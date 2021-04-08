Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hiscox Ltd    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox : impact report 2020

04/08/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today we have published our second annual impact report, showcasing some of the fantastic fundraising and volunteering efforts of our staff across the Group. The report shows that in 2020 we donated more than $9 million to charitable causes, including $7 million donated to charities such as the Red Cross and food banks around the world, directly helping those impacted by the pandemic.

Our Chairman, Robert Childs, said: 'I am incredibly proud of how our people have found new ways to continue supporting their local communities and good causes, whilst also responding to the challenges of Covid-19. We're proud to share some of those stories in this report, all of which are a testament to the 'Hiscox spirit'.'

Read the report here.

All press releases

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HISCOX LTD
04:50aHISCOX  : impact report 2020
PU
03/31HISCOX  : Frankovic takes the lead for Hiscox's general liability team
PU
03/29HISCOX  : Enhances Cyber Offering for Small Businesses by Providing an Automated..
PU
03/24HISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/15HISCOX  : Encore entrepreneurs' earnings exceed their expectations, and their se..
PU
03/14HISCOX  : Appoints Michael Ford as Head of Underwriting Counsel in the US
PU
03/12HISCOX  : Download PDF
PU
03/11HISCOX  : appoints new Head of Direct Commercial in the UK
PU
03/09HISCOX  : Syndicate 33 underwriting progression statistics December 2020 (XLS)
PU
03/03EUROPE : European stocks muted as rise in yields, inflation bets curb initial ga..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 096 M 4 257 M 4 257 M
Net income 2021 151 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 3 079 M 4 241 M 4 233 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 989,23 GBX
Last Close Price 888,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISCOX LTD-10.58%4 241
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.35%40 237
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.11%38 274
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.87%35 688
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.79%33 073
SAMPO OYJ13.48%25 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ