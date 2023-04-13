Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
3830.00 JPY   +1.06%
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

FY02/2023 Results

and Outlook for the FY02/2024

This presentation material contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and

uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of

various factors including changes in material circumstances.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Apr.13th , 2023

11

Agenda

FY02/2023 Results

Outlook for the FY02/2024

1. Looking back on the FY02/2023

9. Forecast of Consolidated P&L

2.

Promotion of Sustainability

10.Forecast of Sales by Region

3.

HX2025 Initiatives

11.Forecast of Sales by Product

4. Consolidated P&L

12.Forecast of Dividend

  1. Sales Results by Region
  2. Sales Results by Product 7.Trends of 2nd-generation non- steroidal anti-inflammatory patch in Japan
    8.R&D Pipeline

2

1. Looking back on the FY02/2023(1)

Rx Business

OTC Business

Mar. FDA Approves Once-Daily XELSTRYM™ (dextroamphetamine) Transdermal System(Theme : ATS) , CII, for the Treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Adults and Pediatric Patients 6 Years and Older

Apr. Application for manufacturing and marketing approval of HP-5070 in Japan (primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug) Jun. Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of the additional indications of "low back pain,

humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis" for ZICTHORU® Tapes (Transdermal, pain treatment NSAID patch, development code: HP-3150) in Japan

Oct. Notification of the Results of the Phase III Clinical Study of HP-5000 for Osteoarthritis Pain of the Knee in the U.S.(Pain Relief and Anti-Inflammatory Patch)

May. Launch of Bye Bye Fever® Band fastening type and Cooling Pillow in Japan

Jun. Launch of new package "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®H(Hot Type)"

"Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®α(Odorless type)", 10 patches in Japan Jun. Launch of "Lifecella® SACRISE®" in Japan

Jul. Collaboration Campaign between "Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical" and ″Demon Slayer" in Japan Sep. Launch of new package "Feitas® Shippu", "Feitas® Shippu Onkan", 10 patches in Japan

Oct. Obtainment of "Good Design Award 2022" for Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit® Oct. Launch of new package "Salonpas® Tsubokori® Patch", 64 patches in Japan Feb. Launch of "Hisamitsu® METASAPO®" in Japan

Feb. Launch of new package "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®" 20 patches and 40 patches, "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®α(Odorless type)", 20 patches , "Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®H(Hot Type)" 20 patches in Japan

3

1. Looking back on the FY02/2023(2)

Hisamitsu® METASAPO®

Nobinobi® Salonsip® Fit®

Product Features

Functional Ingredients: Tea catechin Decreases visceral fat in obese people

  • Functional Ingredients: Epigallocatechin gallade (EGCg)
    Epigallocatechin gallade (EGCg) moderates the increase in postprandial blood glucose levels.

Product Information

https://www.e-hisamitsu.jp/shop/g/g4987-188-310137/

Nobinobi® Salonsip®

Nobinobi® Salonsip®

Nobinobi® Salonsip®

Nobinobi® Salonsip®

Fit® 20 patches

Fit® 40 patches

Fit®α(Odorless type)

Fit®H(Hot Type)

20 patches

20 patches

Reduction of package material approximately 80%

Reduction of material waste approximately 121t/year

Product Information

https://www.hisamitsu.info/nobisalo/

4

*Based on research by Euromonitor International (UK)
(AYM HD : Wholly-owningparentcompany of Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings .)

1. Looking back on the FY02/2023(3)

Mar. Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast

Mar. Acquisition of Shares of AYM HD .

Apr. Providing Humanitarian Assistance to Ukraine

May. Salonpas® certified as the World's No. 1 OTC topical analgesic patch brand for the 6th consecutive year since 2016.Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical certified as the holder of the world's largest share in the corresponding market category for the 5th consecutive year since 2017.

Jul. Stock compensation-type stock options (stock acquisition rights) issue

Jul. Finalized Stock compensation-type stock options (stock acquisition rights) issue details Sep. Open "Pharmaceutical Research Institute" pavilion at KidZania Fukuoka

Sep. Passing away and resignation of an outside director

Others Sep. Support for the heavy rain disaster from August 3, 2022

Sep. Construction of New Research Center and Reorganization of Research Sites Oct. Acquisition of treasury stock

Oct. Hisamitsu Springs Practice Site Named "Salonpas® Arena"

Dec. Additional energy saving and CO2 reduction efforts in the Smart Energy Networks Project in the Kiyohara Industrial Complex Jan. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Hot Heart Club decided to donate to support organizations in FY2022

Jan. Receive the "Environmental Consideration Award" in the 2022 Chiyoda Ward Global Warming Prevention Planning System Feb. Notice regarding Results and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Feb. Notice of Price Revision of OTC products in Japan Feb. Support for Turkey-Syria Earthquake

5

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
02:45aHisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
03/27Notification Of Approval For Manufac : Hp-5070)
PU
02/27HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Final dividend
FA
02/27HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Anniversary bonu..
FA
02/13Tranche Update on Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
02/10Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 12, 2022, has ..
CI
01/12Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
01/12Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 128 B 961 M 961 M
Net income 2023 12 900 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 301 B 2 263 M 2 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 790,00 JPY
Average target price 3 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhide Nakatomi President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Takao Director, Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Hirotaka Nakatomi Chairman
Takaaki Terahara Senior Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Nobuo Tsutsumi Director, Manager-Legal Affairs & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.-3.44%2 263
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.21%429 336
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.29%356 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.88%328 327
MERCK & CO., INC.2.52%285 465
ABBVIE INC.0.46%284 697
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer