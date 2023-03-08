Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11:23 2023-03-08 am EST
1098.25 GBX   +2.35%
04:26aHiscox ups annal dividend despite profit fall; chair retires
AN
04:02aStocks slide as higher US interest rates priced in
AN
03:29aHiscox 2022 Gross Premiums Written Rose Amid Attractive Rate Environment; Chairman to Retire -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hiscox ups annal dividend despite profit fall; chair retires

03/08/2023 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hiscox Ltd on Wednesday reported its highest underwriting profit since 2015 but a steep drop in annual profit, as its chair, Roberts Childs, announced his retirement.

In 2022, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based insurer reported a pretax profit of USD44 million, down sharply from USD190.8 million in 2021.

The company suffered an investment result loss of USD187.3 million compared to a profit of USD51.2 million a year earlier, as a result of "unrealised mark-to-market losses in our bond portfolio which are expected to unwind as the bonds mature", it said.

Gross premiums written totalled USD4.42 billion, up from USD4.27 billion, while net premiums earned totalled USD2.928 billion, up slightly from USD2.919 billion. Jefferies had previously anticipated gross written premiums of USD4.49 billion.

Underwriting profit totalled USD269.5 million, up from USD215.6 million in 2021. Hiscox said this was its highest since 2015, notwithstanding another year of elevated large natural catastrophe and man-made losses.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Aki Hussain said the outlook for 2023 was "very positive" thanks to "favourable" market conditions in all its key markets.

He said: "I am very pleased with the progress made across the group during 2022, as we delivered the strongest underwriting result in seven years. The outlook for 2023 is very positive. We are facing favourable market conditions in all of our key markets; our talented teams supported by a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility are set to make the most of the significant opportunities ahead."

Hiscox declared a final dividend of 24.0 cents per share, taking the total dividend to 36.0 cents, up 4.3% from 34.5 cents in 2021.

Separately, Hiscox announced that Childs will step down as chair during 2023. He joined the company ins 1986.

The company has began a process to identify his successor. The process will be led by Senior Independent Director Colin Keogh.

Childs said: "It has been a privilege to lead the board and be part of Hiscox's journey over the past 37 years. Hiscox has a strong management team, and is well-positioned to grow and deliver for customers around the world. When the time comes, I will leave knowing that Hiscox is in great shape with huge opportunities ahead of it."

Shares were up 1.2% at 1,086.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HISCOX LTD
04:26aHiscox ups annal dividend despite profit fall; chair retires
AN
04:02aStocks slide as higher US interest rates priced in
AN
03:29aHiscox 2022 Gross Premiums Written Rose Amid Attractive Rate Environment; Chairman to R..
DJ
03:13aHiscox Chairman to Retire in FY23
MT
03:11aHiscox Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03:00aUK insurers report mixed results and change chairs
AN
02:51aFTSE 100 to Extend Losses on Hawkish Powell
DJ
02:32aBritish insurer Hiscox's full-year profit slumps 76.5%
RE
02:13aEarnings Flash (HSX.L) HISCOX Reports FY22 EPS GBX9.60
MT
03/06Hiscox launches new full cycle broker extranet
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HISCOX LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 775 M 4 476 M 4 476 M
Net income 2022 -64,4 M -76,3 M -76,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 718 M 4 408 M 4 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 073,00 GBX
Average target price 1 162,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul David Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Stéphane Flaquet Group Chief Operating Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-1.51%4 408
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-7.51%44 486
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.80%42 554
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.43%42 180
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.90%33 601
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.21%26 460