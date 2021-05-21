Log in
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
Hiscox : Supporting a ‘fair and inclusive' recovery for young people

05/21/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Young people are facing a unique set of challenges during a crucial time in their lives as they transition from education to the world of work and as thoughts turn to a post-pandemic recovery a recent report from social mobility charity, The Brokerage, says that many fear they will be left behind.

The Brokerage is a UK-based charity working to ensure that talented young people are not held back and are able to access opportunities to learn about and gain experience in financial and professional services. A recent survey of its network of candidates, mainly made up of less-advantaged young people based in London and the South East, found that nine out of ten are worried about their future in view of the impact of Covid-19.

We're proud to have worked with The Brokerage for several years, and last year formally entered a 12-month partnership backed by a £50,000 donation from the Hiscox Foundation UK. The charity recently published its 'Opening Doors 2021' report, a manifesto for a fair and inclusive economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic. The report outlines key actions employers should take to create workplaces that embrace all talented young people, regardless of their socio-economic background. With a focus on tangible action, the charity is calling on employers in the financial and professional services sector to work together to provide 100 paid internships this summer.

Hiscox fully supports this call to action and is committed to working towards the manifesto's key aims. Already this year, we have recruited two of our five summer Interns through the partnership, providing direct access to work based opportunities, as well as promoting our UK graduate opportunities through The Brokerage.

We're also helping young people develop their work-related skills and knowledge of the professional world through volunteering. Last summer, six of our graduates became mentors providing support, insight and encouragement to candidates from the Brokerage as part of the charity's Generation 2020 Academy, and this summer eight of our graduates will mentor students.

Through the partnership, we host events and masterclasses designed to inspire young people to consider a career in insurance and give them an insight into potential career paths in the sector. So far this year we have hosted events giving an overview of insurance and the types of role available, as well as a masterclass on an actuarial career in the industry.

Working with organisations such as The Brokerage is one way we are broadening our search for talent, and creating an environment where everyone can thrive. So far this year The Brokerage has delivered two experiential workshops for us, designed to help our line managers and HR teams recruit, manage and lead diverse groups of talent and ensuring that talent thrives once in the business.

But there is always more we can do, and we look to share insights and best practice with like-minded employers across our industry and sector through The Brokerage's Corporate Leaders Forum. By working together with organisations such as The Brokerage, and with others across our industry we will help ensure the door of opportunity stays open for all talented young people.

Visit The Brokerage's website to read find out more and to read the full manifesto: www.thebrokerage.org.uk/our-manifesto.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
