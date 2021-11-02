Log in
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Hiscox expects $150 million hurricane, flood losses, posts strong written premiums

11/02/2021 | 03:43am EDT
(Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox has set aside $150 million to cover losses linked to Hurricane Ida and floods in Europe, it said on Tuesday as it reported a 6.1% jump in gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year on strong rates.

The Lloyd's of London insurer said it saw rate increases of 13% across its portfolio, with cyber growing at a significant double digit rate. Gross written premiums grew to $3.46 billion for the nine months to September.

Hiscox said it has reserved $110 million for Hurricane Ida based on an insured market loss of $35 billion, and $40 million net for European floods based on an insured market loss of $9 billion.

The company, which underwrites a range of risks, including for events, fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, is coming off a turbulent period in which it lost a high-profile court case brought on by Britain's financial regulator over business interruption policies last year.

On Tuesday, Hiscox stood by its previous net loss estimate from the pandemic of $475 million for 2020 and $17 million for lockdowns this year.

"We have been working closely with customers and brokers in the UK to pay business interruption claims as quickly as possible," said the company, adding it has made final or interim payments to 5,153 insured claimants as at the end of September, a 60% jump on July 30.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 144 M 4 292 M 4 292 M
Net income 2021 149 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 2 940 M 4 020 M 4 014 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 848,60 GBX
Average target price 984,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-16.20%4 020
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.58.98%51 475
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.61%39 388
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.00%36 694
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.35%36 520
SAMPO OYJ32.77%29 418