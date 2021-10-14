Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Notification Regarding Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Under the New Market Segments

This material is an English translation of the press release announced on Oct. 14, 2021 in Japanese, and the Japanese release is given priority about the content and the interpretation.

Oct. 14, 2021

Notification Regarding Application for Selection of "Prime Market"

Under the New Market Segments

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Head Office: Tosu City, Saga Prefecture; President and CEO: Kazuhide Nakatomi; hereinafter referred to as "Hisamitsu") hereby notices that Hisamitsu has resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on October 14, 2021, to select the "Prime Market" as Hisamitsu's new market segment on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") and to file an application for this selection.

Hisamitsu received the results of the initial assessment of the Hisamitsu's compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments from TSE on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that Hisamitsu is in compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

Hisamitsu will proceed with the application procedure for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set forth by the TSE.