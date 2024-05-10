Hiscox Ltd

(the 'Company')

Hamilton, Bermuda - Hiscox Ltd announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 9 May 2024, were duly passed by the requisite majority.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Details of the proxy votes lodged at the meeting are set out below: