Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Mar. ・FDA Approves Once-Daily XELSTRYM™ (dextroamphetamine) Transdermal System(Theme : ATS) , CII, for the Treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Adults and Pediatric Patients 6 Years and Older

Apr. ・Application for manufacturing and marketing approval of HP-5070 in Japan (primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug) Jun. ・Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of the additional indications of "low back pain,

humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis" for ZICTHORU® Tapes (Transdermal, pain treatment NSAID patch, development code: HP-3150) in Japan

Oct. ・Notification of the Results of the Phase III Clinical Study of HP-5000 for Osteoarthritis Pain of the Knee in the U.S.(Pain Relief and Anti-Inflammatory Patch)

May. ・Launch of Bye Bye Fever® Band fastening type and Cooling Pillow in Japan

Jun. ・Launch of new package "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®H(Hot Type)"

"Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®α(Odorless type)", 10 patches in Japan Jun. ・Launch of "Lifecella® SACRISE®" in Japan

Jul. ・Collaboration Campaign between "Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical" and ″Demon Slayer" in Japan Sep. ・Launch of new package "Feitas® Shippu", "Feitas® Shippu Onkan", 10 patches in Japan

Oct. ・Obtainment of "Good Design Award 2022" for Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit® Oct. ・Launch of new package "Salonpas® Tsubokori® Patch", 64 patches in Japan Feb. ・Launch of "Hisamitsu® METASAPO®" in Japan

Feb. ・Launch of new package "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®" 20 patches and 40 patches, "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®α(Odorless type)", 20 patches , "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®H(Hot Type)" 20 patches in Japan

