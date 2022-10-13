Hiscox : CDP disclosure 10/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hiscox - Climate Change 2022 C0. Introduction C0.1 (C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization. Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. The Hiscox Group employs 3,000 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, US, Europe and Asia, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. Our values define our business, with a focus on people, ownership, connectedness, courage and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award- winning claims service is testament to that. C0.2 (C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data. Start date End date Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing emissions data years for Reporting November 1 October 31 Yes 1 year year 2020 2021 C0.3 (C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate. Belgium Bermuda France Germany Guernsey Ireland Luxembourg Netherlands Portugal Singapore Spain Thailand United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United States of America C0.4 (C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. USD C0.5 (C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory. Operational control C-FS0.7 CDP Page 1 of 44 (C-FS0.7) Which activities does your organization undertake, and which industry sectors does your organization lend to, invest in, and/or insure? Does your organization undertake this activity? Insurance types underwritten Industry sectors your organization lends to, invests in, and/or insures Banking (Bank) No Investing (Asset manager) No Investing (Asset owner) Yes Please select Insurance underwriting (Insurance company) Yes Please select Please select C0.8 (C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)? Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization Provide your unique identifier Yes, an ISIN code BMG4593F1389 Yes, a Ticker symbol HSX C1. Governance C1.1 (C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization? Yes C1.1a (C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues. Position of Please explain individual(s) Other, The Risk Committee of the Board oversees the risk management framework and advises the Board on how to best manage the Group's risk profile (which includes its exposure climate-related risks) please and overall risk appetite, tolerance and strategy. The Risk Committee of the Board also engages in focused reviews, including the potential impact to the business of climate change risks, outlining specify (The current disclosure requirements and exploring our response to the uptick in interest from regulators and other key stakeholders when it comes to climate. The Risk Committee is made up of the Risk following individuals: Risk Committee Chair and Deputy Chair, and Independent Non-Executive Directors. It is also attended by CEO, CFO, CUO, CRO, Head of Internal Audit and other senior Committee of executives as required. The role of these individuals is to provide advice, oversight and challenge to embed and maintain a supportive risk culture throughout the Group. Individuals do not have the Board) specific job roles as part of the Risk Committee; instead they have a collective group oversight and responsibility for ensuring the Group adheres to robust management practices. The Risk Committee instead operates against a defined Terms of Reference and remit. Other, The Audit Committee of the Board monitor the scope, results and cost effectiveness of the internal and external audits, as well as a range of other things. When the business is exposed to natural please catastrophes, the Audit Committee of the Board receives an update on the financial processes that the company conducts when significant events, such as California wildfires or Japanese specify (The typhoons, arise. It is imperative that the company can quickly, and to a reasonable degree of accuracy, estimate the gross and net losses arising from such events and the Audit Committee of the Audit Board is responsible for overseeing internal controls and processes including reserving and claims for catastrophes. The Audit Committee is made up of the following individuals: Chair of the Audit Committee of Committee (who also serves as the Group Whistleblowing Champion), Independent Non-Executive Directors and is attended where relevant by Executive Management including the CEO, CFO, the Board) CUO, Chief Actuary, Head of Internal Audit, CRO and other senior executives as required. Similarly, individuals do not have specific job roles as part of the Audit Committee; instead they have a collective group oversight and responsibility for audit matters and operate against a defined Terms of Reference and remit. Other, Our Group Chief Underwriting Officer sits on the Board and is responsible for overseeing how we underwrite catastrophe risk, as well as how we model and manage our exposure and stress test please certain catastrophes. Climate change has a real impact on our core business and climate-related catastrophes are included in our modelling. Hiscox has a strong culture of using climate risk specify modelling to aid the assessment of current and future risks. A large part of Hiscox's pricing, capital, reserving and reinsurance models are underpinned by our catastrophe research and modelling (Group Chief activities, as well as by our customer and claims data. Hiscox recognises the opportunity to develop products to help manage our customers' evolving climate-related risks. Underwriting Officer) Other, In 2019, we updated the roles and accountability of senior managers within our UK business units to include climate-related risks, in line with the PRA's recommendations in its Supervisory Statement please on how banks and insurers should manage their climate-related financial risks. Under the PRA Supervisory Statement 33/19, insurance company boards are required to 'understand and assess the specify financial risks from climate change that affect the firm, and to be able to address and oversee these risks within the firm's overall business strategy and risk appetite'. As a result, the CEO of our two (Group CEO UK insurance subsidiaries have been appointed Senior Management Functions (SMFs) with responsibility for climate change on our relevant UK boards. As such, they are responsible for ensuring and Hiscox physical, transition and liability risks arising from climate change, and their potential impacts, are considered over a range of business planning timeframes. The key responsibilities of the SMFs are UK CEO) to ensure the following high level outcomes: • Governance: The entity Board understands and is able to assess the financial risks from climate change to oversee these risks from within the firm's overall business strategy and risk appetite. The Board has the right knowledge and tools to discharge this duty. • Risk Management: The entity Board is able to identify, manage and monitor transitional and physical risks associated with climate change. Risks and opportunities are considered in relation to strategy, balance sheet, and operations. • Scenario Analysis: Periodic stress testing is enhanced to include transitional and physical scenarios and considers both the long and short-term impacts to business planning, strategy and operations. • Disclosures: A consistent and appropriate approach to disclosure of the financial risks from climate change is embedded. The SMFs have established a cycle of reporting to the Group Executive Committee, the Sustainability Steering Committee, and UK entity Boards on climate-related issues . These issues are discussed at least twice-yearly at Group Board level, with an insight / training session on climate scheduled to be provided to all board directors in 2022. Other, The Ltd Board ultimately oversees our long-term ESG vision, strategy, priorities and performance against agreed metrics and targets. The Board ensures we have appropriate ESG governance and please accountability in place, with sufficient support, and discusses ESG strategy, trends, opportunities, vulnerabilities and emerging issues at least twice-yearly. specify (Ltd Board) C1.1b CDP Page 2 of 44 (C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues. Frequency Governance Scope of Please explain with mechanisms board-level which into which oversight climate- climate- related related issues issues are are integrated a scheduled agenda item Scheduled Reviewing and Climate- The Hiscox Board has overall responsibility for every aspect of business performance. Our continuing success depends on how well we understand and manage the - some guiding related risks significant business risks we face, including those resulting from climate change. The Board is at the heart of risk governance and is responsible for setting the Group's meetings strategy and risk strategy and appetite, and for overseeing risk management. Climate-related risks, among other major exposures, are monitored and measured both within our Reviewing and opportunities business units and at Group level, so we understand how much overall risk we take and what is being done to manage it. We look at how different risks interact and guiding major to our whether these may result in correlations or concentrations of exposure that we need to know about, monitor and manage. The Board meets at least four times each year, plans of action insurance and to facilitate management of the business, the Board appoints and authorises a number of committees to manage aspect of the Group's affairs including risk, Reviewing and underwriting remuneration, investments and audit, with each committee chaired by a Board member. Since 2019, the Group Board has received twice-yearly updates and discussions guiding risk activities on climate-related issues. During 2021, these sessions have included an overview of our current approach to ESG issues including climate change; approval of new management greenhouse gas targets for the Group, updates on ESG reporting including our participation in indices such as CDP, ClimateWise and DJSI and oversight of our 2022 policies ESG plans. Of specific relevance to climate change is the Risk Committee of the Board. The Risk Committee advises on how best to manage the Group's risk profile by Reviewing and reviewing the effectiveness of risk management activities and monitoring the Group's actual risk exposure, to inform Board decisions. The Risk Committee relies on guiding annual updates from within the business and from independent risk experts. This group oversees the risk management framework, development and operational implementation budgets of risk management policies and procedures and advises the Board on how best to manage the Group's risk profile. Additionally, UK entity Board discussions regarding Reviewing and climate change have taken place bi-annually and progression towards strategic climate action plan commitments monitored quarterly. This allows us to consider the risks guiding that climate change presents to all aspects of Hiscox's risk profile and balance sheet. The Natural Catastrophe Exposure Management Group meet quarterly to review business plans our exposure to climate related risks. Results are also communicated across the business and reported to the Risk Committee of the Board and to the Board itself Setting whenever necessary. performance objectives Monitoring implementation and performance of objectives Monitoring and overseeing progress against goals and targets for addressing climate-related issues C1.1d (C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues? Board Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues Primary reason Explain why your organization does not have member(s) for no board-level at least one board member with competence on have competence on climate-related issues and any plans to competence on climate-related address board-level competence in the future climate-related issues issues Row Yes We provided climate-focused board training for our UK entity board directors during 2021. This training focused on 1 expectations of corporates post-COP26 as well as horizon scanning on key climate issues. The training was recorded and made available to other board members, and we will build on this approach further during 2022 with additional climate-focused board training which further enhances existing competencies in this area. C1.2 CDP Page 3 of 44 (C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues. Name of the position(s) and/or Reporting line Responsibility Coverage of responsibility Frequency of reporting to the committee(s) board on climate-related issues Chief Risks Officer (CRO) CEO reporting line Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities Risks and opportunities related to Half-yearly our insurance underwriting activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations Risk committee Reports to the board directly Both assessing and managing climate-related risks and Risks and opportunities related to Annually opportunities our insurance underwriting activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations Other, please specify (Director of Other, please specify (Underwriting - Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities Risks and opportunities related to As important matters arise Underwriting Risk and reporting line to Chief Underwriting Officer) our insurance underwriting Reinsurance ) activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations Other, please specify (Exposure Other, please specify (Reports through the Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities Risks and opportunities related to Quarterly Management Groups) Risk Committee of the Board) our insurance underwriting activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations Other, please specify (ESG Finance - CFO reporting line Other, please specify (To help ensure Board and Executive Risks and opportunities related to Half-yearly Executive Sponsor ) Committee oversight of ESG issues, including climate-related our investing activities issues.) Risks and opportunities related to our insurance underwriting activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations Sustainability committee Other, please specify (Reports up to the Both assessing and managing climate-related risks and Risks and opportunities related to Quarterly board through the risk committee of the opportunities our investing activities board) Risks and opportunities related to our insurance underwriting activities Risks and opportunities related to our own operations C1.3 (C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets? Provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues Comment Row 1 No, and we do not plan to introduce them in the next two years C-FS1.4 (C-FS1.4) Does your organization offer its employees an employment-based retirement scheme that incorporates ESG criteria, including climate change? Employment- Describe how funds within the retirement scheme are selected and how your organization ensures that ESG criteria are incorporated Provide reasons for not based incorporating ESG retirement criteria into your scheme that organization's incorporates employment-based ESG criteria, retirement scheme and including your plans for the future climate change Row Yes, as an Hiscox has a Group personal pension plan, through which individual members are responsible for investment decisions. Members of the Group personal 1 investment option pension plan have access to a number of ethical UK equity and fixed income funds to choose from among other investment options. These include a sustainable global equity fund; a global climate and environment fund; a positive change fund; and a reduced carbon bond fund. Information about these investment options is readily available to staff, for example if employees wish to consider changing their pension investment arrangements, tools are available online to help guide their choices and reference to the availability of an ethical fund is also made during staff pension presentations which typically take place annually. We are pleased to see that these funds are being used by employees. C2. Risks and opportunities C2.1 (C2.1) Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities? Yes CDP Page 4 of 44 C2.1a (C2.1a) How does your organization define short-, medium- and long-term time horizons? From To Comment (years) (years) Short- 0 2 Given the nature of our exposure as a property and casualty (P&C) insurer, with majority of our business being annual insurance policies, a 0-2 year view is in keeping with the products term we write. Hiscox continually identifies catastrophic and systemic risks from damage caused by a range of catastrophes, including natural events such as hurricanes and earthquakes, as significant enough to be rated as principal risks to the business. In addition, Hiscox's current list of most significant future disaster scenarios are predominately based on natural catastrophes and all are climate-related except for major earthquakes. The list includes US flood risk; Florida windstorm; European windstorm. Hiscox publishes its exposure to these extreme loss scenarios twice yearly during its full year and half year financial results statements to the market. Medium- 2 5 Business planning across the group is also considered in 3 year time-frame and looks at emerging risks over this horizon. term Long- 5 10 The Group considers longer term strategic risks from 5+ years given the changing nature of climate risk and our business. term C2.1b (C2.1b) How does your organization define substantive financial or strategic impact on your business? Hiscox considers substantive financial risk initially from a capital perspective, taking into account balance sheet impact. We consider strategic impact through our position in the market and changes to the trading environment, e.g. a change in customer needs and/or behaviour. Hiscox considers substantive emerging risks, such as implications from climate change as an issue that is perceived to be potentially significant but which may not yet be fully understood or fully allowed for in insurance terms and conditions, pricing, reserving or capital setting as it is newly developing and/or evolving. Given the uncertainty regarding the potential impacts of such risks, they are often difficult to quantify. Hiscox typically focuses on exposures: From internal and external sources;

Not already identified, monitored or actively managed;

Which have a high likelihood of occurring in the next five years;

Whose financial, operational or strategic impact could be material; and

