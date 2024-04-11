Hiscox Ltd is a Bermuda-based diversified international insurance company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. The Companyâs segments include Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment includes results of the Companyâs retail business divisions in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Asia. The Hiscox UK and Hiscox Europe divisions underwrite personal and commercial lines of business. The Hiscox USA division comprises commercial, property and specialty businesses. The Hiscox London Market consists of the internationally traded insurance business, including lines in property, marine and energy, casualty and other specialty insurance lines. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the Company, combining the underwriting platforms in Bermuda and London.

