
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-214
-207
-207
Total assets
289,899
301,367
303,827
295,786
290,121
296,731
307,986
307,401
297,085
298,939
296,548
299,861
299,904
309,583
303,995
302,858
307,764
327,897
336,880
313,917
Current liabilities
31,058
34,773
35,098
30,354
31,490
36,708
40,685
41,055
31,046
30,714
30,256
30,057
26,837
31,722
34,289
32,160
42,811
48,278
51,485
42,578
13.6%
Notes and accounts payable
7,715
7,990
7,073
8,290
8,554
8,735
9,789
10,488
8,813
6,798
6,895
7,672
6,141
7,875
7,167
7,533
8,456
9,454
10,334
8,351
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
5,875
6,292
6,057
5,864
6,073
8,102
8,117
8,536
7,992
6,575
5,270
7,127
4,921
5,836
5,582
5,692
6,458
7,086
6,369
6,567
Short-term borrowing
1,436
1,411
1,386
1,361
1,320
1,282
1,245
1,209
1,211
1,191
1,181
1,111
1,111
1,111
1,111
1,071
1,071
1,071
1,071
1,071
Accrued expenses
4,514
5,321
4,622
5,936
4,758
5,454
4,243
7,865
3,675
4,365
4,133
6,634
4,216
4,958
4,951
6,685
5,829
4,565
5,392
6,249
Unpaid expenses
2,419
790
2,605
1,484
2,909
1,269
2,610
1,374
2,635
1,084
2,528
1,315
2,710
1,032
2,656
1,576
2,842
1,361
2,974
1,493
Unpaid tax, etc.
1,326
2,569
907
868
818
3,052
4,061
5,745
513
1,768
532
608
1,209
1,964
1,668
2,938
1,149
2,699
2,073
2,338
Bonus reserves
490
1,415
805
1,629
444
1,376
742
1,558
383
1,159
348
1,350
339
1,229
490
1,363
354
1,251
530
1,340
Reserve for returned goods unsold
86
95
98
101
99
125
120
127
93
81
87
103
108
116
118
135
－
－
－
－
Other current liabilities
7,193
8,886
11,541
4,818
6,512
7,308
9,754
4,150
5,727
7,690
9,278
4,133
6,078
7,597
10,543
5,162
16,648
20,788
22,738
15,165
Fixed liabilities
15,795
16,031
16,120
16,802
15,327
15,202
17,053
15,598
16,329
15,318
15,550
15,994
16,578
17,324
15,793
15,812
13,239
13,341
13,566
12,931
4.1%
Long-term borrowing
488
469
452
433
420
405
388
368
349
326
309
296
273
254
238
219
202
183
166
147
Provision for pension and remuneration obligations
7,352
7,434
7,446
7,465
7,515
7,517
7,580
7,600
7,650
7,754
7,835
7,928
7,999
8,064
8,132
8,216
8,338
8,434
8,508
8,408
Deferred tax liabilities
4,177
4,318
4,466
5,223
3,511
3,013
4,545
2,978
4,350
4,460
4,709
5,126
4,818
5,524
4,275
4,171
1,790
1,790
2,024
1,813
Other fixed liabilities
3,777
3,809
3,754
3,680
3,880
4,266
4,538
4,652
3,977
2,777
2,695
2,643
3,486
3,480
3,147
3,205
2,908
2,933
2,867
2,561
Total liabilities
46,853
50,805
51,218
47,157
46,817
51,911
57,738
56,654
47,376
46,033
45,806
46,051
43,415
49,046
50,082
47,972
56,051
61,620
65,051
55,509
17.7%
Owners' Equity
216,497
222,201
221,896
222,657
221,159
225,515
226,728
229,945
226,711
230,565
229,181
232,707
231,662
234,317
229,674
227,495
219,910
224,798
223,527
219,208
69.8%
Common stock
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
5,914
2,272
2,272
2,284
2,352
2,352
2,352
2,352
2,356
2,356
2,356
2,356
2,361
2,361
2,361
Retained earnings
236,819
242,525
243,244
249,156
247,659
253,293
227,712
230,929
227,653
231,232
229,848
233,376
232,331
234,971
232,753
236,192
228,607
233,465
233,111
235,569
Treasury stock
-34,709-34,712-35,735-40,886
-40,887-42,166-11,730-11,730
-11,699
-11,493
-11,493
-11,495
-11,496
-11,484
-13,908-19,527
-19,526-19,501-20,419
-27,196
Net unrealized gain and translation adjustments
24,971
26,742
29,044
24,284
20,364
17,490
21,636
18,838
21,147
20,667
19,883
19,359
22,995
24,369
22,296
25,419
29,691
39,281
45,976
36,896
11.8%
Other marketable securities revaluation account
19,891
19,648
20,268
17,009
13,012
11,984
16,119
12,047
15,362
15,341
15,612
16,165
15,729
17,026
14,261
15,070
14,746
16,044
17,953
17,042
Land revaluation account
3,827
3,827
3,827
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,790
3,784
3,784
3,784
3,641
3,616
3,616
3,616
3,403
Forex adjustment account
1,510
3,468
5,095
3,581
3,630
1,751
1,728
2,700
1,652
1,142
35
-1,173
2,966
3,105
3,861
5,633
10,318
18,692
23,558
15,819
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-257
-201
-145
-97
-69
-35
-1
299
341
393
444
575
514
451
389
1,073
1,009
928
847
631
Stock acquisition right
323
346
369
392
415
440
466
491
472
213
223
232
241
234
244
254
263
241
250
260
0.1%
Minority interest
1,252
1,271
1,298
1,295
1,363
1,373
1,417
1,470
1,378
1,458
1,453
1,510
1,589
1,614
1,697
1,717
1,847
1,955
2,074
2,042
0.7%
Total Net assets
243,045
250,561
252,609
248,629
243,303
244,820
250,248
250,746
249,709
252,906
250,741
253,809
256,489
260,536
253,913
254,885
251,713
266,277
271,829
258,408
82.3%
Liabilities and Net assets
289,899
301,367
303,827
295,786
290,121
296,731
307,986
307,401
297,085
298,939
296,548
299,861
299,904
309,583
303,995
302,858
307,764
327,897
336,880
313,917
Consolidated Financial Statement
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Sales
33,507
69,400
102,587
143,408
29,233
63,401
99,078
140,992
24,882
52,926
80,822
114,510
27,761
58,551
86,663
120,193
26,393
59,619
91,881
128,330
106.8%
CoGS
13,600
26,130
38,175
54,727
10,901
22,892
34,554
53,388
9,672
19,577
30,148
45,337
11,162
23,120
34,884
50,126
11,647
25,156
39,100
55,630
(as a % of sales)
40.6%
37.7%
37.2%
38.2%
37.3%
36.1%
34.9%
37.9%
38.9%
37.0%
37.3%
39.6%
40.2%
39.5%
40.3%
41.7%
44.1%
42.2%
42.6%
43.3%
Gross profits
19,906
43,270
64,412
88,680
18,331
40,509
64,523
87,603
15,210
33,349
50,674
69,173
16,599
35,430
51,779
70,067
14,745
34,462
52,781
72,699
103.8%
(as a % of sales)
59.4%
62.3%
62.8%
61.8%
62.7%
63.9%
65.1%
62.1%
61.1%
63.0%
62.7%
60.4%
59.8%
60.5%
59.7%
58.3%
55.9%
57.8%
57.4%
56.7%
SG&A costs
15,543
32,024
48,458
66,401
15,552
30,319
46,106
64,875
14,132
27,833
42,551
58,501
14,479
29,723
44,805
60,730
14,225
29,549
44,274
61,099
(as a % of sales)
46.4%
46.1%
47.2%
46.3%
53.2%
47.8%
46.5%
46.0%
56.8%
52.6%
52.6%
51.1%
52.2%
50.8%
51.7%
50.5%
53.9%
49.6%
48.2%
47.7%
Sales promotion costs
3,019
6,439
10,155
13,283
2,987
6,131
9,655
13,873
3,032
5,882
9,583
13,466
3,547
7,129
10,789
13,925
2,481
5,396
7,911
11,340
Advertising costs
2,857
6,229
9,399
13,089
3,309
6,551
10,154
14,758
2,661
5,527
8,288
11,259
2,670
5,710
8,465
11,481
2,538
5,573
8,733
12,209
R&D spending
3,012
6,329
9,369
13,032
2,978
5,330
7,547
10,504
2,676
5,240
7,873
10,766
2,586
5,011
7,455
10,613
2,506
4,935
7,174
9,785
Other SG&A expenses
6,653
13,027
19,533
26,995
6,276
12,305
18,749
25,739
5,761
11,183
16,806
23,008
5,674
11,872
18,094
24,710
6,699
13,644
20,454
27,763
Operating profits
4,362
11,245
15,954
22,278
2,778
10,190
18,417
22,727
1,078
5,516
8,123
10,671
2,120
5,706
6,973
9,337
519
4,913
8,506
11,599
124.2%
(as a % of sales)
13.0%
16.2%
15.6%
15.5%
9.5%
16.1%
18.6%
16.1%
4.3%
10.4%
10.1%
9.3%
7.6%
9.7%
8.0%
7.8%
2.0%
8.2%
9.3%
9.0%
Nonoperating income
285
906
1,485
2,582
453
1,182
1,729
3,165
379
1,074
1,467
2,061
924
1,356
1,927
3,453
1,929
4,074
4,687
4,791
Interest received
115
278
467
800
256
520
808
1,142
235
430
507
563
33
79
110
153
52
202
398
894
Dividends received
70
422
535
763
67
436
537
811
69
463
570
843
96
479
595
905
83
501
626
978
Foreign exchange gains
-
-
74
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
584
526
891
1,276
1,657
3,146
3,210
1,973
Equity-method investment profits
-
19
124
619
-
-
82
786
-
-
-
133
-
-
-
569
-
-
-
424
Other
99
186
284
399
129
225
300
425
75
181
390
520
209
270
329
548
136
224
452
520
Nonoperating expenses
198
139
28
214
368
730
229
264
1,040
1,071
1,662
903
189
226
235
152
150
118
189
340
Interest paid
2
5
16
19
12
8
13
19
2
2
5
10
1
6
11
20
0
4
12
15
Foreign exchange losses
149
121
-
178
178
595
197
149
737
745
1,149
542
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
47
12
11
17
177
126
19
95
299
323
507
351
188
219
224
131
150
113
177
324
Recurring profits
4,449
12,012
17,412
24,647
2,863
10,641
19,917
25,628
418
5,519
7,928
11,829
2,855
6,836
8,665
12,638
2,298
8,870
13,003
16,051
127.0%
(as a % of sales)
13.3%
17.3%
17.0%
17.2%
9.8%
16.8%
20.1%
18.2%
1.7%
10.4%
9.8%
10.3%
10.3%
11.7%
10.0%
10.5%
8.7%
14.9%
14.2%
12.5%
Extraordinary profits
0
218
218
1,312
-
-
1,610
1,685
1
1
356
408
659
659
659
660
141
142
142
453
Gain on sales of investment securities
-
218
218
1,312
-
-
-
-
1
1
136
188
652
652
652
653
-
-
-
-
Public subsidies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
0
-
0
0
-
-
1,610
1,685
-
-
219
218
6
6
6
7
141
142
142
453
Extraordinary losses
0
10
9
285
1
4
10
1,159
0
5
21
40
29
328
333
342
41
77
116
391
Losses on fixed asset disposal
0
10
9
72
1
4
10
28
0
5
21
40
29
48
53
62
41
77
116
133
Impairment loss
-
-
-
138
-
-
-
953
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Valuation losses on investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
210
Other
-
-
-
74
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
279
279
279
-
-
-
47
Pretax profits
4,449
12,221
17,621
25,673
2,862
10,637
21,518
26,155
418
5,515
8,263
12,197
3,485
7,168
8,992
12,956
2,398
8,935
13,029
16,113
124.4%
Tax, etc.
996
3,063
4,292
6,468
948
3,088
6,097
7,461
305
1,822
2,540
2,946
1,122
2,165
2,773
3,297
766
2,430
3,507
4,370
Net profits
3,452
9,158
13,329
19,204
1,913
7,548
15,420
18,694
113
3,693
5,722
9,250
2,362
5,002
6,218
9,658
1,631
6,504
9,522
11,742
121.6%
(as a % of sales)
10.3%
13.2%
13.0%
13.4%
6.5%
11.9%
15.6%
13.3%
0.5%
7.0%
7.1%
8.1%
8.5%
8.5%
7.2%
8.0%
6.2%
10.9%
10.4%
9.2%
Capex
1,829
4,066
1,412
3,743
1,897
3,647
1,796
5,314
4,380
8,009
(as a % of sales)
2.6%
2.8%
2.2%
2.7%
3.6%
3.2%
3.1%
4.4%
7.3%
6.2%
Depreciation
2,075
4,213
2,607
4,214
1,923
4,058
1,964
4,287
2,116
4,904
(as a % of sales)
3.0%
2.9%
4.1%
3.0%
3.6%
3.5%
3.4%
3.6%
3.5%
3.8%
Goodwill amortization
542
1,528
10
20
10
20
10
35
23
47
Number of employees
2,892
2,792
2,787
2,745
2,786
2,770
2,825
2,784
2,785
2,769
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales
33,507
35,893
33,186
40,820
29,233
34,168
35,676
41,913
24,882
28,043
27,896
33,687
27,761
30,789
28,112
33,530
26,393
33,226
32,261
36,449
108.7%
CoGS
13,600
12,529
12,044
16,552
10,901
11,990
11,662
18,834
9,672
9,904
10,570
15,189
11,162
11,958
11,763
15,241
11,647
13,509
13,943
16,530
(as a % of sales)
40.6%
34.9%
36.3%
40.5%
37.3%
35.1%
32.7%
44.9%
38.9%
35.3%
37.9%
45.1%
40.2%
38.8%
41.8%
45.5%
44.1%
40.7%
43.2%
45.4%
Gross profits
19,906
23,363
21,142
24,268
18,331
22,177
24,014
23,079
15,210
18,138
17,325
18,498
16,599
18,830
16,348
18,288
14,745
19,717
18,318
19,918
108.9%
(as a % of sales)
59.4%
65.1%
63.7%
59.5%
62.7%
64.9%
67.3%
55.1%
61.1%
64.7%
62.1%
54.9%
59.8%
61.2%
58.2%
54.5%
55.9%
59.3%
56.8%
54.6%
SG&A costs
15,543
16,480
16,433
17,943
15,552
14,766
15,786
18,769
14,132
13,701
14,718
15,950
14,479
15,244
15,081
15,924
14,225
15,324
14,725
16,824
(as a % of sales)
46.4%
45.9%
49.5%
44.0%
53.2%
43.2%
44.2%
44.8%
56.8%
48.9%
52.8%
47.3%
52.2%
49.5%
53.6%
47.5%
53.9%
46.1%
45.6%
46.2%
Sales promotion costs
3,019
3,419
3,715
3,128
2,987
3,144
3,523
4,218
3,032
2,850
3,700
3,883
3,547
3,581
3,660
3,136
2,481
2,915
2,515
3,429
Advertising costs
2,857
3,371
3,170
3,690
3,309
3,241
3,602
4,604
2,661
2,865
2,761
2,970
2,670
3,039
2,754
3,016
2,538
3,034
3,160
3,475
R&D spending
3,012
3,316
3,040
3,663
2,978
2,351
2,216
2,957
2,676
2,563
2,632
2,893
2,586
2,425
2,444
3,157
2,506
2,429
2,239
2,610
Other SG&A expenses
6,653
6,373
6,506
7,461
6,276
6,028
6,444
6,990
5,761
5,421
5,623
6,201
5,674
6,198
6,222
6,615
6,699
6,945
6,809
7,309
Operating profits
4,362
6,882
4,708
6,324
2,778
7,411
8,227
4,309
1,078
4,437
2,607
2,548
2,120
3,586
1,266
2,363
519
4,393
3,592
3,093
130.9%
(as a % of sales)
13.0%
19.2%
14.2%
15.5%
9.5%
21.7%
23.1%
10.3%
4.3%
15.8%
9.3%
7.6%
7.6%
11.6%
4.5%
7.0%
2.0%
13.2%
11.1%
8.5%
Nonoperating income
285
621
579
1,096
453
782
1,056
1,483
379
707
444
1,408
924
497
648
1,600
1,929
2,185
646
1,340
Interest received
115
163
188
332
256
263
287
334
235
194
77
56
33
45
30
43
52
150
196
496
Dividends received
70
351
113
227
67
368
101
273
69
393
106
273
96
382
116
309
83
417
124
351
Foreign exchange gains
-
27
196
-
-
-
398
47
-
-
-
607
584
-
365
384
1,657
1,489
64
-
Equity-method investment profits
-
36
104
495
-
54
193
703
-
12
51
341
-
8
77
644
-
39
33
424
Other
99
86
98
114
129
96
75
124
75
106
209
130
209
61
58
219
136
88
227
68
Nonoperating expenses
198
-14
9
260
368
416
8
82
1,040
43
642
56
189
101
86
-8
150
6
105
1,386
Interest paid
2
3
10
3
12
5
4
6
2
0
3
5
1
5
4
9
0
4
7
3
Foreign exchange losses
149
-
-
252
178
417
-
-
737
8
403
-
-
57
-
-
-
-
-
1,236
Other
47
-17
-0
5
177
-6
3
76
299
36
235
51
188
39
81
-18
150
2
98
146
Recurring profits
4,449
7,562
5,399
7,234
2,863
7,777
9,276
5,710
418
5,101
2,409
3,900
2,855
3,981
1,828
3,972
2,298
6,571
4,133
3,047
76.7%
(as a % of sales)
13.3%
21.1%
16.3%
17.7%
9.8%
22.8%
26.0%
13.6%
1.7%
18.2%
8.6%
11.6%
10.3%
12.9%
6.5%
11.8%
8.7%
19.8%
12.8%
8.4%
Extraordinary profits
0
218
0
1,093
-
-
1,610
74
1
-
354
52
659
0
-
0
141
0
-
310
Gain on sales of investment securities
-
218
-
1,093
-
-
-
-
1
-
134
52
652
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
Public subsidies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
0
-0
0
-
-
-
1,610
74
-
-
219
-1
6
0
-
0
141
0
-
310
Extraordinary losses
0
9
-0
276
1
2
5
1,148
0
4
16
18
29
298
4
8
41
35
39
274
Losses on fixed asset disposal
0
9
-0
63
1
2
5
18
0
4
16
18
29
19
4
8
41
35
39
17
Impairment loss
-
-
-
138
-
-
-
953
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Valuation losses on investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
210
Other
-
-
-
74
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
279
-
-
-
-
-
47
Pretax profits
4,449
7,772
5,400
8,051
2,862
7,774
10,881
4,636
418
5,096
2,747
3,934
3,485
3,682
1,823
3,964
2,398
6,536
4,094
3,083
77.8%
Tax, etc.
996
2,066
1,229
2,176
948
2,140
3,009
1,363
305
1,516
718
406
1,122
1,043
607
929
766
1,663
1,076
863
Net profits
3,452
5,705
4,171
5,875
1,913
5,634
7,872
3,273
113
3,579
2,029
3,528
2,362
2,639
1,216
3,034
1,631
4,873
3,017
2,220
73.2%
(as a % of sales)
10.3%
15.9%
12.6%
14.4%
6.5%
16.5%
22.1%
7.8%
0.5%
12.8%
7.3%
10.5%
8.5%
8.6%
4.3%
9.1%
6.2%
14.7%
9.4%
6.1%
Sales results by region
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Rx Business
19,861
42,085
63,298
85,881
17,729
37,728
61,344
81,379
15,545
32,118
48,316
66,066
16,468
33,885
51,039
68,469
15,853
33,935
52,041
69,808
102.0%
Japan
15,726
32,578
49,358
67,384
13,792
29,467
49,468
65,080
12,079
25,377
38,816
52,181
13,180
27,061
41,040
54,546
12,509
26,343
40,162
53,135
97.4%
USA
3,624
8,066
11,867
15,628
3,177
6,577
9,233
12,262
2,574
5,066
7,247
10,169
2,377
4,651
6,780
9,586
2,531
5,472
8,496
11,567
120.7%
Other regions
511
1,440
2,072
2,869
759
1,683
2,642
4,036
892
1,675
2,253
3,715
909
2,172
3,218
4,336
812
2,119
3,382
5,105
117.7%
OTC Business
12,790
25,594
36,707
54,079
10,842
24,359
35,765
56,971
8,680
19,479
30,466
45,693
10,581
23,233
33,474
48,822
9,778
24,159
37,542
55,394
113.5%
Japan
8,077
14,619
20,579
28,529
6,574
13,659
19,223
29,682
3,688
8,856
13,916
20,239
4,891
10,370
14,042
21,280
3,049
8,073
11,745
18,373
86.3%
USA
2,181
5,836
8,231
11,137
2,897
5,972
8,644
12,103
3,254
5,966
8,986
12,087
3,573
7,258
10,079
12,519
3,529
7,723
12,024
16,727
133.6%
Other regions
2,531
5,138
7,896
14,413
1,371
4,727
7,897
15,186
1,737
4,656
7,562
13,367
2,116
5,603
9,352
15,021
3,198
8,362
13,772
20,292
135.1%
Others
856
1,720
2,582
3,447
661
1,313
1,969
2,640
656
1,328
2,039
2,749
712
1,432
2,149
2,901
761
1,524
2,297
3,127
107.8%
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Rx Business
19,861
22,223
21,213
22,582
17,729
19,999
23,615
20,035
15,545
16,572
16,198
17,749
16,468
17,417
17,153
17,430
15,853
18,082
18,106
17,766
101.9%
Japan
15,726
16,852
16,779
18,025
13,792
15,675
20,000
15,612
12,079
13,297
13,439
13,365
13,180
13,880
13,978
13,506
12,509
13,833
13,818
12,973
96.1%
USA
3,624
4,442
3,800
3,761
3,177
3,400
2,655
3,029
2,574
2,491
2,181
2,922
2,377
2,274
2,128
2,806
2,531
2,941
3,024
3,070
109.4%
Other regions
511
929
632
796
759
924
958
1,394
892
782
578
1,462
909
1,262
1,046
1,117
812
1,306
1,263
1,722
154.1%
OTC Business
12,790
12,804
11,112
17,372
10,842
13,516
11,405
21,206
8,680
10,798
10,986
15,227
10,581
12,651
10,241
15,347
9,778
14,381
13,382
17,852
116.3%
Japan
8,077
6,542
5,959
7,949
6,574
7,085
5,563
10,458
3,688
5,168
5,060
6,322
4,891
5,478
3,672
7,237
3,049
5,023
3,672
6,627
91.6%
USA
2,181
3,655
2,394
2,906
2,897
3,074
2,672
3,458
3,254
2,711
3,020
3,100
3,573
3,685
2,820
2,440
3,529
4,193
4,300
4,703
192.8%
Other regions
2,531
2,606
2,758
6,516
1,371
3,356
3,169
7,289
1,737
2,918
2,906
5,805
2,116
3,487
3,748
5,669
3,198
5,163
5,409
6,520
115.0%
Others
856
864
861
865
661
652
655
671
656
672
711
710
712
720
717
752
761
763
772
830
110.4%
Sales Results of Major Products
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Mohrus
® Tape products
9,973
20,805
31,586
42,115
8,950
19,454
28,650
39,091
7,545
16,313
24,866
33,450
7,689
15,745
24,097
32,162
6,872
14,121
21,480
28,891
89.8%
Zicthoru
® Tapes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
82
155
238
93
913
1,365
2,219
931.4%
Haruropi
® Tape
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
674
441
630
842
1,185
798
1,780
2,512
3,614
604
1,537
2,370
2,833
78.4%
Mohrus
® Pap products
1,745
3,727
5,674
7,447
1,509
3,315
4,849
6,407
1,129
2,543
3,901
5,125
1,185
2,445
3,736
4,846
981
2,021
3,066
3,948
81.5%
Fentos
® Tapes
1,333
2,652
3,897
4,852
1,090
2,176
3,313
4,155
1,031
1,713
2,676
3,569
936
1,912
2,745
3,507
1,013
1,999
2,886
3,726
106.2%
Estrana
® Tapes
394
801
1,237
1,681
391
864
1,293
1,752
342
794
1,286
1,751
432
909
1,416
1,895
464
996
1,559
2,055
108.4%
Allesaga
® Tapes
99
102
109
230
75
98
136
356
55
86
148
291
149
203
284
422
134
192
269
398
94.4%
CombiPatch
® products
1,082
2,172
3,289
4,428
1,003
1,924
3,117
4,335
1,159
2,367
3,440
4,882
1,103
2,504
3,728
5,163
1,415
2,971
4,793
6,722
130.2%
Vivelle-Dot
® products
883
2,343
3,298
4,190
1,324
3,051
3,772
4,917
891
1,708
2,451
3,778
1,067
2,255
3,320
4,212
1,138
2,411
3,990
5,453
129.5%
Minivelle
® products
1,433
3,441
4,851
6,098
818
1,656
2,494
3,249
617
1,167
1,779
2,510
517
993
1,436
1,975
447
977
1,593
2,156
109.2%
Daytrana
®
615
1,108
1,830
2,520
661
1,156
1,793
2,490
631
1,285
1,630
2,183
691
1,076
1,486
2,081
330
803
1,052
1,282
61.6%
Secuado
®
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
75
88
148
70
148
252
383
148
282
453
642
167.2%
Salonpas
® products
7,024
15,606
22,737
33,062
6,636
15,382
22,828
34,456
5,724
12,639
20,528
29,803
6,932
15,233
22,505
31,095
7,108
17,238
27,360
39,187
126.0%
Feitas
® products
1,427
2,925
4,526
5,811
1,384
3,169
4,495
5,914
903
2,173
3,374
4,582
1,065
2,441
3,293
4,603
598
1,776
2,735
3,721
80.8%
Salonsip
® products
822
1,814
2,568
3,414
575
1,636
2,624
3,988
422
1,370
2,172
3,224
600
1,718
2,426
3,204
621
1,616
2,415
3,054
95.3%
Allegra
® FX
1,393
1,420
1,681
4,509
413
644
1,059
5,303
95
69
103
2,255
362
527
827
4,014
125
228
563
3,261
81.2%
Bye Bye Fever
® products
293
721
1,061
2,084
317
790
1,041
2,073
290
647
817
1,279
297
858
1,310
1,903
614
1,500
2,234
3,147
165.3%
Air
® Salonpas ® products
421
1,017
1,411
1,789
370
907
1,276
1,701
268
796
1,144
1,493
338
746
1,019
1,297
330
822
1,118
1,491
115.0%
Butenalock
® products
948
1,228
1,401
1,672
818
1,124
1,262
1,683
476
884
1,048
1,311
629
1,025
1,146
1,453
425
674
487
618
42.6%
2018.05
2018.08
2018.11
2019.02
2019.05
2019.08
2019.11
2020.02
2020.05
2020.08
2020.11
2021.02
2021.05
2021.08
2021.11
2022.02
2022.05
2022.08
2022.11
2023.02
YoY
(Unit: ¥mn)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Mohrus
® Tape products
9,973
10,832
10,780
10,529
8,950
10,504
9,195
10,441
7,545
8,767
8,552
8,584
7,689
8,055
8,352
8,065
6,872
7,249
7,358
7,411
91.9%
Zicthoru
® Tapes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
48
72
82
93
820
451
854
1,029.5%
Haruropi
® Tape
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
674
441
189
211
343
798
982
731
1,102
604
933
833
462
42.0%
Mohrus
® Pap products
1,745
1,982
1,946
1,773
1,509
1,806
1,533
1,558
1,129
1,414
1,357
1,223
1,185
1,259
1,291
1,109
981
1,039
1,045
882
79.5%
Fentos
® Tapes
1,333
1,318
1,244
954
1,090
1,086
1,136
841
1,031
682
962
893
936
975
833
761
1,013
986
887
839
110.2%
Estrana
® Tapes
394
407
435
443
391
472
428
459
342
451
492
465
432
477
506
478
464
532
562
495
103.5%
Allesaga
® Tapes
99
2
6
121
75
22
37
220
55
30
61
142
149
54
80
137
134
57
77
129
93.9%
CombiPatch
® products
1,082
1,090
1,116
1,138
1,003
921
1,193
1,218
1,159
1,207
1,073
1,442
1,103
1,401
1,224
1,434
1,415
1,556
1,821
1,929
134.5%
Vivelle-Dot
® products
883
1,459
954
892
1,324
1,727
720
1,145
891
816
742
1,327
1,067
1,187
1,064
892
1,138
1,272
1,579
1,462
163.9%
Minivelle
® products
1,433
2,007
1,410
1,246
818
837
838
755
617
550
611
731
517
476
442
538
447
529
615
563
104.6%
Daytrana
®
615
493
722
689
661
495
636
696
631
653
345
552
691
384
410
594
330
473
248
229
38.6%
Secuado
®
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
13
13
59
70
78
104
131
148
134
171
188
142.9%
Salonpas
® products
7,024
8,582
7,130
10,324
6,636
8,745
7,446
11,628
5,724
6,915
7,889
9,274
6,932
8,301
7,271
8,589
7,108
10,130
10,122
11,826
137.7%
Feitas
® products
1,427
1,498
1,600
1,284
1,384
1,785
1,326
1,419
903
1,269
1,201
1,208
1,065
1,376
852
1,309
598
1,177
959
986
75.3%
Salonsip
® products
822
992
753
845
575
1,060
987
1,364
422
948
801
1,051
600
1,117
708
777
621
995
798
638
82.1%
Allegra
® FX
1,393
27
261
2,827
413
230
415
4,244
95
-26
34
2,151
362
165
300
3,186
125
102
335
2,697
84.7%
Bye Bye Fever
® products
293
427
340
1,022
317
472
251
1,032
290
357
170
462
297
561
451
593
614
885
734
912
153.7%
Air
® Salonpas ® products
421
595
393
378
370
536
369
425
268
528
347
348
338
407
273
278
330
492
295
372
134.0%
Butenalock
® products
948
279
173
271
818
306
137
420
476
407
163
263
629
396
121
306
425
248
-186
131
43.0%
Sales 2023
128 B
961 M
961 M
Net income 2023
12 900 M
96,9 M
96,9 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
23,1x
Yield 2023
2,23%
Capitalization
301 B
2 263 M
2 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,19x
Nbr of Employees
2 784
Free-Float
61,1%
