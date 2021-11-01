Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hiscox Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Turning climate fear into positive action through education

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
Kelsey Mulder, Natural Catastrophe Research Lead at Hiscox, talks about turning her fear of tornadoes into a lifelong fascination with weather and a career path that allows her to make a difference in her blog for The Country Trust.

Read Kelsey's story and find out more about how we're supporting children to turn their feelings about climate change into positive action through Climate Action Farm in a Box at www.countrytrust.org.uk/climate-action.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 144 M 4 295 M 4 295 M
Net income 2021 149 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 2 886 M 3 950 M 3 943 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 833,00 GBX
Average target price 984,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
James Edward Millard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HISCOX LTD-16.20%3 950
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.56.08%50 534
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.61%39 578
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.50%36 567
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.00%36 078
SAMPO OYJ33.06%29 427