Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
FY02/2023 Results
and Outlook for the FY02/2024
This presentation material contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and
uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of
various factors including changes in material circumstances.
Apr.13th , 2023
*Based on research by Euromonitor International (UK)
(AYM HD : Wholly-owningparentcompany of Ayumi Pharmaceutical Holdings .)
1. Looking back on the FY02/2023(3)
Mar. ・Notice regarding Revision of Earnings Forecast
Mar. ・Acquisition of Shares of AYM HD .
Apr. ・Providing Humanitarian Assistance to Ukraine
May. ・Salonpas® certified as the World's No. 1 OTC topical analgesic patch brand for the 6th consecutive year since 2016.Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical certified as the holder of the world's largest share in the corresponding market category for the 5th consecutive year since 2017.
Jul. ・Stock compensation-type stock options (stock acquisition rights) issue
Jul. ・Finalized Stock compensation-type stock options (stock acquisition rights) issue details Sep. ・Open "Pharmaceutical Research Institute" pavilion at KidZania Fukuoka
Sep. ・Passing away and resignation of an outside director
Others Sep. ・Support for the heavy rain disaster from August 3, 2022
Sep. ・Construction of New Research Center and Reorganization of Research Sites Oct. ・Acquisition of treasury stock
Oct. ・Hisamitsu Springs Practice Site Named "Salonpas® Arena"
Dec. ・Additional energy saving and CO2 reduction efforts in the Smart Energy Networks Project in the Kiyohara Industrial Complex Jan. ・Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Hot Heart Club decided to donate to support organizations in FY2022
Jan. ・Receive the "Environmental Consideration Award" in the 2022 Chiyoda Ward Global Warming Prevention Planning System Feb. ・Notice regarding Results and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
Feb. ・Notice of Price Revision of OTC products in Japan Feb. ・Support for Turkey-Syria Earthquake
