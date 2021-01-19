Hiscox : Launches New Dreams Advertising Campaign Spotlighting Small Business Owners

Log in
HISCOX LTD

01/19/2021 | 12:13am EST
New York, NY - January 19, 2021 - Hiscox, a leading small business insurer, today announced the launch of its 'Dreams' advertising campaign in the US, with two new spots that highlight the journey to fulfil the American Dream of owning a business.

With the launch of its 'Dreams' campaign, Hiscox celebrates small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs by positioning them at the center of the story, following their path of hard work, sacrifices, and hopes for a better and more rewarding future.

'Small business has always been the backbone of the American economy,' said Regine Fiddler, Chief Marketing Officer at Hiscox USA. 'The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on small businesses like never before in our history, and we all need to support them in any way we can. We want to continue to champion small businesses during this time because their stories will inspire future entrepreneurs to reach for their own dreams.'

The first 30-second spot called 'Not Now' follows one woman's pathway to adulthood and an unwavering passion for car design that leads her to one day make a life-changing decision to start her own automotive design firm. A second spot, 'Chair,' follows a middle-aged businessman, trapped in a life of routines and sameness, who realizes that pursuing his lifelong dream of owning a carpentry business is what will ultimately make him happy.

Created by Merkle B2B, the campaign follows the paths of two individuals as they tirelessly work towards their dreams, make countless sacrifices along the way and hope for a better future. As they see their dreams become reality they turn to Hiscox, safe in the knowledge that their hard-won investments will be protected with small business insurance tailored to their specific needs. The spots were directed by Leigh Marling.

Adryanna Sutherland, Chief Operating Officer at Gyro, the advertising agency of record, said, 'The spirit of entrepreneurship is built on an action-oriented mindset and pride in whatever you set out to do. Through this campaign we wanted to demonstrate that, even in the toughest of times, the American spirit remains alive and well.'

Media Storm is responsible for the media planning and implementation of the digitally-led campaign.

###

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,100 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com www.hiscoxgroup.com.

Media Contacts

Lucy Baines

Hiscox USA

+1 646 560 9399

[email protected]

