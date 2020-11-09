Hiscox : USA Appoints Regine Fiddler as Chief Marketing Officer

New York, New York - November 10, 2020 - Hiscox, the global specialist insurer, today announced the appointment of Regine Fiddler as Chief Marketing Officer in the US. Fiddler, who previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at BankMobile, will report to and succeed Russ Findlay, who was promoted to the role of Group Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year. Fiddler will be based in New York.

'We're excited that Regine is joining Hiscox to lead our marketing efforts and promote our brand in the US,' said Findlay. 'Regine's diverse marketing background and success in championing product innovation across all platforms will be crucial to driving our next phase of growth.'

With 17 years of experience of building and growing brands across a variety of industries, Fiddler has a proven track record of merging technology and marketing to improve the customer experience and drive growth. Prior to joining Hiscox, Fiddler served as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at BankMobile, where she was instrumental in overseeing marketing and product innovation, which included the use of artificial intelligence and data to optimize the customer journey. She previously served as Vice President of Product Development and Brand Management at Higher One before it was acquired by BankMobile. Prior to that, she held brand and product roles at a technology company. She started her career at Newell Rubbermaid, a leading consumer packaged goods company. Fiddler received her bachelor's degree in Communications from Quinnipiac University.

'As a leading small business insurer, Hiscox plays a critical role in supporting one of the most important segments of our economy,' said Fiddler. 'I'm excited by the opportunity to continue delivering products and services that will help our small business customers realize their dreams, and I look forward to working with everyone at Hiscox on this journey.'

Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk solutions, including a broad spectrum of errors & omissions, general liability, cyber and data security, media liability, management liability, crime, and terrorism insurance products.

In the US, Hiscox is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Chesapeake, VA; Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and White Plains, NY.

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,100 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com www.hiscoxgroup.com.

