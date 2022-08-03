Insurers ready $50 mln Ukraine grain cargo cover as first ship sails

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The London insurance sector is
preparing to cover Ukrainian grains and fertiliser shipments
through a secure corridor, voyages that may need up to $50
million of insurance cover per cargo, industry sources involved
said on Wednesday.
London's marine insurance market has placed the Black Sea
region on its high-risk list and insurance costs have soared.
For each voyage, every ship will need separate layers of
cover including for the cargo and for the ship itself, known as
hull and machinery cover. An additional premium is also charged
by underwriters for entering such areas.
Lloyd's insurer Ascot and broker Marsh have launched a
facility for grain traders to provide up to $50 million in cargo
cover for every voyage, Marsh's global head of marine and cargo
Marcus Baker said.
"We have had some enquiries in the last couple of days and
we fully expect that to gain traction," he told Reuters, adding
$50 million was more than enough for most grain shipments.
While there were issues to be resolved related to the
corridor and the ports, he said: "The fact we have this in place
means when it does happen, we can get moving."
Baker declined to comment on pricing but said the facility
would include a "no claims bonus" - a refund for a voyage
without mishap.
He also said other insurers could join Ascot in providing
the cover.
The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port since Russia
invaded on Feb. 24, following a deal brokered by Ankara and the
United Nations, was set to pass through the Bosphorus after
inspection ended on Wednesday.
It is unclear what cover the first high-profile shipment
had, but the industry officials said insurance would be
essential for all voyages.
A Turkish official said the number of deliveries from
Ukraine may pick up after the successful first trip.
Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials, working
with a U.N. team, have set up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC)
in Istanbul to enable shipments from Odesa, Chornomorsk and
Yuzhny - three Black Sea Ukrainian ports.
Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation at the Lloyd’s
Market Association, which represents all the underwriting
business in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, said further
risk details were needed for those looking to write the
transits.
"The market awaits approval of inbound voyages by JCC
Istanbul," Roberts said.
Other insurance solutions are also being worked on.
Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance
consortium https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/lloyds-london-insurer-hiscox-falls-first-half-loss-2022-08-03
providing hull and cargo cover for ships travelling through a
safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Initial costs for the additional premium to cover ships for
any attack were being worked out at around 3% of the value of a
ship for a 7-day period, one insurance source said.
That compares with up to 1.5% for the wider Black Sea
waters, which would still be hundreds of thousands of dollars in
costs for a seven-day voyage.
