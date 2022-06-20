Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:23 2022-06-20 am EDT
942.70 GBX   +0.97%
05/10Bank of America Ups Hiscox To Buy From Neutral, Sets PT
MT
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox : appoints Fiona Mayo as new UK Marketing Director

06/20/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, UK (20th June, 2022) - Specialist global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Fiona Mayo as its new UK Marketing Director.

Fiona will join the company later this month and be responsible for developing and driving the business's UK marketing and brand strategy, building affinity with new audiences and accelerating the continued growth of its digital acquisition channel. She will lead a team of 20, reporting to Stéphane Flaquet, Interim CEO of Hiscox UK.

With over 20 years of experience, Fiona has held a number of senior marketing roles across a range of sectors. From 2016, she led the marketing team for SSE Energy Services in the lead up to and following its successful acquisition by OVO, latterly becoming Brand and Marketing Director for OVO. Prior to that, she worked for Vodafone UK as Head of Marketing Communications.

Commenting on the appointment, Stéphane said: "Fiona is a strong addition to the team and will play an important part in delivering the next chapter of our marketing and brand strategy here in the UK. Her diverse experience and innovative marketing approach are a great match for our growth ambitions, and I very much look forward to working with her."

Fiona commented: "The opportunities ahead for Hiscox are immense and I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to build on the powerful brand and marketing heritage that has helped turn the business into the insurance force it is today. Digital innovation can help support our customers through challenging times and I believe we can place Hiscox at the forefront of that innovation, with effective marketing that supports our ambition."

Ends

For further information please contact:

Hiscox

Carmel McCarthy 07769 280903

Notes to editors

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,000 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

All press releases

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HISCOX LTD
05/10Bank of America Ups Hiscox To Buy From Neutral, Sets PT
MT
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Hiscox Ltd, Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Hiscox's Gross Premiums Written Rise 10% in Q1
MT
05/05Hiscox Ltd. Announces Revenue Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05HISCOX LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/28AKI HUSSAIN : the first 100 days as Hiscox Group CEO
PU
04/26HISCOX : It's all about the money for NFT buyers
PU
04/20Barclays Keeps Hiscox At Equal-weight, Lifts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 738 M 4 563 M 4 563 M
Net income 2022 157 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 3 235 M 3 949 M 3 949 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 933,60 GBX
Average target price 1 096,23 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liz Breeze Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul David Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD8.46%3 949
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.50%40 766
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.48%38 557
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.16.54%36 401
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.47%33 152
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.33%23 752