    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Notification Regarding Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Under the New Market Segments

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
This material is an English translation of the press release announced on Oct. 14, 2021 in Japanese, and the Japanese release is given priority about the content and the interpretation.

Oct. 14, 2021

Notification Regarding Application for Selection of "Prime Market"

Under the New Market Segments

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Head Office: Tosu City, Saga Prefecture; President and CEO: Kazuhide Nakatomi; hereinafter referred to as "Hisamitsu") hereby notices that Hisamitsu has resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on October 14, 2021, to select the "Prime Market" as Hisamitsu's new market segment on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") and to file an application for this selection.

Hisamitsu received the results of the initial assessment of the Hisamitsu's compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments from TSE on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that Hisamitsu is in compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

Hisamitsu will proceed with the application procedure for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set forth by the TSE.

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 1 118 M 1 118 M
Net income 2022 10 700 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 324 B 2 854 M 2 851 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 770
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
Kazuhide Nakatomi President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Takao Director, Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Hirotaka Nakatomi Chairman
Takaaki Terahara Senior Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Nobuo Tsutsumi Director, Manager-Legal Affairs & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.-35.40%2 854
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%415 116
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.10%335 375
PFIZER, INC.13.69%234 640
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.12%222 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.04%211 034