  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hiscox Ltd
  News
  Summary
    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/21 03:19:52 am
849.4 GBX   +0.88%
UK's Hiscox names Paul Cooper as CFO

12/21/2021 | 02:41am EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd said on Tuesday it has appointed industry veteran Paul Cooper as its group chief financial officer.

The appointment comes at a time the Lloyd's of London insurer is benefiting from strong premiums written this year, helped in part by a jump in cyber premiums in the wake of rising ransomware attacks.

Cooper, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, joins Hiscox from asset manager and life insurer M&G, where he was interim CFO. He is also the finance chief for Prudential Assurance Co.

Cooper previously served as finance director for Hiscox UK and Europe from 2006 to 2011.

Last month, Hiscox said Liz Breeze would be the group's CFO from Jan.1 on an interim basis. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
