- FY2023
- FY2022
- FY2021
- FY2020
- FY2019
- FY2018
- FY2017
- FY2016
- -FY2015
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (IFRS)(PDF 1.4MB)
Notice
- Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend(PDF 164KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Year ended March 31, 2024 and Progress of Medium-term Management Plan (PDF 4.0MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Fourth ESG Explanatory Meeting －Sustainability Initiatives and DX Strategy－ (PDF 5.7MB)
- (with note) Fourth ESG Explanatory Meeting －Sustainability Initiatives and DX Strategy－ (PDF 2.5MB)
Webcast
- Fourth ESG Explanatory Meeting －Sustainability Initiatives and DX Strategy－
Presentation Material for Investors
- Corporate Vision (PDF 5.7MB)
※In addition to the latest explanatory meeting material for business results, this material provides our company outline and medium-term management plan.
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31 2023(IFRS) (PDF 1.2MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (PDF 2.8MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (PDF 1.3MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF312KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023(IFRS) (PDF 600KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 176KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2023 (PDF 2.2MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2023 (PDF 1.2MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF161KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Parts and Services Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting(PDF 2.3MB)
- (with note) Parts and Services Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting(PDF 2.4MB)
Webcast
- Parts and Services Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023(IFRS) (PDF 1.2MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2023 (PDF 1.8MB)
- (with note)Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2023 (PDF 1.4MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF327KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (IFRS)(PDF 1.4MB)
Notice
- Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend(PDF 177KB)
- Notice of Change of Reportable Segment Name(PDF 156KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Medium-term Management Plan(PDF 2.4MB)
- (with note)Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Medium-term Management Plan(PDF 2.0MB)
- Partial Corrections to the Explanatory Meeting Materials
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF182KB)
Notice
- Notice of Change of Representative Executive Officer (PDF 193KB)
- Executive Changes (PDF 231KB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Notice of Change of Representative Executive Office / Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF311KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Third ESG Explanatory Meeting －Initiatives for Sustainability and Human Capital Management－ (PDF 1.9MB)
- (with note)Third ESG Explanatory Meeting －Initiatives for Sustainability and Human Capital Management－ (PDF 1.4MB)
Webcast
- Third ESG Explanatory Meeting
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (IFRS) (PDF 1.3MB)
Notice
- Notice Regarding a Temporary Loss Due to a Change in Retirement Benefit Plans and Regarding the Target Dividend Payout Ratio (PDF 141KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2022 (PDF 1.9MB)
- (with note)Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2022 (PDF 1.8MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF886KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Americas Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting(PDF 4.4MB)
- (with note)Americas Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting(PDF 3.1MB)
Webcast
- Americas Business Strategy Explanatory Meeting
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS) (PDF 560KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast (PDF 158KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 177KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2022 (PDF 2.5MB)
- (with note)Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2022 (PDF 1.7MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF 553KB)
- 【TSE Filing】Notice regarding Changes in the Parent Company, Other Affiliated Company and the Largest Shareholder that is a Major Shareholder (PDF 164KB)
- 【News release】Changes in the Parent Company, Other Affiliated Company and the Largest Shareholder that is a Major Shareholder(PDF 144KB)
- 【TSE Filing】(Amendment of disclosed matter)Notice regarding Secondary Offering of Shares, Changes in the Parent Company, Other Affiliated Company and the Largest Shareholder that is a Major Shareholder, and Capital Alliance(PDF24KB)
- 【TSE Filing】Notice regarding Secondary Offering of Shares, Changes in the Parent Company, Other Affiliated Company and the Largest Shareholder that is a Major Shareholder, and Capital Alliance (PDF 202KB)
- 【News release】Future Business Strategies after Change in the Largest Shareholder(PDF 252KB)
- Future Business Strategies after Change in the Largest Shareholder (PDF 1.6MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(IFRS) (PDF 1.2MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 3.0MB)
- (with note)Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 1.8MB)
Major Questions and Answers
- Outline of Major Questions and Answers (PDF 118KB)
Financial Results
- Revisions (including revision of numerical data):Partial Revision of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (IFRS)(PDF 634KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Difference between Forecast and Actual Financial Result (PDF 128KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 122KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2022 and Progress of Medium-term Management Plan (PDF 2.2MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2022 and Progress of Medium-term Management Plan (PDF 1.5MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 75KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Second ESG Explanatory Meeting －Research and Development Aimed at the Realization of a Sustainable Society and Circular Economy Initiatives－ (PDF 4.3MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021(IFRS) (PDF 816KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (PDF 12.2 MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (PDF 2.2MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 94KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021(IFRS) (PDF 932KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast (PDF 171KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 139KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2021 (PDF 2.5 MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2021 (PDF 1.8MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 61KB)
Notice
- Announcement on Termination of Joint Venture Relationship with Deere (PDF 150KB)
- Our future business expansion strategy of North, Central and South America (PDF 193KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Our future business expansion strategy of North, Central and South America (PDF 1.5 MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021(IFRS) (PDF 440KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (PDF 3.2MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (PDF 2.2MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 94KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021(IFRS) (PDF 628KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Difference between Forecast and Actual Financial Result (PDF 100KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 160KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan (PDF 3.6MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-term Management Plan (PDF 2.5MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 77KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020(IFRS) (PDF 518KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (PDF 2.5MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (PDF 2.3MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 23KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- ESG Explanatory Meeting (PDF 3.7MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2020(IFRS) (PDF 506KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 115KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020 (PDF 2.7 MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020 (PDF 2.5MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 82KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020(IFRS) (PDF 524KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020 (PDF 2.5MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020 (PDF 1.8MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 144KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020(IFRS) (PDF 643KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 156KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (PDF 3.0MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (PDF 2.4MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 13KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019(IFRS) (PDF 545KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019 (PDF2.6 MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019 (PDF2.6 MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 27KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Compact Machinery Business Explanatory Meeting (PDF 2.2MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS) (PDF 557KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 113kMB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (PDF 2.3MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (PDF 2.4MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 38KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 (IFRS) (PDF 713KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 2.7MB)
- (with note) Explanatory Meeting for Business Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 2.5MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 30KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- "The Optimal Relationship Between People and Machinery" (PDF 4.0MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019(IFRS) (PDF 698KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 38KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Medium-term Management Plan"CONNECT TOGETHER 2019" Progress (PDF 1.5MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 2.4MB)
- Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (PDF 1.3MB)
- Medium-term Management Plan"CONNECT TOGETHER 2019" Progress (note) (PDF 1.5MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (note) (PDF 3.4MB)
- Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (note) (PDF 4.1MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 86KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018(IFRS) (PDF 562KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 2.4MB)
- Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 (PDF 1.4MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 86KB)
Notice
- Major Domestic Restructure to Strengthen Global Competitiveness _27 Sep. 2018(PDF 432KB)
- Notice regarding merger of consolidated subsidiary (simple/short-form merger)_25 Dec. 2018(PDF 168KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Domestic Business Structure Reforms _27 Sep. 2018(PDF 1.3MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- ConSite Explanatory Meeting (PDF 6.4MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018(IFRS) (PDF 563KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 38KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.7MB)
- Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 (PDF 1.2MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 53KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Mining Business Explanatory Meeting (PDF 4.7MB)
- Trolley Trucks Movie
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018(IFRS) (PDF 555KB)
- Revisions (including revision of numerical data): Partial Revision of Consolidation Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018(IFRS) (PDF 567KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.1MB)
- Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 (PDF 1.2MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 49KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2018(IFRS) (PDF 780KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Difference between Forecast and Actual Financial Result (PDF 44KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 41KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Mid-term Management Plan"CONNECT TOGETHER 2019" Progress (PDF 1.5MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 2.9MB)
- Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 (PDF 1.2MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions (PDF 18KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Please see the latest ConSite explanatory meeting materials on 7 Mar, 2019 (PDF 6.4MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2017(IFRS) (PDF 130KB)
Notice
- Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast (PDF 114KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 (PDF 1.3MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.7MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting (PDF 22KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Introduction of "Solution Linkage" making use of ICT and IoT technologies (PDF 6.7MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2017(IFRS) (PDF 511KB)
Notice
- Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast (PDF 117KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 40KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 (PDF 1.2MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.6MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting (PDF 32KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2017(IFRS) (PDF 282KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (PDF 1.0MB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 2.0MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting
Mid-term Management Plan
- Mid-term Management Plan"CONNECT TOGETHER 2019" (PDF 1.6MB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2017(IFRS) (PDF 1.5MB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Difference between Forecast and Actual Financial Result(PDF 57KB)
- Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend (PDF 40KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2017 (PDF 991KB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 2.0MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting
Notice
- Notice on Execution of Agreement with Regard to Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation "Bradken Limited"and Scheduled Commencement of Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition_October 3, 2016 (PDF 319KB)
- Notice on Commencement of Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation "Bradken Limited"_November 1, 2016 (PDF 139KB)
- Notice of Extension of the Offer Period for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_February 2, 2017(PDF 225KB)
- Notice of Extension of the Offer Period for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_February 16, 2017(PDF 153KB)
- Notice of Extension of the Offer Period for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_March 2, 2017(PDF 98KB)
- Notice of Amendment to the Acquisition Conditions for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_March 6, 2017(PDF 103KB)
- Notice of the Acquisition Conditions Becoming Unconditional for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_March 9, 2017(PDF 224KB)
- Notice on Outcome of Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited and Change in Subsidiary_March 21, 2017(PDF 100KB)
- Notice of Extension of the Offer Period for Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_March 24, 2017(PDF 92KB)
- Notice on Outcome of Share Takeover Offer for the Acquisition of Shares in Australian Corporation Bradken Limited_April 10, 2017(PDF 113KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Acquisition of Bradken_October 3, 2016 (PDF 1,710KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2016(IFRS) (PDF 1.3MB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2016 (PDF 876KB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.3MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting
Notice
- Notice Concerning the Acquisition of H-E Parts (PDF 349KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Acquisition of H-E Parts International (PDF 1,148KB)
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2016(IFRS) (PDF 662KB)
Notice
- Notice Concerning Difference between Forecast and Actual Financial Result (PDF 231KB)
- Notice concerning Distribution of Interim Dividend (PDF 189KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 (PDF 638KB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.3MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting
Financial Results
- Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2016(IFRS) (PDF 988KB)
Notice
- Revision of Forecasts of Earnings(PDF 267KB)
Explanatory Meeting Materials
- Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2016 (PDF 935KB)
- Regional Market Environments and Projections (PDF 1.5MB)
Answers to Main Questions
- Outline of Answers to Main Questions at Explanatory Meeting
