Hamilton, Bermuda - Hiscox Ltd announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 9 May 2024, were duly passed by the requisite majority.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Details of the proxy votes lodged at the meeting are set out below:
Resolution Number and
For &
%
Against
description
Discretionary
1.
Report and Accounts
294,718,666
100.00%
5,283
2.
Remuneration Report
280,273,321
95.39%
13,539,032
3.
To approve the final
dividend for the year
ending 31 December
294,534,106
99.81%
547,913
2023
4.
To appoint Jonathan
Bloomer
294,421,191
99.78%
660,828
5.
To appoint Beth
Boucher
293,149,937
99.35%
1,932,079
6.
To re-appoint Paul
Cooper
293,444,493
99.45%
1,637,526
7.
To re-appoint Donna
DeMaio
288,880,125
97.90%
6,201,891
8.
To re-appoint Michael
Goodwin
288,879,777
97.90%
6,202,239
9.
To re-appoint Thomas
288,879,777
97.90%
6,202,239
Huerlimann
10.
To re-appoint Hamayou
Akbar Hussain
293,742,336
99.55%
1,339,683
11.
To re-appoint Colin
Keogh
287,522,666
97.44%
7,559,350
12.
To re-appoint Anne
MacDonald
285,895,751
96.89%
9,186,265
13.
To re-appoint
Constantinos Miranthis
288,879,777
97.90%
6,202,239
14.
To re-appoint Joanne
Musselle
295,075,482
100.00%
6,537
15.
To reappoint Lynn Pike
285,903,841
96.89%
9,178,175
%
0.00%
4.61%
0.19%
0.22%
0.65%
0.55%
2.10%
2.10%
2.10%
0.45%
2.56%
3.11%
2.10%
0.00%
3.11%
Withheld
358,070
1,269,666
0
0
3
0
3
3
3
0
3
3
3
0
3
16.
To reappoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers
292,625,767
99.99%
39,035
LLP as Auditors
17.
To appoint the Audit
Committee to determine
295,081,795
100.00%
224
Auditors' remuneration
18.
To authorise the
292,484,392
99.12%
2,597,626
Directors to allot Share
19.
To dis-apply pre-
emption rights
291,019,221
98.62%
4,062,798
20.
To dis-apply pre-
emption rights on
254,858,778
86.37%
40,223,240
additional 10% of shares
21.
To authorise the
Company to purchase
292,548,293
99.18%
2,428,861
its own shares
0.01%
0.00%
0.88%
1.38%
13.63%
0.82%
2,417,217
0
1
0
1
104,865
A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes against the resolution.
Marc Wetherhill
Company Secretary Hiscox Ltd
+ 1 441 278 8300
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Hiscox Ltd. published this content on
10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 May 2024 11:29:04 UTC.
Hiscox Ltd is a Bermuda-based diversified international insurance company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. The Companyâs segments include Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment includes results of the Companyâs retail business divisions in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Asia. The Hiscox UK and Hiscox Europe divisions underwrite personal and commercial lines of business. The Hiscox USA division comprises commercial, property and specialty businesses. The Hiscox London Market consists of the internationally traded insurance business, including lines in property, marine and energy, casualty and other specialty insurance lines. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the Company, combining the underwriting platforms in Bermuda and London.