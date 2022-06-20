Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4530   JP3784600003

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.

(4530)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
3350.00 JPY    0.00%
02:14aNOTIFICATION OF APPROVAL FOR MANUFACTURING AND MARKETING APPROVAL OF THE ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS OF &LDQUO;LOW BACK PAIN, HUMEROSCAPULAR PERIARTHRITIS, : HP-3150) in Japan Hisamitsu
PU
04/26HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Convocation of the 120th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/21HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL : Notification of application for manufacturing and marketing approval of HP-5070 (primary palmar hyperhidrosis treatment drug) in Japan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of the additional indications of “low back pain, humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis” for ZICTHORU® Tapes (Transdermal, pain treatment NSAID patch, development code: HP-3150) in Japan Hisamitsu

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This material is an English translation of the press release announced on June 20, 2022 in Japanese, and the Japanese release is given priority about the content and the interpretation.

June 20, 2022

Notification of approval for manufacturing and marketing approval of the additional indications of "low back pain, humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis" for ZICTHORU® Tapes (Transdermal, pain treatment NSAID patch, development code: HP-3150) in Japan

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Head Office: Tosu city, Saga Prefecture, Japan; President

and CEO: Kazuhide Nakatomi, hereinafter referred to as "Hisamitsu") announces that it has been approved for the additional indications of "low back pain, humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis" for ZICTHORU® Tapes, transdermal, pain treatment NSAID patch (Development code: HP-3150, generic name: diclofenac sodium, hereinafter referred to as "the product") in Japan as of today. The product was approved for manufacturing and marketing approval for "analgesia in various cancer" in March, 2021.

This approval is based on the data of Phase III clinical studies that evaluated the efficacy and safety of the product in patients with low back pain, humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis. Hisamitsu has confirmed the efficacy and safety of the product in the clinical studies. With this approval of the additional indications, Hisamitsu expects the product to be a new option for the treatment of low back pain, humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis.

The product is a systemic transdermal system containing non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) developed using Hisamitsu's TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) technology. By transdermal administration of the product once daily, the drug is absorbed directly into the blood of the whole body without going through the gastrointestinal tract, and it is expected to provide sustained pain relief by means of maintaining a stable blood concentration for 24 hours. Also, because the product is a systemic transdermal system that exerts effect via systemic circulation of blood, it does not need to be continuously applied to the site of pain. Therefore, it can be applied not only to the site of pain, but also to any site where the patient can apply it himself, which is expected to reduce the skin damage. In addition, because the product is a systemic transdermal system it can also be administered to patients who have difficulty swallowing, and the patient's medication status can be visually confirmed by family members and caregivers (to prevent forgetting to apply or overdosing) and there are no restrictions on timing of administration due to dietary influences, which is expected to improve medication adherence.

Hisamitsu will contribute to further improving the quality of life of patients with cancer pain by providing proper information of the product.

Reference:

Trade name

ZICTHORU® Tapes 75 mg

Active pharmaceutical

Diclofenac sodium

ingredient

Analgesia in various cancers

Indication

Analgesia and anti-inflammation in low back pain,

humeroscapular periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome

and tenosynovitis

Analgesia in various cancers

Usually, for adults, apply 2 patches (150 mg of diclofenac sodium)

to the chest, abdomen, upper arms, back, lumbar region or thigh

once a day, and replace them every day (about 24 hours). The dose

can be increased up to 3 patches (225 mg of diclofenac sodium)

Dosage and

daily depending on the symptoms and condition.

Administration

Analgesia and anti-inflammation in low back pain, humeroscapular

periarthritis, cervico-omo-brachial syndrome and tenosynovitis

Usually, for adults, apply 1 patch (75 mg of diclofenac sodium) or 2

patches (150 mg of diclofenac sodium) to the chest, abdomen,

upper arms, back, lumbar region or thigh once a day, and replace

them every day (about 24 hours).

Size of formulation

70 cm2 (7cm x 10cm)

70 patches (1 patch/1 pouch×70 pouches

Packaging

140 patches (1patch/1 pouch×140 pouches

70 patches (7 patches/1 pouch×10 pouches

※Estimated time of shipment: Early July, 2022

Disclaimer

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
02:14aNOTIFICATION OF APPROVAL FOR MANUFAC : HP-3150) in Japan Hisamitsu
PU
04/26HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Convocation of the 120th Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
04/21HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL : Notification of application for manufacturing and marketing app..
PU
04/07HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL : Earning Document
PU
04/07Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year..
CI
04/07Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter an..
CI
03/23NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PRESS RE : FDA Approves Once-Daily XELSTRYM™ (dextroamph..
PU
02/25HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/14Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Logs Higher Profit for First Nine Months Of FY22 as Sales Rise..
MT
01/14Tranche Update on Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 129 B 954 M 954 M
Net income 2023 11 400 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 267 B 1 976 M 1 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 350,00 JPY
Average target price 3 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhide Nakatomi President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Takao Director, Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Hirotaka Nakatomi Chairman
Takaaki Terahara Senior Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Nobuo Tsutsumi Director, Manager-Legal Affairs & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.-15.72%1 976
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.94%445 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.31%261 856
PFIZER, INC.-21.20%261 075
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.98%254 731
ABBVIE INC.2.13%244 356