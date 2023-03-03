Hiscox : launches new full cycle broker extranet

Seamless integration with brokers' back office

Specialist insurer Hiscox announces the launch of its new broker extranet - the first full cycle digital trading extranet built by an insurer that supports integration into broker's Acturis back office.

The Hiscox Extranet was created in partnership with brokers ensuring the functionality of the platform is a true reflection of what brokers need. The launch is an important step in the insurer's digital roadmap, which aims to make working with Hiscox simpler and more efficient.

The new platform has a number of benefits for brokers including the ability to get a quote within seconds and fully manage clients' policies, including new business, mid-term adjustments and renewals. Key products including PI Combined, CyberClear and new Office Combined will be available, and customer data can be downloaded straight onto Acturis removing the need to re-key.

Jodi Cartwright, Distribution Director at Hiscox UK commented, "Our new extranet has been created by brokers, for brokers. The functionality mirrors what's most important to them and the result is a simple and intuitive platform that makes doing business with us easier. It enables brokers to be more responsive to the needs of their clients, to make changes and renewals in real time and all with the support of the Hiscox eTrade team. Digital trading is a priority for Hiscox and this is an important step in our investment journey."

In depth focus groups highlighted what brokers need most from an extranet and this centred around service, usability and products. Functions such as web chat, claims lists, standard questions on referrals and access to underwriters were all cited as priority areas and are therefore built into the Hiscox Extranet.

Co-CEO of the Acturis Group, Theo Duchen commented: "We are delighted to partner with Hiscox in delivering an innovative digital solution for PI. The portal offers a streamlined journey, making it quick and simple for brokers to offer a great product to their customers."

Hiscox Extranet key benefits:

Get a quote within seconds

Manage clients policies, including new business, MTAs and renewals

Products available include PI Combined, CyberClear and new Office Combined

Ability to download data to straight to Acturis back office, avoiding need to retype information

Supported by web chat and a dedicated eTrade team

Data enriched with Companies House

In line with open market wordings, products, and prices, the platform is now live.

