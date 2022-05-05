Insurer Hiscox sets aside $40 mln for possible losses from Ukraine crisis

May 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox said on
Thursday it has set aside $40 million for expected losses due to
possible claims arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine,
joining peers in quantifying the hit from the conflict.
The Lloyd's of London insurer said the provisions were for
expected losses mainly through its political violence, war and
terror portfolio, adding that sanctions against Moscow had
minimal impact on the London-listed group.
Rising premium rates have helped the British insurance
industry gradually recover from hefty claims during the
pandemic, but Russia sanctions and the devastation in Ukraine
could upend the momentum as businesses file claims to cover
losses from the crisis.
Hiscox in its first-quarter trading update said on Thursday
losses incurred in the period were minimal, while reporting a
10.3% rise in overall gross premiums written to $1.39 billion
for the three months ended March 31.
Chief Executive Officer Bronek Masojada said the company was
supporting customers affected by the crisis.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from natural
catastrophes to cyber attacks to kidnappings and art theft, also
said its direct investment exposure to Russia and Ukraine was
now down to about $3 million in Ukrainian bonds.
Ratings agency S&P Global said in late March it expected
losses in the speciality insurance market of $16 billion to $35
billion from the geopolitical conflict, including from claims in
aviation, cyber, political risk and marine war insurance.
Last month, Hiscox rival Lancashire estimated net
losses in Ukraine at about $20 million to $30 million.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)