Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:01 am
860.8 GBX   -0.37%
01:09pHISCOX : Boosting life chances in London's East End
PU
2021UK's Hiscox names Paul Cooper as CFO
RE
2021Hiscox Appoints M&G Exec As New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox : Boosting life chances in London's East End

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covid-19 has hit every part of society hard, not least those inner-city communities disproportionately impacted by higher rates of infection and death, increased isolation and loneliness, as well as rising unemployment. That's why the East End Community Foundation has launched its Life Chances Campaign to help one of London's most deprived areas, and why Hiscox is proud to support the initiative with a pledge of £40,000 per year for the next three years.

Excluded and isolated
In the Tower Hamlets area of London's East End alone, more than 50,000 homes do not have access to the internet, reducing access to public services and creating a barrier to employment opportunities. A fifth of homes in the area have an average annual income of less than £15,000 and overall, one in two older people in the East End and the same proportion of younger people, live in poverty.

To help tackle some of these issues, the Life Chances Campaign aims to raise and distribute £5 million for grassroots organisations supporting the most vulnerable people in the East End of London. That means a focus on improving wellbeing and employment opportunities for young people, while tackling digital exclusion, and reducing poverty and isolation among older people.

Specific actions include the provision of a digital device, along with 12 months' free internet access and digital skills training for low-income families. The Foundation's work will also include helping to lift older people out of poverty by helping them to get access to benefits, and providing the support and intervention where it is needed by young people.

Getting socially mobile
Bronek Masojada, incoming Chair of the East End Community Foundation and Hiscox Group CEO, said: "One of the three pillars of the Hiscox Foundation - which coordinates our charitable giving - is promoting social mobility, so an initiative like the Life Chances Campaign is an ideal fit for that objective and provides a great opportunity for us to get involved in an area of the city which is on the doorstep of our London office.

"The pandemic has challenged the community we serve. Not only have more people in the East End lost their lives to Covid compared, as a proportion, to the rest of the UK, but existing inequities are more entrenched. Families cannot provide enough food for their children, older people go weeks and months without speaking to a single person, and a lack of internet provision prevents families from accessing the same opportunities as the rest of the UK.

"The East End Community Foundation's Life Chances Campaign is seeking to address these inequities. We are grateful to all those who have pledged their support to the campaign so far. Their generosity will create opportunities for those who need it most. We want the East End to thrive as we know it can and as a business, we are very happy to do all we can to make that happen."

Find out more about the East End Community Foundation's Life Chances campaign by visiting eastendcf.org.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HISCOX LTD
01:09pHISCOX : Boosting life chances in London's East End
PU
2021UK's Hiscox names Paul Cooper as CFO
RE
2021Hiscox Appoints M&G Exec As New CFO
MT
2021Hiscox Ltd Appoints Paul Cooper as Group Chief Financial Officer
CI
2021HISCOX : publishes 2021 gender pay report
PU
2021Hiscox EU Pan-European Transformation Goes Live in Germany with Sapiens Solutions in th..
AQ
2021HISCOX : hooks new Line Underwriter for D&O
PU
2021Hiscox appoints new Independent Non Executive Director
AQ
2021Hiscox Appoints Colin Buchanan as its New Divisional Director of Casualty
CI
2021Hiscox Ltd Announces Director Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 162 M 4 278 M 4 278 M
Net income 2021 101 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 2 982 M 4 038 M 4 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 860,80 GBX
Average target price 981,49 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-13.40%4 038
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.50.18%47 211
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.44%38 483
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%37 900
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.02%33 727
SAMPO OYJ27.45%27 406