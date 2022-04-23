Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowment Fund, Making the World a Better Place Through Charity

Hisense, a leading technology enterprise worldwide, became a global partner with Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. Since then, benefiting from this partnership, Hisense has gained much recognition and support from consumers and built stronger emotional connections with football fans worldwide. As a socially responsible enterprise, Hisense took a step further and elevated its partnership by donating multiple hi-tech devices to non-profit programs and became a patron of Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund.

Hisense Donated TVs to Fully Support and Nurture Youth Development

Hisense donated TVs to the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund; these TVs were used in the Cantine Solidaire organized by the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund in March 2022, where 200 teenagers were welcomed to the Parc des Princes. The event focused on equality, sport, culture, digital world, citizenship, and music with students treated to lunch and sports and leisure activities and a CV workshop.

Sabrina Delannoy, Deputy Director of the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund, commented on this partnership: "We are delighted that the club's partners are interested in our projects and are committed to supporting us. It shows that members of the Paris Saint-Germain family share our values. Hisense is an example for others to follow, we hope to continue working altogether in the long-term."

Hisense to Fulfill Corporate Social Responsibility, Aims to Create a Better Sustainable World

Cédric Audebert, Vice President of Hisense France, said: "As a partner of Paris Saint-Germain, we are very interested in the social initiatives of the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund. Sport is a means of sharing and expressing solidarity, two values that are essential to us. Our goal is to show unstinting support for Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund, and we urge all companies to come and join us."

Hisense devotes to charity and sustainable development worldwide, it has donated many high-tech home appliances exclusively for Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund programs. As part of the above donation, Hisense donated TVs for "PSG HOLIDAYS," provided better equipment for children to have better training experience; also, Hisense donated a large screen TV for ‘Red & Blue School program’, provided long-term support and better environment for after-school training.

Hisense has been upholding the people-oriented concept, actively supporting charities, focusing on social responsibility and striving to make new contributions to global sustainable development.

