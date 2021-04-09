Hiscox : Dietrich to lead Hiscox Europe

London, UK (9th April, 2021) - Specialist global insurer Hiscox has appointed Robert Dietrich as the new CEO of Hiscox Europe. Dietrich takes up the role immediately, succeeding Stephane Flaquet who was appointed to the new role of Chief Transformation Officer earlier this year.

Dietrich has been with Hiscox for 24 years, having joined as an Operations Manager for Hiscox Germany from Allianz' trainee programme in 1997. He held a variety of underwriting roles across the business before being appointed to Managing Director of Hiscox Germany in 2006. Dietrich has turned Hiscox Germany into the flagship of Hiscox Europe, with the business more than quadrupling under his leadership.

Ben Walter, CEO Hiscox Global Retail, said: 'Robert is a versatile, highly experienced business leader and a valued colleague. His extensive knowledge of the business will be crucial in helping us to deliver the next phase of growth for our European business as we innovate to capture the growth opportunities we see in both the traditional broker and digital channels.'

Robert Dietrich added: 'I've seen the evolution of the Hiscox Europe business first hand as it has evolved to become a significant part of the Hiscox Group over the last 20 years. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the business delivered a strong performance in 2020 and we are well set to continue that trend. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the talent we have across our European offices as we drive the transformative possibilities that technology will deliver for our brokers and clients.'

Hiscox Europe - with 14 offices and 600 employees throughout Europe - insures high-value households, fine art and classic cars, and provides commercial insurance for small- and medium-sized businesses.

