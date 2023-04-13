Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

Yuichi, Department General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning and Business
Development
TEL:
+81-3-5293-1704
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
May 25, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
May 26, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
May 26, 2023
Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:
Yes
Holding of annual financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, etc.)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year 2023
128,330
6.8
11,599
24.2
16,051
27.0
11,742
21.6
Fiscal year 2022
120,193
5.0
9,337
12.5
12,638
6.8
9,658
4.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year 2023
of yen (50.1%)
Fiscal year 2022
23,844 millions △
15,883 millions of yen (60.0%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
Return on equity
Ordinary profit on
Operating profit to
share
total assets
net sales
yen
yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year 2023
148.01
147.88
4.7
5.2
9.0
Fiscal year 2022
118.92
118.84
3.8
4.2
7.8
(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:
Fiscal year 2023
424 millions of yen
Fiscal year 2022
569 millions of yen
(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year 2023
313,917
258,408
81.6
Fiscal year 2022
302,858
254,885
83.5
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year 2023
256,105 millions of yen
Fiscal year 2022
252,914 millions of yen
Net assets per share
Yen
3,294.20
3,171.83
(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
operating activities
investing activities
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year 2023
12,727
23,868
Fiscal year 2022
19,199
△13,060
△
2. Dividends
Cash flows from
financing activities
Millions of yen
△14,687 △15,189
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
period
Millions of yen
65,424
86,247
Annual dividends
Total
Payout ratio
Dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fouth
net assets
Total
dividends
(consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
(consolidate)
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year 2022
―
42.00
―
42.00
84.00
6,784
70.6
2.7
Fiscal year 2023
―
42.25
―
42.25
84.50
6,656
57.1
2.6
Fiscal year 2024
―
42.50
―
42.50
85.00
63.6
(Forecast)
(Note) Breakdown of annual dividend for the fiscal year 2023
Ordinary dividend
84.00 yen
Commemorative dividend
0.50 yen (A commemorative dividend for the 175th anniversary)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
Full year
132,300
3.1
11,800
1.7
14,600
△9.0
10,600
△9.7
133.60
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
Changes in accounting estimates
Restatement
The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Fiscal year 2023:
85,164,895 shares
Fiscal year 2022:
85,164,895 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal year 2023:
7,420,560 shares
Fiscal year 2022:
5,427,284 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year 2023:
79,340,062 shares
Fiscal year 2022:
81,213,132 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
None
Yes
None
None
None
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023
(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year 2023
92,979
2.6
10,850
25.9
14,057
32.5
10,414
45.3
Fiscal year 2022
90,585
4.5
8,615
△8.7
10,608
2.3
7,169
△14.1
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
yen
yen
Fiscal year 2023
131.21
131.10
Fiscal year 2022
88.25
88.19
(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year 2023
254,043
214,501
84.3
2,754.67
Fiscal year 2022
254,330
222,355
87.3
2,784.39
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year 2023
214,240 millions of yen
Fiscal year 2022
222,101 millions of yen
*Financial results reports are not subjected to audit.
*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Fiscal Year End
(As of Feb. 28, 2022)
(As of Feb. 28, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
129,290
122,154
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
38,505
―
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
―
40,014
Securities
13,141
14,714
Merchandise and finished goods
8,919
10,330
Work in process
438
562
Raw materials and supplies
7,055
8,030
Other
3,219
3,629
Allowance for doubtful accounts
393
261
200,176
Total current assets
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
47,182
48,508
Accumulated depreciation
33,276
34,528
△13,905
△13,980
Buildings and structures, net
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
43,177
45,778
Accumulated depreciation
36,905
38,312
△ 6,272
△ 7,466
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
Tools, furniture and fixtures
11,822
12,901
Accumulated depreciation
9,681
10,014
△2,140
△ 2,886
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
Land
11,956
11,587
Leased assets
1,645
1,677
Accumulated depreciation
497
605
Leased assets, net
1,147
1,071
△
△
Construction in progress
3,646
6,217
Total property, plant and equipment
39,069
43,209
Intangible assets
Sales rights
442
394
Software
156
75
Other
726
476
Total intangible assets
1,326
946
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
52,519
60,845
Net defined benefit asset
5,112
5,060
Deferred tax assets
1,153
1,342
Other
3,714
3,546
Allowance for doubtful accounts
214
207
Total investments and other assets
62,286
70,586
△
△
Total non-current assets
102,681
114,742
Total assets
302,858
313,917
(Millions of yen)
Prior Fiscal Year End
Current Fiscal Year End
(As of Feb. 28, 2022)
(As of Feb. 28, 2023)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,533
8,351
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
5,692
6,567
Short-term loans payable
1,071
1,071
Lease obligations
301
327
Accounts payable - other
6,685
6,249
Income taxes payable
2,938
2,338
Provision for sales returns
135
―
Provision for bonuses
1,363
1,340
Contract liabilities
―
5,920
Other
6,437
10,411
Total current liabilities
32,160
42,578
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
219
147
Lease obligations
869
750
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
1,801
1,697
Deferred tax liabilities
2,369
116
Net defined benefit liability
8,216
8,408
Other
2,335
1,811
Total non-current liabilities
15,812
12,931
Total liabilities
47,972
55,509
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
8,473
8,473
Capital surplus
2,356
2,361
Retained earnings
236,192
235,569
Treasury shares
19,527
27,196
Total shareholders' equity
227,495
219,208
△
△
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:06 UTC.