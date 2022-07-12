Histogen : Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules - Form 8-K

Histogen Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 - Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing both restorative therapeutics and pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors focused on treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to issue 1,774,309 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,774,309 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,774,309 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.818 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrants, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) was sold in the private placement together with a Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock and a Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The Series A warrants have an exercise price of $2.568 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing immediately upon issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Series B warrants have an exercise price of $2.568 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing immediately upon issuance for a period of eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about July 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company also has agreed that certain warrants to purchase an aggregate of 447,800 shares of common stock of the Company that were issued to such investor in November 2020 through December 2021 with exercise prices ranging from $8.50 to $34.00 per share and expiration dates ranging from May 18, 2026 to June 21, 2027, will be amended, among others, to have a reduced exercise price of $2.568 per share, will expire five and one-half years following the closing of the private placement, at an additional offering price of $0.0316 per amended warrant.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Under an agreement with the investors, the Company agreed to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors (including the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the warrants) no later than 15 days and to use commercially reasonable efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 75 days in the event of a "full review" by the SEC.