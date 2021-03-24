Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hiscox Ltd    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US

03/24/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY - March 15, 2021 - Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, released a study that reveals the underlying motivations of encore entrepreneurs - those who start a business at the age of 50 or over. It also sheds light on the qualities that contribute to their success and the pandemic's potential to influence more of this demographic to start their own businesses. The Hiscox Encore Entrepreneur Report surveyed 400 small business owners in the US who started their first business at age 50+, between November 24 and December 4, 2020.

'In his time at Hiscox, Michael has become recognized by the business as a leading authority on complex legal and commercial matters, and is a subject matter expert on our products and coverages,' said Metzger. 'Michael is a dedicated, compassionate, and exceptional leader, who works tirelessly to ensure our customers get the very best.'

The Underwriting Counsel team is responsible for the development and drafting of all of Hiscox USA's insurance products. The team also provides insight to key stakeholders within the company regarding market, litigation, and claims trends. Prior to his appointment, Ford served as Senior Technical Underwriting Counsel and was the primary liaison between the Underwriting and Claims teams to identify key trends and make product recommendations. Before joining Hiscox in 2018, he spent seven years as a coverage litigation attorney at Hinshaw & Culbertson and then at Clyde & Co, working on coverage disputes nationwide involving a wide range of insurance policies. Ford earned his JD at the University of Miami School of Law, following a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk solutions, including a broad spectrum of errors & omissions, general liability, cyber and data security, media liability, management liability, crime, and terrorism insurance products.

###

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,000 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. In the US, Hiscox small business Insurance is underwritten by Hiscox Insurance Company Inc., a Chicago-based insurance company.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

Media Contacts

Lucy Baines
Hiscox USA
+1 646 560 9399
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HISCOX LTD
07:17aHISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/15HISCOX  : Encore entrepreneurs' earnings exceed their expectations, and their se..
PU
03/14HISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/12HISCOX  : Download PDF
PU
03/11HISCOX  : appoints new Head of Direct Commercial in the UK
PU
03/09HISCOX  : Syndicate 33 underwriting progression statistics December 2020 (XLS)
PU
03/03EUROPE : European stocks muted as rise in yields, inflation bets curb initial ga..
RE
03/03HISCOX  : Insurer Hiscox counts cost of virus claims, 'brand damage' after court..
RE
03/03HISCOX  : 2020 Preliminary Results
PU
03/03HISCOX  : Swings to Red in 2020 As Expenses Outpace Revenue Growth
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 096 M 4 243 M 4 243 M
Net income 2021 152 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 2 838 M 3 911 M 3 889 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 983,95 GBX
Last Close Price 819,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISCOX LTD-17.59%4 043
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC18.81%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.72%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.76%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%35 132
SAMPO OYJ5.21%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ