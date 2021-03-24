Hiscox : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US

New York, NY - March 15, 2021 - Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, released a study that reveals the underlying motivations of encore entrepreneurs - those who start a business at the age of 50 or over. It also sheds light on the qualities that contribute to their success and the pandemic's potential to influence more of this demographic to start their own businesses. The Hiscox Encore Entrepreneur Report surveyed 400 small business owners in the US who started their first business at age 50+, between November 24 and December 4, 2020.

'In his time at Hiscox, Michael has become recognized by the business as a leading authority on complex legal and commercial matters, and is a subject matter expert on our products and coverages,' said Metzger. 'Michael is a dedicated, compassionate, and exceptional leader, who works tirelessly to ensure our customers get the very best.'

The Underwriting Counsel team is responsible for the development and drafting of all of Hiscox USA's insurance products. The team also provides insight to key stakeholders within the company regarding market, litigation, and claims trends. Prior to his appointment, Ford served as Senior Technical Underwriting Counsel and was the primary liaison between the Underwriting and Claims teams to identify key trends and make product recommendations. Before joining Hiscox in 2018, he spent seven years as a coverage litigation attorney at Hinshaw & Culbertson and then at Clyde & Co, working on coverage disputes nationwide involving a wide range of insurance policies. Ford earned his JD at the University of Miami School of Law, following a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk solutions, including a broad spectrum of errors & omissions, general liability, cyber and data security, media liability, management liability, crime, and terrorism insurance products.

