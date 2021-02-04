Hitachi Capital : Consolidated Financial Results Summary for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

1-2. Profit before tax of the Third Quarter of FY2020 (Year on Year)
Business expansion in Japan and Global progressed favorably.
The business expansion covered preparation cost of business integration with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited and the COVID-19 impact, therefore profit before tax recovered to the previous year level.
Hitachi Capital Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 04:55:04 UTC.