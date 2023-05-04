Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hiscox Ltd
  News
  Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51:49 2023-05-04 am EDT
1161.00 GBX   -1.09%
Hiscox says thriving amid "very favourable market conditions"

05/04/2023 | 05:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - Hiscox Ltd on Thursday reported "positive momentum" throughout the first quarter, amid "an attractive rate environment", with premiums on the rise.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based insurer said insurance contract written premiums increased by 4.1%, or 7.4% in constant currency, to USD1.42 billion from USD1.36 billion for the same period in 2022.

Hiscox said insurance contract written premiums in its London market division increased by 8.6% in the quarter, 9.9% in constant currency, to USD320.8 million from USD295.3 million the prior year. Hiscox Re & ILS written premiums grew by 5.0%, 6.9% constant currency, to USD418.1 million from USD398.2 million.

Hiscox Retail written premiums increased 1.7%, 6.5% in constant currency, to USD681.3 million from USD670.2 million year-on-year. There was 4.3% growth for Hiscox USA, a 7.0% climb in Europe and a 13% rise in Asia, all in dollar terms.

Hiscox reported an investment result of USD98.1 million for the quarter, improving from a loss of USD119.4 million the prior year. It said recent market turbulence did not cause any material deterioration in its investment portfolio. It also noted "improved investment returns on our bond portfolio".

"We are seeing positive momentum across the group...Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS continue to thrive in very favourable market conditions, growing top line and materially increasing net retained premium, as we deploy our own capital to make the most of the opportunity. This combined with a much improved investment result, means the outlook for the half year is positive," Chief Executive Officer Aki Hussain commented.

Shares in Hiscox were down 2.7% in London on Thursday at 1,161.00 pence.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 078 M 5 117 M 5 117 M
Net income 2023 432 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 4 134 M 5 187 M 5 187 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 193,00 GBX
Average target price 1 207,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul David Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Stéphane Flaquet Group Chief Operating Officer
Anne MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD9.50%5 187
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.71%41 379
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.18%39 670
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-18.80%37 674
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.12%29 343
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.21.11%27 982
