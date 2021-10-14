Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical : Notification Regarding Concerning the Decision of Matters Relating to Acquisition of Company's Own Shares

This material is an English translation of the press release announced on Oct. 14, 2021 in Japanese, and the Japanese release is given priority about the content and the interpretation.

Oct. 14, 2021

Notification Regarding Concerning the Decision of Matters

Relating to Acquisition of Company's Own Shares

(Acquisition of company's own shares under the regulations of the articles of association

in accordance to paragraph 2, article 165 of the corporation law)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Head Office: Tosu City, Saga Prefecture; President and CEO: Kazuhide Nakatomi) hereby notices that it resolved matters relating to acquisition of company's own shares as follows under the regulations of Article 156 of the Corporations Laws as being changed to read and applied upon the regulations of Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Corporation Law at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today.

1. Reason to acquire company's own shares

To improve capital efficiency and to attempt more distribution of profit to shareholders, and to perform mobile capital policy corresponding to the change of managerial environment.

2. Content of matters concerning acquisition

Class of targeted shares to acquire: Common shares of Hisamitsu Total number of shares acquirable: Two million shares (ceiling)

(Ratio to total number of issued shares [excluding company's own shares] 2.45%) Total amount of acquired value of share: 12,000 million Yen (ceiling) Period for acquisition: From October 15, 2021 to February 28, 2022

(Reference:) Condition of company's own shares held as of August 31, 2021