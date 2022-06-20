Hiscox : appoints Fiona Mayo as new UK Marketing Director

London, UK (20th June, 2022) - Specialist global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Fiona Mayo as its new UK Marketing Director.

Fiona will join the company later this month and be responsible for developing and driving the business's UK marketing and brand strategy, building affinity with new audiences and accelerating the continued growth of its digital acquisition channel. She will lead a team of 20, reporting to Stéphane Flaquet, Interim CEO of Hiscox UK.

With over 20 years of experience, Fiona has held a number of senior marketing roles across a range of sectors. From 2016, she led the marketing team for SSE Energy Services in the lead up to and following its successful acquisition by OVO, latterly becoming Brand and Marketing Director for OVO. Prior to that, she worked for Vodafone UK as Head of Marketing Communications.

Commenting on the appointment, Stéphane said: "Fiona is a strong addition to the team and will play an important part in delivering the next chapter of our marketing and brand strategy here in the UK. Her diverse experience and innovative marketing approach are a great match for our growth ambitions, and I very much look forward to working with her."

Fiona commented: "The opportunities ahead for Hiscox are immense and I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to build on the powerful brand and marketing heritage that has helped turn the business into the insurance force it is today. Digital innovation can help support our customers through challenging times and I believe we can place Hiscox at the forefront of that innovation, with effective marketing that supports our ambition."

Ends

For further information please contact:

Hiscox

Carmel McCarthy 07769 280903

Notes to editors

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,000 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.