Hiscox Ltd

(the 'Company')

Hamilton, Bermuda - Hiscox Ltd announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 9 May 2024, were duly passed by the requisite majority.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Details of the proxy votes lodged at the meeting are set out below:

Resolution Number and

For &

%

Against

description

Discretionary

1.

Report and Accounts

294,718,666

100.00%

5,283

2.

Remuneration Report

280,273,321

95.39%

13,539,032

3.

To approve the final

dividend for the year

ending 31 December

294,534,106

99.81%

547,913

2023

4.

To appoint Jonathan

Bloomer

294,421,191

99.78%

660,828

5.

To appoint Beth

Boucher

293,149,937

99.35%

1,932,079

6.

To re-appoint Paul

Cooper

293,444,493

99.45%

1,637,526

7.

To re-appoint Donna

DeMaio

288,880,125

97.90%

6,201,891

8.

To re-appoint Michael

Goodwin

288,879,777

97.90%

6,202,239

9.

To re-appoint Thomas

288,879,777

97.90%

6,202,239

Huerlimann

10.

To re-appoint Hamayou

Akbar Hussain

293,742,336

99.55%

1,339,683

11.

To re-appoint Colin

Keogh

287,522,666

97.44%

7,559,350

12.

To re-appoint Anne

MacDonald

285,895,751

96.89%

9,186,265

13.

To re-appoint

Constantinos Miranthis

288,879,777

97.90%

6,202,239

14.

To re-appoint Joanne

Musselle

295,075,482

100.00%

6,537

15.

To reappoint Lynn Pike

285,903,841

96.89%

9,178,175

%

0.00%

4.61%

0.19%

0.22%

0.65%

0.55%

2.10%

2.10%

2.10%

0.45%

2.56%

3.11%

2.10%

0.00%

3.11%

Withheld

358,070

1,269,666

0

0

3

0

3

3

3

0

3

3

3

0

3

16.

To reappoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers

292,625,767

99.99%

39,035

LLP as Auditors

17.

To appoint the Audit

Committee to determine

295,081,795

100.00%

224

Auditors' remuneration

18.

To authorise the

292,484,392

99.12%

2,597,626

Directors to allot Share

19.

To dis-apply pre-

emption rights

291,019,221

98.62%

4,062,798

20.

To dis-apply pre-

emption rights on

254,858,778

86.37%

40,223,240

additional 10% of shares

21.

To authorise the

Company to purchase

292,548,293

99.18%

2,428,861

its own shares

0.01%

0.00%

0.88%

1.38%

13.63%

0.82%

2,417,217

0

1

0

1

104,865

A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes against the resolution.

Marc Wetherhill

Company Secretary Hiscox Ltd

+ 1 441 278 8300

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:29:04 UTC.