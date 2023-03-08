Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:19 2023-03-08 am EST
1086.25 GBX   +1.23%
03:00aUK insurers report mixed results and change chairs
AN
02:51aFTSE 100 to Extend Losses on Hawkish Powell
DJ
02:32aBritish insurer Hiscox's full-year profit slumps 76.5%
RE
British insurer Hiscox's full-year profit slumps 76.5%

03/08/2023 | 02:32am EST
Illustration shows Hiscox logo

(Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd posted a 76.5% plunge in its full-year profit on Wednesday, dented by heavy losses in its investment portfolio, although higher premium rates helped the British insurer report a slight rise in its gross premiums written.

The Lloyd's of London insurer posted an annual profit before tax of $44.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $190.8 million pounds a year ago.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 3 775 M 4 476 M 4 476 M
Net income 2022 -64,4 M -76,3 M -76,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 718 M 4 408 M 4 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 073,00 GBX
Average target price 1 162,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul David Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Stéphane Flaquet Group Chief Operating Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-1.51%4 408
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-7.51%44 486
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.80%42 554
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.43%42 180
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.90%33 601
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.21%26 460