Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Empowering children to confront climate change with The Country Trust

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a global insurer with customers big and small all over the world, almost every part of our business is affected by climate change. We're taking action to reduce our own impact as well as helping our customers and business partners adapt, and now through our partnership with The Country Trust, we're helping the next generation learn how they can create change.

Through the Hiscox Foundation, as part of our focus on 'protecting and preserving the environment', we're supporting The Country Trust with a £60,000 donation to fund the 'Climate Action Farm in a Box' scheme for schools in the UK.

The Country Trust is an education charity focused on supporting better life chances for disadvantaged children through hands-on food, farming and countryside experiences, empowering them to create change in their lives and in the world.

The charity worked closely with teachers and farmers to develop the box, which is designed to help children build connections between farming, the food we eat and climate change. It's a free, hands-on, learning programme which aims to support 7-11 year olds by introducing the concept and consequences of climate change, whilst inviting them to reflect and explore their feelings around this often overwhelming subject.

Each box contains activities as well as equipment and resources to help the children complete them, plus short films featuring real-life farmers talking about the impact of climate change on their farms and how they're adapting. Pupils are guided to create their own climate action plan, to identify issues around them, and, working with their head teacher, create a plan to reduce their school's carbon footprint.

Farming is a major contributor to climate change, producing around 20% of greenhouse gases globally, and 10% in the UK. But farms can also be part of the solution, for example by capturing these gases from the air and locking them up in the soil. The Climate Action Farm in a Box explores different ways farms are responding to climate change and what part we can play too.

It's vital that children build these connections to the world around them and their place in it. However, according to the Office for National Statistics around 1 in 8 households in the UK have no access to an outdoor space, a number that is noticeably skewed towards black and minority ethnic groups and those living in poverty.

By helping make this scheme free for all eligible schools, we hope that all children will now have this opportunity to learn, grow and connect with nature so that together we can build something better.

Learn more at www.countrytrust.org.uk/climate-action.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HISCOX LTD
08:38aTurning climate fear into positive action through education
PU
08:38aEmpowering children to confront climate change with The Country Trust
PU
10/12HISCOX : Fitch Affirms Hiscox's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/12HISCOX : Maintains Hiscox on Strong Capitalization, Financial Performance
MT
10/11HISCOX : Art buyers flock to online sales
PU
10/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
10/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rolls-Royce, United S..
09/15UK COVID-19 business insurance payouts top one billion pounds -watchdog
RE
08/26Today on Wall Street: Just one more night to wait
08/26ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Doximity, Flutter, Salesforce, Nordstrom, Best Buy...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 144 M 4 295 M 4 295 M
Net income 2021 149 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 2 886 M 3 950 M 3 943 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 833,00 GBX
Average target price 984,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-16.20%3 950
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.56.08%50 534
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.61%39 578
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.50%36 567
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.00%36 078
SAMPO OYJ33.06%29 427