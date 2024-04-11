Beazley PLC - London-based specialist insurance underwriting, including managing six Lloyd's of London syndicates - Promotes Pierre-Olivier Desaulle to senior independent director, succeeding Christine LaSala when she steps down from the board following the company's annual general meeting on April 25. Desaulle has been on the Beazley board since January 2021. He is the former chief executive officer of Hiscox Europe, part of fellow insurer Hiscox Ltd.
Current stock price: 663.00 pence
12-month change: up 12%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.