    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
3830.00 JPY   +1.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Earning Document

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

April 13, 2023

Company name:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka

Securities code:

4530

URL:

https://global.hisamitsu/

Representative:

NAKATOMI Kazuhide, President & CEO

Contact

ISOBE

Yuichi, Department General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning and Business

Development

TEL:

+81-3-5293-1704

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

May 25, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

May 26, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

May 26, 2023

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:

Yes

Holding of annual financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, etc.)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year 2023

128,330

6.8

11,599

24.2

16,051

27.0

11,742

21.6

Fiscal year 2022

120,193

5.0

9,337

12.5

12,638

6.8

9,658

4.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year 2023

of yen (50.1%)

Fiscal year 2022

23,844 millions

15,883 millions of yen (60.0%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

Return on equity

Ordinary profit on

Operating profit to

share

total assets

net sales

yen

yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year 2023

148.01

147.88

4.7

5.2

9.0

Fiscal year 2022

118.92

118.84

3.8

4.2

7.8

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year 2023

424 millions of yen

Fiscal year 2022

569 millions of yen

(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year 2023

313,917

258,408

81.6

Fiscal year 2022

302,858

254,885

83.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year 2023

256,105 millions of yen

Fiscal year 2022

252,914 millions of yen

Net assets per share

Yen

3,294.20

3,171.83

(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

operating activities

investing activities

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year 2023

12,727

23,868

Fiscal year 2022

19,199

13,060

2. Dividends

Cash flows from

financing activities

Millions of yen

14,687 15,189

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

period

Millions of yen

65,424

86,247

Annual dividends

Total

Payout ratio

Dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fouth

net assets

Total

dividends

(consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

(consolidate)

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year 2022

42.00

42.00

84.00

6,784

70.6

2.7

Fiscal year 2023

42.25

42.25

84.50

6,656

57.1

2.6

Fiscal year 2024

42.50

42.50

85.00

63.6

(Forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of annual dividend for the fiscal year 2023

Ordinary dividend

84.00 yen

Commemorative dividend

0.50 yen (A commemorative dividend for the 175th anniversary)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Full year

132,300

3.1

11,800

1.7

14,600

9.0

10,600

9.7

133.60

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (Chages in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above
    3. Changes in accounting estimates
    4. Restatement
  4. The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Fiscal year 2023:

85,164,895 shares

Fiscal year 2022:

85,164,895 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Fiscal year 2023:

7,420,560 shares

Fiscal year 2022:

5,427,284 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year 2023:

79,340,062 shares

Fiscal year 2022:

81,213,132 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

  • None
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year 2023

92,979

2.6

10,850

25.9

14,057

32.5

10,414

45.3

Fiscal year 2022

90,585

4.5

8,615

8.7

10,608

2.3

7,169

14.1

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

yen

yen

Fiscal year 2023

131.21

131.10

Fiscal year 2022

88.25

88.19

(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Company has applied Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). All figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 incorporate this accounting standard.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year 2023

254,043

214,501

84.3

2,754.67

Fiscal year 2022

254,330

222,355

87.3

2,784.39

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year 2023

214,240 millions of yen

Fiscal year 2022

222,101 millions of yen

*Financial results reports are not subjected to audit.

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Fiscal Year End

(As of Feb. 28, 2022)

(As of Feb. 28, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

129,290

122,154

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

38,505

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

40,014

Securities

13,141

14,714

Merchandise and finished goods

8,919

10,330

Work in process

438

562

Raw materials and supplies

7,055

8,030

Other

3,219

3,629

Allowance for doubtful accounts

393

261

200,176

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

47,182

48,508

Accumulated depreciation

33,276

34,528

13,905

13,980

Buildings and structures, net

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

43,177

45,778

Accumulated depreciation

36,905

38,312

6,272

7,466

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

Tools, furniture and fixtures

11,822

12,901

Accumulated depreciation

9,681

10,014

2,140

2,886

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

Land

11,956

11,587

Leased assets

1,645

1,677

Accumulated depreciation

497

605

Leased assets, net

1,147

1,071

Construction in progress

3,646

6,217

Total property, plant and equipment

39,069

43,209

Intangible assets

Sales rights

442

394

Software

156

75

Other

726

476

Total intangible assets

1,326

946

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

52,519

60,845

Net defined benefit asset

5,112

5,060

Deferred tax assets

1,153

1,342

Other

3,714

3,546

Allowance for doubtful accounts

214

207

Total investments and other assets

62,286

70,586

Total non-current assets

102,681

114,742

Total assets

302,858

313,917

(Millions of yen)

Prior Fiscal Year End

Current Fiscal Year End

(As of Feb. 28, 2022)

(As of Feb. 28, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,533

8,351

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

5,692

6,567

Short-term loans payable

1,071

1,071

Lease obligations

301

327

Accounts payable - other

6,685

6,249

Income taxes payable

2,938

2,338

Provision for sales returns

135

Provision for bonuses

1,363

1,340

Contract liabilities

5,920

Other

6,437

10,411

Total current liabilities

32,160

42,578

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

219

147

Lease obligations

869

750

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

1,801

1,697

Deferred tax liabilities

2,369

116

Net defined benefit liability

8,216

8,408

Other

2,335

1,811

Total non-current liabilities

15,812

12,931

Total liabilities

47,972

55,509

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

8,473

8,473

Capital surplus

2,356

2,361

Retained earnings

236,192

235,569

Treasury shares

19,527

27,196

Total shareholders' equity

227,495

219,208

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

15,070

17,042

Revaluation reserve for land

3,641

3,403

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,633

15,819

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,073

631

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

25,419

36,896

Share acquisition rights

254

260

Non-controlling interests

1,717

2,042

Total net assets

254,885

258,408

Total liabilities and net assets

302,858

313,917

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
