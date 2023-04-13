Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year 2023 92,979 2.6 10,850 25.9 14,057 32.5 10,414 45.3 Fiscal year 2022 90,585 4.5 8,615 △8.7 10,608 2.3 7,169 △14.1 Profit per share Diluted profit per share yen yen Fiscal year 2023 131.21 131.10 Fiscal year 2022 88.25 88.19

(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets per share ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal year 2023 254,043 214,501 84.3 2,754.67 Fiscal year 2022 254,330 222,355 87.3 2,784.39 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year 2023 214,240 millions of yen Fiscal year 2022 222,101 millions of yen

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.