Our business has delivered growth in revenues and profits in every business unit, as our proactive and disciplined underwriting and favourable market conditions come together. Our portfolio of businesses, our people and innovation to meet the changing needs of our customers position us well to continue delivering high-quality growth and earnings.

The Group delivered continued growth and strong profits in the first six months of the year, as we benefitted from sustained momentum across our Retail businesses, a proactive approach to (re)insurance cycle management in big-ticket, continued underwriting discipline, and a positive rating environment that persists across all business segments. Losses were within our expectations and we deployed incremental capital judiciously where we saw attractive opportunities. Profit before tax of $264.8 million is a combined effect of the insurance service result of $221.4 million, up 57.9% on the prior period, and the improved investment result of $121.8 million, as higher bond reinvestment yields begin to earn through. I am pleased with the progress we have made this year in maximising the strength of our portfolio of businesses. All of our three business segments have delivered strong growth and earnings and are well positioned to continue to do so, as we face into favourable market and societal trends. Our diverse business portfolio enables Hiscox to operate in a number of different parts of the specialist insurance sector, allocating capital with agility to areas of expertise which offer the highest risk-adjusted returns. This has enabled us to deliver a half-year annualised RoE of 19.9%. Group net ICWP increased by an impressive 11.4% in constant currency to $1,945.6 million (H1 2022: $1,784.5 million). Our reinsurance business is leaning into the hard market in a focused way and enjoying some of the best market conditions in over a decade. Our London Market business has returned to growth, as we believe the property book is priced adequately following significant re-rating and we are benefitting from attractive new growth opportunities in upstream energy, marine and renewables. In Retail, the opportunity remains significant, particularly in the USA, as the digitalisation of small businesses continues to accelerate and new business formation levels remain strong. 2Hiscox Ltd Interim Statement 2023

With a focus on quality growth, we have maintained our commitment to disciplined underwriting. For example, in Retail, where we have faced downward pressure on rates in certain segments of our cyber portfolio, we have remained disciplined and accepted a decline in share to maintain quality of earnings. As previously disclosed, we have also been exiting some non-core underwriting partnerships in the UK which are outside of our risk appetite. These two factors, which we consider to be transitory, have tempered headline growth in order to maintain quality of earnings. The strength and diversity in our Retail business means that the underlying growth1 in Retail is 7.3% in constant currency. One of our current priorities is to continue our investment in technology and expand our distribution capabilities. We are making material progress that positions Hiscox to achieve sustained long-term growth. Our technology investment in the USA is beginning to drive benefits, with digital direct now achieving double-digit growth and digital partnerships gaining momentum in the second quarter. Our core system implementation in Europe is also going well and we anticipate operational benefits as the programme proceeds. We continue to expand our product and distribution capabilities with solid progress in our e-broker extranet roll-out in the UK and, in an exciting step in the USA, we have agreed a new partnership with a multi-line US insurer to distribute workers' compensation, thereby materially increasing our reach and relevance in our target addressable market whilst also creating a new fee income stream. In London Market the ESG sub-syndicate is now operational and we have begun writing incremental new business. Rates The rating environment has been favourable in aggregate across all Hiscox businesses, and in particular in property lines, which continued to experience hard market conditions in both reinsurance and primary lines. 1Excludes Retail cyber and UK underwriting partnerships.

Hiscox Re & ILS benefitted from an average rate increase of 34%, with positive trends experienced in all lines of business - most notably in North American natural catastrophe (up 43%) and retrocession (up 42%). This is the sixth successive year of rate improvement in Hiscox Re & ILS with cumulative rate increases of 95% since 2018. Cyber reinsurance continues to benefit from notable rate increases (25% at half year), and our terror business saw rates increase by 31%. Importantly, in these hard market conditions we have improved the quality of our book by significantly removing aggregate contracts and moving to higher attachment points. Hiscox London Market achieved a 9% rate increase in the first half of 2023, with an overall 72% cumulative rate increase since 2018. Property lines are seeing the strongest increases, with 27% in household and 23% in major property, and we see the potential for further rate hardening through the rest of the year. Terrorism rates are up 15%, as expected, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, which allowed us to maintain top-line premiums while reducing exposure, thus further increasing the overall profitability of the portfolio. In contrast, casualty lines, in particular D&O and cyber, continue to see rate decreases. Overall, we expect London Market rates to continue their current trajectory for the remainder of 2023. Hiscox Retail benefitted from an average rate increase of 6% in the first half of 2023 with rates remaining in aggregate positive across all markets. Claims While there were tragically several natural catastrophes during the first half, including New Zealand floods, Syria/Turkey earthquake, winter storm Elliot and cyclone Gabrielle, as well as other non-natural catastrophe events, the total estimated net losses are within our modelled expectations. In addition, our net loss reserved for the Russia/Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Large and attritional losses across the Group are within our expectations.