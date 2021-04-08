Hiscox : impact report 2020

Today we have published our second annual impact report, showcasing some of the fantastic fundraising and volunteering efforts of our staff across the Group. The report shows that in 2020 we donated more than $9 million to charitable causes, including $7 million donated to charities such as the Red Cross and food banks around the world, directly helping those impacted by the pandemic.

Our Chairman, Robert Childs, said: 'I am incredibly proud of how our people have found new ways to continue supporting their local communities and good causes, whilst also responding to the challenges of Covid-19. We're proud to share some of those stories in this report, all of which are a testament to the 'Hiscox spirit'.'

Read the report here.