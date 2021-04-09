Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hiscox Ltd    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/09 08:26:04 am
850.2 GBX   -1.00%
08:14aHISCOX  : Dietrich to lead Hiscox Europe
PU
04/08HISCOX  : impact report 2020
PU
03/31HISCOX  : Frankovic takes the lead for Hiscox's general liability team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox : Dietrich to lead Hiscox Europe

04/09/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, UK (9th April, 2021) - Specialist global insurer Hiscox has appointed Robert Dietrich as the new CEO of Hiscox Europe. Dietrich takes up the role immediately, succeeding Stephane Flaquet who was appointed to the new role of Chief Transformation Officer earlier this year.

Dietrich has been with Hiscox for 24 years, having joined as an Operations Manager for Hiscox Germany from Allianz' trainee programme in 1997. He held a variety of underwriting roles across the business before being appointed to Managing Director of Hiscox Germany in 2006. Dietrich has turned Hiscox Germany into the flagship of Hiscox Europe, with the business more than quadrupling under his leadership.

Ben Walter, CEO Hiscox Global Retail, said: 'Robert is a versatile, highly experienced business leader and a valued colleague. His extensive knowledge of the business will be crucial in helping us to deliver the next phase of growth for our European business as we innovate to capture the growth opportunities we see in both the traditional broker and digital channels.'

Robert Dietrich added: 'I've seen the evolution of the Hiscox Europe business first hand as it has evolved to become a significant part of the Hiscox Group over the last 20 years. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the business delivered a strong performance in 2020 and we are well set to continue that trend. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the talent we have across our European offices as we drive the transformative possibilities that technology will deliver for our brokers and clients.'

Hiscox Europe - with 14 offices and 600 employees throughout Europe - insures high-value households, fine art and classic cars, and provides commercial insurance for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Ends

For further information please contact:

Hiscox Ltd

Carmel McCarthy 07769 280903

All press releases

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HISCOX LTD
08:14aHISCOX  : Dietrich to lead Hiscox Europe
PU
04/08HISCOX  : impact report 2020
PU
03/31HISCOX  : Frankovic takes the lead for Hiscox's general liability team
PU
03/29HISCOX  : Enhances Cyber Offering for Small Businesses by Providing an Automated..
PU
03/24HISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/15HISCOX  : Encore entrepreneurs' earnings exceed their expectations, and their se..
PU
03/14HISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/12HISCOX  : Download PDF
PU
03/11HISCOX  : appoints new Head of Direct Commercial in the UK
PU
03/09HISCOX  : Syndicate 33 underwriting progression statistics December 2020 (XLS)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 085 M 4 233 M 4 233 M
Net income 2021 148 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 2 975 M 4 087 M 4 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 990,90 GBX
Last Close Price 858,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISCOX LTD-13.60%4 087
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC21.66%39 720
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.49%37 923
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.48%35 451
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.47%33 181
SAMPO OYJ15.97%26 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ